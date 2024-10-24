LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McGrath RentCorp ("McGrath" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today announced total revenues from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $266.8 million, an increase of 10% compared to the third quarter of 2023. The Company reported net income from continuing operations of $149.3 million, or $6.08 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net income from continuing operations of $40.4 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the $180.0 million merger termination payment received from WillScot Mobile Mini and $39.4 million in transaction costs incurred during the quarter, net of provision for income taxes, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $45.9 million, or $1.87 per diluted share.
THIRD QUARTER 2024 YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS (FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS):
- Rental revenues increased 1% to $124.2 million.
- Total revenues increased 10% to $266.8 million.
- Payment on merger termination from WillScot Mobile Mini provided for $180.0 million in proceeds received by the Company, partly offset by $39.4 million in transaction costs and an increase in provision for income taxes, resulted in a $103.5 million net income contribution during the quarter, or $4.21 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 13% to $104.0 million.
- Dividend rate of $0.475 per share for the third quarter 2024. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 1.8% yield on the October 23, 2024 close price of $106.23 per share.
Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath, made the following comments:
"We were very pleased with our third quarter results. The 10% increase in companywide revenues was driven by higher rental operations and sales revenues.
Our modular business was the highlight for the quarter, with 9% rental revenue growth. Rental revenues grew across our commercial and education customer bases. We maintained our focus on pricing optimization, rental fleet utilization, and value-added services for our customers. Growth initiatives for Mobile Modular Plus, Site Related Services and new modular equipment sales all continued to show progress.
Portable storage demand conditions were weak, resulting in 11% lower rental revenues for the quarter, compared to a year ago. The weaker demand was broad-based across regions and was primarily a result of lower commercial construction project activity.
TRS-RenTelco experienced continued demand challenges, resulting in 10% lower rental revenues for the quarter, compared to a year ago. During the quarter we maintained disciplined new equipment capital spending and made progress with reducing the fleet size to better align with demand conditions.
I appreciate the strong commitment from the McGrath employee team who maintained their focus on disciplined execution throughout the quarter. Looking ahead, I am excited about our multi-year opportunity to increase our customer base, geographic coverage and value-added service offerings in our Modular and Portable Storage businesses."
DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:
All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to the quarter ended September 30, 2023 unless otherwise indicated.
MOBILE MODULAR
For the third quarter of 2024, the Company's Mobile Modular division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $71.4 million, an increase of $13.3 million, or 23%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.
- Rental revenues increased 9% to $81.5 million, depreciation expense increased 11% to $10.1 million, and other direct costs decreased 3% to $20.5 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 14% to $50.8 million.
- Rental related services revenues increased 23% to $42.4 million, primarily attributable to higher delivery and pick-up activities and higher site related services, with associated gross profit increasing 32% to $15.0 million.
- Sales revenues increased 14% to $66.0 million, primarily from higher new equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 34% in 2024, compared to 32% in 2023, resulting in a 20% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $22.4 million. The increase in gross profit on sales was primarily attributed to the higher new sales revenues during the quarter.
- Selling and administrative expenses increased $2.2 million, or 7%, to $34.0 million.
PORTABLE STORAGE
For the third quarter of 2024, the Company's Portable Storage division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 10%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.
- Rental revenues decreased 11% to $17.0 million, depreciation expense increased 10% to $1.0 million, and other direct costs decreased 38% to $1.3 million, which resulted in a decrease in gross profit on rental revenues of 9% to $14.7 million.
- Rental related services revenues were $4.4 million and gross profit on rental related services revenues was $0.1 million, which was down from $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.
- Sales revenues increased $0.3 million to $1.4 million, primarily from higher used equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 36%, compared to 32% in 2023, resulting in a $0.1 million increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $0.5 million.
- Selling and administrative expenses decreased $1.2 million, or 15%, to $6.8 million during the quarter.
TRS-RENTELCO
For the third quarter of 2024, the Company's TRS-RenTelco division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $18.9 million, a decrease of 10%, when compared to the same quarter in 2023.
