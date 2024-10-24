SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced its third quarter 2024 financial results.

Record third quarter diluted EPS of $5.30 and adj. EPS of $5.78, +24% year-over-year Revenue of $1.3 billion, an increase of 6% YoY Operating margin of 23.7% and Q3 record adj. EBITDA margin of 27.6%, +60 bps YoY CCM grew revenue 9% and expanded adj. EBITDA margin 110 bps to Q3 record of 32.8% Continued headwinds in residential markets negatively impacted CWT

Repurchased 1.1 million shares for $466 million and increased quarterly dividend by 18%

Signed agreement to acquire Plasti-Fab

Awarded Home Depot's Building Materials Partner of the Year for the 2nd time since 2022

Comments from Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer

" Carlisle delivered another quarter of strong performance, despite a continued decline in residential markets along with the well-known weather-related and port strike events, which negatively impacted shipping days, contractor days on the roof and manufacturing output. We continued to execute on our Vision 2030 strategies, and we are pleased with our third quarter performance against our 2030 goal of $40 of adjusted EPS, growing 24% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA margins expanding to 27.6%.

" CCM continued its strong momentum with its 2024 accomplishments into the third quarter, driven by healthy contractor backlogs, robust re-roofing activity, and excellent margin performance. CCM sales were up 9% year-over-year assisted by the inventory normalization in the channel and the acquisition of MTL. CCM's impressive 32.8% adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter reflected strong volume leverage, a positive raw material environment, and excellent operating execution through the Carlisle Operating System (COS).

" As we look at CWT's performance, while we were pleased with progress on share gain initiatives within CWT, a higher interest rate environment, low housing turnover, and affordability challenges resulted in a further slowing of housing activity in the quarter. For the quarter, these challenges impacted sales and drove a decline of 3% year-over-year. Despite the near-term challenges facing CWT, we remain extremely pleased and optimistic about the prospects for this segment.

" We continue to be encouraged by the positive long-term outlook in the North America building products markets and the strength of the Carlisle business model. Our pivot to a "pure play" building products company is delivering the expected outcomes and demonstrating our commitment to being superior capital allocators. Additionally, we believe that leveraging the megatrends around energy efficiency and labor savings, along with growing re-roof demand, and our introduction of innovative new products are creating additional catalysts for growth. Similar to Vision 2025, we believe Vision 2030 positions us well to drive above-market growth and earn a premium in the marketplace.

" Carlisle remains committed to generating superior shareholder returns through our balanced capital deployment approach. This quarter, we repurchased 1.1 million shares for $466 million and increased our dividend by 18%, marking the 48th consecutive annual dividend increase.

" We are excited about our recent agreement to acquire Plasti-Fab, which aligns perfectly with our Vision 2030 strategy to enhance our "best-in-class" building envelope product portfolio following the completion of our pivot to a "pure play" building products company earlier this year. The acquisition of Plasti-Fab establishes Carlisle as a leading manufacturer in the $1.5 billion North American expanded polystyrene insulation market and provides vertically integrated polystyrene capabilities to our Insulfoam business while adding scale, supporting retail channel growth, and filling key geographic gaps in the U.S. and Canada. We expect this acquisition to generate approximately $14 million in annual cost synergies and be accretive to our adjusted EPS by approximately $0.30 in 2025.

" As we look forward to the remainder of the year, we expect the residential headwinds experienced this year to continue. Based on that outlook, we expect to deliver approximately 10% revenue growth and increase adjusted EBITDA margin by approximately 150 bps for 2024. We are confident in our ability to continue delivering value for all our stakeholders as we progress further towards our Vision 2030 goals, demonstrating the strength of margin resiliency through the Carlisle Experience and driving superior returns on capital through our strategic initiatives."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change % Revenues $ 1,333.6 $ 1,259.8 5.9 % $ 3,880.7 $ 3,459.4 12.2 % Operating income 316.4 299.9 5.5 % 919.1 729.2 26.0 % Operating margin 23.7 % 23.8 % -10 bps 23.7 % 21.1 % 260 bps Income from continuing operations 246.6 216.9 13.7 % 702.7 527.2 33.3 % Adjusted EBITDA 367.9 339.7 8.3 % 1,051.0 855.7 22.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.6 % 27.0 % 60 bps 27.1 % 24.7 % 240 bps Diluted EPS 5.30 4.32 22.7 % 14.74 10.32 42.8 % Adjusted diluted EPS 5.78 4.68 23.5 % 15.71 11.35 38.4 %

Third Quarter 2024 Segment Highlights

Carlisle Construction Materials ("CCM")

Revenue of $998 million, increased 9% (+6% organic) year-over-year, driven by the acquisition of MTL, the normalization of inventory in the channels, and robust re-roof activity from pent up demand.

