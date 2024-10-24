MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company", the "Bank", or "First Business Bank") (Nasdaq:FBIZ) reported quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $10.3 million, or earnings per share of $1.24 on a diluted basis. This compares to net income available to common shareholders of $10.2 million, or $1.23 per share, in the second quarter of 2024 and $9.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in the third quarter of 2023.
"First Business Bank again produced strong deposit and loan growth in a highly competitive environment," said Corey Chambas, Chief Executive Officer. "Our ability to consistently deliver quality growth was supported by our team's outstanding balance sheet management, resulting in a strong and stable net interest margin that remained within our target range of 3.60%-3.65%. We continue to execute our organic growth strategy with the intention of delivering double-digit loan, deposit, and revenue growth over the long term. We also continue to deliver on our commitment to achieving positive operating leverage, aided by prudent expense management, strong net interest income momentum, and revenue diversification. These successes have contributed to exceptional growth in shareholder value, with tangible book value expanding 12.5% from the prior year."
Quarterly Highlights
- Stable Net Interest Margin. The Company's long held match funding practice and pricing discipline produced a net interest margin of 3.64% compared to 3.65% for the linked quarter. Net interest income grew 1.5% from the linked quarter and 8.4% from the prior year quarter.
- Consistent Loan Growth. Loans increased $65.0 million, or 8.7% annualized, from the second quarter of 2024, and $286.1 million, or 10.3%, from the third quarter of 2023, reflecting growth throughout the Company.
- Continued Deposit Growth. Total deposits grew $84.8 million, increasing 11.8% annualized from the linked quarter and $312.9 million, or 11.8%, from the third quarter of 2023. Core deposits grew to a record $2.383 billion, up $73.1 million, or 12.7% annualized, from the linked quarter and $193.5 million, or 8.8%, from the third quarter of 2023. New and expanded relationships also contributed to increased gross Treasury Management service charges, which grew 9.8% to $1.6 million, compared to $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.
- Robust Private Wealth Management Growth. Private Wealth assets under management and administration grew to a record $3.398 billion as of September 30, 2024, up $483.3 million, or 16.6% from the prior year. Private Wealth and Company Retirement Plan ("Private Wealth") fee income totaled $3.3 million, increasing by 10.8% from September 30, 2023 and comprising 46% of total non-interest income.
- Record Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Income. PTPP income grew to $15.4 million, up 9.0% and 9.5% from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. This performance reflects solid growth across the Company's balance sheet and operational efficiency. PTPP adjusted return on average assets measured 1.70%, compared to 1.57% for the linked quarter and 1.72% for the prior year quarter.
- Stable Asset Quality. Non-performing assets measured $19.4 million, increasing by $367,000, or 1.9%, from the linked quarter. Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets measured 0.52%, compared to 0.53% and 0.52% for the linked and prior year periods, respectively.
- Tangible Book Value Growth. The Company's strong earnings generation and sound balance sheet management continued to drive growth in tangible book value per share, producing a 9.7% annualized increase compared to the linked quarter and a 12.5% increase compared to the prior year quarter.
Quarterly Financial Results
(Unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net interest income
$
31,007
$
30,540
$
28,596
$
91,059
$
83,049
Adjusted non-interest income (1)
7,064
7,425
8,430
21,254
24,259
Operating revenue (1)
38,071
37,965
37,026
112,313
107,308
Operating expense (1)
22,653
23,823
22,943
69,674
66,414
Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings (1)
15,418
14,142
14,083
42,639
40,894
Less:
Provision for credit losses
2,087
1,713
1,817
6,126
5,610
Net (gain) loss on repossessed assets
(12
)
65
4
72
8
SBA recourse provision
466
(9
)
242
583
565
Add:
Net loss on sale of securities
-
-
-
(8
)
(45
)
Income before income tax expense
12,877
12,373
12,020
35,850
34,666
Income tax expense
2,351
1,917
2,079
6,020
7,409
Net income
$
10,526
$
10,456
$
9,941
$
29,830
$
27,257
Preferred stock dividends
218
219
218
656
656
Net income available to common shareholders
$
10,308
$
10,237
$
9,723
$
29,174
$
26,601
Earnings per share, diluted
$
1.24
$
1.23
$
1.17
$
3.50
$
3.19
Book value per share
$
36.17
$
35.35
$
32.32
$
36.17
$
32.32
Tangible book value per share (1)
$
34.74
$
33.92
$
30.87
$
34.74
$
30.87
Net interest margin (2)
3.64
%
3.65
%
3.76
%
3.62
%
3.81
%
Adjusted net interest margin (1)(2)
3.51
%
3.47
%
3.66
%
3.47
%
3.68
%
Fee income ratio (non-interest income / total revenue)
18.55
%
19.56
%
22.77
%
18.92
%
22.57
%
Efficiency ratio (1)
59.50
%
62.75
%
61.96
%
62.04
%
61.89
%
Return on average assets (2)
1.13
%
1.14
%
1.19
%
1.08
%
1.13
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted return on average assets (1)(2)
1.70
%
1.57
%
1.72
%
1.59
%
1.74
%
Return on average common equity (2)
13.83
%
14.12
%
14.62
%
13.41
%
13.72
%
Period-end loans and leases receivable
$
3,050,079
$
2,985,414
$
2,764,014
$
3,050,079
$
2,764,014
Average loans and leases receivable
$
3,031,880
$
2,962,927
$
2,711,851
$
2,961,014
$
2,592,941
Period-end core deposits
$
2,382,730
$
2,309,635
$
2,189,264
$
2,382,730
$
2,189,264
Average core deposits
$
2,375,002
$
2,375,101
$
2,105,716
$
2,365,553
$
2,047,776
Allowance for credit losses, including unfunded commitment reserves
$
35,509
$
34,950
$
31,036
$
35,509
$
31,036
Non-performing assets
$
19,420
$
19,053
$
17,689
$
19,420
$
17,689
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases
1.16
%
1.17
%
1.12
%
1.16
%
1.12
%
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.52
%
0.53
%
0.52
%
0.52
%
0.52
%
1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate financial performance, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations, and enhance comparability of results with prior periods. See the section titled Non-GAAP Reconciliations at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures.