- Rental revenues decreased 10% to $25.7 million, depreciation expense decreased 10%, and other direct costs increased 5%, resulting in an 18% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $9.4 million. The rental revenue decrease was primarily due to continued weakness in end markets, resulting in lower average rental equipment on rent compared to the prior year.
- Sales revenues decreased 13% to $7.6 million, primarily due to lower used equipment sales. Gross margin on sales was 52%, compared to 35% in 2023, resulting in a 27% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $3.9 million.
- Selling and administrative expenses decreased 5%, to $6.6 million.
FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:
Based upon the Company's year-to-date results and current outlook for the remainder of the year, for the full-year 2024 the Company expects:
(Continuing Operations)
•
Total revenue:
$910 to $920 million
•
Adjusted EBITDA1, 2:
$345 to $351 million
•
Gross rental equipment capital expenditures:
$180 to $190 million
1.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs, other income, net and non-operating transactions. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, excludes the income from discontinued operations from the divestiture of Adler Tanks. The gain on merger termination from WillScot Mobile Mini was considered a non-operating transaction and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
2.
Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Therefore, no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company's results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted in the reconciliation of actual Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.
ABOUT MCGRATH:
McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath's operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company's rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath's success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company's long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.
McGrath is headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.
You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. You can visit the Company's web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.
CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:
As previously announced in its press release of September 26, 2024, McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on October 24, 2024 to discuss the third quarter 2024 results. To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-800-245-3047 (in the U.S.), or 1-203-518-9765 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.mgrc.com/. A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-800-753-9146 (in the U.S.), or 1-402-220-2705 (outside the U.S.). In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding McGrath RentCorp's expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," or "will," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, (i) Mr. Hanna's statements about the Company's multi-year opportunity to increase its customer base, geographic coverage and value-added service offerings in its Modular and Portable Storage businesses, and (ii) statements regarding the full year 2024 in the "Financial Outlook" section, are forward-looking.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: health of the education and commercial markets in our modular building division; unforeseen liabilities and integration challenges associated with the Vesta, Brekke Storage, Dixie Storage and Inland Storage acquisitions; any adverse impact of the termination of the merger with WillScot Mobile Mini; competition within the modular business; the activity levels in the semiconductor and general purpose and communications test equipment markets at TRS-RenTelco; the activity levels in commercial construction projects and impact on Portable Storage segment; continued execution of our strategic performance improvement initiatives; our ability to successfully increase prices to offset cost increases; and our ability to effectively manage our rental assets, as well as the other factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K and other SEC filings.
Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Rental
$
124,203
$
122,686
$
365,708
$
350,773
Rental related services
47,701
40,492
111,640
101,481
Rental operations
171,904
163,178
477,349
452,254
Sales
92,508
77,115
181,992
148,576
Other
2,346
3,213
7,855
9,424
Total revenues
266,758
243,506
667,196
610,254
Costs and Expenses
Direct costs of rental operations:
Depreciation of rental equipment
21,981
22,069
66,512
66,499
Rental related services
32,439
28,532
78,215
71,625
Other
27,252
28,493
84,182
90,188
Total direct costs of rental operations
81,672
79,094
228,909
228,312
Costs of sales