Operating income was $303 million, up 11% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $328 million, up 13% year-over-year, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.8%. The 110 basis point increase compared to the prior year was driven by volume leverage on strong sales growth, favorable raw materials and operating efficiencies achieved through COS.

Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies ("CWT")

Revenue of $335 million, declined 3% (-4% organic) year-over-year, primarily due to softer residential end markets and price declines in select product categories, partially offset by growth in commercial categories, share gain initiatives and the acquisition of Polar Industries.

Operating income was $47 million, down 20% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $69 million, down 14% year-over-year, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.7%. The 270 basis point decrease compared to the prior year was primarily due to strategic investments in the business to support longer term growth initiatives in addition to lower sales in the quarter as a result of broader residential market weakness from higher interest rates.

Cash Flow

Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $662 million, no change versus the prior year. Free cash flow from continuing operations was $597 million, an increase of $22 million versus the prior year (defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and comprised of continuing operations). This increase was driven by a decrease in capital expenditures due to timing of projects from continuing operations.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, we deployed $1.2 billion toward share repurchases, including $466 million in the current quarter, and paid $127 million in cash dividends, including $46 million in the current quarter. As of September 30, 2024, we had 4.5 million shares available for repurchase under our share repurchase program with $1.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $1 billion of availability under our revolving credit facility.

2024 Fourth Quarter Outlook

Revenues to increase LSD CCM - up MSD CWT - down LSD

Adjusted EBITDA margin ~ 25%

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses - Carlisle Construction Materials ("CCM") and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies ("CWT") - and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System ("COS"), Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

* EPS referenced in this release is from continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,333.6 $ 1,259.8 $ 3,880.7 $ 3,459.4 Cost of goods sold 819.2 793.7 2,398.5 2,244.9 Selling and administrative expenses 191.8 161.7 547.9 467.6 Research and development expenses 8.1 7.2 26.6 20.7 Other operating income, net (1.9 ) (2.7 ) (11.4 ) (3.0 ) Operating income 316.4 299.9 919.1 729.2 Interest expense, net 18.6 19.4 56.0 57.0 Interest income (22.6 ) (3.6 ) (44.3 ) (12.5 ) Other non-operating income, net (1.1 ) 0.6 (1.5 ) (1.2 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 321.5 283.5 908.9 685.9 Provision for income taxes 74.9 66.6 206.2 158.7 Income from continuing operations 246.6 216.9 702.7 527.2 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) before income taxes (4.4 ) 43.2 497.7 20.2 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2.1 ) (5.5 ) 51.4 (14.5 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations (2.3 ) 48.7 446.3 34.7 Net income $ 244.3 $ 265.6 $ 1,149.0 $ 561.9 Basic earnings per share attributable to common shares: Income from continuing operations $ 5.36 $ 4.37 $ 14.93 $ 10.43 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (0.05 ) 0.98 9.48 0.69 Basic earnings per share $ 5.31 $ 5.35 $ 24.41 $ 11.12 Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shares: Income from continuing operations $ 5.30 $ 4.32 $ 14.74 $ 10.32 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (0.05 ) 0.97 9.36 0.68 Diluted earnings per share $ 5.25 $ 5.29 $ 24.10 $ 11.00 Average shares outstanding: Basic 45.9 49.5 47.0 50.4 Diluted 46.5 50.1 47.6 51.0 Dividends declared and paid per share $ 1.00 $ 0.85 $ 2.70 $ 2.35

