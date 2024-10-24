MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company", the "Bank", or "First Business Bank") (Nasdaq:FBIZ) reported quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $10.3 million, or earnings per share of $1.24 on a diluted basis. This compares to net income available to common shareholders of $10.2 million, or $1.23 per share, in the second quarter of 2024 and $9.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in the third quarter of 2023.

"First Business Bank again produced strong deposit and loan growth in a highly competitive environment," said Corey Chambas, Chief Executive Officer. "Our ability to consistently deliver quality growth was supported by our team's outstanding balance sheet management, resulting in a strong and stable net interest margin that remained within our target range of 3.60%-3.65%. We continue to execute our organic growth strategy with the intention of delivering double-digit loan, deposit, and revenue growth over the long term. We also continue to deliver on our commitment to achieving positive operating leverage, aided by prudent expense management, strong net interest income momentum, and revenue diversification. These successes have contributed to exceptional growth in shareholder value, with tangible book value expanding 12.5% from the prior year."

Quarterly Highlights

Stable Net Interest Margin. The Company's long held match funding practice and pricing discipline produced a net interest margin of 3.64% compared to 3.65% for the linked quarter. Net interest income grew 1.5% from the linked quarter and 8.4% from the prior year quarter.

The Company's long held match funding practice and pricing discipline produced a net interest margin of 3.64% compared to 3.65% for the linked quarter. Net interest income grew 1.5% from the linked quarter and 8.4% from the prior year quarter. Consistent Loan Growth. Loans increased $65.0 million, or 8.7% annualized, from the second quarter of 2024, and $286.1 million, or 10.3%, from the third quarter of 2023, reflecting growth throughout the Company.

Loans increased $65.0 million, or 8.7% annualized, from the second quarter of 2024, and $286.1 million, or 10.3%, from the third quarter of 2023, reflecting growth throughout the Company. Continued Deposit Growth. Total deposits grew $84.8 million, increasing 11.8% annualized from the linked quarter and $312.9 million, or 11.8%, from the third quarter of 2023. Core deposits grew to a record $2.383 billion, up $73.1 million, or 12.7% annualized, from the linked quarter and $193.5 million, or 8.8%, from the third quarter of 2023. New and expanded relationships also contributed to increased gross Treasury Management service charges, which grew 9.8% to $1.6 million, compared to $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Total deposits grew $84.8 million, increasing 11.8% annualized from the linked quarter and $312.9 million, or 11.8%, from the third quarter of 2023. Core deposits grew to a record $2.383 billion, up $73.1 million, or 12.7% annualized, from the linked quarter and $193.5 million, or 8.8%, from the third quarter of 2023. New and expanded relationships also contributed to increased gross Treasury Management service charges, which grew 9.8% to $1.6 million, compared to $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Robust Private Wealth Management Growth. Private Wealth assets under management and administration grew to a record $3.398 billion as of September 30, 2024, up $483.3 million, or 16.6% from the prior year. Private Wealth and Company Retirement Plan ("Private Wealth") fee income totaled $3.3 million, increasing by 10.8% from September 30, 2023 and comprising 46% of total non-interest income.

Private Wealth assets under management and administration grew to a record $3.398 billion as of September 30, 2024, up $483.3 million, or 16.6% from the prior year. Private Wealth and Company Retirement Plan ("Private Wealth") fee income totaled $3.3 million, increasing by 10.8% from September 30, 2023 and comprising 46% of total non-interest income. Record Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Income. PTPP income grew to $15.4 million, up 9.0% and 9.5% from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. This performance reflects solid growth across the Company's balance sheet and operational efficiency. PTPP adjusted return on average assets measured 1.70%, compared to 1.57% for the linked quarter and 1.72% for the prior year quarter.

PTPP income grew to $15.4 million, up 9.0% and 9.5% from the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. This performance reflects solid growth across the Company's balance sheet and operational efficiency. PTPP adjusted return on average assets measured 1.70%, compared to 1.57% for the linked quarter and 1.72% for the prior year quarter. Stable Asset Quality. Non-performing assets measured $19.4 million, increasing by $367,000, or 1.9%, from the linked quarter. Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets measured 0.52%, compared to 0.53% and 0.52% for the linked and prior year periods, respectively.

Non-performing assets measured $19.4 million, increasing by $367,000, or 1.9%, from the linked quarter. Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets measured 0.52%, compared to 0.53% and 0.52% for the linked and prior year periods, respectively. Tangible Book Value Growth. The Company's strong earnings generation and sound balance sheet management continued to drive growth in tangible book value per share, producing a 9.7% annualized increase compared to the linked quarter and a 12.5% increase compared to the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Financial Results (Unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net interest income $ 31,007 $ 30,540 $ 28,596 $ 91,059 $ 83,049 Adjusted non-interest income (1) 7,064 7,425 8,430 21,254 24,259 Operating revenue (1) 38,071 37,965 37,026 112,313 107,308 Operating expense (1) 22,653 23,823 22,943 69,674 66,414 Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings (1) 15,418 14,142 14,083 42,639 40,894 Less: Provision for credit losses 2,087 1,713 1,817 6,126 5,610 Net (gain) loss on repossessed assets (12 ) 65 4 72 8 SBA recourse provision 466 (9 ) 242 583 565 Add: Net loss on sale of securities - - - (8 ) (45 ) Income before income tax expense 12,877 12,373 12,020 35,850 34,666 Income tax expense 2,351 1,917 2,079 6,020 7,409 Net income $ 10,526 $ 10,456 $ 9,941 $ 29,830 $ 27,257 Preferred stock dividends 218 219 218 656 656 Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,308 $ 10,237 $ 9,723 $ 29,174 $ 26,601 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.23 $ 1.17 $ 3.50 $ 3.19 Book value per share $ 36.17 $ 35.35 $ 32.32 $ 36.17 $ 32.32 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 34.74 $ 33.92 $ 30.87 $ 34.74 $ 30.87 Net interest margin (2) 3.64 % 3.65 % 3.76 % 3.62 % 3.81 % Adjusted net interest margin (1)(2) 3.51 % 3.47 % 3.66 % 3.47 % 3.68 % Fee income ratio (non-interest income / total revenue) 18.55 % 19.56 % 22.77 % 18.92 % 22.57 % Efficiency ratio (1) 59.50 % 62.75 % 61.96 % 62.04 % 61.89 % Return on average assets (2) 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.13 % Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted return on average assets (1)(2) 1.70 % 1.57 % 1.72 % 1.59 % 1.74 % Return on average common equity (2) 13.83 % 14.12 % 14.62 % 13.41 % 13.72 % Period-end loans and leases receivable $ 3,050,079 $ 2,985,414 $ 2,764,014 $ 3,050,079 $ 2,764,014 Average loans and leases receivable $ 3,031,880 $ 2,962,927 $ 2,711,851 $ 2,961,014 $ 2,592,941 Period-end core deposits $ 2,382,730 $ 2,309,635 $ 2,189,264 $ 2,382,730 $ 2,189,264 Average core deposits $ 2,375,002 $ 2,375,101 $ 2,105,716 $ 2,365,553 $ 2,047,776 Allowance for credit losses, including unfunded commitment reserves $ 35,509 $ 34,950 $ 31,036 $ 35,509 $ 31,036 Non-performing assets $ 19,420 $ 19,053 $ 17,689 $ 19,420 $ 17,689 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.12 % 1.16 % 1.12 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.52 % 0.53 % 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.52 % 1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate financial performance, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations, and enhance comparability of results with prior periods. See the section titled Non-GAAP Reconciliations at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures. 2. Calculation is annualized.

