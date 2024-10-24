GOLETA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories, today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company also provided an update to its financial outlook for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

" HOKA and UGG produced outstanding second quarter results driven by strong consumer demand for our innovative and unique products," said Stefano Caroti, President and Chief Executive Officer. " As I step into the CEO role, I'm committed to building on our proven foundation to support growth, guided by our consumer-first mindset, brand-led philosophy, innovation-forward products, and globally driven focus. Our dedicated teams' continued execution of Deckers long-term strategy has our company well-positioned to achieve an increased outlook for fiscal year 2025."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Review (Compared to the Same Period Last Year)

Net sales increased 20.1% to $1.311 billion compared to $1.092 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 20.4%. Channel Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) net sales increased 19.9% to $397.7 million compared to $331.7 million. DTC comparable net sales increased 17.0%. Wholesale net sales increased 20.2% to $913.7 million compared to $760.2 million. Geography Domestic net sales increased 14.2% to $853.9 million compared to $748.0 million. International net sales increased 33.0% to $457.4 million compared to $343.9 million.

increased 20.1% to $1.311 billion compared to $1.092 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 20.4%. Gross margin was 55.9% compared to 53.4%.

was 55.9% compared to 53.4%. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $428.2 million compared to $358.4 million.

were $428.2 million compared to $358.4 million. Operating income was $305.1 million compared to $224.6 million.

was $305.1 million compared to $224.6 million. Diluted earnings per share was $1.59 compared to $1.14. During the quarter, the Company effected a six-for-one forward stock split of its common stock (the stock split), while maintaining the par value of $0.01 per share, per the Company's release on September 13, 2024. The share, per share, and resulting financial amounts in this press release, including prior period metrics, have been adjusted to reflect the effectiveness of the stock split.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Brand Summary (Compared to the Same Period Last Year)

HOKA® brand net sales increased 34.7% to $570.9 million compared to $424.0 million.

UGG® brand net sales increased 13.0% to $689.9 million compared to $610.5 million.

Teva® brand net sales increased 2.3% to $22.0 million compared to $21.5 million.

Sanuk® brand* net sales decreased 47.6% to $2.8 million compared to $5.4 million.

Other brands, primarily composed of Koolaburra®, net sales decreased 15.8% to $25.8 million compared to $30.6 million.

Balance Sheet (September 30, 2024 as compared to September 30, 2023)

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.226 billion compared to $823.1 million.

Inventories were $777.9 million compared to $726.3 million.

The Company had no outstanding borrowings.

Capital Allocation

During the second fiscal quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 686 thousand shares of its common stock for a total of $104.3 million at a weighted average price paid per share of $152.09. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $685.4 million remaining under its stock repurchase authorization.

*The Company completed the sale of the Sanuk brand on August 15, 2024. The financial results presented above for the Sanuk brand are through this sale completion date.

Full Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook for the Twelve Month Period Ending March 31, 2025

The Company's full fiscal year 2025 outlook is forward-looking in nature, reflecting our expectations as of October 24, 2024, and is subject to significant risks and uncertainties that limit our ability to accurately forecast results. This outlook assumes no meaningful changes to the Company's business prospects or risks and uncertainties identified by management that could impact future results, which include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions, including consumer confidence, discretionary spending, inflationary pressures, and foreign currency fluctuations; supply chain disruptions; and geopolitical tensions.

Net sales are now expected to increase approximately 12% to $4.8 billion.

Gross margin is now expected to be in the range of 55% to 55.5%.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales are now expected to be approximately 35%.

Operating margin is now expected to be in the range of 20% to 20.5%.

Effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 23% to 23.5%.

Diluted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $5.15 to $5.25.

The earnings per share guidance takes into account the effectiveness of the stock split, but does not take into account the impact from any potential future share repurchases.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In certain instances the Company may present financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (non-GAAP financial measures), including constant currency, to provide information that may assist investors in understanding its financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important indicators of its operating performance because they exclude items that are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, its core operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for comparing the performance of other companies relative to Deckers. For example, in order to calculate constant currency information, the Company calculates the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period, excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate hedges and remeasurements in the condensed consolidated financial statements. Further, the Company reports DTC comparable net sales on a constant currency basis for DTC operations that were open throughout the current and prior reporting periods, and may adjust prior reporting periods to conform to current year accounting policies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. To the extent the Company utilizes such non-GAAP financial measures in the future, it expects to calculate them using a consistent method from period-to-period.

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(dollar and share data amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,311,320 $ 1,091,907 $ 2,136,667 $ 1,767,698 Cost of sales 578,048 508,888 933,395 838,255 Gross profit 733,272 583,019 1,203,272 929,443 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 428,186 358,402 765,379 634,090 Income from operations 305,086 224,617 437,893 295,353 Total other income, net (13,826 ) (9,700 ) (30,172 ) (20,328 ) Income before income taxes 318,912 234,317 468,065 315,681 Income tax expense 76,591 55,770 110,119 73,582 Net income 242,321 178,547 357,946 242,099 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 10,775 (2,117 ) 6,975 (10,416 ) Comprehensive income $ 253,096 $ 176,430 $ 364,921 $ 231,683 Net income per share Basic $ 1.59 $ 1.14 $ 2.35 $ 1.55 Diluted $ 1.59 $ 1.14 $ 2.34 $ 1.54 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 152,240 156,188 152,552 156,586 Diluted 152,778 157,070 153,127 157,503

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(dollar amounts in thousands) September 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 ASSETS (AUDITED) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,225,681 $ 1,502,051 Trade accounts receivable, net 537,137 296,565 Inventories 777,891 474,311 Other current assets 160,585 170,556 Total current assets 2,701,294 2,443,483 Property and equipment, net 319,580 302,122 Operating lease assets 217,401 225,669 Other noncurrent assets 159,861 164,305 Total assets $ 3,398,136 $ 3,135,579 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 536,581 $ 378,503 Operating lease liabilities 48,662 53,581 Other current liabilities 290,397 287,909 Total current liabilities 875,640 719,993 Long-term operating lease liabilities 209,961 213,298 Other long-term liabilities 89,296 94,820 Total long-term liabilities 299,257 308,118 Total stockholders' equity 2,223,239 2,107,468 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,398,136 $ 3,135,579

