WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bancorp, Inc. ("The Bancorp" or the "Company" or "we" or "our") (NASDAQ: TBBK), a financial holding company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 amounted to $51.5 million.

Factors Helpful to Understand Third Quarter Net Income

As explained under recent developments below, a new CECL factor was added which increased the provision for credit losses and resulted in an after-tax reduction in net income of $1.5 million. Prior period interest income reversals on real estate bridge loans transferred to nonaccrual or modified, resulted in an after-tax reduction in net income of $1.2 million. A loss resulting from a transaction processing delay increased non-interest expense and resulted in an after-tax reduction in net income of approximately $900,000.

Recent Developments

As noted in our second quarter press release, the Company entered into a purchase and sale agreement for an apartment property acquired by its wholly-owned subsidiary The Bancorp Bank, National Association, (the "Bank") through foreclosure in connection with a real estate bridge lending ("REBL") loan. At September 30, 2024, the related $40.3 million balance, comprised the majority of our other real estate owned. Subsequent to the previously reported $125,000 earnest money deposit in July 2024, the purchaser has made additional earnest money deposits of $250,000 bringing the total of such deposits to $375,000 in 2024. Additional required deposits are projected to total $500,000 prior to the December 31, 2024 closing deadline. The sales price is expected to cover the Company's current other real estate owned balance plus the forecasted cost of improvements to the property. There can be no assurance that the purchaser will consummate the sale of the property, but if not consummated, earnest money deposits would accrue to the Company.

While real estate bridge loans classified as either special mention or substandard increased during the quarter, we believe that such classifications are at or near their peak. That conclusion is based, at least in part, on an independent review of a significant portion of the REBL portfolio performed during the third quarter by a firm specializing in such analysis. Additionally, the 50 basis point Federal Reserve rate reduction may provide immediate cash flow benefits to borrowers, while the further declining forward yield curve should support further liquidity benefits, as fixed rates decline. Moreover, respective weighted average "as is" and "as stabilized" loan-to-values ratios ("LTVs") of 77% and 68%, respectively, based upon appraisals in the past twelve months, continue to provide significant protection against loss. Underlying property values as supported by such independent LTVs, continue to facilitate the recapitalization of certain loans from borrowers experiencing cash flow issues, to borrowers with greater financial capacity. At September 30, 2024, real estate bridge loans classified as special mention and substandard respectively amounted to $84.4 million and $155.4 million compared to $96.0 million and $80.4 million at June 30, 2024. Each classified loan was evaluated for a potential increase in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on the basis of the aforementioned third-party appraisals of apartment building collateral. On the basis of "as is" and "as stabilized" LTVs, increases to the allowance were not required. The current allowance for credit losses for REBL, is primarily based upon historical industry losses for multi-family loans, in the absence of significant charge-offs within the Company's REBL portfolio. However, as noted in our second quarter press release, as a result of increasing amounts of loans classified as special mention and substandard, the Company evaluated potential related sensitivity for REBL in the third quarter. Such evaluation is inherently subjective as it requires material estimates that may be susceptible to change as more information becomes available. As a result, the Company added the aforementioned new qualitative factor to its quarterly ACL with a cumulative after-tax impact of approximately $1.5 million ($2.0 million pre-tax).

Highlights

The Bancorp reported net income of $51.5 million, or $1.04 per diluted share ("EPS"), for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $50.1 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, or an EPS increase of 13%. While net income increased 3% between these periods, outstanding shares were decreased as a result of common share repurchases, which significantly increased in 2024.

Return on assets and return on equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, amounted to 2.5% and 26%, respectively, compared to 2.7% and 26%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 (all percentages "annualized").

Net interest income increased 5% to $93.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $88.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third quarter 2024 net interest income was reduced by the reversal of $1.6 million ($1.2 million, net of tax) of prior period interest related to both real estate bridge loans transferred to non-accrual status during the quarter and loan modifications with retroactive rate reductions.

Net interest margin amounted to 4.78% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 5.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 4.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net interest margin for third quarter 2024 was reduced by the prior period interest reversals noted directly above.

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs were $5.91 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $5.36 billion at December 31, 2023 and $5.20 billion at September 30, 2023. Those changes reflected an increase of 5% quarter over linked quarter and an increase of 14% year over year.

Gross dollar volume ("GDV"), representing the total amounts spent on prepaid and debit cards, increased $4.93 billion, or 15%, to $37.90 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase reflects continued organic growth with existing partners and the impact of clients added within the past year. Total prepaid, debit card, ACH, and other payment fees increased 16% to $27.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. Consumer credit fintech fees amounted to $1.6 million for the third quarter 2024, as a result of our initial entry into credit sponsorship in 2024.

Small business loans ("SBLs"), including those held at fair value, amounted to $979.2 million at September 30, 2024, or 14% higher year over year, and 2% higher quarter over linked quarter, excluding the impact of $28.5 million of loans with related secured borrowings.

Direct lease financing balances increased 6% year over year to $711.8 million at September 30, 2024, and less than 1% over June 30, 2024.

At September 30, 2024, real estate bridge loans of $2.19 billion had grown 3% compared to a $2.12 billion balance at June 30, 2024, and 18% compared to the September 30, 2023 balance of $1.85 billion. These real estate bridge loans consist entirely of rehabilitation loans for apartment buildings.