Third Quarter 2024 Compared to Second Quarter 2024

Net interest income increased $467,000, or 1.5%, to $31.0 million.

The increase in net interest income was driven by increases in average loans and leases receivable, partially offset by a decrease in fees in lieu of interest. Average loans and leases receivable increased $69.0 million, or 9.3% annualized, to $3.032 billion. Fees in lieu of interest, which vary from quarter to quarter based on client-driven activity, totaled $942,000, compared to $1.2 million in the prior quarter. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, net interest income increased $752,000, or 2.6%.

The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 5 basis points to 6.97% from 6.92%. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, the yield earned on average interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points to 6.86% from 6.77%.

The rate paid for average interest-bearing core deposits increased one basis point to 4.10% from 4.09%. The rate paid for average total bank funding increased 5 basis points to 3.44% from 3.39%. Total bank funding is defined as total deposits plus Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances.

Net interest margin was 3.64% compared to 3.65% for the linked quarter. Adjusted net interest margin 1 was 3.51%, up 4 basis points compared to 3.47% in the linked quarter. The increase in adjusted net interest margin was driven by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by an increase in rate paid on wholesale funding.

was 3.51%, up 4 basis points compared to 3.47% in the linked quarter. The increase in adjusted net interest margin was driven by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by an increase in rate paid on wholesale funding. The Company maintains a long-term target for net interest margin in the range of 3.60% - 3.65%. Performance in future quarters will vary due to factors such as the level of fees in lieu of interest and the timing, pace and scale of future interest rate changes.

The Bank reported a provision expense of $2.1 million, compared to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. The quarterly increase was driven by higher specific reserve requirements for Equipment Finance and Small Business Administration ("SBA") borrowers in the Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") loan portfolio. The $2.1 million expense consisted of $1.5 million of net charge-offs, $616,000 due to loan growth, and a $757,000 net increase in specific reserves, partially offset by decreases of $444,000 and $330,000 due to quantitative and qualitative factor changes, respectively. The decrease related to quantitative factors was primarily due to modest improvement in the economic forecast and the decrease related to qualitative factors was due to moderated growth in several portfolios.

Non-interest income decreased $361,000, or 4.9%, to $7.1 million.

Private Wealth fee income decreased $197,000, or 5.7% to $3.3 million. Private Wealth assets under management and administration measured $3.398 billion on September 30, 2024, up $149.3 million, or 18.4% annualized from the prior quarter. Fee income is based on overall asset levels and may vary based on seasonal activity and the timing of fluctuations in market values.

Gains on sale of SBA loans increased $111,000, or 31.8%, to $460,000. Management expects the SBA loan sales pipeline to continue building as production increases and previously closed commitments fully fund and become eligible for sale.

Commercial loan swap fee income of $460,000 increased by $303,000, or 193.0%. Swap fee income varies from period to period based on loan activity and the interest rate environment.

Other fee income decreased $533,000 or 31.7% to $1.1 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower returns on the Company's investments in Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") mezzanine funds. Income from SBIC funds was $193,000 in the third quarter, compared to $796,000 in the linked quarter. Income from SBIC funds varies from period to period based on changes in the realized and unrealized fair value of underlying investments.

Non-interest expense decreased $772,000, or 3.2%, to $23.1 million, while operating expense decreased $1.2 million, or 4.9%, to $22.7 million.

Compensation expense was $15.2 million, reflecting a decrease of $1.0 million, or 6.3%, from the linked quarter primarily due to a decrease in cash bonus accrual and an increase in capitalized software development compensation. Excluding these two components, compensation was $15.9 million, reflecting a decrease of $334,000, or 2.1% from the linked quarter mainly due to a decrease in individual incentive compensation and social security taxes. Average full-time equivalents ("FTEs") for the third quarter of 2024 were 355, up from 351 in the linked quarter. Management anticipates compensation expense will approximate this adjusted level in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Professional fees expense was $1.3 million, decreasing $167,000, or 11.3%, from the linked quarter primarily due to a decrease in outside consulting for various projects.

Data processing expense was $1.0 million, decreasing $137,000, or 11.6%, from the linked quarter primarily due to annual tax processing costs incurred in the prior quarter for Private Wealth clients.

FDIC insurance was $810,000, increasing $198,000, or 32.4%, from the linked quarter primarily due to an increase in total assets and use of brokered deposits, instead of FHLB advances, to match-fund the fixed rate loan portfolio.

Other non-interest expense was $1.3 million, increasing $236,000, or 22.2%, from the linked quarter primarily due to an increase in SBA recourse provision.