61,107
52,878
117,625
98,431
Total costs of revenues
142,779
131,972
346,534
326,743
Gross profit
123,979
111,534
320,661
283,511
Expenses:
Selling and administrative expenses
49,297
48,508
148,764
153,032
Other income, net
-
(3,559
)
(9,281
)
(3,559
)
Income from operations
74,682
66,585
181,178
134,038
Interest expense
12,641
11,025
38,383
28,434
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
(216
)
42
(53
)
(166
)
Gain on merger termination from WillScot Mobile Mini
(180,000
)
-
(180,000
)
-
WillScot Mobile Mini transaction costs
39,436
-
61,157
-
Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes
202,821
55,518
261,691
105,770
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations
53,504
15,152
68,913
25,934
Income from continuing operations
149,317
40,366
192,778
79,836
Discontinued operations:
Income from discontinued operations before provision for income taxes
-
-
-
1,709
Provision for income taxes from discontinued operations
-
-
-
453
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
-
61,513
Income from discontinued operations
-
-
-
62,769
Net income
$
149,317
$
40,366
$
192,778
$
142,605
Earnings per share from continuing operations:
Basic
$
6.08
$
1.65
$
7.86
$
3.26
Diluted
$
6.08
$
1.65
$
7.85
$
3.26
Earnings per share from discontinued operations:
Basic
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2.57
Diluted
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
2.56
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
6.08
$
1.65
$
7.86
$
5.83
Diluted
$
6.08
$
1.65
$
7.85
$
5.81
Shares used in per share calculation:
Basic
24,551
24,487
24,538
24,461
Diluted
24,567
24,525
24,564
24,527
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.475
$
0.465
$
1.425
$
1.395
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
Assets
Cash
$
4,056
$
877
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,866 at September 30, 2024 and $2,801 at December 31, 2023
224,529
227,368
Rental equipment, at cost:
Relocatable modular buildings
1,398,422
1,291,093
Portable storage containers
241,620
236,123
Electronic test equipment
356,979
377,587
1,997,021
1,904,803
Less: accumulated depreciation
(605,339
)
(575,480
)
Rental equipment, net
1,391,682
1,329,323
Property, plant and equipment, net
195,593
169,114
Inventories
22,285
15,425
Prepaid expenses and other assets
67,376
87,364
Intangible assets, net
56,891
64,588
Goodwill
323,224
323,224
Total assets
$
2,285,636
$
2,217,283
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Notes payable
$
608,562
$
762,975
Accounts payable
76,240
58,760
Accrued liabilities
109,367
108,763
Deferred income
123,925
111,428
Deferred income taxes, net
273,482
241,555
Total liabilities
1,191,576
1,283,481
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 24,551 shares as of September 30, 2024 and 24,496 shares as of December 31, 2023
113,989
111,122
Retained earnings
980,244
822,796
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(173
)
(116
)
Total shareholders' equity
1,094,060
933,802
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,285,636
$
2,217,283
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
192,778
$
142,605
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
80,824
81,842
Deferred income taxes
31,927
(30,018
)
Provision for credit losses
1,437
1,794
Share-based compensation
6,949
5,273
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
(9,281
)
(3,559
)
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
-
(61,513
)
Gain on sale of used rental equipment
(25,185
)
(22,964
)
Foreign currency exchange gain
(53
)
(166
)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
6
6
Change in:
Accounts receivable
1,402
(27,733
)
Inventories
(6,860
)
(1,988
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
19,988
(5,402
)
Accounts payable
30,562
22,513
Accrued liabilities
605
10,305
Deferred income
12,497
7,908
Net cash provided by operating activities
337,596
118,903
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
-
268,012
Purchases of rental equipment
(167,269
)
(171,322
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(36,070
)
(16,448
)
Cash paid for acquisition of businesses
-
(458,315
)
Cash paid for acquisition of business assets
-
(3,474
)
Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment
50,270
49,405
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
12,251
595
Net cash used in investing activities
(140,818
)
(331,547
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Net (payments) borrowings under bank lines of credit
(154,420
)
178,892
Borrowings under term note agreement
-
75,000
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards
(4,082
)
(6,100
)
Payment of dividends
(35,097
)
(34,168
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(193,599
)
213,624
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash
-
9
Net increase in cash
3,179
989
Cash balance, beginning of period
877
957
Cash balance, end of period
$
4,056
$
1,946
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Gain on merger termination, net of transaction costs, presented under net cash provided by operating activities
$
118,843
$
-
Interest paid, during the period
$
40,338
$
27,818
Net income taxes (refunded) paid, during the period
$
(3,826
)
$
9,547
Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid
$
12,241
$
12,014
Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid
$
3,333
$
5,765
MCGRATH RENTCORP
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2024
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Mobile Modular
Portable Storage
TRS-RenTelco
Enviroplex
Consolidated
Revenues
Rental
$
81,508
$
17,040
$
25,655
$
-
$
124,203
Rental related services
42,396
4,405
900
-
47,701
Rental operations
123,904
21,445
26,555
-
171,904
Sales
65,994
1,411
7,604
17,499
92,508
Other
1,509
195
642
-
2,346
Total revenues
191,407
23,051
34,801
17,499
266,758
Costs and Expenses
Direct costs of rental operations:
Depreciation
10,124
1,006
10,851
-
21,981
Rental related services
27,366
4,280
793
-
32,439
Other
20,549
1,327
5,376
-
27,252
Total direct costs of rental operations
58,039
6,613
17,020
-
81,672
Costs of sales
43,595
906
3,688
12,918
61,107
Total costs of revenues
101,634
7,519
20,708
12,918
142,779
Gross Profit
Rental
50,835
14,707
9,428
-
74,970
Rental related services
15,030
125
107
-
15,262
Rental operations
65,865
14,832
9,535
-
90,232
Sales
22,399
505
3,916
4,581
31,401
Other
1,509
195
642
-
2,346
Total gross profit
89,773
15,532
14,093
4,581
123,979
Selling and administrative expenses 6
34,028
6,790
6,627
1,851
49,296
Other income
-
-
-
-
-
Income from operations
$
55,745
$
8,742
$
7,466
$
2,730
74,683
Interest expense
(12,641
)
Foreign currency exchange gain
216
Gain on merger termination from WillScot Mobile Mini
180,000
WillScot Mobile Mini transaction costs
(39,436
)
Provision for income taxes
(53,504
)
Net income
$
149,317
Other Information
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$
71,420
$
10,796
$
18,945
$
2,822
$
103,983
Average rental equipment 2
$
1,240,950
$
229,231
$
362,431
Average monthly total yield 3
2.19
%
2.48
%
2.36
%
Average utilization 4
77.1
%
62.8
%
57.3
%
Average monthly rental rate 5
2.84
%
3.94
%
4.12
%
1.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs and other income, net.
2.
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
3.
Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
4.
Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
5.
Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
6.
During the period ended September 30, 2024, the Company determined that transaction costs incurred by the Company attributed to the terminated Merger Agreement were significant. Due to this determination, the Company has separately reported these transaction costs in the Company's Corporate segment and excluded such costs from Selling and administrative expenses.
MCGRATH RENTCORP
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2023
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Mobile Modular
Portable Storage
TRS-RenTelco
Enviroplex
Consolidated
Revenues
Rental
$
74,796
$
19,232
$
28,658
$
-
$
122,686
Rental related services
34,429
5,287
776
-
40,492
Rental operations
109,225
24,519
29,434
-
163,178
Sales
57,723
1,144
8,733
9,515
77,115
Other
1,908
363
942
-
3,213
Total revenues
168,856
26,026
39,109
9,515
243,506
Costs and Expenses
Direct costs of rental operations:
Depreciation
9,123
914
12,032
-
22,069
Rental related services
23,033
4,894
605
-
28,532
Other
21,222
2,131
5,140
-
28,493
Total direct costs of rental operations
53,378
7,939
17,777
-
79,094
Costs of sales
39,039
782
5,651
7,406
52,878
Total costs of revenues
92,417
8,721
23,428
7,406
131,972
Gross Profit
Rental
44,451
16,187
11,486
-
72,124
Rental related services
11,395
394
171
-
11,960
Rental operations
55,846
16,581
11,657
-
84,084
Sales
18,684
362
3,082
2,109
24,237
Other
1,908
363
942
-
3,213
Total gross profit
76,438
17,306
15,681
2,109
111,534
Selling and administrative expenses
31,813
8,019
6,999
1,677
48,508
Other income
(2,290
)
(450
)
(819
)
-
(3,559
)
Income from operations
$
46,915
$
9,737
$
9,501
$
432
66,585
Interest expense
(11,025
)
Foreign currency exchange loss
(42
)
Provision for income taxes
(15,152
)
Net income
$
40,366
Other Information
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$
58,166
$
12,047
$
21,039
$
517
$
91,769
Average rental equipment 2
$
1,137,675
$
212,888
$
385,353
Average monthly total yield 3
2.19
%
3.01
%
2.46
%
Average utilization 4
79.9
%
76.5
%
59.4
%
Average monthly rental rate 5
2.74
%
3.94
%
4.17
%
1.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs and other income, net.
