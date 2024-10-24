GUADALAJARA, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NYSE:BWMX) ("BeFra" or the "Company"), announced today its consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2024. The figures presented in this report are expressed in nominal Mexican Pesos (Ps.) unless otherwise noted, presented and approved by the Board of Directors, prepared in accordance with IFRS, and may include minor differences due to rounding.

The Company will host a conference call at 5:30 pm (Eastern Time) today, October 24, to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2024.

Message from the Chairman

I am pleased to report that BeFra delivered another quarter of strong results, with Q3 net revenue growing 6.6% year-over-year and 7.4% year-to-date, reflecting solid performance across all business units, and reaffirming the strength of our strategic plan.

Betterware Mexico achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of net revenue year-over-year growth, consolidating its "back to growth momentum", and paving the way for a stronger growth coming forward. Jafra Mexico continues to deliver exceptional growth, led by the continued execution of our acquisition business plan. Jafra US saw another consecutive quarter of growth, as we continue to find the road to success in the US market.

We are well-positioned for a strong close to the year, supported by key initiatives in Q4, including the improved re-design of the Jafra Mexico catalog, innovative merchandising at Betterware Mexico, and capitalizing the launch of our new Shopify+ website for Jafra US.

In terms of profitability, our Q3 Adjusted EBITDA grew an impressive 11.7% year-over-year, highlighting our ability to leverage our growth, and underscoring the relevance of a diverse product portfolio between our Betterware and Jafra brands. Strong profitability at Jafra Mexico helped offset temporary challenges at Betterware Mexico, where gross margin was temporarily impacted by the peso depreciation and higher freight costs. Despite these challenges in Betterware Mexico, it is important to mention that we have implemented corrective measures, expecting gross margin recovery starting in Q4, if no other external movements appear. This, together with our ongoing commitment seeking the maximum expense productivity, has led us to achieve great operating leverage with growth.

On a related note, we would like to stand out that our balance sheet remains strong, with an extraordinary 41.9% increase in Free Cash Flow in Q3 year on year, and the lowest Net Debt to EBITDA ratio since the Jafra acquisition.

All in all, BeFra's momentum continues to strengthen within the consumer product goods and the direct selling industry, leveraging our pillars of innovation, business intelligence, and technology. Our evolving business model, cutting-edge brands, and financially strong business, empower our sales force and keep us ahead. With 24 years of constant double digit growth, we are not just on a sustainable growth path, we are poised to continue to thrive.

As we head into Q4, I am confident we will meet our full-year targets, driven by our strong teams and sound strategies. Our focus on growth, innovation, efficiency and profitability across all business remains unwavering, ensuring that we are well-positioned for long-term success.

Luis G. Campos

Chairman of the Board

Q3 2024 Select Consolidated Financial Information Q3 9M 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Revenue $3,330,394 $3,123,507 +6.6% $10,322,290 $9,607,815 +7.4% Gross Margin 71.2% 70.2% +100 bps 72.4% 72.1% +25 bps EBITDA $156,545 $529,424 -70.4% $1,568,071 $1,901,416 -17.5% EBITDA Margin 4.7% 16.9% -1,225 bps 15.2% 19.8% -460 bps Adj. EBITDA $591,575 $529,424 +11.7% $2,003,100 $1,901,416 +5.3% Adj. EBITDA Margin 17.8% 16.9% +81 bps 19.4% 19.8% -38 bps Net Income -$115,614 $196,991 -158.7% $479,300 $643,358 -25.5% Adj. Net Income $180,531 $196,991 -8.4% $775,445 $643,358 +20.5% EPS -$3.10 $5.28 -158.7% $12.84 $17.24 -25.5% Adj. EPS $4.84 $5.28 -8.4% $20.78 $17.24 +20.5% Free Cash Flow $417,379 $294,227 +41.9% $1,235,471 $1,599,274 -22.7% Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA 1.76 2.08 1.76 2.08 Interest Coverage 3.52 2.55 3.52 2.55 Associates Avg. Base 1,127,767 1,212,618 -7.0% 1,173,222 1,217,716 -3.7% EOP Base 1,151,069 1,212,755 -5.1% 1,151,069 1,212,755 -5.1% Distributors Avg. Base 65,235 62,746 +4.0% 64,785 61,535 +5.3% EOP Base 64,433 62,132 +3.7% 64,433 62,132 +3.7%

This quarter, we are reporting adjusted EBITDA, Net Income and EPS to reflect the one-time effect of the sale of Jafra Mexico's former headquarters on BeFra's consolidated financial results. The sale resulted in a non-cash accounting loss of Ps. 435M as the property was sold for Ps. 385.7M, notably below its book value of Ps. 811M. The transaction price reflects the current market value of the asset. Essentially, this accounting loss does not impact on BeFra's operational performance. The sale will generate post-tax cash inflows of Ps. 315M over the next three years: Ps. 70M expected in November 2024, Ps. 135M in 2025, Ps. 85 in 2026, and Ps. 25.7M in Q2 2027. Excluding this non-recurring event, core EBITDA growth remains strong and continues to align with our strategic goals.