Income tax expense increased $434,000, or 22.6%, to $2.4 million. The effective tax rate was 18.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 15.5% for the linked quarter. The increase is primarily driven by adjustments to tax credit investments upon receipt of annual partnership filings. The Company expects to report an effective tax rate between 16% and 18% for 2024.

Total period-end loans and leases receivable increased $65.0 million, or 8.7% annualized, to $3.050 billion. The average rate earned on average loans and leases receivable was 7.32%, up 4 basis points from 7.28% in the prior quarter. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, the average rate earned on average loans and leases receivable was 7.20%, up 9 basis points from 7.11% in the prior quarter.

Commercial Real Estate ("CRE") loans increased by $54.0 million, or 12.2% annualized, to $1.829 billion. The increase was primarily due to an increase in construction and multi-family loans in the Wisconsin markets.

C&I loans increased $12.6 million, or 4.3% annualized, to $1.174 billion. The increase was primarily due to growth in Floorplan Financing, Equipment Financing, and Accounts-Receivable Financing.

Total period-end core deposits increased $73.1 million, or 12.7% annualized, to $2.383 billion, compared to $2.310 billion. The average rate paid remained flat at 3.34%.

New non-maturity deposit balances of $96.1 million were added at a weighted average rate of 3.91%. Certificate of deposit maturities of $144.0 million at a weighted average rate of 4.50% were replaced by new and renewed certificates of deposit of $127.5 million at a weighted average rate of 4.33%.

Period-end wholesale funding, including FHLB advances and brokered deposits, increased $27.8 million, or 13.0% annualized, to $881.7 million. Consistent with the Bank's long-held philosophy to manage interest rate risk, management will continue to utilize the most efficient and cost-effective source of wholesale funds to match-fund fixed-rate loans as necessary.

Wholesale deposits increased $11.7 million, or 8.1% annualized, to $587.2 million, compared to $575.5 million. The average rate paid on wholesale deposits increased 3 basis points to 4.12% and the weighted average original maturity increased to 4.6 years from 4.0 years.

FHLB advances increased $16.1 million to $294.5 million, compared to $278.4 million. The average rate paid on FHLB advances increased 27 basis points to 2.96% and the weighted average original maturity decreased to 4.6 years from 5.3 years.

Non-performing assets increased $367,000 to $19.4 million, or 0.52% of total assets, down as a percentage of total assets from 0.53% in the prior quarter. While we continue to expect full repayment of the one Asset-Based Lending ("ABL") loan that defaulted during the second quarter of 2023, the liquidation process has transitioned into Chapter 7 bankruptcy, likely delaying final resolution until late 2024 or 2025. Through our collection efforts, the current balance of this loan is $6.4 million, down from $10.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding this ABL loan, non-performing assets totaled $13.0 million, or 0.35% of total assets in the current quarter and $12.6 million, or 0.35% of total assets in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses, including the unfunded credit commitments reserve, increased $559,000, or 1.6%, as increases in the general reserve from loan growth, charge-offs, and new specific reserves were partially offset by changes in quantitative and qualitative factors. The allowance for credit losses, including unfunded credit commitment reserves, as a percent of total gross loans and leases was 1.16% compared to 1.17% in the prior quarter.

__________________________________________ 1 Adjusted net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure representing net interest income excluding fees in lieu of interest and other recurring, but volatile, components of net interest margin divided by average interest-earning assets less other recurring, but volatile, components of average interest-earning assets.

Third Quarter 2024 Compared to Third Quarter 2023

Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 8.4%, to $31.0 million.

The increase in net interest income primarily reflects an increase in average gross loans and leases and an increase in fees in lieu of interest, partially offset by net interest margin compression. Fees in lieu of interest increased to $942,000 from $582,000. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 7.3%.

The yield on average interest-earning assets increased 26 basis points to 6.97% from 6.71%. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, the yield on average interest-earning assets measured 6.86% compared to 6.63%. This increase in yield was primarily due to the increase in short-term market rates and the reinvestment of cash flows from the securities and fixed-rate loan portfolios in a rising rate environment.

The rate paid for average interest-bearing core deposits increased 36 basis points to 4.10% from 3.74%. The rate paid for average total bank funding increased 37 basis points to 3.44% from 3.07%.

Net interest margin decreased 12 basis points to 3.64% from 3.76%. Adjusted net interest margin decreased 15 basis points to 3.51% from 3.66%.

The Company reported a credit loss provision expense of $2.1 million, compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. See provision breakdown table below for more detail on the components of provision expense.

Non-interest income decreased $1.4 million, or 16.2%, to $7.1 million.

Private Wealth fee income increased $319,000, or 10.8%, to $3.3 million. Private Wealth assets under management and administration measured $3.398 billion at September 30, 2024, up $483.3 million, or 16.6%. The increase was due to successful new money efforts as well as market performance.

Commercial loan swap fee income decreased by $532,000, or 53.6%, to $460,000. Swap fee income varies from period to period based on loan activity and the interest rate environment.

Gain on sale of SBA loans decreased $391,000, or 45.9%, to $460,000. Management expects the SBA loan sales pipeline to continue building as production increases and previously closed commitments fully fund and become eligible for sale.

Service charges on deposits increased $85,000, or 10.2%, to $920,000, driven by new core deposit relationships.

Other fee income decreased $873,000, or 43.2%, to $1.1 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower returns on the Company's investments in SBIC mezzanine funds in the third quarter. Income from SBIC mezzanine funds was $193,000 in the third quarter, compared to $1.2 million in the prior year quarter. Income from SBIC mezzanine funds varies from period to period based on changes in the realized and unrealized fair value of underlying investments.

Non-interest expense decreased $82,000, or 0.4%, to $23.1 million. Operating expense decreased $290,000, or 1.3%, to $22.7 million.

Compensation expense decreased $375,000, or 2.4%, to $15.2 million. The decrease in compensation expense was primarily due to a cash bonus accrual adjustment decrease, an increase in capitalized software development compensation, and a decrease in individual incentive compensation. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in average FTEs, annual merit increases, and promotions. Average FTEs increased 3% to 355 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 349 in the third quarter of 2023.