2. Calculation is annualized.
Third Quarter 2024 Compared to Second Quarter 2024
Net interest income increased $467,000, or 1.5%, to $31.0 million.
- The increase in net interest income was driven by increases in average loans and leases receivable, partially offset by a decrease in fees in lieu of interest. Average loans and leases receivable increased $69.0 million, or 9.3% annualized, to $3.032 billion. Fees in lieu of interest, which vary from quarter to quarter based on client-driven activity, totaled $942,000, compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, net interest income increased $752,000, or 2.6%.
- The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 5 basis points to 6.97% from 6.92%. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, the yield earned on average interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points to 6.86% from 6.77%.
- The rate paid for average interest-bearing core deposits increased one basis point to 4.10% from 4.09%. The rate paid for average total bank funding increased 5 basis points to 3.44% from 3.39%. Total bank funding is defined as total deposits plus Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances.
- Net interest margin was 3.64% compared to 3.65% for the linked quarter. Adjusted net interest margin1 was 3.51%, up 4 basis points compared to 3.47% in the linked quarter. The increase in adjusted net interest margin was driven by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by an increase in rate paid on wholesale funding.
- The Company maintains a long-term target for net interest margin in the range of 3.60% - 3.65%. Performance in future quarters will vary due to factors such as the level of fees in lieu of interest and the timing, pace and scale of future interest rate changes.
The Bank reported a provision expense of $2.1 million, compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. The quarterly increase was driven by higher specific reserve requirements for Equipment Finance and Small Business Administration ("SBA") borrowers in the Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") loan portfolio. The $2.1 million expense consisted of $1.5 million of net charge-offs, $616,000 due to loan growth, and a $757,000 net increase in specific reserves, partially offset by decreases of $444,000 and $330,000 due to quantitative and qualitative factor changes, respectively. The decrease related to quantitative factors was primarily due to modest improvement in the economic forecast and the decrease related to qualitative factors was due to moderated growth in several portfolios.
Non-interest income decreased $361,000, or 4.9%, to $7.1 million.
- Private Wealth fee income decreased $197,000, or 5.7% to $3.3 million. Private Wealth assets under management and administration measured $3.398 billion on September 30, 2024, up $149.3 million, or 18.4% annualized from the prior quarter. Fee income is based on overall asset levels and may vary based on seasonal activity and the timing of fluctuations in market values.
- Gains on sale of SBA loans increased $111,000, or 31.8%, to $460,000. Management expects the SBA loan sales pipeline to continue building as production increases and previously closed commitments fully fund and become eligible for sale.
- Commercial loan swap fee income of $460,000 increased by $303,000, or 193.0%. Swap fee income varies from period to period based on loan activity and the interest rate environment.
- Other fee income decreased $533,000 or 31.7% to $1.1 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower returns on the Company's investments in Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") mezzanine funds. Income from SBIC funds was $193,000 in the third quarter, compared to $796,000 in the linked quarter. Income from SBIC funds varies from period to period based on changes in the realized and unrealized fair value of underlying investments.
Non-interest expense decreased $772,000, or 3.2%, to $23.1 million, while operating expense decreased $1.2 million, or 4.9%, to $22.7 million.
- Compensation expense was $15.2 million, reflecting a decrease of $1.0 million, or 6.3%, from the linked quarter primarily due to a decrease in cash bonus accrual and an increase in capitalized software development compensation. Excluding these two components, compensation was $15.9 million, reflecting a decrease of $334,000, or 2.1% from the linked quarter mainly due to a decrease in individual incentive compensation and social security taxes. Average full-time equivalents ("FTEs") for the third quarter of 2024 were 355, up from 351 in the linked quarter. Management anticipates compensation expense will approximate this adjusted level in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Professional fees expense was $1.3 million, decreasing $167,000, or 11.3%, from the linked quarter primarily due to a decrease in outside consulting for various projects.
- Data processing expense was $1.0 million, decreasing $137,000, or 11.6%, from the linked quarter primarily due to annual tax processing costs incurred in the prior quarter for Private Wealth clients.
- FDIC insurance was $810,000, increasing $198,000, or 32.4%, from the linked quarter primarily due to an increase in total assets and use of brokered deposits, instead of FHLB advances, to match-fund the fixed rate loan portfolio.
- Other non-interest expense was $1.3 million, increasing $236,000, or 22.2%, from the linked quarter primarily due to an increase in SBA recourse provision.
Income tax expense increased $434,000, or 22.6%, to $2.4 million. The effective tax rate was 18.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 15.5% for the linked quarter. The increase is primarily driven by adjustments to tax credit investments upon receipt of annual partnership filings. The Company expects to report an effective tax rate between 16% and 18% for 2024.
Total period-end loans and leases receivable increased $65.0 million, or 8.7% annualized, to $3.050 billion. The average rate earned on average loans and leases receivable was 7.32%, up 4 basis points from 7.28% in the prior quarter. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, the average rate earned on average loans and leases receivable was 7.20%, up 9 basis points from 7.11% in the prior quarter.
- Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") loans increased by $54.0 million, or 12.2% annualized, to $1.829 billion. The increase was primarily due to an increase in construction and multi-family loans in the Wisconsin markets.
- C&I loans increased $12.6 million, or 4.3% annualized, to $1.174 billion. The increase was primarily due to growth in Floorplan Financing, Equipment Financing, and Accounts-Receivable Financing.
Total period-end core deposits increased $73.1 million, or 12.7% annualized, to $2.383 billion, compared to $2.310 billion. The average rate paid remained flat at 3.34%.