Net Revenue Growth: Consolidated net revenue grew by 6.6% year-over-year in the third quarter and 7.4% for the first nine months of 2024, reflecting a consistent growth trajectory. All business units achieved YoY growth. Betterware Mexico marked its fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, while Jafra Mexico continues to excel, delivering a 9.2% YoY increase in the quarter.

Consolidated net revenue grew by 6.6% year-over-year in the third quarter and 7.4% for the first nine months of 2024, reflecting a consistent growth trajectory. All business units achieved YoY growth. Betterware Mexico marked its fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, while Jafra Mexico continues to excel, delivering a 9.2% YoY increase in the quarter. Robust EBITDA Growth: Adjusted EBITDA grew by 11.7% for the quarter and increased 5.3% for the first nine months. This reflects the resilience of core operations despite challenges which included exchange rate fluctuations and cost pressures, such as freight costs. The growth highlights the success of operational efficiencies achieved over the last year, strategic growth initiatives underway across all business units, and the group's diversified portfolio of product categories.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 11.7% for the quarter and increased 5.3% for the first nine months. This reflects the resilience of core operations despite challenges which included exchange rate fluctuations and cost pressures, such as freight costs. The growth highlights the success of operational efficiencies achieved over the last year, strategic growth initiatives underway across all business units, and the group's diversified portfolio of product categories. Free Cash Flow (FCF) Generation. Free Cash Flow (FCF) increased by 41.9% this quarter, largely driven by a more efficient working capital management. By shortening the Cash Conversion Cycle, BeFra is able to convert growing revenues into cash more quickly, resulting in stronger cash flow generation.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) increased by 41.9% this quarter, largely driven by a more efficient working capital management. By shortening the Cash Conversion Cycle, BeFra is able to convert growing revenues into cash more quickly, resulting in stronger cash flow generation. Adjusted Net Income Contracted by 8.4% in Q3, primarily due to an increase in tax provisions for the period. This impact could be temporary, with a potential reversal by year-end following the final calculation of the annual inflation effect. For the first nine months of the year, net income increased by 20.5%, mainly driven by a decrease in interest expense and a gain on FX forwards.

For more details, please refer to the results of each business unit in the following pages.

Unmatched Financial Strength and Performance

Strong balance sheet at the end of Q3 2024.

BeFra's balance sheet further strengthened in Q3 2024, with net-debt-to-EBITDA decreasing 15.5% YoY to 1.76x and interest coverage increasing 38.0% to 3.52x, providing greater financial flexibility to further reduce debt leverage, continue investing in growth and efficiency initiatives, and pay dividends.

BeFra's inventory increased 15.0% vs last year to prevent any supply chain disruptions that could affect our fulfillment capabilities for the Q4 season.

Our key financial metrics reflect our strength and show why to invest in BWMX:

Cash Flow & Liquidity ratios BeFra continues to demonstrate robust cash flow generation, as is illustrated in the table below. Asset Light Business The Company's asset-light business model enables flexibility to swiftly adapt to challenging conditions. Q3 2024 Q3 2023 ? Q3 2024 Q3 2023 ? bps Current Ratio 1.07x 1.06x 0.3% Fixed Assets / Total Assets 19.5% 25.9% -634 bps FCF / Adj. EBITDA 70.6% 55.6% +1,498 bps Variable Cost Structure 75.1% 71.6% +351 bps CCC (days) 38 58 -20 bps Fixed Cost Structure 24.9% 22.2% +270 bps *CCC: Cash Conversion Cycle SG&A / Net Revenues 51.7% 51.5% +21 bps Fixed Assets decreased significantly due to the sale of the Jafra Mexico building in Mexico City. Return on Investment Over the years, the Company has consistently delivered exceptional returns, making this business highly attractive to our investors. Leverage Current debt primarily stems from the acquisition of Jafra, and the Company is committed to reducing debt levels ahead of the original schedule. Q3 2024 Q3 2023 ? Q3 2024 Q3 2023 ?% Equity Turnover 14.12x 10.08x 40.1% Debt to EBITDA 1.87x 2.28x -18.0% ROE 69.4% 70.1% -72 bps Net Debt to EBITDA 1.76x 2.08x -15.5% ROTA 11.0% 13.1% -210 bps Interest Coverage 3.52x 2.55x 38.0% Dividend Yield 11.91% 7.72% +419 bps *Equity Turnover = Net Revenues TTM / Equity *ROTA = Net Income TTM / (Cash + Accounts Receivable + Inventories + Fixed Assets) *Calculation of Dividend Yield Using the Closing Price on September 30, which was $12.68.

Capital Allocation

Strategic Focus on Balance Sheet: BeFra's balance sheet remains a priority. As of September 30, 2024, Net Debt-to-EBITDA was 1.76x, a decrease from 2.08x at the end of Q3 2023.