Security backed lines of credit ("SBLOC"), insurance backed lines of credit ("IBLOC"), and investment advisor financing loans collectively decreased 7% year over year and less than 1% quarter over linked quarter to $1.79 billion at September 30, 2024.

The average interest rate on $7.23 billion of average deposits and interest-bearing liabilities during the third quarter of 2024 was 2.54%. Average deposits of $7.01 billion for the third quarter of 2024 increased $720.9 million, or 11% over third quarter 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage), tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, total capital to risk-weighted assets and common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets ratios were 9.86%, 13.62%, 14.19% and 13.62%, respectively, compared to well-capitalized minimums of 5%, 8%, 10% and 6.5%, respectively. The Bancorp Bank, National Association, remains well capitalized under banking regulations.

Book value per common share at September 30, 2024 was $16.90 compared to $14.36 per common share at September 30, 2023, an increase of 18%.

The Bancorp repurchased 1,037,069 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $48.21 per share during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. As a result of share repurchases, outstanding shares at September 30, 2024 amounted to 48.2 million, compared to 53.2 million shares at December 31, 2023, or a reduction of 9%.

The Bancorp emphasizes safety and soundness and its balance sheet has a risk profile enhanced by the special nature of the collateral supporting its loan niches, related underwriting, and the characteristics of its funding sources, including those highlighted in the bullets below. Those loan niches and funding sources have contributed to increased earnings levels, even during periods in which markets have experienced various economic stresses.

The vast majority of The Bancorp's funding is comprised of FDIC-insured and/or small balance accounts, which adjust to only a portion of changes in rates. The Company also has lines of credit with U.S. government sponsored agencies totaling approximately $3.1 billion as of September 30, 2024, as well as access to other forms of liquidity.

In its REBL portfolio, the Company has minimal exposure to non-multifamily commercial real estate such as office buildings, and instead has a portfolio largely comprised of rehabilitation bridge loans for apartment buildings. These loans generally have three-year terms with two one-year extensions to allow for the rehabilitation work to be completed and rentals stabilized for an extended period, before being refinanced at lower rates through U.S. Government Sponsored Entities or other lenders. The REBL portfolio consists primarily of workforce housing, which we consider to be working class apartments at more affordable rental rates. Related collateral values should accordingly be more stable than higher rent properties, even in stressed economies. While the macro-economic environment has challenged the multifamily bridge space, the stability of the Company's REBL portfolio is evidenced by the estimated values of the underlying collateral. The Company's $2.2 billion apartment bridge lending portfolio at September 30, 2024, has a weighted average origination date "as is" loan-to-value ratio of 70%, based on third-party appraisals. Further, the weighted average origination date "as stabilized" LTV, which measures the estimated value of the apartments after the rehabilitation is complete may provide even greater protection.

As part of the underwriting process, The Bancorp reviews prospective borrowers' previous rehabilitation experience in addition to overall financial wherewithal. These transactions also include significant borrower equity contributions with required performance metrics. Underwriting generally includes, but is not limited to, assessment of local market information relating to vacancy and rental rates, review of post rehabilitation rental rate assumptions against geo-specific affordability indices, negative news searches, lien searches, visitations by bank personnel and/or designated engineers, and other information sources.

Rehabilitation progress is monitored through ongoing draw requests and financial reporting covenants. This generally allows for early identification of potential issues, and expedited action to address on a timely basis.

Operations and ongoing loan evaluation are overseen by multiple levels of management, in addition to the REBL team's experienced professional staff and third-party consultants utilized during the underwriting and asset management process. This oversight includes a separate loan committee specific to REBL, which is comprised of seasoned and experienced lending professionals who do not directly report to anyone on the REBL team. There is also a separate loan review department, a surveillance committee and additional staff which evaluate potential losses under the current expected credit losses methodology ("CECL"), all of which similarly do not report to anyone on the REBL team.

SBLOC and IBLOC portfolios are respectively secured by marketable securities and the cash value of life insurance. The majority of SBA 7(a) loans are government guaranteed, while SBA 504 loans are made with 50%-60% LTVs.

Additional details regarding our loan portfolios are included in the related tables in this press release, as is the summarization of the earnings contributions of our payments businesses, which further enhances The Bancorp's risk profile. The Company's risk profile inherent in its loan portfolios, funding and earnings levels, may present opportunities to further increase stockholder value, while still prudently maintaining capital levels.

In the second quarter of 2024, the Company purchased approximately $900 million of fixed rate government sponsored entity backed commercial and residential mortgage securities of varying maturities, with an approximate 5.11% weighted average yield, and estimated weighted average lives of eight years, to reduce its exposure to lower levels of net interest income. Such purchases would also reduce the additional net interest income which will result if the Federal Reserve increases rates. While there are many variables and limitations to estimating exposure to changes in rates, such purchases and continuing fixed rate loan originations are projected to reduce such exposure to modest levels. In prior years, The Bancorp deferred adding fixed rate securities when yields were particularly low, which has afforded the flexibility to benefit from, and secure, more advantageous securities and loan rates.

"We saw strong growth in the third quarter across our Fintech Solutions activities with a robust pipeline," said Damian Kozlowski, CEO of The Bancorp. "We expect this growth to support an increase in profitability in 2025 and continued gains in EPS. We are issuing preliminary guidance of $5.25 a share for 2025. This 2025 guidance does not include the impact of planned stock buybacks of $150 million. Guidance for 2024 remains $4.35, which includes the positive impact of buybacks during the year. Planned stock buybacks are being reduced in 2025 by $100 million from 2024 levels of $250 million to facilitate the currently planned repayment of senior secured debt of $96 million."