- New non-maturity deposit balances of $96.1 million were added at a weighted average rate of 3.91%. Certificate of deposit maturities of $144.0 million at a weighted average rate of 4.50% were replaced by new and renewed certificates of deposit of $127.5 million at a weighted average rate of 4.33%.
Period-end wholesale funding, including FHLB advances and brokered deposits, increased $27.8 million, or 13.0% annualized, to $881.7 million. Consistent with the Bank's long-held philosophy to manage interest rate risk, management will continue to utilize the most efficient and cost-effective source of wholesale funds to match-fund fixed-rate loans as necessary.
- Wholesale deposits increased $11.7 million, or 8.1% annualized, to $587.2 million, compared to $575.5 million. The average rate paid on wholesale deposits increased 3 basis points to 4.12% and the weighted average original maturity increased to 4.6 years from 4.0 years.
- FHLB advances increased $16.1 million to $294.5 million, compared to $278.4 million. The average rate paid on FHLB advances increased 27 basis points to 2.96% and the weighted average original maturity decreased to 4.6 years from 5.3 years.
Non-performing assets increased $367,000 to $19.4 million, or 0.52% of total assets, down as a percentage of total assets from 0.53% in the prior quarter. While we continue to expect full repayment of the one Asset-Based Lending ("ABL") loan that defaulted during the second quarter of 2023, the liquidation process has transitioned into Chapter 7 bankruptcy, likely delaying final resolution until late 2024 or 2025. Through our collection efforts, the current balance of this loan is $6.4 million, down from $10.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding this ABL loan, non-performing assets totaled $13.0 million, or 0.35% of total assets in the current quarter and $12.6 million, or 0.35% of total assets in the linked quarter.
The allowance for credit losses, including the unfunded credit commitments reserve, increased $559,000, or 1.6%, as increases in the general reserve from loan growth, charge-offs, and new specific reserves were partially offset by changes in quantitative and qualitative factors. The allowance for credit losses, including unfunded credit commitment reserves, as a percent of total gross loans and leases was 1.16% compared to 1.17% in the prior quarter.
1
|1
Adjusted net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure representing net interest income excluding fees in lieu of interest and other recurring, but volatile, components of net interest margin divided by average interest-earning assets less other recurring, but volatile, components of average interest-earning assets.
Third Quarter 2024 Compared to Third Quarter 2023
Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 8.4%, to $31.0 million.
- The increase in net interest income primarily reflects an increase in average gross loans and leases and an increase in fees in lieu of interest, partially offset by net interest margin compression. Fees in lieu of interest increased to $942,000 from $582,000. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 7.3%.
- The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 26 basis points to 6.97% from 6.71%. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, the yield on average interest-earning assets measured 6.86% compared to 6.63%. This increase in yield was primarily due to the increase in short-term market rates and the reinvestment of cash flows from the securities and fixed-rate loan portfolios in a rising rate environment.
- The rate paid for average interest-bearing core deposits increased 36 basis points to 4.10% from 3.74%. The rate paid for average total bank funding increased 37 basis points to 3.44% from 3.07%.
- Net interest margin decreased 12 basis points to 3.64% from 3.76%. Adjusted net interest margin decreased 15 basis points to 3.51% from 3.66%.
The Company reported a credit loss provision expense of $2.1 million, compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. See provision breakdown table below for more detail on the components of provision expense.
Non-interest income decreased $1.4 million, or 16.2%, to $7.1 million.
- Private Wealth fee income increased $319,000, or 10.8%, to $3.3 million. Private Wealth assets under management and administration measured $3.398 billion at September 30, 2024, up $483.3 million, or 16.6%. The increase was due to successful new money efforts as well as market performance.
- Commercial loan swap fee income decreased by $532,000, or 53.6%, to $460,000. Swap fee income varies from period to period based on loan activity and the interest rate environment.
- Gain on sale of SBA loans decreased $391,000, or 45.9%, to $460,000. Management expects the SBA loan sales pipeline to continue building as production increases and previously closed commitments fully fund and become eligible for sale.
- Service charges on deposits increased $85,000, or 10.2%, to $920,000, driven by new core deposit relationships.
- Other fee income decreased $873,000, or 43.2%, to $1.1 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower returns on the Company's investments in SBIC mezzanine funds in the third quarter. Income from SBIC mezzanine funds was $193,000 in the third quarter, compared to $1.2 million in the prior year quarter. Income from SBIC mezzanine funds varies from period to period based on changes in the realized and unrealized fair value of underlying investments.
Non-interest expense decreased $82,000, or 0.4%, to $23.1 million. Operating expense decreased $290,000, or 1.3%, to $22.7 million.
- Compensation expense decreased $375,000, or 2.4%, to $15.2 million. The decrease in compensation expense was primarily due to a cash bonus accrual adjustment decrease, an increase in capitalized software development compensation, and a decrease in individual incentive compensation. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in average FTEs, annual merit increases, and promotions. Average FTEs increased 3% to 355 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 349 in the third quarter of 2023.
- Professional fees expense decreased $124,000, or 8.7%, to $1.3 million, primarily due to a decrease in recruiting expense and a decrease in other professional consulting services for various projects.
- Computer software expense increased $319,000, or 24.7%, to $1.6 million, primarily due to our commitment to innovative technology to support growth initiatives, enhance productivity, and improve the client experience.
- Marketing expense increased $164,000, or 21.6%, to $922,000, primarily due to increased business development efforts and advertising projects to support Company growth goals.
- FDIC Insurance increased $130,000, or 19.1%, to $810,000 primarily due to an increase in total assets and an increase use of brokered deposits.
- Other expense decreased $282,000, or 17.8%, to $1.3 million, primarily due to a decrease in liquidations expenses, partially offset by an increase in SBA recourse provision.