Quarterly Dividends and Shareholder Value: Considering BeFra's results to date, management remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through quarterly dividends. The board of directors has proposed a Ps. 250 million dividend for Q3 2024, pending approval at the Company's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on October 28, 2024. This would mark the nineteenth consecutive quarterly dividend payment since BeFra's IPO in March 2020. Future levels of dividend payouts are expected to meet this quarter's proposed amount, contingent upon BeFra's financial performance and the ongoing debt repayment plan.

The Company has introduced a new investment policy to provide clear guidelines for the efficient and sustainable use of BeFra's Free Cash Flow, fully aligned with strategic priorities. This policy reinforces BeFra's commitment to fostering long term growth, maintaining a solid financial foundation, and delivering consistent value to shareholders. The leverage ratio has been set within a range of 1.5x to 2.5x Net Debt to EBITDA, depending on the growth opportunities that arise. FCF deployment will prioritize inorganic growth initiatives, while ensuring the appropriate allocation of resources for dividends and capital expenditures.

2024 Guidance and Long-Term Growth Prospects

Looking ahead, BeFra is well-positioned to deliver a strong year-end finish within the Company's guidance range. While Revenue is expected within range, EBITDA for the full year will be closer to the lower end range due to the temporary impact on the margin of Betterware Mexico seen in the Q3.

2024 2023 Var % Net Revenue $ 13,800 - 14,400 $ 13,010 6.1% - 10.7% EBITDA $ 2,900 - 3,100 $ 2,721 6.6% - 13.9% * Figures in millions Ps.

Q3 2024 Financial Results by Business Betterware Mexico Key Financial and Operating Metrics Q3 9M 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Revenue $1,465,577 $1,420,739 +3.2% $4,496,979 $4,254,128 +5.7% Gross Margin 54.8% 56.2% -148 bps 57.1% 59.7% -262 bps EBITDA $279,889 $328,295 -14.7% $966,463 $1,184,159 -18.4% EBITDA Margin 19.1% 23.1% -401 bps 21.5% 27.8% -634 bps Associates Avg. Base 694,277 768,042 -9.6% 708,022 758,121 -6.6% EOP Base 700,893 759,310 -7.7% 700,893 759,310 -7.7% Monthly Activity Rate 66.3% 65.2% +109 bps 66.8% 66.7% +12 bps Avg. Monthly Order $2,034 $1,823 +11.6% $2,038 $1,822 +11.8% Distributors Avg. Base 44,639 42,551 +4.9% 44,159 40,801 +8.2% EOP Base 43,939 41,932 +4.8% 43,939 41,932 +4.8% Monthly Activity Rate 98.0% 97.9% +5 bps 98.2% 98.2% - Avg. Monthly Order $21,531 $21,944 -1.9% $22,261 $22,982 -3.1%

Highlights

Net Revenue Growth: Betterware Mexico achieved 3.2% year-over-year growth in Q3, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of annual growth, with a 5.7% increase for the first nine months. While growth slowed compared to the first half, the Company continues to gain overall momentum and expects a strong Q4. Revenue growth was driven by a higher pricing mix, reflecting a shift toward higher priced items that drive Associates' average monthly order. Net revenue was also significantly enhanced by the revamp of Betterware's main categories: On the Go, Kitchen, Hygiene, Home Solutions and Food Preservation, each reflecting double-digit growth on a year-to-date basis. Increased productivity among Distributors and Associates continues to be an important sales driver, rather than the expansion of Betterware's sales force, with activity levels and average order values increasing YoY. The Company expects that the increased productivity will precede an expansion of the base.

Betterware Mexico achieved 3.2% year-over-year growth in Q3, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of annual growth, with a 5.7% increase for the first nine months. While growth slowed compared to the first half, the Company continues to gain overall momentum and expects a strong Q4. Temporary EBITDA contraction. Lower than expected sales and the decline in gross margin led to an EBITDA contraction in Q3 and YTD. Gross margin decreased by 148 bps YoY in Q3, and 262 bps year-to-date (YTD), mainly due to the Mexican peso depreciation (the Peso weakened relative to the US dollar by 14.5% from its lowest point in Q1 2024 and by 10.7% compared to the average seen in the first half of the year), and to the international freight costs, which surged by 154% from the beginning of the year. However, adjustments have been made and will be reflected in Q4, in addition to the fact that international freight costs have started to decline.

Lower than expected sales and the decline in gross margin led to an EBITDA contraction in Q3 and YTD. Gross margin decreased by 148 bps YoY in Q3, and 262 bps year-to-date (YTD), mainly due to the Mexican peso depreciation (the Peso weakened relative to the US dollar by 14.5% from its lowest point in Q1 2024 and by 10.7% compared to the average seen in the first half of the year), and to the international freight costs, which surged by 154% from the beginning of the year. However, adjustments have been made and will be reflected in Q4, in addition to the fact that international freight costs have started to decline. Comprehensive financing costs include gains or losses from foreign exchange hedges used to mitigate currency risk related to purchases priced in USD. In Q3 2024, we recorded a Ps. 59M gain, bringing the year-to-date total to Ps. 93M. If hedge accounting had been applied, these gains would have increased the gross margin by 162 basis points in Q3 to 56.4%, and by 135 basis points year-to-date to 58.5%. The Company is evaluating initiating the process to transition to hedge accounting for FX risk management to more accurately reflect these gains or losses in the gross margin.