Conference Call Webcast

You may access the LIVE webcast of The Bancorp's Quarterly Earnings Conference Call at 8:00 AM ET Friday, October 25, 2024, by clicking on the webcast link on The Bancorp's homepage at www.thebancorp.com or you may dial 1.800.225.9448, conference code BANCORP. You may listen to the replay of the webcast following the live call on The Bancorp's investor relations website (archived for one year) or telephonically until Friday, November 1, 2024, by dialing 1.800.839.1162.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, National Association provides a variety of services including providing non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. Through its Fintech Solutions, Institutional Banking, Commercial Lending, and Real Estate Bridge Lending businesses, The Bancorp provides partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp has become a leader in the financial services industry, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, with one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups. By its company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp has also been ranked as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune, a Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https://thebancorp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this earnings release regarding The Bancorp's business that are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to the words "intend," "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "look," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "continue," or similar words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our annual fiscal 2024 results, our anticipated 2025 profitability, increased growth and the impact of stock buybacks, relate to our current assumptions, projections and expectations about our business and future events, including current expectations about important economic, political, and technological factors, among other factors, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results, events, or achievements to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by the forward-looking statements and related assumptions. Factors that could cause results to differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties referenced or described in The Bancorp's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Bancorp does not undertake any duty to publicly revise or update forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this press release, except as may be required under applicable law.

The Bancorp, Inc. Financial highlights (unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, Consolidated condensed income statements 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data) Net interest income $ 93,732 $ 88,882 $ 281,945 $ 261,893 Provision for credit losses on loans 3,476 1,783 7,316 4,409 Provision (reversal) for unfunded commitments 79 (31) (340) (393) Non-interest income Fintech fees ACH, card and other payment processing fees 3,892 2,553 9,856 7,153 Prepaid, debit card and related fees 23,907 21,513 72,948 67,013 Consumer credit fintech fees 1,600 - 1,740 - Total fintech fees 29,399 24,066 84,544 74,166 Net realized and unrealized gains on commercial loans, at fair value 606 525 2,205 4,171 Leasing related income 1,072 1,767 2,889 4,768 Other non-interest income 1,031 422 2,574 2,000 Total non-interest income 32,108 26,780 92,212 85,105 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 33,821 30,475 97,964 93,427 Data processing expense 1,408 1,404 4,252 4,123 Legal expense 1,055 1,203 2,509 3,110 FDIC insurance 904 806 2,618 2,233 Software 4,561 4,427 13,687 12,981 Other non-interest expense 11,506 9,144 30,383 29,558 Total non-interest expense 53,255 47,459 151,413 145,432 Income before income taxes 69,030 66,451 215,768 197,550 Income tax expense 17,513 16,314 54,136 49,282 Net income 51,517 50,137 161,632 148,268 Net income per share - basic $ 1.06 $ 0.93 $ 3.18 $ 2.70 Net income per share - diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.92 $ 3.15 $ 2.68 Weighted average shares - basic 48,759,369 54,175,184 50,807,021 54,828,547 Weighted average shares - diluted 49,478,236 54,738,610 51,361,104 55,336,354

Condensed consolidated balance sheets September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2024 (unaudited) 2024 (unaudited) 2023 2023 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 8,660 $ 5,741 $ 4,820 $ 4,881 Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 47,105 399,853 1,033,270 898,533 Total cash and cash equivalents 55,765 405,594 1,038,090 903,414 Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value, net of $10.0 million allowance for credit loss 1,588,289 1,581,006 747,534 756,636 Commercial loans, at fair value 252,004 265,193 332,766 379,603 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 5,906,616 5,605,727 5,361,139 5,198,972 Allowance for credit losses (31,004) (28,575) (27,378) (24,145) Loans, net 5,875,612 5,577,152 5,333,761 5,174,827 Federal Home Loan Bank, Atlantic Central Bankers Bank, and Federal Reserve Bank stock 21,717 15,642 15,591 20,157 Premises and equipment, net 28,091 28,038 27,474 28,978 Accrued interest receivable 42,915 43,720 37,534 34,159 Intangible assets, net 1,353 1,452 1,651 1,751 Other real estate owned 61,739 57,861 16,949 18,756 Deferred tax asset, net 9,604 20,556 21,219 20,379 Other assets 157,501 149,187 133,126 127,107 Total assets $ 8,094,590 $ 8,145,401 $ 7,705,695 $ 7,465,767 Liabilities: Deposits Demand and interest checking $ 6,844,128 $ 7,095,391 $ 6,630,251 $ 6,455,043 Savings and money market 81,624 60,297 50,659 49,428 Total deposits 6,925,752 7,155,688 6,680,910 6,504,471 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - - 42 42 Short-term borrowings 135,000 - - - Senior debt 96,125 96,037 95,859 95,771 Subordinated debenture 13,401 13,401 13,401 13,401 Other long-term borrowings 38,157 38,283 38,561 9,861 Other liabilities 70,829 65,001 69,641 68,533 Total liabilities $ 7,279,264 $ 7,368,410 $ 6,898,414 $ 6,692,079 Shareholders' equity: Common stock - authorized, 75,000,000 shares of $1.00 par value; 48,230,334 and 53,867,129 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 48,231 49,268 53,203 53,867 Additional paid-in capital 26,573 72,171 212,431 234,320 Retained earnings 723,247 671,730 561,615 517,587 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 17,275 (16,178) (19,968) (32,086) Total shareholders' equity 815,326 776,991 807,281 773,688 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,094,590 $ 8,145,401 $ 7,705,695 $ 7,465,767