Total period-end loans and leases receivable increased $286.3 million, or 10.3%, to $3.050 billion.
- CRE loans increased $194.0 million, or 11.9%, to $1.829 billion, primarily due to increases in all loan categories in the Wisconsin market.
- C&I loans increased $90.6 million, or 8.4%, to $1.174 billion, due to growth across the majority of the Bank's products and geographies.
Total period-end core deposits grew $193.5 million, or 8.8%, to $2.383 billion, and the average rate paid increased 36 basis points to 3.34%. The increase in average rate paid on core deposits was primarily due to heightened competition and a change in deposit mix. Total average core deposits grew $269.3 million, or 12.8%, to $2.375 billion.
Period-end wholesale funding increased $99.4 million, or 12.7%, to $881.7 million.
- Wholesale deposits increased $119.5 million, or 25.5%, to $587.2 million, as the Bank utilized more wholesale deposits in lieu of FHLB advances to build excess liquidity and to match-fund fixed rate assets. The average rate paid on wholesale deposits increased 9 basis points to 4.12% and the weighted average effective maturity increased to 4.6 years from 4.0 years. Consistent with our balance sheet strategy to use the most efficient and cost-effective source of wholesale funding, the Company has entered into derivative contracts which hedge a portion of the wholesale deposits to reduce the fixed rate funding costs.
- FHLB advances decreased $20.1 million, or 6.4%, to $294.5 million. The average rate paid on FHLB advances increased 48 basis points to 2.96% and the weighted average original maturity decreased to 4.6 years from 5.2 years.
Non-performing assets increased to $19.4 million, or 0.52% of total assets, compared to $17.7 million, or 0.52% of total assets, driven by past-due Equipment Finance loans within the C&I portfolio. Excluding one ABL loan for which we expect full repayment, non-performing assets totaled $13.0 million, or 0.35% of total assets.
The allowance for credit losses, including unfunded commitment reserves, increased $4.5 million to $35.5 million, compared to $31.0 million primarily due to an increase in specific reserves and loan growth, partially offset by chargeoffs. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases was 1.16%, compared 1.12% in the prior year.
Subordinated Debt Offering
On September 19, 2024 the Company announced the completion of a private placement of $20.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.5% Subordinated Debentures due September 13, 2034 (the "Notes") on September 13, 2024. The Company used the net proceeds to repay the indebtedness incurred to fund the August 15, 2024 redemption in full of its $15 million in aggregate principal amount of 2019 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due August 15, 2029, and the Company intends to use the remaining proceeds to fund the Company's anticipated future loan growth.
Investor Presentation and Conference Call
On October 24, 2024, the Company posted an investor presentation to its website www.firstbusiness.bank under the "Investor Relations" tab and will also be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 24, 2024. The information included in the presentation provides an overview of the Company's recent operating performance, financial condition, and business strategy. The Company intends to use this presentation in connection with its third quarter 2024 earnings call to be held at 1:00 p.m. Central time on October 25, 2024, and from time to time when the Company's executives interact with shareholders, analysts, and other third parties. The conference call can be accessed at 800-343-4849 (203-518-9848 if outside the United States and Canada), using the conference call access code: FBIZ. Investors may also listen live via webcast at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/456665235. A replay of the call will be available through Friday, November 1, 2024, by calling 800-839-2418 or 402-220-7210 for international participants. The webcast archive of the conference call will be available on the Company's website, ir.firstbusiness.bank.
About First Business Bank
First Business Bank® specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank's wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC®. First Business Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Business Financial Services, Inc®. (Nasdaq: FBIZ). For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank.
This release may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect First Business Bank's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information, but rather are related to future operations, strategies, financial results, or other developments. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Those statements are based on general assumptions and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs, and projections expressed in such statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including among other things:
- Adverse changes in the economy or business conditions, either nationally or in our markets including, without limitation, inflation, economic downturn, labor shortages, wage pressures, and the adverse effects of public health events on the global, national, and local economy.
- Competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions nationally and in the Company's markets.
- Increases in defaults by borrowers and other delinquencies.
- Management's ability to manage growth effectively, including the successful expansion of our client service, administrative infrastructure, and internal management systems.
- Fluctuations in interest rates and market prices.
- Changes in legislative or regulatory requirements applicable to the Company and its subsidiaries.
- Changes in tax requirements, including tax rate changes, new tax laws, and revised tax law interpretations.
- Fraud, including client and system failure or breaches of our network security, including the Company's internet banking activities.
- Failure to comply with the applicable SBA regulations in order to maintain the eligibility of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans.
- Ongoing volatility in the banking sector may result in new legislation, regulations or policy changes that could subject the Company and the Bank to increased government regulation and supervision.
- The proportion of the Company's deposit account balances that exceed FDIC insurance limits may expose the Bank to enhanced liquidity risk.
- The Company may be subject to increases in FDIC insurance assessments.