Q4 2024 Priorities

Product Innovation: Betterware is launching an ambitious product innovation plan in Q4, with a robust pipeline in place for the rest of the year to ensure sustained growth and continued market relevance.

Betterware is launching an ambitious product innovation plan in Q4, with a robust pipeline in place for the rest of the year to ensure sustained growth and continued market relevance. Pricing Strategy: The Company is also implementing a comprehensive pricing strategy to protect margins while remaining competitive. This plan will enable Betterware to mitigate external cost impacts, maintain profitability, and strengthen its market position, further enhancing consumer loyalty.

The Company is also implementing a comprehensive pricing strategy to protect margins while remaining competitive. This plan will enable Betterware to mitigate external cost impacts, maintain profitability, and strengthen its market position, further enhancing consumer loyalty. Incentives Program: The Associates and Distributors incentive program has been refined to better align rewards with performance, driving increase activity levels, as noted before.

International Expansion

International operations. We continue to build a strong foundation and establish our presence in the U.S. and Peru, making progress with the strategic initiatives we have planned for each market. We anticipate initial tangible results and more relevant financial contributions from Betterware US by the end of 2025, reflecting investments and projects currently underway in this sizable market. Since these projects began, total investments in the U.S. and Peru have amounted to $80.2 million. Without these investments, Betterware Mexico's EBITDA would have been Ps. 1,047 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 23.3%.

Jafra Mexico Key Financial and Operating Metrics Q3 9M 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Revenue $1,623,697 $1,486,816 +9.2% $5,144,830 $4,685,996 +9.8% Gross Margin 85.7% 83.0% +274 bps 85.5% 82.8% +275 bps EBITDA -$116,882 $209,267 -155.9% $610,716 $755,538 -19.2% EBITDA Margin -7.2% 14.1% -2,127 bps 11.9% 16.1% -420 bps EBITDA Adj $318,148 $209,267 +52.0% $1,045,746 $755,538 +38.4% EBITDA Margin Adj 19.6% 14.1% +552 bps 20.3% 16.1% +42 bps Associates Avg. Base 403,340 414,968 -2.8% 435,027 430,413 +1.1% EOP Base 421,073 422,956 -0.4% 421,073 422,956 -0.4% Monthly Activity Rate 51.6% 52.2% -60 bps 52.0% 51.7% +27 bps Avg. Monthly Order $2,347 $2,088 +12.4% $2,290 $2,081 +10.0% Distributors Avg. Base 18,823 18,553 +1.5% 18,883 18,812 +0.4% EOP Base 18,722 18,555 +0.9% 18,722 18,555 +0.9% Monthly Activity Rate 93.2% 94.0% -79 bps 94.2% 94.1% +1 bps Avg. Monthly Order $2,694 $2,236 +20.5% $2,594 $2,319 +11.9%

Highlights

High Single-digit Growth in Net Revenue. Net revenue for the third quarter increased by 9.2% YoY, also with a cumulative 9.8% increase over the first nine months. These results were primarily driven by YTD increases of 17.2% in Fragrances, 7.9% in Toiletries, and 6.4% in Cosmetics, reflecting the strong performance of Jafra's best-selling products and key innovations such as the Gii fragrance and the new Dermocosmetic Skin Care line, BioLab.

In Q3, the average Associate base contracted 2.8% year-over-year. Net revenue growth was driven by increased productivity and a higher average monthly order (+12.4%). While recruitment and retention remain priorities, the higher-value transactions from the existing Associate network are a positive indicator for future base growth.

Net revenue for the third quarter increased by 9.2% YoY, also with a cumulative 9.8% increase over the first nine months. These results were primarily driven by YTD increases of 17.2% in Fragrances, 7.9% in Toiletries, and 6.4% in Cosmetics, reflecting the strong performance of Jafra's best-selling products and key innovations such as the Gii fragrance and the new Dermocosmetic Skin Care line, BioLab. In Q3, the average Associate base contracted 2.8% year-over-year. Net revenue growth was driven by increased productivity and a higher average monthly order (+12.4%). While recruitment and retention remain priorities, the higher-value transactions from the existing Associate network are a positive indicator for future base growth. Exceptional Adjusted EBITDA Growth. Adjusted EBITDA grew significantly; 52.0% for the quarter and 38.4% year-to-date, driven by a combination of increased sales, improved gross margins, and operating expense efficiencies. Gross margin expanded by 274 bps for the quarter and 275 bps year-to-date, derived from higher volume manufacturing efficiencies.

Q4 2024 Priorities

Product Innovation Plan: Jafra has a strong product innovation pipeline for the remainder of the year, with key launches planned. Product innovations introduced this quarter, including BioLab, have already gained market share, positioning Jafra well for continued growth.