Average balance sheet and net interest income Three months ended September 30, 2024 Three months ended September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees and costs(1) $ 6,017,911 $ 116,367 7.73% $ 5,603,514 $ 110,506 7.89% Leases-bank qualified(2) 5,151 146 11.34% 4,585 110 9.60% Investment securities-taxable 1,575,091 19,767 5.02% 768,364 9,647 5.02% Investment securities-nontaxable(2) 2,927 55 7.52% 3,005 50 6.66% Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 247,344 3,387 5.48% 639,946 8,689 5.43% Net interest earning assets 7,848,424 139,722 7.12% 7,019,414 129,002 7.35% Allowance for credit losses (28,254) (23,147) Other assets 222,646 338,085 $ 8,042,816 $ 7,334,352 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 6,942,029 $ 42,149 2.43% $ 6,229,668 $ 37,913 2.43% Savings and money market 65,079 549 3.37% 56,538 518 3.66% Total deposits 7,007,108 42,698 2.44% 6,286,206 38,431 2.45% Short-term borrowings 73,480 1,030 5.61% - - - Repurchase agreements - - - 41 - - Long-term borrowings 38,235 689 7.21% 9,889 128 5.18% Subordinated debentures 13,401 297 8.87% 13,401 293 8.75% Senior debt 96,071 1,234 5.14% 95,714 1,234 5.16% Total deposits and liabilities 7,228,295 45,948 2.54% 6,405,251 40,086 2.50% Other liabilities 18,362 167,673 Total liabilities 7,246,657 6,572,924 Shareholders' equity 796,159 761,428 $ 8,042,816 $ 7,334,352 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis(2) $ 93,774 $ 88,916 Tax equivalent adjustment 42 34 Net interest income $ 93,732 $ 88,882 Net interest margin(2) 4.78% 5.07%

(1) Includes commercial loans, at fair value. All periods include non-accrual loans. (2) Full taxable equivalent basis, using 21% respective statutory federal tax rates in 2024 and 2023.

Average balance sheet and net interest income Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Nine months ended September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Average Average Average Average Assets: Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees and costs(1) $ 5,828,938 $ 345,497 7.90% $ 5,772,266 $ 324,009 7.48% Leases-bank qualified(2) 4,840 379 10.44% 3,920 279 9.49% Investment securities-taxable 1,255,532 46,921 4.98% 773,485 28,820 4.97% Investment securities-nontaxable(2) 2,905 155 7.11% 3,193 144 6.01% Interest earning deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 486,883 19,948 5.46% 640,554 24,271 5.05% Net interest earning assets 7,579,098 412,900 7.26% 7,193,418 377,523 7.00% Allowance for credit losses (27,993) (23,192) Other assets 280,733 269,072 $ 7,831,838 $ 7,439,298 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand and interest checking $ 6,684,671 $ 120,405 2.40% $ 6,343,711 $ 106,984 2.25% Savings and money market 58,777 1,453 3.30% 88,738 2,465 3.70% Time deposits - - - 27,802 858 4.11% Total deposits 6,743,448 121,858 2.41% 6,460,251 110,307 2.28% Short-term borrowings 55,820 2,344 5.60% 6,758 234 4.62% Repurchase agreements 4 - - 41 - - Long-term borrowings 38,371 2,060 7.16% 9,945 382 5.12% Subordinated debentures 13,401 880 8.76% 13,401 825 8.21% Senior debt 95,983 3,701 5.14% 97,220 3,793 5.20% Total deposits and liabilities 6,947,027 130,843 2.51% 6,587,616 115,541 2.34% Other liabilities 73,507 117,822 Total liabilities 7,020,534 6,705,438 Shareholders' equity 811,304 733,860 $ 7,831,838 $ 7,439,298 Net interest income on tax equivalent basis(2) $ 282,057 $ 261,982 Tax equivalent adjustment 112 89 Net interest income $ 281,945 $ 261,893 Net interest margin(2) 4.96% 4.86%

(1) Includes commercial loans, at fair value. All periods include non-accrual loans. (2) Full taxable equivalent basis, using 21% respective statutory federal tax rates in 2024 and 2023.

Allowance for credit losses Nine months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, December 31, 2024 (unaudited) 2023 (unaudited) 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Balance in the allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 27,378 $ 22,374 $ 22,374 Loans charged-off: SBA non-real estate 431 871 871 SBA commercial mortgage - - 76 Direct lease financing 3,625 2,804 3,666 IBLOC - - 24 Consumer - home equity 10 - - Other loans 6 3 3 Total 4,072 3,678 4,640 Recoveries: SBA non-real estate 102 446 475 SBA commercial mortgage - 75 75 Direct lease financing 279 220 330 Consumer - home equity 1 299 299 Total 382 1,040 1,179 Net charge-offs 3,690 2,638 3,461 Provision for credit losses on loans 7,316 4,409 8,465 Balance in allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 31,004 $ 24,145 $ 27,378 Net charge-offs/average loans 0.07% 0.05% 0.07% Net charge-offs/average assets 0.05% 0.04% 0.05%