For further information about the factors that could affect the Company's future results, please see the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SELECTED FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA
(Unaudited)
As of
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
131,972
$
81,080
$
72,040
$
139,510
$
132,915
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
313,336
308,852
314,114
297,006
272,163
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
6,907
7,082
8,131
8,503
8,689
Loans held for sale
8,173
6,507
4,855
4,589
4,168
Loans and leases receivable
3,050,079
2,985,414
2,910,864
2,850,261
2,764,014
Allowance for credit losses
(33,688
)
(33,088
)
(32,799
)
(31,275
)
(29,331
)
Loans and leases receivable, net
3,016,391
2,952,326
2,878,065
2,818,986
2,734,683
Premises and equipment, net
5,478
6,381
6,268
6,190
6,157
Repossessed assets
56
54
317
247
61
Right-of-use assets
5,789
6,041
6,297
6,559
6,800
Bank-owned life insurance
56,767
56,351
55,948
55,536
55,123
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
12,775
11,901
13,326
12,042
13,528
Goodwill and other intangible assets
11,834
11,841
11,950
12,023
12,110
Derivatives
42,539
70,773
69,703
55,597
93,702
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
103,707
97,872
90,344
91,058
78,751
Total assets
$
3,715,724
$
3,617,061
$
3,531,358
$
3,507,846
$
3,418,850
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Core deposits
$
2,382,730
$
2,309,635
$
2,297,843
$
2,339,071
$
2,189,264
Wholesale deposits
587,217
575,548
457,563
457,708
467,743
Total deposits
2,969,947
2,885,183
2,755,406
2,796,779
2,657,007
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
349,109
327,855
381,718
330,916
363,891
Lease liabilities
8,054
8,361
8,664
8,954
9,236
Derivatives
45,399
61,821
61,133
51,949
78,696
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
31,233
28,671
26,649
29,660
29,262
Total liabilities
3,403,742
3,311,891
3,233,570
3,218,258
3,138,092
Total stockholders' equity
311,982
305,170
297,788
289,588
280,758
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,715,724
$
3,617,061
$
3,531,358
$
3,507,846
$
3,418,850
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Total interest income
$
59,327
$
57,910
$
55,783
$
54,762
$
50,941
$
173,020
$
140,167
Total interest expense
28,320
27,370
26,272
25,222
22,345
81,961
57,118
Net interest income
31,007
30,540
29,511
29,540
28,596
91,059
83,049
Provision for credit losses
2,087
1,713
2,326
2,573
1,817
6,126
5,610
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
28,920
28,827
27,185
26,967
26,779
84,933
77,439
Private wealth management service fees
3,264
3,461
3,111
2,933
2,945
9,835
8,492
Gain on sale of SBA loans
460
349
195
284
851
1,004
1,771
Service charges on deposits
920
951
940
848
835
2,810
2,283
Loan fees
812
826
847
869
786
2,486
2,495
Loss on sale of securities
-
-
(8
)
-
-
(8
)
(45
)
Swap fees
460
157
198
438
992
815
2,526
Other non-interest income
1,148
1,681
1,474
1,722
2,021
4,304
6,692
Total non-interest income
7,064
7,425
6,757
7,094
8,430
21,246
24,214
Compensation
15,198
16,215
16,157
14,450
15,573
47,570
46,610
Occupancy
585
593
607
571
575
1,785
1,809
Professional fees
1,305
1,472
1,571
1,313
1,429
4,348
4,012
Data processing
1,045
1,182
1,018
936
953
3,245
2,889
Marketing
922
850
818
724
758
2,591
2,165
Equipment
333
335
345
340
349
1,013
1,000
Computer software
1,608
1,555
1,418
1,317
1,289
4,581
3,668
FDIC insurance
810
612
610
585
680
2,032
1,653
Other non-interest expense
1,301
1,065
798
1,352
1,583
3,164
3,181
Total non-interest expense
23,107
23,879
23,342
21,588
23,189
70,329
66,987
Income before income tax expense
12,877
12,373
10,600
12,473
12,020
35,850
34,666
Income tax expense
2,351
1,917
1,752
2,703
2,079
6,020
7,409
Net income
$
10,526
$
10,456
$
8,848
$
9,770
$
9,941
$
29,830
$
27,257
Preferred stock dividends
218
219
219
219
218
656
656
Net income available to common shareholders
$
10,308
$
10,237
$
8,629
$
9,551
$
9,723
$
29,174
$
26,601
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
1.24
$
1.23
$
1.04
$
1.15
$
1.17
$
3.50
$
3.19
Diluted earnings
1.24
1.23
1.04
1.15
1.17
3.50
3.19
Dividends declared
0.2500
0.2500
0.2500
0.2275
0.2275
0.7500
0.6825
Book value
36.17
35.35
34.41
33.39
32.32
36.17
32.32
Tangible book value
34.74
33.92
32.97
31.94
30.87
34.74
30.87
Weighted-average common shares outstanding(1)
8,111,215
8,113,246
8,125,319
8,110,462
8,107,641
8,149,949
8,134,587
Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding(1)
8,111,215
8,113,246
8,125,319
8,110,462
8,107,641
8,149,949
8,134,587
(1) Excluding participating securities.
NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets
Commercial real estate and other mortgage loans(1)
$
1,805,020
$
30,340
6.72
%
$
1,765,743
$
29,299
6.64
%
$
1,605,464
$
25,623
6.38
%
Commercial and industrial loans(1)
1,177,112
24,481
8.32
1,146,312
23,869
8.33
1,059,512
21,635
8.17
Consumer and other loans(1)
49,748
685
5.51
50,872
725
5.70
46,875
610
5.21
Total loans and leases receivable(1)
3,031,880
55,506
7.32
2,962,927
53,893
7.28
2,711,851
47,868
7.06
Mortgage-related securities(2)
269,842
2,662
3.95
261,828
2,609
3.99
204,291
1,681
3.29
Other investment securities(3)
51,446
315
2.45
60,780
443
2.92
67,546
517
3.06
FHLB stock
11,960
285
9.53
12,656
291
9.20
14,770
323
8.75
Short-term investments
40,406
559
5.53
48,836
674
5.52
40,318
552
5.48
Total interest-earning assets
3,405,534
59,327
6.97
3,347,027
57,910
6.92
3,038,776
50,941
6.71
Non-interest-earning assets
231,353
245,188
237,464
Total assets
$
3,636,887
$
3,592,215
$
3,276,240
Interest-bearing liabilities
Transaction accounts
$
864,936
8,451
3.91
$
880,752
8,737
3.97
$
731,529
6,774
3.70
Money market
850,590
8,780
4.13
815,846
8,264
4.05
657,183
5,871
3.57
Certificates of deposit
219,315
2,584
4.71
241,535
2,803
4.64
282,674
2,986
4.23
Wholesale deposits
531,472
5,475
4.12
476,149
4,871
4.09
410,494
4,172
4.07
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,466,313
25,290
4.10
2,414,282
24,675
4.09
2,081,880
19,803
3.80
FHLB advances
278,103
2,059
2.96
294,043
1,974
2.69
342,117
2,117
2.48
Other borrowings
50,642
971
7.67
49,481
721
5.83
34,745
425
4.89
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,795,058
28,320
4.05
2,757,806
27,370
3.97
2,458,742
22,345
3.64
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts
440,161
436,968
434,330
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
91,520
95,484
105,079
Total liabilities
3,326,739
3,290,258
2,998,151
Stockholders' equity
310,148
301,957
278,089
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,636,887
$
3,592,215
$
3,276,240
Net interest income
$
31,007
$
30,540
$
28,596
Interest rate spread
2.92
%
2.95
%
3.07
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
610,476
$
589,221
$
580,034
Net interest margin
3.64
%
3.65
%
3.76
%
(1) The average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and loans held for sale. Interest income related to non-accrual loans and leases is recognized when collected. Interest income includes net loan fees collected in lieu of interest.