Professional fees expense decreased $124,000, or 8.7%, to $1.3 million, primarily due to a decrease in recruiting expense and a decrease in other professional consulting services for various projects.

Computer software expense increased $319,000, or 24.7%, to $1.6 million, primarily due to our commitment to innovative technology to support growth initiatives, enhance productivity, and improve the client experience.

Marketing expense increased $164,000, or 21.6%, to $922,000, primarily due to increased business development efforts and advertising projects to support Company growth goals.

FDIC Insurance increased $130,000, or 19.1%, to $810,000 primarily due to an increase in total assets and an increase use of brokered deposits.

Other expense decreased $282,000, or 17.8%, to $1.3 million, primarily due to a decrease in liquidations expenses, partially offset by an increase in SBA recourse provision.

Total period-end loans and leases receivable increased $286.3 million, or 10.3%, to $3.050 billion.

CRE loans increased $194.0 million, or 11.9%, to $1.829 billion, primarily due to increases in all loan categories in the Wisconsin market.

C&I loans increased $90.6 million, or 8.4%, to $1.174 billion, due to growth across the majority of the Bank's products and geographies.

Total period-end core deposits grew $193.5 million, or 8.8%, to $2.383 billion, and the average rate paid increased 36 basis points to 3.34%. The increase in average rate paid on core deposits was primarily due to heightened competition and a change in deposit mix. Total average core deposits grew $269.3 million, or 12.8%, to $2.375 billion.

Period-end wholesale funding increased $99.4 million, or 12.7%, to $881.7 million.

Wholesale deposits increased $119.5 million, or 25.5%, to $587.2 million, as the Bank utilized more wholesale deposits in lieu of FHLB advances to build excess liquidity and to match-fund fixed rate assets. The average rate paid on wholesale deposits increased 9 basis points to 4.12% and the weighted average effective maturity increased to 4.6 years from 4.0 years. Consistent with our balance sheet strategy to use the most efficient and cost-effective source of wholesale funding, the Company has entered into derivative contracts which hedge a portion of the wholesale deposits to reduce the fixed rate funding costs.

FHLB advances decreased $20.1 million, or 6.4%, to $294.5 million. The average rate paid on FHLB advances increased 48 basis points to 2.96% and the weighted average original maturity decreased to 4.6 years from 5.2 years.

Non-performing assets increased to $19.4 million, or 0.52% of total assets, compared to $17.7 million, or 0.52% of total assets, driven by past-due Equipment Finance loans within the C&I portfolio. Excluding one ABL loan for which we expect full repayment, non-performing assets totaled $13.0 million, or 0.35% of total assets.

The allowance for credit losses, including unfunded commitment reserves, increased $4.5 million to $35.5 million, compared to $31.0 million primarily due to an increase in specific reserves and loan growth, partially offset by chargeoffs. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases was 1.16%, compared 1.12% in the prior year.

Subordinated Debt Offering

On September 19, 2024 the Company announced the completion of a private placement of $20.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.5% Subordinated Debentures due September 13, 2034 (the "Notes") on September 13, 2024. The Company used the net proceeds to repay the indebtedness incurred to fund the August 15, 2024 redemption in full of its $15 million in aggregate principal amount of 2019 Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due August 15, 2029, and the Company intends to use the remaining proceeds to fund the Company's anticipated future loan growth.

Investor Presentation and Conference Call

On October 24, 2024, the Company posted an investor presentation to its website www.firstbusiness.bank under the "Investor Relations" tab and will also be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 24, 2024. The information included in the presentation provides an overview of the Company's recent operating performance, financial condition, and business strategy. The Company intends to use this presentation in connection with its third quarter 2024 earnings call to be held at 1:00 p.m. Central time on October 25, 2024, and from time to time when the Company's executives interact with shareholders, analysts, and other third parties. The conference call can be accessed at 800-343-4849 (203-518-9848 if outside the United States and Canada), using the conference call access code: FBIZ. Investors may also listen live via webcast at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/456665235. A replay of the call will be available through Friday, November 1, 2024, by calling 800-839-2418 or 402-220-7210 for international participants. The webcast archive of the conference call will be available on the Company's website, ir.firstbusiness.bank.

About First Business Bank

First Business Bank® specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank's wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC®. First Business Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Business Financial Services, Inc®. (Nasdaq: FBIZ). For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank.

This release may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect First Business Bank's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information, but rather are related to future operations, strategies, financial results, or other developments. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Those statements are based on general assumptions and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs, and projections expressed in such statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including among other things:

Adverse changes in the economy or business conditions, either nationally or in our markets including, without limitation, inflation, economic downturn, labor shortages, wage pressures, and the adverse effects of public health events on the global, national, and local economy.

Competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions nationally and in the Company's markets.

Increases in defaults by borrowers and other delinquencies.

Management's ability to manage growth effectively, including the successful expansion of our client service, administrative infrastructure, and internal management systems.

Fluctuations in interest rates and market prices.

Changes in legislative or regulatory requirements applicable to the Company and its subsidiaries.

Changes in tax requirements, including tax rate changes, new tax laws, and revised tax law interpretations.

Fraud, including client and system failure or breaches of our network security, including the Company's internet banking activities.

Failure to comply with the applicable SBA regulations in order to maintain the eligibility of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans.

Ongoing volatility in the banking sector may result in new legislation, regulations or policy changes that could subject the Company and the Bank to increased government regulation and supervision.

The proportion of the Company's deposit account balances that exceed FDIC insurance limits may expose the Bank to enhanced liquidity risk.

The Company may be subject to increases in FDIC insurance assessments.