Loan portfolio September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2024 (unaudited) 2024 (unaudited) 2023 2023 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) SBL non-real estate $ 179,915 $ 171,893 $ 137,752 $ 130,579 SBL commercial mortgage 665,608 647,894 606,986 547,107 SBL construction 30,158 30,881 22,627 19,204 Small business loans 875,681 850,668 767,365 696,890 Direct lease financing 711,836 711,403 685,657 670,208 SBLOC / IBLOC(1) 1,543,215 1,558,095 1,627,285 1,720,513 Advisor financing(2) 248,422 238,831 221,612 199,442 Real estate bridge loans 2,189,761 2,119,324 1,999,782 1,848,224 Consumer fintech(3) 280,092 70,081 - - Other loans(4) 46,586 46,592 50,638 55,800 5,895,593 5,594,994 5,352,339 5,191,077 Unamortized loan fees and costs 11,023 10,733 8,800 7,895 Total loans, including unamortized fees and costs $ 5,906,616 $ 5,605,727 $ 5,361,139 $ 5,198,972

Small business portfolio September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2024 (unaudited) 2024 (unaudited) 2023 2023 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) SBL, including unamortized fees and costs $ 885,263 $ 860,226 $ 776,867 $ 705,790 SBL, included in loans, at fair value 93,888 104,146 119,287 126,543 Total small business loans(5) $ 979,151 $ 964,372 $ 896,154 $ 832,333

(1) SBLOC loans are collateralized by marketable securities, while IBLOC are collateralized by the cash surrender value of insurance policies. At September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, IBLOC loans amounted to $554.0 million and $646.9 million, respectively. (2) In 2020 The Bancorp began originating loans to investment advisors for purposes of debt refinancing, acquisition of another firm or internal succession. Maximum loan amounts are subject to loan-to-value ratios of 70% of the business enterprise value based on a third-party valuation, but may be increased depending upon the debt service coverage ratio. Personal guarantees and blanket business liens are obtained as appropriate. (3) Consumer fintech loans consist primarily of secured credit card loans. (4) Includes demand deposit overdrafts reclassified as loan balances totaling $960,000 and $1.7 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Estimated overdraft charge-offs and recoveries are reflected in the allowance for credit losses and are immaterial. (5) The SBLs held at fair value are comprised of the government guaranteed portion of 7(a) Program loans at the dates indicated.

Small business loans as of September 30, 2024 Loan principal (Dollars in millions) U.S. government guaranteed portion of SBA loans(1) $ 392 PPP loans(1) 2 Commercial mortgage SBA(2) 349 Construction SBA(3) 10 Non-guaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed 7(a) Program loans(4) 114 Non-SBA SBLs 73 Other(5) 28 Total principal $ 968 Unamortized fees and costs 11 Total SBLs $ 979

(1) Includes the portion of SBA 7(a) Program loans and PPP loans which have been guaranteed by the U.S. government, and therefore are assumed to have no credit risk. (2) Substantially all these loans are made under the 504 Program, which dictates origination date LTV percentages, generally 50%-60%, to which The Bancorp adheres. (3) Includes $9 million in 504 Program first mortgages with an origination date LTV of 50%-60%, and $1 million in SBA interim loans with an approved SBA post-construction full takeout/payoff. (4) Includes the unguaranteed portion of 7(a) Program loans which are 70% or more guaranteed by the U.S. government. SBA 7(a) Program loans are not made on the basis of real estate LTV; however, they are subject to SBA's "All Available Collateral" rule which mandates that to the extent a borrower or its 20% or greater principals have available collateral (including personal residences), the collateral must be pledged to fully collateralize the loan, after applying SBA-determined liquidation rates. In addition, all 7(a) Program loans and 504 Program loans require the personal guaranty of all 20% or greater owners. (5) Comprised of $28 million of loans sold that do not qualify for true sale accounting.

Small business loans by type as of September 30, 2024 (Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) Program and PPP loans) SBL commercial mortgage(1) SBL construction(1) SBL non-real estate Total % Total (Dollars in millions) Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels $ 88 $ - $ - $ 88 16% Funeral homes and funeral services 20 - 28 48 9% Full-service restaurants 29 2 2 33 6% Child day care services 23 1 1 25 5% Car washes 16 4 - 20 4% General line grocery merchant wholesalers 17 - - 17 3% Homes for the elderly 16 - - 16 3% Outpatient mental health and substance abuse centers 15 - - 15 3% Gasoline stations with convenience stores 14 - - 14 3% Fitness and recreational sports centers 8 - 2 10 2% Nursing care facilities 9 - - 9 2% Lawyer's office 9 - - 9 2% Limited-service restaurants 4 1 3 8 1% Caterers 7 - - 7 1% All other specialty trade contractors 7 - - 7 1% General warehousing and storage 6 - - 6 1% Appliance repair and maintenance 6 - - 6 1% Other accounting services 5 - - 5 1% Plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors 5 - 1 6 1% Other miscellaneous durable goods merchant 5 - - 5 1% Packaged frozen food merchant wholesalers 5 - - 5 1% Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses) 5 - - 5 1% Other technical and trade schools 5 - - 5 1% All other amusement and recreation industries 4 - - 4 1% Other(2) 136 8 29 173 30% Total $ 464 $ 16 $ 66 $ 546 100%

(1) Of the SBL commercial mortgage and SBL construction loans, $121 million represents the total of the non-guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) Program loans and non-SBA loans. The balance of those categories represents SBA 504 Program loans with 50%-60% origination date LTVs. SBL Commercial excludes $28 million of loans sold that do not qualify for true sale accounting. (2) Loan types of less than $4 million are spread over approximately one hundred different business types.