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 659.7 $ 812.4 Investing activities: Proceeds from sale of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed 1,998.0 - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (414.3 ) - Capital expenditures (76.7 ) (106.3 ) Investment in securities 0.6 0.9 Other investing activities, net 1.3 18.7 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,508.9 (86.7 ) Financing activities: Repayments of notes - (300.0 ) Borrowings from revolving credit facility 22.0 84.0 Repayments of revolving credit facility (22.0 ) (84.0 ) Repurchases of common stock (1,166.1 ) (580.0 ) Dividends paid (127.4 ) (119.3 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 73.1 17.7 Withholding tax paid related to stock-based compensation (17.7 ) (10.4 ) Other financing activities, net (4.8 ) (2.5 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,242.9 ) (994.5 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.6 ) - Change in cash and cash equivalents 925.1 (268.8 ) Less: change in cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations (28.8 ) (12.0 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 576.7 364.8 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,530.6 $ 108.0

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Unaudited Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in millions) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,530.6 $ 576.7 Long-term debt, including current portion 2,290.2 2,289.4 Total stockholders' equity 2,762.9 2,829.0

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Organic Revenue

Organic revenue (defined as revenue excluding acquired revenues within the last 12 months and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates versus the U.S. Dollar) is intended to provide investors and others with information about Carlisle's and its segments' recurring operating performance. This information differs from revenue determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Carlisle's and its segments' organic revenue follows, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except percentages) CSL CCM CWT 2023 Revenue (GAAP) $ 1,259.8 $ 914.0 $ 345.8 Organic 35.9 2.9 % 50.8 5.6 % (14.9 ) (4.3 )% Acquisitions 38.1 3.0 % 33.3 3.6 % 4.8 1.4 % FX impact (0.2 ) - % 0.1 - % (0.3 ) (0.1 )% Total change 73.8 5.9 % 84.2 9.2 % (10.4 ) (3.0 )% 2024 Revenue (GAAP) $ 1,333.6 $ 998.2 $ 335.4 Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except percentages) CSL CCM CWT 2023 Revenues (GAAP) $ 3,459.4 $ 2,437.5 $ 1,021.9 Organic 353.1 10.2 % 378.1 15.5 % (25.0 ) (2.4 )% Acquisitions 69.0 2.0 % 55.2 2.3 % 13.8 1.3 % FX impact (0.8 ) - % (0.1 ) - % (0.7 ) (0.1 )% Total change 421.3 12.2 % 433.2 17.8 % (11.9 ) (1.2 )% 2024 Revenues (GAAP) $ 3,880.7 $ 2,870.7 $ 1,010.0

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is intended to provide investors and others with information about Carlisle's liquidity and provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Carlisle's cash flows. This information differs from operating cash flow determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Carlisle's free cash flow follows, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating cash flow (GAAP) $ 312.8 $ 441.7 $ 659.7 $ 812.4 Less: operating cash flow from discontinued operations (15.9 ) 51.6 (1.8 ) 150.5 Operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 328.7 $ 390.1 $ 661.5 $ 661.9 Capital expenditures (GAAP) $ (19.3 ) $ (36.2 ) $ (76.7 ) $ (106.3 ) Less: capital expenditures from discontinued operations - (6.2 ) (12.4 ) (19.3 ) Capital expenditures from continuing operations $ (19.3 ) $ (30.0 ) $ (64.3 ) $ (87.0 ) Operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 328.7 $ 390.1 $ 661.5 $ 661.9 Capital expenditures from continuing operations (19.3 ) (30.0 ) (64.3 ) (87.0 ) Free cash flow from continuing operations $ 309.4 $ 360.1 $ 597.2 $ 574.9

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), adjusted EBIT, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA margin are intended to provide investors and others with information about Carlisle's and its segments' performance without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure core operating results due to potential variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude of such items. As a result, management believes that these measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in Carlisle's businesses and evaluate Carlisle's performance relative to similarly-situated companies. This information differs from net income and operating income determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Carlisle's and its segments' EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin follows, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 244.3 $ 265.6 $ 1,149.0 $ 561.9 Less: (Loss) income from discontinued operations (2.3 ) 48.7 446.3 34.7 Income from continuing operations (GAAP) 246.6 216.9 702.7 527.2 Provision for income taxes 74.9 66.6 206.2 158.7 Interest expense, net 18.6 19.4 56.0 57.0 Interest income (22.6 ) (3.6 ) (44.3 ) (12.5 ) EBIT 317.5 299.3 920.6 730.4 Exit and disposal, and facility rationalization costs 1.9 1.7 2.7 4.5 Inventory step-up amortization and transaction costs 2.7 - 4.8 1.6 Impairment charges - 0.5 - 1.8 (Gains) losses from acquisitions and disposals (0.3 ) (0.7 ) (0.6 ) 1.8 Gains from insurance - - (5.0 ) - Losses (gains) from litigation 1.5 (0.1 ) 1.9 (0.2 ) Total non-comparable items 5.8 1.4 3.8 9.5 Adjusted EBIT 323.3 300.7 924.4 739.9 Depreciation 17.5 16.8 51.7 48.9 Amortization 27.1 22.2 74.9 66.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 367.9 $ 339.7 $ 1,051.0 $ 855.7 Divided by: Total revenues $ 1,333.6 $ 1,259.8 $ 3,880.7 $ 3,459.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.6 % 27.0 % 27.1 % 24.7 %