2.
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
3.
Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
4.
Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
5.
Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
MCGRATH RENTCORP
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30, 2024
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Mobile Modular
Portable Storage
TRS-RenTelco
Enviroplex
Consolidated
Revenues
Rental
$
236,040
$
53,270
$
76,398
$
-
$
365,708
Rental related services
95,450
13,768
2,422
-
111,640
Rental operations
331,490
67,039
78,820
-
477,349
Sales
127,251
3,889
20,261
30,591
181,992
Other
4,795
907
2,153
-
7,855
Total revenues
463,536
71,835
101,234
30,591
667,196
Costs and Expenses
Direct costs of rental operations:
Depreciation
29,994
2,971
33,547
-
66,512
Rental related services
62,974
13,212
2,029
-
78,215
Other
64,487
4,322
15,373
-
84,182
Total direct costs of rental operations
157,455
20,505
50,949
-
228,909
Costs of sales
83,180
2,390
9,346
22,709
117,625
Total costs of revenues
240,635
22,895
60,295
22,709
346,534
Gross Profit
Rental
141,559
45,977
27,478
-
215,014
Rental related services
32,476
556
393
-
33,425
Rental operations
174,035
46,533
27,871
-
248,439
Sales
44,071
1,499
10,915
7,882
64,367
Other
4,795
907
2,153
-
7,855
Total gross profit
222,901
48,939
40,939
7,882
320,661
Selling and administrative expenses 6
100,882
22,064
20,450
5,368
148,764
Other income
(6,220
)
(1,319
)
(1,742
)
-
(9,281
)
Income from operations
$
128,239
$
28,194
$
22,231
$
2,514
181,178
Interest expense
(38,383
)
Foreign currency exchange gain
53
Gain on merger termination from WillScot Mobile Mini
180,000
WillScot Mobile Mini transaction costs
(61,157
)
Provision for income taxes
(68,913
)
Net income
$
192,778
Other Information
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$
168,165
$
33,333
$
55,426
$
2,799
$
259,723
Average rental equipment 2
$
1,206,361
$
226,373
$
367,137
Average monthly total yield 3
2.17
%
2.61
%
2.31
%
Average utilization 4
78.0
%
66.1
%
56.8
%
Average monthly rental rate 5
2.79
%
3.95
%
4.07
%
1.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs and other income, net.
2.
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
3.
Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
4.
Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
5.
Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
6.
During the period ended September 30, 2024, the Company determined that transaction costs incurred by the Company attributed to the terminated Merger Agreement were significant. Due to this determination, the Company has separately reported these transaction costs in the Company's Corporate segment and excluded such costs from Selling and administrative expenses.
MCGRATH RENTCORP
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Mobile Modular
Portable Storage
TRS-RenTelco
Enviroplex
Consolidated
Revenues
Rental
$
209,622
$
54,776
$
86,375
$
-
$
350,773
Rental related services
83,799
15,359
2,323
-
101,481
Rental operations
293,421
70,135
88,698
-
452,254
Sales
112,939
2,890
21,368
11,379
148,576
Other
5,249
1,167
3,008
-
9,424
Total revenues
411,609
74,192
113,074
11,379
610,254
Costs and Expenses
Direct costs of rental operations:
Depreciation
27,196
2,570
36,733
-
66,499
Rental related services
55,702
13,916
2,007
-
71,625
Other
68,726
5,619
15,843
-
90,188
Total direct costs of rental operations
151,624
22,105
54,583
-
228,312
Costs of sales
76,303
1,799
11,307
9,022
98,431
Total costs of revenues
227,927
23,904
65,890
9,022
326,743
Gross Profit
Rental
113,700
46,587
33,799
-
194,086
Rental related services
28,097
1,443
316
-
29,856
Rental operations
141,797
48,030
34,115
-
223,942
Sales
36,636
1,091
10,061
2,357
50,145
Other
5,249
1,167
3,008
-
9,424
Total gross profit
183,682
50,288
47,184
2,357
283,511
Selling and administrative expenses
101,360
23,282
23,576
4,814
153,032
Other income
(2,290
)
(450
)
(819
)
-
(3,559
)
Income (loss) from operations
$
84,612
$
27,456
$
24,427
$
(2,457
)
134,038
Interest expense
(28,434
)
Foreign currency exchange gain
166
Provision for income taxes
(25,934
)
Net income
$
79,836
Other Information
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$
135,107
$
34,375
$
63,212
$
(2,207
)
$
230,487
Average rental equipment 2
$
1,073,384
$
201,946
$
391,993
Average monthly total yield 3
2.17
%
3.01
%
2.43
%
Average utilization 4
79.7
%
78.4
%
59.0
%
Average monthly rental rate 5
2.72
%
3.84
%
4.15
%
1.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs and other income, net.