State diversification as of September 30, 2024 (Excludes government guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) Program loans and PPP loans) SBL commercial mortgage(1) SBL construction(1) SBL non-real estate Total % Total (Dollars in millions) California $ 126 $ 3 $ 5 $ 134 25% Florida 76 5 4 85 16% North Carolina 45 1 5 51 9% New York 32 - 2 34 6% Pennsylvania 20 - 13 33 6% Texas 21 3 6 30 5% New Jersey 21 - 7 28 5% Georgia 25 2 1 28 5% Other States 98 2 23 123 23% Total $ 464 $ 16 $ 66 $ 546 100%

(1) Of the SBL commercial mortgage and SBL construction loans, $121 million represents the total of the non-guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) Program loans and non-SBA loans. The balance of those categories represents SBA 504 Program loans with 50%-60% origination date LTVs. SBL Commercial excludes $28 million of loans that do not qualify for true sale accounting.

Top 10 loans as of September 30, 2024 Type(1) State SBL commercial mortgage (Dollars in millions) General line grocery merchant wholesalers CA $ 13 Funeral homes and funeral services PA 13 Outpatient mental health and substance abuse center FL 10 Funeral homes and funeral services ME 8 Hotel FL 8 Lawyer's office CA 8 Hotel VA 7 Hotel NC 7 General warehousing and storage PA 6 Appliance repair and maintenance NY 6 Total $ 86

(1) The table above does not include loans to the extent that they are U.S. government guaranteed.

Commercial real estate loans, excluding SBA loans, are as follows including LTV at origination:

Type as of September 30, 2024 Type # Loans Balance Weighted average origination date LTV Weighted average interest rate (Dollars in millions) Real estate bridge loans (multifamily apartment loans recorded at amortized cost)(1) 172 $ 2,190 70% 9.13% Non-SBA commercial real estate loans, at fair value: Multifamily (apartment bridge loans)(1) 7 $ 113 74% 7.98% Hospitality (hotels and lodging) 2 27 65% 9.82% Retail 2 12 72% 8.19% Other 2 9 72% 5.01% 13 161 72% 8.14% Fair value adjustment (3) Total non-SBA commercial real estate loans, at fair value 158 Total commercial real estate loans $ 2,348 70% 9.07%

(1) In the third quarter of 2021, we resumed the origination of bridge loans for multi-family apartment rehabilitation which comprise these categories. Such loans held at fair value were originally intended for sale, but are now being retained on the balance sheet. In addition to "as is" origination date appraisals, on which the weighted average origination date LTVs are based, third-party appraisers also estimated "as stabilized" values, which represents additional potential collateral value as rehabilitation progresses, and units are re-leased at stabilized rental rates. The weighted average origination date "as stabilized" LTV was estimated at 61%.

State diversification as of September 30, 2024 15 largest loans as of September 30, 2024 State Balance Origination date LTV State Balance Origination date LTV (Dollars in millions) (Dollars in millions) Texas $ 735 71% Texas $ 46 75% Georgia 262 70% Tennessee 40 72% Florida 230 68% Michigan 38 62% Michigan 136 68% Texas 37 64% Indiana 108 70% Texas 36 67% New Jersey 107 69% Florida 35 72% Ohio 92 66% Pennsylvania 34 63% Other States each <$65 million 678 71% Indiana 34 76% Total $ 2,348 70% New Jersey 34 62% Texas 33 62% Michigan 33 79% Oklahoma 31 78% Texas 31 77% New Jersey 31 71% Michigan 29 66% 15 largest commercial real estate loans $ 522 70%

Institutional banking loans outstanding at September 30, 2024 Type Principal % of total (Dollars in millions) SBLOC $ 989 55% IBLOC 554 31% Advisor financing 249 14% Total $ 1,792 100%

For SBLOC, we generally lend up to 50% of the value of equities and 80% for investment grade securities. While the value of equities has fallen in excess of 30% in recent years, the reduction in collateral value of brokerage accounts collateralizing SBLOC loans generally has been less, for two reasons. First, many collateral accounts are "balanced" and accordingly have a component of debt securities, which have either not decreased in value as much as equities, or in some cases may have increased in value. Second, many of these accounts have the benefit of professional investment advisors who provided some protection against market downturns, through diversification and other means. Additionally, borrowers often utilize only a portion of collateral value, which lowers the percentage of principal to collateral.

Top 10 SBLOC loans at September 30, 2024 Principal amount % Principal to collateral (Dollars in millions) $ 9 41% 8 84% 8 62% 8 63% 7 44% 5 57% 5 65% 5 58% 5 56% 5 43% Total and weighted average $ 65 58%

Insurance backed lines of credit (IBLOC)

IBLOC loans are backed by the cash value of eligible life insurance policies which have been assigned to us. We generally lend up to 95% of such cash value. Our underwriting standards require approval of the insurance companies which carry the policies backing these loans. Currently, fifteen insurance companies have been approved and, as of October 17, 2024, all were rated A- (Excellent) or better by AM BEST.