For further information about the factors that could affect the Company's future results, please see the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SELECTED FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,972 $ 81,080 $ 72,040 $ 139,510 $ 132,915 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 313,336 308,852 314,114 297,006 272,163 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 6,907 7,082 8,131 8,503 8,689 Loans held for sale 8,173 6,507 4,855 4,589 4,168 Loans and leases receivable 3,050,079 2,985,414 2,910,864 2,850,261 2,764,014 Allowance for credit losses (33,688 ) (33,088 ) (32,799 ) (31,275 ) (29,331 ) Loans and leases receivable, net 3,016,391 2,952,326 2,878,065 2,818,986 2,734,683 Premises and equipment, net 5,478 6,381 6,268 6,190 6,157 Repossessed assets 56 54 317 247 61 Right-of-use assets 5,789 6,041 6,297 6,559 6,800 Bank-owned life insurance 56,767 56,351 55,948 55,536 55,123 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 12,775 11,901 13,326 12,042 13,528 Goodwill and other intangible assets 11,834 11,841 11,950 12,023 12,110 Derivatives 42,539 70,773 69,703 55,597 93,702 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 103,707 97,872 90,344 91,058 78,751 Total assets $ 3,715,724 $ 3,617,061 $ 3,531,358 $ 3,507,846 $ 3,418,850 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Core deposits $ 2,382,730 $ 2,309,635 $ 2,297,843 $ 2,339,071 $ 2,189,264 Wholesale deposits 587,217 575,548 457,563 457,708 467,743 Total deposits 2,969,947 2,885,183 2,755,406 2,796,779 2,657,007 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 349,109 327,855 381,718 330,916 363,891 Lease liabilities 8,054 8,361 8,664 8,954 9,236 Derivatives 45,399 61,821 61,133 51,949 78,696 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 31,233 28,671 26,649 29,660 29,262 Total liabilities 3,403,742 3,311,891 3,233,570 3,218,258 3,138,092 Total stockholders' equity 311,982 305,170 297,788 289,588 280,758 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,715,724 $ 3,617,061 $ 3,531,358 $ 3,507,846 $ 3,418,850

STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Total interest income $ 59,327 $ 57,910 $ 55,783 $ 54,762 $ 50,941 $ 173,020 $ 140,167 Total interest expense 28,320 27,370 26,272 25,222 22,345 81,961 57,118 Net interest income 31,007 30,540 29,511 29,540 28,596 91,059 83,049 Provision for credit losses 2,087 1,713 2,326 2,573 1,817 6,126 5,610 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,920 28,827 27,185 26,967 26,779 84,933 77,439 Private wealth management service fees 3,264 3,461 3,111 2,933 2,945 9,835 8,492 Gain on sale of SBA loans 460 349 195 284 851 1,004 1,771 Service charges on deposits 920 951 940 848 835 2,810 2,283 Loan fees 812 826 847 869 786 2,486 2,495 Loss on sale of securities - - (8 ) - - (8 ) (45 ) Swap fees 460 157 198 438 992 815 2,526 Other non-interest income 1,148 1,681 1,474 1,722 2,021 4,304 6,692 Total non-interest income 7,064 7,425 6,757 7,094 8,430 21,246 24,214 Compensation 15,198 16,215 16,157 14,450 15,573 47,570 46,610 Occupancy 585 593 607 571 575 1,785 1,809 Professional fees 1,305 1,472 1,571 1,313 1,429 4,348 4,012 Data processing 1,045 1,182 1,018 936 953 3,245 2,889 Marketing 922 850 818 724 758 2,591 2,165 Equipment 333 335 345 340 349 1,013 1,000 Computer software 1,608 1,555 1,418 1,317 1,289 4,581 3,668 FDIC insurance 810 612 610 585 680 2,032 1,653 Other non-interest expense 1,301 1,065 798 1,352 1,583 3,164 3,181 Total non-interest expense 23,107 23,879 23,342 21,588 23,189 70,329 66,987 Income before income tax expense 12,877 12,373 10,600 12,473 12,020 35,850 34,666 Income tax expense 2,351 1,917 1,752 2,703 2,079 6,020 7,409 Net income $ 10,526 $ 10,456 $ 8,848 $ 9,770 $ 9,941 $ 29,830 $ 27,257 Preferred stock dividends 218 219 219 219 218 656 656 Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,308 $ 10,237 $ 8,629 $ 9,551 $ 9,723 $ 29,174 $ 26,601 Per common share: Basic earnings $ 1.24 $ 1.23 $ 1.04 $ 1.15 $ 1.17 $ 3.50 $ 3.19 Diluted earnings 1.24 1.23 1.04 1.15 1.17 3.50 3.19 Dividends declared 0.2500 0.2500 0.2500 0.2275 0.2275 0.7500 0.6825 Book value 36.17 35.35 34.41 33.39 32.32 36.17 32.32 Tangible book value 34.74 33.92 32.97 31.94 30.87 34.74 30.87 Weighted-average common shares outstanding(1) 8,111,215 8,113,246 8,125,319 8,110,462 8,107,641 8,149,949 8,134,587 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding(1) 8,111,215 8,113,246 8,125,319 8,110,462 8,107,641 8,149,949 8,134,587 (1) Excluding participating securities.

NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(4) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(4) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(4) Interest-earning assets Commercial real estate and other mortgage loans(1) $ 1,805,020 $ 30,340 6.72 % $ 1,765,743 $ 29,299 6.64 % $ 1,605,464 $ 25,623 6.38 % Commercial and industrial loans(1) 1,177,112 24,481 8.32 1,146,312 23,869 8.33 1,059,512 21,635 8.17 Consumer and other loans(1) 49,748 685 5.51 50,872 725 5.70 46,875 610 5.21 Total loans and leases receivable(1) 3,031,880 55,506 7.32 2,962,927 53,893 7.28 2,711,851 47,868 7.06 Mortgage-related securities(2) 269,842 2,662 3.95 261,828 2,609 3.99 204,291 1,681 3.29 Other investment securities(3) 51,446 315 2.45 60,780 443 2.92 67,546 517 3.06 FHLB stock 11,960 285 9.53 12,656 291 9.20 14,770 323 8.75 Short-term investments 40,406 559 5.53 48,836 674 5.52 40,318 552 5.48 Total interest-earning assets 3,405,534 59,327 6.97 3,347,027 57,910 6.92 3,038,776 50,941 6.71 Non-interest-earning assets 231,353 245,188 237,464 Total assets $ 3,636,887 $ 3,592,215 $ 3,276,240 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction accounts $ 864,936 8,451 3.91 $ 880,752 8,737 3.97 $ 731,529 6,774 3.70 Money market 850,590 8,780 4.13 815,846 8,264 4.05 657,183 5,871 3.57 Certificates of deposit 219,315 2,584 4.71 241,535 2,803 4.64 282,674 2,986 4.23 Wholesale deposits 531,472 5,475 4.12 476,149 4,871 4.09 410,494 4,172 4.07 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,466,313 25,290 4.10 2,414,282 24,675 4.09 2,081,880 19,803 3.80 FHLB advances 278,103 2,059 2.96 294,043 1,974 2.69 342,117 2,117 2.48 Other borrowings 50,642 971 7.67 49,481 721 5.83 34,745 425 4.89 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,795,058 28,320 4.05 2,757,806 27,370 3.97 2,458,742 22,345 3.64 Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts 440,161 436,968 434,330 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 91,520 95,484 105,079 Total liabilities 3,326,739 3,290,258 2,998,151 Stockholders' equity 310,148 301,957 278,089 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,636,887 $ 3,592,215 $ 3,276,240 Net interest income $ 31,007 $ 30,540 $ 28,596 Interest rate spread 2.92 % 2.95 % 3.07 % Net interest-earning assets $ 610,476 $ 589,221 $ 580,034 Net interest margin 3.64 % 3.65 % 3.76 % (1) The average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and loans held for sale. Interest income related to non-accrual loans and leases is recognized when collected. Interest income includes net loan fees collected in lieu of interest. (2) Includes amortized cost basis of assets available for sale and held to maturity. (3) Yields on tax-exempt municipal obligations are not presented on a tax-equivalent basis in this table. (4) Represents annualized yields/rates.

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(4) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(4) (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Commercial real estate and other mortgage loans(1) $ 1,764,133 $ 87,759 6.63 % $ 1,556,988 $ 71,011 6.08 % Commercial and industrial loans(1) 1,146,495 71,074 8.27 988,359 59,213 7.99 Consumer and other loans(1) 50,386 2,114 5.59 47,594 1,738 4.87 Total loans and leases receivable(1) 2,961,014 160,947 7.25 2,592,941 131,962 6.79 Mortgage-related securities(2) 257,914 7,547 3.90 193,196 4,372 3.02 Other investment securities(3) 60,037 1,276 2.83 61,396 1,229 2.67 FHLB and FRB stock 12,294 859 9.32 15,904 952 7.98 Short-term investments 58,040 2,391 5.49 43,437 1,652 5.07 Total interest-earning assets 3,349,299 173,020 6.89 2,906,874 140,167 6.43 Non-interest-earning assets 236,569 223,552 Total assets $ 3,585,868 $ 3,130,426 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction accounts $ 869,511 25,635 3.93 $ 657,155 16,070 3.26 Money market accounts 809,593 24,609 4.05 663,284 14,984 3.01 Certificates of deposit 246,267 8,597 4.65 271,684 8,049 3.95 Wholesale deposits 488,543 14,961 4.08 311,038 9,671 4.14 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,413,914 73,802 4.08 1,903,161 48,774 3.42 FHLB advances 286,454 5,750 2.68 368,913 7,030 2.54 Other borrowings 49,863 2,409 6.44 35,351 1,314 4.96 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,750,231 81,961 3.97 2,307,425 57,118 3.30 Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts 440,182 455,653 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 93,430 96,883 Total liabilities 3,283,843 2,859,961 Stockholders' equity 302,025 270,465 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,585,868 $ 3,130,426 Net interest income $ 91,059 $ 83,049 Interest rate spread 2.91 % 3.13 % Net interest-earning assets $ 599,068 $ 599,449 Net interest margin 3.62 % 3.81 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 121.78 % 125.98 % Return on average assets(4) 1.08 % 1.13 % Return on average common equity(4) 13.41 % 13.72 % Average equity to average assets 8.42 % 8.64 % Non-interest expense to average assets(4) 2.62 % 2.85 %

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSS COMPOSITION (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Change due to qualitative factor changes $ (444 ) $ 496 $ 740 $ (432 ) $ 506 $ 793 $ 465 Change due to quantitative factor changes (330 ) 150 (199 ) (260 ) (1,372 ) (380 ) (1,193 ) Charge-offs 1,619 1,583 921 724 562 4,123 1,057 Recoveries (91 ) (191 ) (227 ) (114 ) (84 ) (509 ) (435 ) Change in reserves on individually evaluated loans, net 757 (1,037 ) 629 2,008 1,265 348 2,322 Change due to loan growth, net 616 680 354 629 817 1,652 3,023 Change in unfunded commitment reserves (40 ) 32 108 17 123 99 371 Total provision for credit losses $ 2,087 $ 1,713 $ 2,326 $ 2,572 $ 1,817 $ 6,126 $ 5,610

PERFORMANCE RATIOS For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Unaudited) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.13 % 1.14 % 0.98 % 1.11 % 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.13 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 13.83 % 14.12 % 12.24 % 13.99 % 14.62 % 13.41 % 13.72 % Efficiency ratio 59.50 % 62.75 % 63.76 % 58.34 % 61.96 % 62.04 % 61.89 % Interest rate spread 2.92 % 2.95 % 2.88 % 2.97 % 3.07 % 2.91 % 3.13 % Net interest margin 3.64 % 3.65 % 3.58 % 3.69 % 3.76 % 3.62 % 3.81 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 121.84 % 121.37 % 122.15 % 123.02 % 123.59 % 121.78 % 125.98 %

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (Unaudited) As of (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Non-accrual loans and leases $ 19,364 $ 18,999 $ 19,829 $ 20,597 $ 17,628 Repossessed assets 56 54 317 247 61 Total non-performing assets $ 19,420 $ 19,053 $ 20,146 $ 20,844 $ 17,689 Non-accrual loans and leases as a percent of total gross loans and leases 0.63 % 0.64 % 0.68 % 0.72 % 0.64 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total gross loans and leases plus repossessed assets 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.69 % 0.73 % 0.64 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.52 % 0.53 % 0.57 % 0.59 % 0.52 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.16 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-accrual loans and leases 183.38 % 183.96 % 174.64 % 160.21 % 176.06 %

NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Charge-offs $ 1,619 $ 1,583 $ 921 $ 724 $ 562 $ 4,123 $ 1,057 Recoveries (91 ) (191 ) (227 ) (114 ) (84 ) (509 ) (435 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,528 $ 1,392 $ 694 $ 610 $ 478 $ 3,614 $ 622 Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average gross loans and leases (annualized) 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.10 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.16 % 0.03 %

CAPITAL RATIOS As of and for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.72 % 11.45 % 11.36 % 11.19 % 11.20 % Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 9.11 % 8.99 % 8.86 % 8.74 % 8.74 % Common equity tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 8.76 % 8.64 % 8.51 % 8.38 % 8.37 % Tier I capital to adjusted assets 8.68 % 8.51 % 8.45 % 8.43 % 8.65 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.78 % 7.80 % 7.78 % 7.60 % 7.53 %

LOAN AND LEASE RECEIVABLE COMPOSITION (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate - owner occupied $ 259,532 $ 258,636 $ 263,748 $ 256,479 $ 236,058 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 768,195 777,704 792,858 773,494 753,517 Construction 266,762 229,181 202,382 193,080 211,828 Multi-family 494,954 470,176 453,321 450,529 409,714 1-4 family 39,933 39,680 27,482 26,289 24,235 Total commercial real estate 1,829,376 1,775,377 1,739,791 1,699,871 1,635,352 Commercial and industrial 1,174,295 1,161,711 1,120,779 1,105,835 1,083,698 Consumer and other 46,610 48,145 50,020 44,312 44,808 Total gross loans and leases receivable 3,050,281 2,985,233 2,910,590 2,850,018 2,763,858 Less: Allowance for credit losses 33,688 33,088 32,799 31,275 29,331 Deferred loan fees 202 (181 ) (274 ) (243 ) (156 ) Loans and leases receivable, net $ 3,016,391 $ 2,952,326 $ 2,878,065 $ 2,818,986 $ 2,734,683

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Non-interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 428,012 $ 406,804 $ 400,267 $ 445,376 $ 430,011 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 930,252 841,146 818,080 895,319 779,789 Money market accounts 817,129 837,569 813,467 711,245 694,199 Certificates of deposit 207,337 224,116 266,029 287,131 285,265 Wholesale deposits 587,217 575,548 457,563 457,708 467,743 Total deposits $ 2,969,947 $ 2,885,183 $ 2,755,406 $ 2,796,779 $ 2,657,007 Uninsured deposits $ 1,088,496 $ 1,011,977 $ 995,428 $ 994,687 $ 916,083 Less: uninsured deposits collateralized by pledged assets 10,755 34,810 16,622 17,051 28,873 Total uninsured, net of collateralized deposits 1,077,741 977,167 978,806 977,636 887,210 % of total deposits 36.3 % 33.9 % 35.5 % 35.0 % 33.4 %

SOURCES OF LIQUIDITY (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Short-term investments $ 86,670 $ 54,680 $ 46,984 $ 107,162 $ 109,612 Collateral value of unencumbered pledged loans 397,852 401,602 340,639 367,471 315,067 Market value of unencumbered securities 279,191 289,104 288,965 259,791 236,618 Readily accessible liquidity 763,713 745,386 676,588 734,424 661,297 Fed fund lines 45,000 45,000 45,000 45,000 45,000 Excess brokered CD capacity(1) 1,102,767 1,051,678 1,166,661 1,231,791 1,090,864 Total liquidity $ 1,911,480 $ 1,842,064 $ 1,888,249 $ 2,011,215 $ 1,797,161 Total uninsured, net of collateralized deposits 1,077,741 977,167 978,806 977,636 887,210 1. Bank internal policy limits brokered CDs to 50% of total bank funding when combined with FHLB advances.

PRIVATE WEALTH OFF-BALANCE SHEET COMPOSITION (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Trust assets under management $ 3,145,789 $ 3,008,897 $ 3,080,951 $ 2,898,516 $ 2,715,801 Trust assets under administration 252,152 239,766 239,249 223,013 198,864 Total trust assets $ 3,397,941 $ 3,248,663 $ 3,320,200 $ 3,121,529 $ 2,914,665

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Certain financial information provided in this release is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (United States) ("GAAP"). Although the Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of its business, these measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies.

TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE

"Tangible book value per share" is a non-GAAP measure representing tangible common equity divided by total common shares outstanding. "Tangible common equity" itself is a non-GAAP measure representing common stockholders' equity reduced by intangible assets, if any. The Company's management believes that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in period-to-period changes in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. The information provided below reconciles tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to their most comparable GAAP measures.

(Unaudited) As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Common stockholders' equity $ 299,990 $ 293,178 $ 285,796 $ 277,596 $ 268,766 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (11,834 ) (11,841 ) (11,950 ) (12,023 ) (12,110 ) Tangible common equity $ 288,156 $ 281,337 $ 273,846 $ 265,573 $ 256,656 Common shares outstanding 8,295,017 8,294,589 8,306,573 8,314,778 8,315,186 Book value per share $ 36.17 $ 35.35 $ 34.41 $ 33.39 $ 32.32 Tangible book value per share 34.74 33.92 32.97 31.94 30.87

TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS

"Tangible common equity to tangible assets" ("TCE") is defined as the ratio of common stockholders' equity reduced by intangible assets, if any, divided by total assets reduced by intangible assets, if any. Adjusted TCE ratio is defined as TCE adjusted for net fair value adjustments of financial assets and liabilities. For more information on fair value adjustments please refer to Note 19 - Fair Value Disclosures in the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's management believes that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. The information below reconciles tangible common equity and tangible assets to their most comparable GAAP measures.