Jafra has a strong product innovation pipeline for the remainder of the year, with key launches planned. Product innovations introduced this quarter, including BioLab, have already gained market share, positioning Jafra well for continued growth. New Catalog Design: A new and improved catalog design was launched in October 2024, which is expected to have a strong impact of the sales growth.

A new and improved catalog design was launched in October 2024, which is expected to have a strong impact of the sales growth. Enhanced Incentives Program Communication: Jafra's incentive program communication is also being refined to boost sales force engagement and to drive sponsorship, recruitment, and Consultant retention to achieve sustained growth levels.

Jafra US Key Financial and Operating Metrics Q3 9M 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Revenue $241,120 $215,952 +11.7% $680,481 $667,691 +1.9% Gross Margin 73.3% 74.1% -81 bps 73.6% 76.2% -257 bps EBITDA -$6,462 -$8,138 +20.6% -$9,108 -$38,281 +76.2% EBITDA Margin -2.7% -3.2% +109 bps -1.3% -5.7% +439 bps Associates Avg. Base 30,150 29,608 +1.8% 30,173 29,183 +3.4% EOP Base 29,103 30,489 -4.5% 29,103 30,489 -4.5% Monthly Activity Rate 41.6% 45.1% -347 bps 43.6% 42.4% +118 bps Avg. Monthly Order $233 $228 +2.2% $229 $232 -1.0% Distributors Avg. Base 1,774 1,642 +8.0% 1,743 1,921 -9.3% EOP Base 1,772 1,645 +7.7% 1,772 1,645 +7.7% Monthly Activity Rate 87.5% 90.4% -290 bps 88.8% 85.1% +374 bps Avg. Monthly Order $233 $217 +7.7% $226 $219 +3.6%

Highlights

Jafra US Continues to Grow Net Revenues. The business has demonstrated a strong turnaround, delivering double-digit net revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter. Q3 net revenues increased by 11.7%, enabling 1.9% year-to-date growth. Strong Q3 revenue was primarily driven by higher productivity per Associate, and Associate base growth. Jafra US net revenues in USD grew by 3.4% during the quarter, reaching $12.7M, and by 3.2% for the first nine months of the year, totaling $38.4M. It is important to stand out that Jafra US successfully launched a Shopify e-commerce platform in September 2024; a technological development designed to enhance sales. The launch of this new platform temporarily affected our activity levels in September, due to a normal "new platform learning curve", which we expect to be completed in October.

The business has demonstrated a strong turnaround, delivering double-digit net revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter. Q3 net revenues increased by 11.7%, enabling 1.9% year-to-date growth. Strong Q3 revenue was primarily driven by higher productivity per Associate, and Associate base growth. Jafra US net revenues in USD grew by 3.4% during the quarter, reaching $12.7M, and by 3.2% for the first nine months of the year, totaling $38.4M. It is important to stand out that Jafra US successfully launched a Shopify e-commerce platform in September 2024; a technological development designed to enhance sales. The launch of this new platform temporarily affected our activity levels in September, due to a normal "new platform learning curve", which we expect to be completed in October. Negative EBITDA Performance. Jafra US reported a slight negative EBITDA for the third quarter primarily due to decreased sales in September due to the new platform launch, and from a slightly reduced gross margin vs last year. However, we continue to reduce losses compared to last year, demonstrating progress related to stabilizing the business. While our focus on profitability is now mainly operational leverage from revenue growth, we continue to attack expense reduction strategies to optimize operational efficiencies.

Q4 2024 Priorities

Brochure Revenue Growth: Q4 2024 growth will be led by further optimization of Jafra's US brochure, which will include strategic pricing adjustments, refined pagination, and an enhanced promotion mix, together with improved design.

Q4 2024 growth will be led by further optimization of Jafra's US brochure, which will include strategic pricing adjustments, refined pagination, and an enhanced promotion mix, together with improved design. Skincare Focus - BioLab Dermocosmetics: Jafra US is positioning BioLab Dermocosmetics as a flagship offering to more successfully access increasing demand for premium, science-based skincare. Jafra US expects to significantly boost skincare sector market share by promoting BioLab.

Jafra US is positioning BioLab Dermocosmetics as a flagship offering to more successfully access increasing demand for premium, science-based skincare. Jafra US expects to significantly boost skincare sector market share by promoting BioLab. Promotional Campaigns - "Power Week": Jafra US is strengthening the execution of "Jafra Power Week", a nationwide lead-generation campaign aimed at boosting recruitment of Associates and Consultants.