Direct lease financing by type as of September 30, 2024 Principal balance(1) % Total (Dollars in millions) Government agencies and public institutions(2) $ 131 18% Construction 112 16% Waste management and remediation services 97 14% Real estate and rental and leasing 86 12% Health care and social assistance 29 4% Other services (except public administration) 22 3% Professional, scientific, and technical services 22 3% General freight trucking 21 3% Finance and insurance 14 2% Transit and other transportation 13 2% Wholesale trade 10 1% Educational services 7 1% Other 148 21% Total $ 712 100%

(1) Of the total $712 million of direct lease financing, $648 million consisted of vehicle leases with the remaining balance consisting of equipment leases. (2) Includes public universities as well as school districts.

Direct lease financing by state as of September 30, 2024 State Principal balance % Total (Dollars in millions) Florida $ 108 15% New York 70 10% Utah 58 8% California 49 7% Connecticut 45 6% Pennsylvania 42 6% New Jersey 39 5% North Carolina 36 5% Maryland 36 5% Texas 26 4% Idaho 19 3% Washington 16 2% Ohio 14 2% Georgia 14 2% Alabama 13 2% Other States 127 18% Total $ 712 100%

Capital ratios Tier 1 capital Tier 1 capital Total capital Common equity to average to risk-weighted to risk-weighted tier 1 to risk assets ratio assets ratio assets ratio weighted assets As of September 30, 2024 The Bancorp, Inc. 9.86% 13.62% 14.19% 13.62% The Bancorp Bank, National Association 10.94% 15.11% 15.67% 15.11% "Well capitalized" institution (under federal regulations-Basel III) 5.00% 8.00% 10.00% 6.50% As of December 31, 2023 The Bancorp, Inc. 11.19% 15.66% 16.23% 15.66% The Bancorp Bank, National Association 12.37% 17.35% 17.92% 17.35% "Well capitalized" institution (under federal regulations-Basel III) 5.00% 8.00% 10.00% 6.50%

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selected operating ratios Return on average assets(1) 2.55% 2.71% 2.76% 2.66% Return on average equity(1) 25.74% 26.12% 26.61% 27.01% Net interest margin 4.78% 5.07% 4.96% 4.86%

(1) Annualized

Book value per share table September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 Book value per share $ 16.90 $ 15.77 $ 15.17 $ 14.36

Loan delinquency and other real estate owned September 30, 2024 30-59 days 60-89 days 90+ days Total Total past due past due still accruing Non-accrual past due Current loans SBL non-real estate $ 72 $ 322 $ 758 $ 3,047 $ 4,199 $ 175,716 $ 179,915 SBL commercial mortgage - - 336 4,898 5,234 660,374 665,608 SBL construction - - - 1,585 1,585 28,573 30,158 Direct lease financing 5,791 12,883 1,260 3,919 23,853 687,983 711,836 SBLOC / IBLOC 10,251 2,014 2,383 - 14,648 1,528,567 1,543,215 Advisor financing - - - - - 248,422 248,422 Real estate bridge loans(1) - - - 12,300 12,300 2,177,461 2,189,761 Consumer fintech 4,021 4 - - 4,025 276,067 280,092 Other loans - - - - - 46,586 46,586 Unamortized loan fees and costs - - - - - 11,023 11,023 $ 20,135 $ 15,223 $ 4,737 $ 25,749 $ 65,844 $ 5,840,772 $ 5,906,616

(1) The $12.3 million shown in the non-accrual column for real estate bridge loans is collateralized by apartment building property with respective 72% and 56% "as is" and "as stabilized" LTVs, respectively, based upon a May 2024 appraisal. "As stabilized" LTVs represent additional potential collateral value as rehabilitation progresses, and units are re-leased at stabilized rental rates. This loan had a prior six-month payment deferral granted in the fourth quarter of 2024 and did not resume making payments. The table above does not include an $11.2 million loan accounted for at fair value, and, as such, not reflected in delinquency tables. In third quarter 2024, the borrower notified the Company that he would no longer be making payments on the loan, which is collateralized by a vacant retail property. Based upon a July 2024 appraisal, the "as is" LTV is 84% and the "as stabilized" LTV is 62%. Since 2021, real estate bridge lending originations have consisted of apartment buildings, while this loan was originated previously.

Other loan information

Of the $84.4 million special mention and $155.4 million substandard loans at September 30, 2024, $55.3 million were modified in the third quarter of 2024 and received reductions in interest rates and payment deferrals. Included in that total was $26.9 million which had been modified in first quarter 2024 with a six-month payment deferral. The third quarter additional modification was for an additional three-month payment deferral and a partial nine-month payment deferral. Not included in that modification total were $19.3 million which was recapitalized with a new borrower, who negotiated a partial interest deferral and rate reduction, and $37.3 million which is accounted for at fair value, and as such, not reflected in modification totals. While payment deferrals have generally been for three to twelve months, that loan was granted a 15-month payment deferral, followed by a nine-month partial payment deferral, in addition to an interest rate reduction. Going forward, the Company will not be accruing interest on this loan. The weighted average "as is" and "as stabilized" LTVs for the $19.3 million balance were 72% and 68%, respectively, while those LTVs for the $37.3 million were 73% and 65%, respectively. Those respective LTVs for the $26.9 million loan were 65% and 61%. These LTVs are based upon appraisals performed within the past twelve months.