(Unaudited) As of (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Common stockholders' equity $ 299,990 $ 293,178 $ 285,796 $ 277,596 $ 268,766 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (11,834 ) (11,841 ) (11,950 ) (12,023 ) (12,110 ) Tangible common equity (a) $ 288,156 $ 281,337 $ 273,846 $ 265,573 $ 256,656 Total assets $ 3,715,724 $ 3,617,061 $ 3,531,358 $ 3,507,846 $ 3,418,850 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (11,834 ) (11,841 ) (11,950 ) (12,023 ) (12,110 ) Tangible assets (b) $ 3,703,890 $ 3,605,220 $ 3,519,408 $ 3,495,823 $ 3,406,740 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.78 % 7.80 % 7.78 % 7.60 % 7.53 % Fair Value Adjustments: Financial assets - MTM (c) $ (17,615 ) $ (17,432 ) $ (29,019 ) $ (29,136 ) $ (45,489 ) Financial liabilities - MTM (d) $ 8,358 $ 9,032 $ 12,560 $ 11,945 $ 23,436 Net MTM, after-tax e = (c-d)*(1-21%) $ (7,313 ) $ (6,636 ) $ (13,003 ) $ (13,581 ) $ (17,422 ) Adjusted tangible equity f = (a-e) $ 280,843 $ 274,701 $ 260,843 $ 251,992 $ 239,234 Adjusted tangible assets g = (b-c) $ 3,686,275 $ 3,587,788 $ 3,490,389 $ 3,466,687 $ 3,361,251 Adjusted TCE ratio (f/g) 7.62 % 7.66 % 7.47 % 7.27 % 7.12 %

EFFICIENCY RATIO & PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION ADJUSTED EARNINGS

"Efficiency ratio" is a non-GAAP measure representing non-interest expense excluding the effects of the SBA recourse provision, impairment of tax credit investments, losses or gains on repossessed assets, amortization of other intangible assets and other discrete items, if any, divided by operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income less realized gains or losses on securities, if any. "Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings" is defined as operating revenue less operating expense. In the judgment of the Company's management, the adjustments made to non-interest expense and non-interest income allow investors and analysts to better assess the Company's operating expenses in relation to its core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items. The information provided below reconciles the efficiency ratio and pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings to its most comparable GAAP measure.

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Total non-interest expense $ 23,107 $ 23,879 $ 23,342 $ 21,588 $ 23,189 $ 70,329 $ 66,987 Less: Net loss (gain) on repossessed assets (12 ) 65 86 4 4 72 8 SBA recourse provision (benefit) 466 (9 ) 126 210 242 583 565 Total operating expense (a) $ 22,653 $ 23,823 $ 23,130 $ 21,374 $ 22,943 $ 69,674 $ 66,414 Net interest income $ 31,007 $ 30,540 $ 29,511 $ 29,540 $ 28,596 $ 91,059 $ 83,049 Total non-interest income 7,064 7,425 6,757 7,094 8,430 21,246 24,214 Less: Net loss on sale of securities - - (8 ) - - (8 ) (45 ) Adjusted non-interest income 7,064 7,425 6,765 7,094 8,430 21,254 24,259 Total operating revenue (b) $ 38,071 $ 37,965 $ 36,276 $ 36,634 $ 37,026 $ 112,313 $ 107,308 Efficiency ratio 59.50 % 62.75 % 63.76 % 58.34 % 61.96 % 62.04 % 61.89 % Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings (b - a) $ 15,418 $ 14,142 $ 13,146 $ 15,260 $ 14,083 $ 42,639 $ 40,894 Average total assets $ 3,636,887 $ 3,592,215 $ 3,527,941 $ 3,454,652 $ 3,276,240 $ 3,585,868 $ 3,130,426 Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted return on average assets 1.70 % 1.57 % 1.49 % 1.77 % 1.72 % 1.59 % 1.74 %

ADJUSTED NET INTEREST MARGIN

"Adjusted Net Interest Margin" is a non-GAAP measure representing net interest income excluding the fees in lieu of interest and other recurring, but volatile, components of net interest margin divided by average interest-earning assets less other recurring, but volatile, components of average interest-earning assets. Fees in lieu of interest are defined as prepayment fees, asset-based loan fees, non-accrual interest, and loan fee amortization. In the judgment of the Company's management, the adjustments made to net interest income allow investors and analysts to better assess the Company's net interest income in relation to its core client-facing loan and deposit rate changes by removing the volatility that is associated with these recurring but volatile components. The information provided below reconciles the net interest margin to its most comparable GAAP measure.

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Interest income $ 59,327 $ 57,910 $ 55,783 $ 54,762 $ 50,941 $ 173,020 $ 140,167 Interest expense 28,320 27,370 26,272 25,222 22,345 81,961 57,118 Net interest income (a) 31,007 30,540 29,511 29,540 28,596 91,059 83,049 Less: Fees in lieu of interest 942 1,227 793 1,075 582 2,962 2,169 FRB interest income and FHLB dividend income 841 959 1,436 1,466 870 3,235 2,590 Adjusted net interest income (b) $ 29,224 $ 28,354 $ 27,282 $ 26,999 $ 27,144 $ 84,862 $ 78,290 Average interest-earning assets (c) $ 3,405,534 $ 3,347,027 $ 3,294,717 $ 3,199,485 $ 3,038,776 $ 3,349,299 $ 2,906,874 Less: Average FRB cash and FHLB stock 52,603 61,082 97,036 99,118 54,677 70,175 58,870 Average non-accrual loans and leases 18,954 19,807 20,540 18,602 15,775 19,761 7,702 Adjusted average interest-earning assets (d) $ 3,333,977 $ 3,266,138 $ 3,177,141 $ 3,081,765 $ 2,968,324 $ 3,259,363 $ 2,840,302 Net interest margin (a / c) 3.64 % 3.65 % 3.58 % 3.69 % 3.76 % 3.62 % 3.81 % Adjusted net interest margin (b / d) 3.51 % 3.47 % 3.43 % 3.50 % 3.66 % 3.47 % 3.68 %

Contacts

First Business Financial Services, Inc.

Brian D. Spielmann

Chief Financial Officer

608-232-5977

bspielmann@firstbusiness.bank