(2) Includes amortized cost basis of assets available for sale and held to maturity.
(3) Yields on tax-exempt municipal obligations are not presented on a tax-equivalent basis in this table.
(4) Represents annualized yields/rates.
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(Dollars in Thousands)
Interest-earning assets
Commercial real estate and other mortgage loans(1)
$
1,764,133
$
87,759
6.63
%
$
1,556,988
$
71,011
6.08
%
Commercial and industrial loans(1)
1,146,495
71,074
8.27
988,359
59,213
7.99
Consumer and other loans(1)
50,386
2,114
5.59
47,594
1,738
4.87
Total loans and leases receivable(1)
2,961,014
160,947
7.25
2,592,941
131,962
6.79
Mortgage-related securities(2)
257,914
7,547
3.90
193,196
4,372
3.02
Other investment securities(3)
60,037
1,276
2.83
61,396
1,229
2.67
FHLB and FRB stock
12,294
859
9.32
15,904
952
7.98
Short-term investments
58,040
2,391
5.49
43,437
1,652
5.07
Total interest-earning assets
3,349,299
173,020
6.89
2,906,874
140,167
6.43
Non-interest-earning assets
236,569
223,552
Total assets
$
3,585,868
$
3,130,426
Interest-bearing liabilities
Transaction accounts
$
869,511
25,635
3.93
$
657,155
16,070
3.26
Money market accounts
809,593
24,609
4.05
663,284
14,984
3.01
Certificates of deposit
246,267
8,597
4.65
271,684
8,049
3.95
Wholesale deposits
488,543
14,961
4.08
311,038
9,671
4.14
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,413,914
73,802
4.08
1,903,161
48,774
3.42
FHLB advances
286,454
5,750
2.68
368,913
7,030
2.54
Other borrowings
49,863
2,409
6.44
35,351
1,314
4.96
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,750,231
81,961
3.97
2,307,425
57,118
3.30
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts
440,182
455,653
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
93,430
96,883
Total liabilities
3,283,843
2,859,961
Stockholders' equity
302,025
270,465
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,585,868
$
3,130,426
Net interest income
$
91,059
$
83,049
Interest rate spread
2.91
%
3.13
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
599,068
$
599,449
Net interest margin
3.62
%
3.81
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
121.78
%
125.98
%
Return on average assets(4)
1.08
%
1.13
%
Return on average common equity(4)
13.41
%
13.72
%
Average equity to average assets
8.42
%
8.64
%
Non-interest expense to average assets(4)
2.62
%
2.85
%
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSS COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Change due to qualitative factor changes
$
(444
)
$
496
$
740
$
(432
)
$
506
$
793
$
465
Change due to quantitative factor changes
(330
)
150
(199
)
(260
)
(1,372
)
(380
)
(1,193
)
Charge-offs
1,619
1,583
921
724
562
4,123
1,057
Recoveries
(91
)
(191
)
(227
)
(114
)
(84
)
(509
)
(435
)
Change in reserves on individually evaluated loans, net
757
(1,037
)
629
2,008
1,265
348
2,322
Change due to loan growth, net
616
680
354
629
817
1,652
3,023
Change in unfunded commitment reserves
(40
)
32
108
17
123
99
371
Total provision for credit losses
$
2,087
$
1,713
$
2,326
$
2,572
$
1,817
$
6,126
$
5,610
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.13
%
1.14
%
0.98
%
1.11
%
1.19
%
1.08
%
1.13
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
13.83
%
14.12
%
12.24
%
13.99
%
14.62
%
13.41
%
13.72
%
Efficiency ratio
59.50
%
62.75
%
63.76
%
58.34
%
61.96
%
62.04
%
61.89
%
Interest rate spread
2.92
%
2.95
%
2.88
%
2.97
%
3.07
%
2.91
%
3.13
%
Net interest margin
3.64
%
3.65
%
3.58
%
3.69
%
3.76
%
3.62
%
3.81
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
121.84
%
121.37
%
122.15
%
123.02
%
123.59
%
121.78
%
125.98
%
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
(Unaudited)
As of
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Non-accrual loans and leases
$
19,364
$
18,999
$
19,829
$
20,597
$
17,628
Repossessed assets
56
54
317
247
61
Total non-performing assets
$
19,420
$
19,053
$
20,146
$
20,844
$
17,689
Non-accrual loans and leases as a percent of total gross loans and leases
0.63
%
0.64
%
0.68
%
0.72
%
0.64
%
Non-performing assets as a percent of total gross loans and leases plus repossessed assets
0.64
%
0.64
%
0.69
%
0.73
%
0.64
%
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.52
%
0.53
%
0.57
%
0.59
%
0.52
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases
1.16
%
1.17
%
1.19
%
1.16
%
1.12
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-accrual loans and leases
183.38
%
183.96
%
174.64
%
160.21
%
176.06
%
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Charge-offs
$
1,619
$
1,583
$
921
$
724
$
562
$
4,123
$
1,057
Recoveries
(91
)
(191
)
(227
)
(114
)
(84
)
(509
)
(435
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
1,528
$
1,392
$
694
$
610
$
478
$
3,614
$
622
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average gross loans and leases (annualized)
0.20
%
0.19
%
0.10
%
0.09
%
0.07
%
0.16
%
0.03
%
CAPITAL RATIOS
As of and for the Three Months Ended
(Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
11.72
%
11.45
%
11.36
%
11.19
%
11.20
%
Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets
9.11
%
8.99
%
8.86
%
8.74
%
8.74
%
Common equity tier I capital to risk-weighted assets
8.76
%
8.64
%
8.51
%
8.38
%
8.37
%
Tier I capital to adjusted assets
8.68
%
8.51
%
8.45
%
8.43
%
8.65
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.78
%
7.80
%
7.78
%
7.60
%
7.53