Appendix Financial Statements Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Consolidated Statements of Final Position As of September 30, 2024 and 2023 (In Thousands of Mexican Pesos) Sep 2024 Sep 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 316,378 496,068 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,200,117 1,275,837 Accounts receivable from related parties 2,407 48 Inventories 2,504,370 2,178,018 Prepaid expenses 100,303 129,138 Income tax recoverable 67,701 112,215 Derivative Financial Instruments 105,469 0 Other assets 421,875 177,761 Total current assets 4,718,620 4,369,085 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,121,418 2,877,944 Right of use assets, net 294,056 339,446 Deferred income tax 523,568 386,657 Intangible assets, net 1,590,916 1,671,845 Goodwill 1,599,718 1,599,718 Other assets 14,387 53,794 Total non-current assets 6,144,063 6,929,404 Total assets 10,862,683 11,298,489 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Short term debt and borrowings 618,279 600,123 Accounts payable to suppliers 2,372,500 1,944,445 Accrued expenses 410,253 391,572 Provisions 778,992 865,213 Value added tax payable 44,614 51,905 Trade accounts payable to related parties 20 0 Statutory employee profit sharing 86,885 104,675 Lease liability 107,609 87,815 Derivative financial instruments 0 25,279 Total current liabilities 4,419,152 4,071,027 Employee benefits 139,701 161,952 Deferred income tax 572,301 783,169 Lease liability 214,098 264,594 Long term debt and borrowings 4,334,713 4,743,980 Total non-current liabilities 5,260,813 5,953,695 Total liabilities 9,679,965 10,024,722 Stockholders' Equity Capital stock 321,312 321,312 Share premium account -25,264 -16,370 Retained earnings 919,658 974,174 Other comprehensive income -31,508 -3,412 Non-controlling interest -1,480 -1,937 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,182,718 1,273,767 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 10,862,683 11,298,489

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the three-months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (In Thousands of Mexican Pesos) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 ?% Net revenue 3,330,394 3,123,507 6.6% Cost of sales 959,135 930,636 3.1% Gross profit 2,371,259 2,192,871 8.1% Administrative expenses 792,483 739,928 7.1% Selling expenses 928,707 867,743 7.0% Distribution expenses 155,992 147,089 6.1% Total expenses 1,877,182 1,754,760 7.0% Other expenses - Sale of fixed assets 435,030 0 100.0% Operating income 59,047 438,111 12.8% Interest expense -161,352 -207,722 -22.3% Interest income 2,751 11,850 -76.8% Unrealized gain in valuation of financial derivative instruments 82,876 54,787 51.3% Foreign exchange loss, net -27,586 -50,082 -44.9% Financing cost, net -103,311 -191,167 -46.0% Income before income taxes -44,264 246,944 58.2% Income taxes 71,326 50,070 463.6% Net (loss) income including minority interest -115,590 196,874 -265.8% Non-controlling interest (loss) gain -24 117 -120.5% Net (loss) income -115,614 196,991 -265.7% EBITDA breakdown (Ps. 591.5 million) Concept Q3 2024 Q3 2023 ?% Net (loss) income including minority interest -115,590 196,874 -265.8% (+) Income taxes 71,326 50,070 463.6% (+) Financing cost, net 103,311 191,167 -46.0% (+) Depreciation and amortization 97,498 91,313 6.8% EBITDA 156,545 529,424 -70.4% EBITDA Margin 4.7% 16.9% (+) Other expenses - Sale of fixed assets 435,030 0 Adjusted EBITDA 591,575 529,424 11.7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.8% 16.9% Net adjusted income breakdown Concept Q3 2024 Q3 2023 ?% Net (loss) income including minority interest -115,614 196,991 -158.7% (+) Other expenses - Sale of fixed assets 435,030 0 100.0% (+) Income taxes for the sale of fixed assets 71,983 0 100.0% (+) Income taxes - deferred -210,868 0 100.0% Net adjusted income 180,531 196,874 -8.4%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the nine-months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (In Thousands of Mexican Pesos) 9M 2024 9M 2023 ?% Net revenue 10,322,290 9,607,815 7.4% Cost of sales 2,851,608 2,679,383 6.4% Gross profit 7,470,682 6,928,432 7.8% Administrative expenses 2,350,939 2,307,435 1.9% Selling expenses 2,907,457 2,551,742 13.9% Distribution expenses 500,299 445,455 12.3% Total expenses 5,758,695 5,304,632 8.6% Other expenses - Sale of fixed assets 435,030 0 100.0% Operating income 1,276,957 1,623,800 -21.4% Interest expense -496,610 -624,830 -20.5% Interest income 20,985 39,338 -46.7% Unrealized gain (loss) in valuation of financial derivative instruments 153,389 -9,950 -1641.6% Foreign exchange loss, net -88,839 -99,190 -10.4% Financing cost, net -411,075 -694,632 -40.8% Income before income taxes 865,882 929,167 -6.8% Income taxes 386,534 288,839 33.8% Net income including minority interest 479,348 640,328 -25.1% Non-controlling interest (loss) gain -48 3,030 -101.6% Net income 479,300 643,358 -25.5% EBITDA breakdown (Ps. 2,003 million) Concept 9M 2024 9M 2023 ?% Net income including minority interest 479,348 640,328 -58.1% (+) Income taxes 386,534 288,839 106.8% (+) Financing cost, net 411,075 694,632 -40.8% (+) Depreciation and amortization 291,115 277,617 4.9% EBITDA 1,568,072 1,901,417 -17.5% EBITDA Margin 15.19% 19.79% (+) Other expenses - Sale of fixed assets 435,030 0 Adjusted EBITDA 2,003,102 1,901,417 5.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.4% 19.8% Net adjusted income breakdown Concept 9M 2024 9M 2023 ?% Net (loss) income including minority interest 479,300 643,358 -25.5% (+) Other expenses - Sale of fixed assets 435,030 0 100.0% (+) Income taxes for the sale of fixed assets 71,983 0 100.0% (+) Income taxes - deferred -210,868 0 100.0% Net adjusted income 775,445 643,358 20.5%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the nine-months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (In Thousands of Mexican Pesos) 9M 2024 9M 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit for the period 479,348 640,328 Adjustments for: Income tax expense recognized in profit of the year 386,534 288,839 Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 291,114 277,617 Interest income recognized in profit or loss -13,554 -39,337 Interest expense recognized in profit or loss 489,179 624,830 Unrealized loss in valuation of financial derivative instruments -153,389 9,950 Share-based payment expense -8,894 -3,699 Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment 699,176 -2,483 Currency effect -17,021 -5,494 Movements in non- controlling interest 103 -90 Other gains and losses 0 3,100 Movements in working capital: Trade accounts receivable -127,662 -304,775 Trade accounts receivable from related parties -2,303 13 Inventory, net -470,236 -55,348 Prepaid expenses and other assets -170,656 -47,968 Accounts payable to suppliers and accrued expenses 668,348 656,184 Provisions -25,756 71,942 Value added tax payable -73,747 -37,237 Statutory employee profit sharing -45,970 -30,623 Trade accounts payable to related parties 20 -96,859 Income taxes paid -633,554 -322,241 Employee benefits 12,551 8,045 Net cash generated by operating activities 1,283,631 1,634,694 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment, net -174,996 -54,082 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 126,836 18,662 Interest received 13,554 39,337 Net cash (used in) generated by investing activities -34,606 3,917 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings -2,071,500 -6,593,695 Proceeds from borrowings 1,945,000 5,708,974 Interest paid -497,796 -529,381 Bond issuance costs 0 -8,003 Lease payment -109,541 -86,958 Dividends paid -748,540 -449,124 Net cash used in financing activities -1,482,377 -1,958,187 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents -233,352 -319,576 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 549,730 815,644 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 316,378 496,068