Other real estate owned year to date activity September 30, 2024 Beginning balance $ 16,949 Transfer from loans, net 42,120 Transfer from commercial loans, at fair value 1,744 Advances 926 Ending balance $ 61,739

September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 0.52% 0.34% 0.25% 0.30% Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 1.14% 0.95% 0.39% 0.46% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.52% 0.51% 0.51% 0.46%

(1) In the first quarter of 2024, a $39.4 million apartment building rehabilitation bridge loan with a September 30, 2024 balance of $40.3 million was transferred to nonaccrual status. On April 2, 2024, the same loan was transferred from nonaccrual status to other real estate owned. We intend to complete the improvements, which have already begun, on the underlying apartment building. During the time that improvements are being completed, the Company intends to have a property manager lease improved units as they become available, prior to the sale of the property. The $40.3 million loan balance compares to a September 2023 third-party "as is" appraisal of $47.8 million, or an 84% "as is" LTV, with additional potential collateral value as construction progresses, and units are re-leased at stabilized rental rates. Please see "Recent Developments" which summarizes the agreement of sale for this property.

Gross dollar volume (GDV)(1) Three months ended September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Prepaid and debit card GDV $ 37,898,006 $ 37,139,200 $ 33,292,350 $ 32,972,249

(1) Gross dollar volume represents the total dollar amount spent on prepaid and debit cards issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A.

Business line quarterly summary Quarter ended September 30, 2024 (Dollars in millions) Balances % Growth Major business lines Average approximate rates(1) Balances(2) Year over year Linked quarter annualized Loans Institutional banking(3) 6.9% $ 1,792 (7%) (1%) Small business lending(4) 7.5% 979 14% 6% Leasing 8.1% 712 6% - Commercial real estate (non-SBA loans, at fair value) 8.1% 158 nm nm Real estate bridge loans (recorded at book value) 9.1% 2,189 18% 13% Consumer fintech loans - interest bearing 5.5% 10 nm nm Consumer fintech loans - non-interest bearing(5) - 270 nm nm Weighted average yield 7.6% $ 6,110 Non-interest income % Growth Deposits: Fintech Solutions group Current quarter Year over year Prepaid and debit card issuance, and other payments 2.5% $ 6,649 11% nm $ 27.8 16%

(1) Average rates are for the three months ended September 30, 2024. (2) Loan and deposit categories are based on period-end and average quarterly balances, respectively. (3) Institutional Banking loans are comprised of SBLOC loans collateralized by marketable securities, IBLOC loans collateralized by the cash surrender value of eligible life insurance policies, and investment advisor financing. (4) Small Business Lending is substantially comprised of SBA-guaranteed loans. Growth rates exclude $28 million of loans that do not qualify for true sale accounting. (5) Income related to non-interest-bearing balances is included in non-interest income.

Summary of credit lines available

The Bancorp maintains lines of credit exceeding potential liquidity requirements as follows. The Bancorp also has access to other substantial sources of liquidity.

September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Federal Reserve Bank $ 1,974,022 Federal Home Loan Bank 1,106,517 Total lines of credit available $ 3,080,539

Estimated insured vs uninsured deposits

The vast majority of The Bancorp's deposits are insured and low balance and accordingly do not constitute the liquidity risk experienced by certain institutions. Accordingly, the deposit base is comprised as follows.

September 30, 2024 Insured 93% Low balance accounts 3% Other uninsured 4% Total deposits 100%

Calculation of efficiency ratio(1) Three months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 93,732 $ 88,882 $ 354,052 Non-interest income 32,108 26,780 112,094 Total revenue $ 125,840 $ 115,662 $ 466,146 Non-interest expense $ 53,255 $ 47,459 $ 191,042 Efficiency ratio 42% 41% 41%

(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing GAAP total non-interest expense by the total of GAAP net interest income and non-interest income. This ratio compares revenues generated with the amount of expense required to generate such revenues and may be used as one measure of overall efficiency.

Segment Reporting For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 Payments REBL Institutional Banking Commercial Corporate Total Interest income $ 33 $ 157,010 $ 91,987 $ 92,316 $ 71,442 $ 412,788 Interest allocation 196,251 (73,570) (53,111) (52,499) (17,071) - Interest expense 117,884 - 2,607 25 10,327 130,843 Net interest income 78,400 83,440 36,269 39,792 44,044 281,945 Provision for credit losses - 2,555 166 4,427 (172) 6,976 Non-interest income 84,639 2,646 214 4,251 462 92,212 Direct non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,433 2,917 6,784 13,653 63,177 97,964 Data processing expense 1,155 125 1,771 5 1,196 4,252 Software 364 78 2,253 1,343 9,649 13,687 Other 6,728 2,601 1,663 5,836 18,682 35,510 Income before non-interest expense allocations 143,359 77,810 23,846 18,779 (48,026) 215,768 Non-interest expense allocations Risk, financial crimes, and compliance 20,150 1,621 2,248 3,665 (27,684) - Information technology and operations 10,151 539 4,449 5,533 (20,672) - Other allocated expenses 11,830 2,244 4,904 5,266 (24,244) - Total non-interest expense allocations 42,131 4,404 11,601 14,464 (72,600) - Income before taxes 101,228 73,406 12,245 4,315 24,574 215,768 Income tax expense 25,398 18,418 3,072 1,083 6,165 54,136 Net income $ 75,830 $ 54,988 $ 9,173 $ 3,232 $ 18,409 $ 161,632

Contacts

The Bancorp, Inc. Contact

Andres Viroslav

Director, Investor Relations

215-861-7990

andres.viroslav@thebancorp.com