%
LOAN AND LEASE RECEIVABLE COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
As of
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Commercial real estate:
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
$
259,532
$
258,636
$
263,748
$
256,479
$
236,058
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
768,195
777,704
792,858
773,494
753,517
Construction
266,762
229,181
202,382
193,080
211,828
Multi-family
494,954
470,176
453,321
450,529
409,714
1-4 family
39,933
39,680
27,482
26,289
24,235
Total commercial real estate
1,829,376
1,775,377
1,739,791
1,699,871
1,635,352
Commercial and industrial
1,174,295
1,161,711
1,120,779
1,105,835
1,083,698
Consumer and other
46,610
48,145
50,020
44,312
44,808
Total gross loans and leases receivable
3,050,281
2,985,233
2,910,590
2,850,018
2,763,858
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
33,688
33,088
32,799
31,275
29,331
Deferred loan fees
202
(181
)
(274
)
(243
)
(156
)
Loans and leases receivable, net
$
3,016,391
$
2,952,326
$
2,878,065
$
2,818,986
$
2,734,683
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
As of
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Non-interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
428,012
$
406,804
$
400,267
$
445,376
$
430,011
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
930,252
841,146
818,080
895,319
779,789
Money market accounts
817,129
837,569
813,467
711,245
694,199
Certificates of deposit
207,337
224,116
266,029
287,131
285,265
Wholesale deposits
587,217
575,548
457,563
457,708
467,743
Total deposits
$
2,969,947
$
2,885,183
$
2,755,406
$
2,796,779
$
2,657,007
Uninsured deposits
$
1,088,496
$
1,011,977
$
995,428
$
994,687
$
916,083
Less: uninsured deposits collateralized by pledged assets
10,755
34,810
16,622
17,051
28,873
Total uninsured, net of collateralized deposits
1,077,741
977,167
978,806
977,636
887,210
% of total deposits
36.3
%
33.9
%
35.5
%
35.0
%
33.4
%
SOURCES OF LIQUIDITY
(Unaudited)
As of
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Short-term investments
$
86,670
$
54,680
$
46,984
$
107,162
$
109,612
Collateral value of unencumbered pledged loans
397,852
401,602
340,639
367,471
315,067
Market value of unencumbered securities
279,191
289,104
288,965
259,791
236,618
Readily accessible liquidity
763,713
745,386
676,588
734,424
661,297
Fed fund lines
45,000
45,000
45,000
45,000
45,000
Excess brokered CD capacity(1)
1,102,767
1,051,678
1,166,661
1,231,791
1,090,864
Total liquidity
$
1,911,480
$
1,842,064
$
1,888,249
$
2,011,215
$
1,797,161
Total uninsured, net of collateralized deposits
1,077,741
977,167
978,806
977,636
887,210
1. Bank internal policy limits brokered CDs to 50% of total bank funding when combined with FHLB advances.
PRIVATE WEALTH OFF-BALANCE SHEET COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
As of
(in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Trust assets under management
$
3,145,789
$
3,008,897
$
3,080,951
$
2,898,516
$
2,715,801
Trust assets under administration
252,152
239,766
239,249
223,013
198,864
Total trust assets
$
3,397,941
$
3,248,663
$
3,320,200
$
3,121,529
$
2,914,665
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
Certain financial information provided in this release is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (United States) ("GAAP"). Although the Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of its business, these measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies.
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
"Tangible book value per share" is a non-GAAP measure representing tangible common equity divided by total common shares outstanding. "Tangible common equity" itself is a non-GAAP measure representing common stockholders' equity reduced by intangible assets, if any. The Company's management believes that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in period-to-period changes in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. The information provided below reconciles tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to their most comparable GAAP measures.
(Unaudited)
As of
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Common stockholders' equity
$
299,990
$
293,178
$
285,796
$
277,596
$
268,766
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(11,834
)
(11,841
)
(11,950
)
(12,023
)
(12,110
)
Tangible common equity
$
288,156
$
281,337
$
273,846
$
265,573
$
256,656
Common shares outstanding
8,295,017
8,294,589
8,306,573
8,314,778
8,315,186
Book value per share
$
36.17
$
35.35
$
34.41
$
33.39
$
32.32
Tangible book value per share
34.74
33.92
32.97
31.94
30.87
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS
"Tangible common equity to tangible assets" ("TCE") is defined as the ratio of common stockholders' equity reduced by intangible assets, if any, divided by total assets reduced by intangible assets, if any. Adjusted TCE ratio is defined as TCE adjusted for net fair value adjustments of financial assets and liabilities. For more information on fair value adjustments please refer to Note 19 - Fair Value Disclosures in the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's management believes that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. The information below reconciles tangible common equity and tangible assets to their most comparable GAAP measures.