Key Operating Metrics Betterware Mexico Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Associates Avg. Base 753,743 768,042 756,250 716,645 713,144 694,277 EOP Base 756,637 759,310 741,170 724,707 699,033 700,893 Monthly Activity Rate 66.7% 65.2% 66.0% 67.7% 66.4% 66.3% Avg. Monthly Order $1,877 $1,823 $1,959 $2,052 $2,027 $2,034 Monthly Growth Rate 15.2% 15.7% 14.9% 15.1% 13.8% 15.7% Monthly Churn Rate 15.5% 15.5% 15.7% 15.8% 15.0% 15.6% Distributors Avg. Base 40,825 42,551 42,369 42,886 44,953 44,639 EOP Base 41,981 41,932 41,825 44,482 45,009 43,939 Monthly Activity Rate 98.1% 97.9% 98.1% 98.5% 98.0% 98.0% Avg. Monthly Order $23,440 $21,944 $23,518 $23,582 $21,669 $21,531 Monthly Growth Rate 10.7% 10.4% 9.9% 11.8% 11.4% 10.4% Monthly Churn Rate 9.1% 10.4% 10.0% 9.7% 11.0% 11.2%

Jafra Mexico Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Associates Avg. Base 427,289 414,968 461,712 469,290 432,450 403,340 EOP Base 424,435 422,956 467,736 451,692 419,931 421,073 Monthly Activity Rate 51.2% 52.2% 52.9% 53.7% 50.50% 51.6% Avg. Monthly Order $2,091 $2,088 $2,181 $2,238 $2,284 $2,347 Monthly Growth Rate 8.9% 10.5% 11.5% 9.5% 8.4% 12.0% Monthly Churn Rate 9.1% 10.6% 8.3% 10.6% 10.8% 11.9% Distributors Avg. Base 18,853 18,553 18,576 18,927 19,073 18,823 EOP Base 18,721 18,555 18,719 19,159 19,035 18,722 Monthly Activity Rate 94.0% 94.0% 95.3% 96.0% 93.10% 93.2% Avg. Monthly Order $2,463 $2,236 $2,624 $2,396 $2,693 $2,694 Monthly Growth Rate 1.0% 1.1% 1.4% 1.6% 0.7% 0.9% Monthly Churn Rate 1.4% 1.4% 1.1% 0.8% 0.8% 1.5%