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in millions, except percentages) CCM CWT Corporate and

unallocated Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 303.0 $ 46.8 $ (33.4 ) Non-operating (income) expense, net(1) (0.5 ) 0.3 (0.9 ) EBIT 303.5 46.5 (32.5 ) Exit and disposal, and facility rationalization costs 1.3 0.6 - Inventory step-up amortization and transaction costs 0.1 - 2.6 Gains from acquisitions and disposals (0.1 ) (0.2 ) - Losses from litigation 1.0 0.5 - Total non-comparable items 2.3 0.9 2.6 Adjusted EBIT 305.8 47.4 (29.9 ) Depreciation 13.0 4.1 0.4 Amortization 8.8 17.8 0.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 327.6 $ 69.3 $ (29.0 ) Divided by: Total revenues $ 998.2 $ 335.4 $ - Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.8 % 20.7 % NM

(1) Includes other non-operating (income) expense, net, which may be presented in separate line items on the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in millions, except percentages) CCM CWT Corporate and

unallocated Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 272.5 $ 58.8 $ (31.4 ) Non-operating expense (income), net(1) 0.3 (0.2 ) 0.5 EBIT 272.2 59.0 (31.9 ) Exit and disposal, and facility rationalization costs 1.7 - - Impairment charges - 0.5 - Gains from acquisitions and disposals (0.2 ) (0.5 ) - Gains from litigation - - (0.1 ) Total non-comparable items 1.5 - (0.1 ) Adjusted EBIT 273.7 59.0 (32.0 ) Depreciation 11.7 4.1 1.0 Amortization 4.0 17.7 0.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 289.4 $ 80.8 $ (30.5 ) Divided by: Total revenues $ 914.0 $ 345.8 $ - Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.7 % 23.4 % NM

(1) Includes other non-operating (income) expense, net, which may be presented in separate line items on the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in millions) CCM CWT Corporate and

unallocated Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 861.0 $ 148.2 $ (90.1 ) Non-operating income, net(1) - - (1.5 ) EBIT 861.0 148.2 (88.6 ) Exit and disposal, and facility rationalization costs 1.6 1.1 - Inventory step-up amortization and acquisition costs 1.9 - 2.9 Gains from acquisitions and disposals (0.2 ) (0.4 ) - Gains from insurance (5.0 ) - - Losses from litigation 1.0 0.9 - Total non-comparable items (0.7 ) 1.6 2.9 Adjusted EBIT 860.3 149.8 (85.7 ) Depreciation 38.1 12.4 1.2 Amortization 20.2 53.2 1.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 918.6 $ 215.4 $ (83.0 ) Total revenues $ 2,870.7 $ 1,010.0 $ - Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.0 % 21.3 % NM

(1) Includes other non-operating (income) expense, net, which may be presented in separate line items on the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in millions) CCM CWT Corporate and

unallocated Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 675.6 $ 142.4 $ (88.8 ) Non-operating income, net(1) - - (1.2 ) EBIT 675.6 142.4 (87.6 ) Exit and disposal, and facility rationalization costs 1.8 2.7 - Inventory step-up amortization and acquisition costs - - 1.6 Impairment charges - 1.8 - (Gains) losses from acquisitions and disposals (0.5 ) 2.4 (0.1 ) Gains from litigation - - (0.2 ) Total non-comparable items 1.3 6.9 1.3 Adjusted EBIT 676.9 149.3 (86.3 ) Depreciation 32.8 13.2 2.9 Amortization 12.2 53.0 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 721.9 $ 215.5 $ (81.7 ) Total revenues $ 2,437.5 $ 1,021.9 $ - Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.6 % 21.1 % NM