(Unaudited)
As of
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Common stockholders' equity
$
299,990
$
293,178
$
285,796
$
277,596
$
268,766
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(11,834
)
(11,841
)
(11,950
)
(12,023
)
(12,110
)
Tangible common equity (a)
$
288,156
$
281,337
$
273,846
$
265,573
$
256,656
Total assets
$
3,715,724
$
3,617,061
$
3,531,358
$
3,507,846
$
3,418,850
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(11,834
)
(11,841
)
(11,950
)
(12,023
)
(12,110
)
Tangible assets (b)
$
3,703,890
$
3,605,220
$
3,519,408
$
3,495,823
$
3,406,740
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.78
%
7.80
%
7.78
%
7.60
%
7.53
%
Fair Value Adjustments:
Financial assets - MTM (c)
$
(17,615
)
$
(17,432
)
$
(29,019
)
$
(29,136
)
$
(45,489
)
Financial liabilities - MTM (d)
$
8,358
$
9,032
$
12,560
$
11,945
$
23,436
Net MTM, after-tax e = (c-d)*(1-21%)
$
(7,313
)
$
(6,636
)
$
(13,003
)
$
(13,581
)
$
(17,422
)
Adjusted tangible equity f = (a-e)
$
280,843
$
274,701
$
260,843
$
251,992
$
239,234
Adjusted tangible assets g = (b-c)
$
3,686,275
$
3,587,788
$
3,490,389
$
3,466,687
$
3,361,251
Adjusted TCE ratio (f/g)
7.62
%
7.66
%
7.47
%
7.27
%
7.12
%
EFFICIENCY RATIO & PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION ADJUSTED EARNINGS
"Efficiency ratio" is a non-GAAP measure representing non-interest expense excluding the effects of the SBA recourse provision, impairment of tax credit investments, losses or gains on repossessed assets, amortization of other intangible assets and other discrete items, if any, divided by operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income less realized gains or losses on securities, if any. "Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings" is defined as operating revenue less operating expense. In the judgment of the Company's management, the adjustments made to non-interest expense and non-interest income allow investors and analysts to better assess the Company's operating expenses in relation to its core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items. The information provided below reconciles the efficiency ratio and pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings to its most comparable GAAP measure.
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Total non-interest expense
$
23,107
$
23,879
$
23,342
$
21,588
$
23,189
$
70,329
$
66,987
Less:
Net loss (gain) on repossessed assets
(12
)
65
86
4
4
72
8
SBA recourse provision (benefit)
466
(9
)
126
210
242
583
565
Total operating expense (a)
$
22,653
$
23,823
$
23,130
$
21,374
$
22,943
$
69,674
$
66,414
Net interest income
$
31,007
$
30,540
$
29,511
$
29,540
$
28,596
$
91,059
$
83,049
Total non-interest income
7,064
7,425
6,757
7,094
8,430
21,246
24,214
Less:
Net loss on sale of securities
-
-
(8
)
-
-
(8
)
(45
)
Adjusted non-interest income
7,064
7,425
6,765
7,094
8,430
21,254
24,259
Total operating revenue (b)
$
38,071
$
37,965
$
36,276
$
36,634
$
37,026
$
112,313
$
107,308
Efficiency ratio
59.50
%
62.75
%
63.76
%
58.34
%
61.96
%
62.04
%
61.89
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings (b - a)
$
15,418
$
14,142
$
13,146
$
15,260
$
14,083
$
42,639
$
40,894
Average total assets
$
3,636,887
$
3,592,215
$
3,527,941
$
3,454,652
$
3,276,240
$
3,585,868
$
3,130,426
Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted return on average assets
1.70
%
1.57
%
1.49
%
1.77
%
1.72
%
1.59
%
1.74
%
ADJUSTED NET INTEREST MARGIN
"Adjusted Net Interest Margin" is a non-GAAP measure representing net interest income excluding the fees in lieu of interest and other recurring, but volatile, components of net interest margin divided by average interest-earning assets less other recurring, but volatile, components of average interest-earning assets. Fees in lieu of interest are defined as prepayment fees, asset-based loan fees, non-accrual interest, and loan fee amortization. In the judgment of the Company's management, the adjustments made to net interest income allow investors and analysts to better assess the Company's net interest income in relation to its core client-facing loan and deposit rate changes by removing the volatility that is associated with these recurring but volatile components. The information provided below reconciles the net interest margin to its most comparable GAAP measure.
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Interest income
$
59,327
$
57,910
$
55,783
$
54,762
$
50,941
$
173,020
$
140,167
Interest expense
28,320
27,370
26,272
25,222
22,345
81,961
57,118
Net interest income (a)
31,007
30,540
29,511
29,540
28,596
91,059
83,049
Less:
Fees in lieu of interest
942
1,227
793
1,075
582
2,962
2,169
FRB interest income and FHLB dividend income
841
959
1,436
1,466
870
3,235
2,590
Adjusted net interest income (b)
$
29,224
$
28,354
$
27,282
$
26,999
$
27,144
$
84,862
$
78,290
Average interest-earning assets (c)
$
3,405,534
$
3,347,027
$
3,294,717
$
3,199,485
$
3,038,776
$
3,349,299
$
2,906,874
Less:
Average FRB cash and FHLB stock
52,603
61,082
97,036
99,118
54,677
70,175
58,870
Average non-accrual loans and leases
18,954
19,807
20,540
18,602
15,775
19,761
7,702
Adjusted average interest-earning assets (d)
$
3,333,977
$
3,266,138
$
3,177,141
$
3,081,765
$
2,968,324
$
3,259,363
$
2,840,302
Net interest margin (a / c)
3.64
%
3.65
%
3.58
%
3.69
%
3.76
%
3.62
%
3.81
%
Adjusted net interest margin (b / d)
3.51
%
3.47
%
3.43
%
3.50
%
3.66
%
3.47
%
3.68
%