2.
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding new equipment inventory and accessory equipment.
3.
Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
4.
Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
5.
Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures
To supplement the Company's financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company presents "Adjusted EBITDA", which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs, gains on property sales and non-operating transactions. The gain on merger termination from WillScot Mobile Mini was considered a non-operating transaction and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company's lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company.
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate period-to-period operating performance, compliance with financial covenants in the Company's revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company's ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges and non-recurring transactions, including share-based compensation, transaction costs, gains on property sales and non-operating transactions, is useful in measuring the Company's cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company's performance.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges, transaction costs, gains on property sales and non-operating transactions. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow. In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company's performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Income from continuing operations
$
149,317
$
40,366
$
192,778
$
79,836
$
224,799
$
114,828
Provision for income taxes from continuing operations
53,502
15,152
68,913
25,934
80,586
35,624
Interest expense
12,642
11,025
38,383
28,434
50,509
32,607
Depreciation and amortization
26,693
26,884
80,824
80,385
108,357
103,893
EBITDA
242,154
93,427
380,898
214,589
464,249
286,952
Share-based compensation
2,393
1,891
6,949
5,155
9,951
7,658
Transaction costs 3
39,436
10
61,157
14,302
62,732
18,188
Other income, net 4
-
(3,559
)
(9,281
)
(3,559
)
(9,340
)
(3,559
)
Gain on merger termination from WillScot Mobile Mini 5
(180,000
)
-
(180,000
)
-
(180,000
)
-
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$
103,983
$
91,769
$
259,723
$
230,487
$
347,592
$
309,239
Adjusted EBITDA margin 2
39
%
39
%
38
%
38
%
39
%
39
%
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$
103,983
$
91,769
$
259,723
$
234,169
$
347,592
$
325,138
Interest paid
(13,944
)
(11,016
)
(40,338
)
(27,818
)
(51,123
)
(33,611
)
Income taxes paid, net of refunds received
(773
)
(2,616
)
3,826
(9,547
)
(78,192
)
(12,024
)
Gain on sale of used rental equipment
(9,648
)
(8,714
)
(25,185
)
(22,964
)
(33,863
)
(34,238
)
Foreign currency exchange loss
(216
)
42
(53
)
(166
)
(197
)
(192
)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2
2
6
6
8
9
Change in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(7,150
)
(26,223
)
2,839
(25,939
)
(6,365
)
(26,003
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
14,171
1,114
19,988
(7,390
)
(1,948
)
(6,561
)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
123,241
4,476
104,293
(29,356
)
119,382
(30,691
)
Deferred income
(10,699
)
(1,382
)
12,497
7,908
18,683
(1,790
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
198,967
$
47,452
$
337,596
$
118,903
$
313,977
$
180,037
1.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs, share-based compensation, other income, net and non-operating transactions. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, excludes the gain on sale of discontinued operations from the divestiture of Adler Tanks. Total Adjusted EBITDA attributed to discontinued operations for the nine month period ended September 30, 2023 was $3,682.
2.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues for the period.
3.
Transaction costs include acquisition and divestiture related legal and professional fees and other costs specific to these transactions.
4.
Other income, net consists of net gains on property, plant and equipment sales that are infrequent in nature and excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
5.
The gain on merger termination from WillScot Mobile Mini was considered a non-operating transaction and is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Contacts
Keith E. Pratt
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
925-606-9200