(1) Includes other non-operating (income) expense, net, which may be presented in separate line items on the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share is intended to provide investors and others with information about Carlisle's performance without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure Carlisle's core operating results due to potential variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude of such items. This information differs from net income and diluted earnings per share determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Carlisle's adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share follows, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share amounts) Pre-tax

Impact After-tax

Impact(1) Impact to

Diluted

EPS(2) Pre-tax

Impact After-tax

Impact(1) Impact to

Diluted

EPS(2) Net income (GAAP) $ 244.3 $ 5.25 $ 265.6 $ 5.29 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations (GAAP) (2.3 ) (0.05 ) 48.7 0.97 Income from continuing operations (GAAP) 246.6 5.30 216.9 4.32 Exit and disposal, and facility rationalization costs 1.9 1.5 0.03 1.7 1.1 0.02 Inventory step-up amortization and transaction costs 2.7 2.0 0.04 - - - Impairment charges - - - 0.5 0.3 0.01 Gains from acquisitions and disposals (0.3 ) (0.2 ) - (0.7 ) (0.4 ) (0.01 ) Losses from insurance - - - - - - Losses from litigation 1.5 1.1 0.03 - - - Acquisition-related amortization(3) 25.4 19.2 0.41 20.9 15.8 0.32 Discrete tax items(4) - (1.3 ) (0.03 ) - 1.1 0.02 Total adjustments 22.3 0.48 17.9 0.36 Adjusted net income $ 268.9 $ 5.78 $ 234.8 $ 4.68

(1) The impact to net income reflects the tax effect of noted items, which is based on the statutory rate in the jurisdiction in which the expense or income is deductible or taxable. (2) The per share impact of adjustments to each period is based on diluted shares outstanding using the two-class method. (3) Acquisition-related amortization includes the amortization of customer relationships, technology, trade names and other intangible assets recorded in purchase accounting in connection with a business combination. These intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and the amortization of these assets will recur until such intangible assets are fully amortized. (4) Discrete tax items include current period tax expense or benefit related to prior year items, excess tax benefits from stock compensation, the tax impact of foreign currency gains and losses, or changes in tax laws or rates.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in millions, except per share amounts) Pre-tax

Impact After-tax

Impact(1) Impact to

Diluted

EPS(2) Pre-tax

Impact After-tax

Impact(1) Impact to

Diluted

EPS(2) Net income (GAAP) $ 1,149.0 $ 24.10 $ 561.9 $ 11.00 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations (GAAP) 446.3 9.36 34.7 0.68 Income from continuing operations (GAAP) 702.7 14.74 527.2 10.32 Exit and disposal, and facility rationalization costs 2.7 2.1 0.04 4.5 3.3 0.06 Inventory step-up amortization and acquisition costs 4.8 3.6 0.08 1.6 1.2 0.02 Impairment charges - - - 1.8 1.3 0.03 (Gains) losses from acquisitions and disposals (0.6 ) (0.4 ) (0.01 ) 1.8 1.4 0.03 Gains from insurance (5.0 ) (3.8 ) (0.08 ) - - - Losses (gains) from litigation 1.9 1.4 0.03 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) - Acquisition-related amortization(3) 70.5 53.1 1.11 63.0 47.4 0.93 Discrete tax items(4) - (9.8 ) (0.20 ) - (1.8 ) (0.04 ) Total adjustments 46.2 0.97 52.7 1.03 Adjusted net income $ 748.9 $ 15.71 $ 579.9 $ 11.35

(1) The impact to net income reflects the tax effect of noted items, which is based on the statutory rate in the jurisdiction in which the expense or income is deductible or taxable. (2) The per share impact of adjustments to each period is based on diluted shares outstanding using the two-class method. (3) Acquisition-related amortization includes the amortization of customer relationships, technology, trade names and other intangible assets recorded in purchase accounting in connection with a business combination. These intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and the amortization of these assets will recur until such intangible assets are fully amortized. (4) Discrete tax items include current period tax expense or benefit related to prior year items, the tax impact of foreign currency gains and losses, or changes in tax laws or rates.