Jafra US Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Associates Avg. Base 28,541 29,608 31,268 29,506 30,864 30,150 EOP Base 29,921 30,489 31,117 29,470 31,026 29,103 Monthly Activity Rate 44.4% 45.1% 43.8% 42.4% 46.7% 41.6% Avg. Monthly Order (USD) $235 $228 $231 $223 $232 $233 Monthly Growth Rate 12.9% 14.5% 12.5% 11.3% 14.4% 11.2% Monthly Churn Rate 11.5% 13.8% 11.5% 13.1% 12.5% 13.7% Distributors Avg. Base 2,041 1,642 1,782 1,728 1,726 1,774 EOP Base 1,760 1,645 1,793 1,674 1,766 1,772 Monthly Activity Rate 83.8% 90.4% 90.2% 88.3% 90.7% 87.5% Avg. Monthly Order (USD) $220 $217 $215 $217 $229 $233 Monthly Growth Rate 2.6% 6.3% 7.9% 4.6% 8.5% 5.8% Monthly Churn Rate 7.6% 8.4% 5.0% 6.9% 6.7% 5.7%

Key Financial Metrics Consolidated Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Net Revenue $3,220,097 $3,123,507 $3,401,692 $3,602,503 $3,389,393 $3,330,394 Gross Margin 73.3% 70.2% 70.0% 73.6% 72.2% 71.2% EBITDA $717,433 $529,424 $819,484 $755,390 $656,136 $591,575 EBITDA Margin 22.3% 16.9% 24.1% 21.0% 19.4% 17.8% Net Income $258,370 $196,991 $406,104 $294,146 $300,768 $108,548 Free Cash Flow $936,121 $1,134,621 $1,628,456 $180,217 $522,210 $1,235,471

Betterware Mexico Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Net Revenue $1,444,406 $1,420,739 $1,472,480 $1,555,027 $1,476,375 $1,465,577 Gross Margin 61.8% 56.2% 50.2% 60.00% 56.4% 54.8% EBITDA $443,508 $328,295 $250,342 $382,107 $304,467 $279,889 EBITDA Margin 30.7% 23.1% 17.0% 24.60% 20.6% 19.1%

Jafra Mexico Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Net Revenue $1,536,775 $1,486,816 $1,668,956 $1,849,996 $1,671,137 $1,623,697 Gross Margin 83.3% 83.0% 86.5% 85.00% 86.0% 85.7% EBITDA $268,724 $207,985 $532,780 $383,120 $344,478 $318,148 EBITDA Margin 17.5% 14.0% 31.9% 20.70% 20.6% 19.6%

Jafra US Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Net Revenue $238,916 $215,952 $260,256 $197,480 $241,881 $241,120 Gross Margin 77.8% 74.1% 74.4% 74.00% 73.6% 73.3% EBITDA $5,201 ($8,138) $37,033 ($9,838) $7,192 ($6,462) EBITDA Margin 2.2% (3.2%) 14.0% (5.00%) 3.0% -2.7%

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This announcement includes certain references to EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Net Debt:

EBITDA: defined as profit for the year adding back the depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and right of use assets, amortization of intangible assets, financing cost, net and total income taxes.

EBITDA Margin: is calculated by dividing EBITDA by net revenue.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are not measures recognized under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, consolidated net income for the year as determined in accordance with IFRS or as indicators of our operating performance from continuing operations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information and should note that these measures as calculated by the Company, may differ materially from similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

BeFra believes that these non-IFRS financial measures are useful to investors because (i) BeFra uses these measures to analyze its financial results internally and believes they represent a measure of operating profitability and (ii) these measures will serve investors to understand and evaluate BeFra's EBITDA and provide more tools for their analysis as it makes BeFra's results comparable to industry peers that also prepare these measures.

Definitions: Operating Metrics

Starting Q2 2024, the Company will report salesforce under the same name for all business units, Distributors (previously stated as Leaders in Jafra) and Associates (previously stated as Consultants for Jafra). It is important to note that the metrics are calculated with the same method as previous quarters and the reference name change has no adverse effect on the results of the operating metrics reported by the Company.

Betterware (Associates and Distributors)

Avg. Base: Weekly average Associate/Distributor base

EOP Base: Associate/Distributor base at the end of the period

Weekly Churn Rate: Average weekly data. Total Associates/Distributors lost during the period divided by the beginning of the period Associate/Distributor base.

Weekly Activity Rate: Average weekly data. Active Associates/Distributors divided by ending Associate/Distributor base.

Avg. Weekly Order: Average weekly data. Total Revenue divided by number of active Associates/Distributors

Jafra (Associates and Distributors)

Avg. Base: Monthly average Associate/Distributor base

EOP Base: Associate/Distributor base at the end of the period

Monthly Churn Rate (Associates): Average monthly data. Total Associates lost during the period divided by the number of active Associates 4 months prior. An Associate is terminated only after 4 months of inactivity.

Monthly Churn Rate (Distributors): Average monthly data. Total Distributors lost during the period divided by end of period Distributors' base.

Monthly Activity Rate: Average monthly data. Active Associate/Distributor divided by the end of period Associate/Distributor base.

Avg. Monthly Order (Associates): Average monthly data. Total Catalogue Revenue divided by number of Associates orders.

Avg. Monthly Order (Distributors): Average monthly data. Total Distributors Revenue divided by number of Distributors orders.

