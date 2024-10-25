EQS-News: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
During the period ending 30 September 2024 (the Quarter), Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (Vulcan, ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL, the Company) achieved significant progress to further advance Phase One of its integrated renewable energy and ZERO CARBON LITHIUM Project (the Project), designated "Lionheart".
Highlights from the Quarter
Highlights of subsequent events
Managing Director and CEO, Cris Moreno, commented: "The Q3 reporting period continued the momentum Vulcan has built over the course of the year to date, and we are pleased with ongoing progress. The start of commissioning at our downstream optimisation plant was a particular highlight during the period as this signifies Vulcan being one step closer to producing Europe's first fully domestically produced lithium hydroxide. We are anticipating a strong end to calendar year 2024, with a number of pivotal commercial and operational developments underway, including related to Phase One financing, and look forward to updating the market and our shareholders in due course."
Health and safety
Integrated renewable energy and lithium production
Figure 1 Thermal energy storage system installed at Vulcan's Natürlich Insheim geothermal renewable energy plant for the
Lithium Extraction Optimisation Plant (LEOP)
Figure 2 A-DLE unit at Vulcan's downstream lithium optimisation plant.
Central Lithium Electrolysis Optimisation Plant (CLEOP)
Geox acquisition
Figure 3 Geox geothermal power plant in the City of Landau.
Commercial and financing
Evolution of Board
Appointment of Natixis CIB as coordinator for first green-enabling financing
€10 million credit facility
French licencing approval
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Updating of Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Site visits from political representatives
Figure 4 Left to right: Vanessa Rehn, Director of Investment and Trade Western Australia; Felicity Gooding , Group Chief Financial Officer, Vulcan Energy; Rebecca Brown; Director General, Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation (JTSI) ; Simone Spencer, Deputy Director General, Strategy and International Engagement, JTSI; Alisza Rott, Business Development Manager, Invest and Trade Western Australia; Annabel Roedhammer, Vice President Communications, Vulcan Energy; Romain Maniaval, Commissioning Manager, Vulcan Energy.
Additional ASX Disclosure Information
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.1: Exploration and Evaluation expenditure during the Quarter was €3.4 million. Expenditure related to the developed in-house sorbent, planning for the upcoming project execution and interpretation costs. Interpretation costs include capitalised costs from Vulcan Energy Subsurface (VES) and Vulcan Energie Ressourcen GmbH staff costs where time was allocated to Vulcan licence areas.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: Development expenditure during the Quarter was €10.0 million. Expenditure predominately related to Schleidberg wellsite preparation (€2.3m), refurbishment costs for Vulcan's two electric drill rigs (€1.9 million), construction of the Central Lithium Electrolysis Optimisation Plant (€1.4 million), and EU funded project GEOSMART focusing on geothermal extraction and purification of brine (€1.0m).
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3: During the Quarter, the Kachelhoffa geothermal and Kachelhoffa mineral lithium exploration licences were granted; no licences were relinquished.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the Quarter per section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B amounted to €238,000. This is comprised of an allocation of the Managing Director remuneration of €56,000, Executive Chair remuneration of €102,000 and Non-Executive Director fees of €80,000. Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the quarter per section 6.2 of Appendix 5B total €45,000. This amount is an allocation of the Managing Director's remuneration for work done on exploration activities associated with the Vulcan ZERO CARBON LITHIUM Project. Please see the Remuneration Report in the 2023 Annual Report for further details on Directors' Remuneration.
Mineral resources and ore reserves
Vulcan's integrated renewable energy and ZERO CARBON LITHIUM Project Lithium (Li) brine Mineral Resource estimates, as well as Mineral Reserve estimates, did not change during the Quarter.
About Vulcan
Founded in 2018, Vulcan's unique ZERO CARBON LITHIUM[3] Project (the Project) aims to decarbonise lithium production, through developing the world's first carbon neutral lithium business, with the co-production of renewable geothermal energy on a mass scale. By adapting existing technologies to efficiently extract lithium from geothermal brine, Vulcan aims to deliver a local source of sustainable lithium for Europe, built around a carbon neutral strategy with exclusion of fossil fuels from the process to produce lithium. Already an operational renewable energy producer, Vulcan will also provide renewable electricity and heat to local communities. Vulcan's combined geothermal energy and lithium resource is estimated to be the largest in Europe on a lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) basis[4], with licence areas focused on the Upper Rhine Valley, Germany and France. Strategically placed in the heart of the European electric vehicle market to decarbonise the supply chain, Vulcan is rapidly advancing the ZERO CARBON LITHIUM Project to target timely market entry, with the ability to expand to meet the unprecedented demand that is building in the European markets. Guided by our Values of Climate Champion, Determined and Inspiring, and united by a passion for the environment and leveraging scientific solutions, Vulcan has a unique, world-leading scientific and commercial team in the fields of lithium chemicals and geothermal renewable energy. Vulcan is committed to partnering with organisations that share its decarbonisation ambitions and has binding lithium offtake agreements with some of the largest cathode, battery, and automakers in the world. Vulcan aims to leverage its multidisciplinary expert team, leading geothermal technology and position in the European EV supply chain to be a global leader in producing carbon neutral lithium. Vulcan aims to be the supplier of choice for premium lithium chemicals and renewable power and heating from Europe, for Europe; to empower a carbon neutral future.
