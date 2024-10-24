MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the third quarter of 2024 of $1.8 billion, or $4.41 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $597 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2024, and with net income of $1.8 billion, or $4.45 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income(1) for the third quarter of 2024 was $4.51 per diluted common share.

" Strong third quarter results included top-line growth in our domestic card and auto businesses and stable consumer credit results," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. " On the Discover acquisition, we continue to work through the regulatory approval process, and we're fully mobilized to plan and deliver a successful integration."

The quarter included the following adjusting items:

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Impact After-Tax Diluted EPS Impact Discover integration expenses $ 63 $ 0.12 FDIC special assessment $ (9 ) $ (0.02 )

All comparisons below are for the third quarter of 2024 compared with the second quarter of 2024 unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter 2024 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 5 percent to $10.0 billion.

Total non-interest expense increased 7 percent to $5.3 billion: 5 percent increase in marketing. 8 percent increase in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings (2) increased 3 percent to $4.7 billion.

increased 3 percent to $4.7 billion. Provision for credit losses decreased $1.4 billion to $2.5 billion: Net charge-offs of $2.6 billion. $134 million loan reserve release.

Net interest margin of 7.11 percent, an increase of 41 basis point.

Efficiency ratio of 53.07 percent. Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 52.53 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio of 41.95 percent. Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (1) of 41.41 percent.



Third Quarter 2024 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (3) under Basel III Standardized Approach of 13.6 percent at September 30, 2024.

under Basel III Standardized Approach of 13.6 percent at September 30, 2024. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $2.1 billion, or 1 percent, to $320.2 billion. Credit Card period-end loans increased $2.8 billion, or 2 percent, to $156.7 billion. Domestic Card period-end loans increased $2.3 billion, or 2 percent, to $149.4 billion. Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $1.1 billion, or 1 percent, to $76.8 billion. Auto period-end loans increased $1.1 billion, or 2 percent, to $75.5 billion. Commercial Banking period-end loans decreased $1.8 billion, or 2 percent, to $86.8 billion.

Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $3.4 billion, or 1 percent, to $318.3 billion. Credit Card average loans increased $3.5 billion, or 2 percent, to $154.0 billion. Domestic Card average loans increased $3.3 billion, or 2 percent, to $147.0 billion. Consumer Banking average loans increased $796 million, or 1 percent, to $76.2 billion. Auto average loans increased $822 million, or 1 percent, to $74.9 billion. Commercial Banking average loans decreased $934 million, or 1 percent, to $88.1 billion.

Period-end total deposits increased $2.2 billion, or 1 percent, to $353.6 billion, while average deposits increased $1.6 billion, or less than 1 percent, to $351.1 billion.

Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 7 basis points to 3.63 percent.

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. We believe non-GAAP measures help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See our Financial Supplement, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 8-K on October 24, 2024 with the SEC, " Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures. (2) Pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP metric calculated based on total net revenue less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses. See our Financial Supplement, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 8-K on October 24, 2024 with the SEC, " Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures. (3) Regulatory capital metrics as of September 30, 2024 are preliminary and therefore subject to change.

Exhibit 99.2 Capital One Financial Corporation Financial Supplement(1)(2) Third Quarter 2024 Table of Contents Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results Page Table 1: Financial Summary-Consolidated 1 Table 2: Selected Metrics-Consolidated 3 Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income 4 Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets 6 Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1-4) 8 Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 9 Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics 10 Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity 12 Business Segment Results Table 9: Financial Summary-Business Segment Results 13 Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary-Credit Card Business 14 Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary-Consumer Banking Business 16 Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary-Commercial Banking Business 17 Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary-Other and Total 18 Other Table 14: Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6-13) 19 Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 20

__________ (1) The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. See " Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary-Consolidated 2024 Q3 Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 2024 vs. Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q3 2024 2023 2023 Income Statement Net interest income $ 8,076 $ 7,546 $ 7,488 $ 7,519 $ 7,423 7 % 9 % $ 23,110 $ 21,722 6 % Non-interest income 1,938 1,960 1,914 1,987 1,943 (1 ) - 5,812 5,559 5 Total net revenue(1) 10,014 9,506 9,402 9,506 9,366 5 7 28,922 27,281 6 Provision for credit losses 2,482 3,909 2,683 2,857 2,284 (37 ) 9 9,074 7,569 20 Non-interest expense: Marketing 1,113 1,064 1,010 1,254 972 5 15 3,187 2,755 16 Operating expense 4,201 3,882 4,127 4,463 3,888 8 8 12,210 11,844 3 Total non-interest expense 5,314 4,946 5,137 5,717 4,860 7 9 15,397 14,599 5 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 2,218 651 1,582 932 2,222 ** - 4,451 5,113 (13 ) Income tax provision 441 54 302 226 432 ** 2 797 932 (14 ) Net income 1,777 597 1,280 706 1,790 198 (1 ) 3,654 4,181 (13 ) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2) (28 ) (9 ) (23 ) (10 ) (28 ) ** - (60 ) (67 ) (10 ) Preferred stock dividends (57 ) (57 ) (57 ) (57 ) (57 ) - - (171 ) (171 ) - Net income available to common stockholders $ 1,692 $ 531 $ 1,200 $ 639 $ 1,705 ** (1 ) $ 3,423 $ 3,943 (13 ) Common Share Statistics Basic earnings per common share:(2) Net income per basic common share $ 4.42 $ 1.39 $ 3.14 $ 1.67 $ 4.46 ** (1 )% $ 8.94 $ 10.31 (13 )% Diluted earnings per common share:(2) Net income per diluted common share $ 4.41 $ 1.38 $ 3.13 $ 1.67 $ 4.45 ** (1 )% $ 8.92 $ 10.28 (13 )% Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions): Basic 383.0 383.1 382.2 381.9 382.5 - - 382.8 382.7 - Diluted 383.7 383.9 383.4 382.8 383.3 - - 383.7 383.6 - Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions) 381.5 381.9 382.1 380.4 381.0 - - 381.5 381.0 - Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 - - $ 1.80 $ 1.80 - Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(3) 112.36 99.28 98.67 99.78 87.97 13 % 28 % 112.36 87.97 28 %

2024 Q3 Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 2024 vs. Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q3 2024 2023 2023 Balance Sheet (Period-End) Loans held for investment $ 320,243 $ 318,186 $ 315,154 $ 320,472 $ 314,780 1 % 2 % $ 320,243 $ 314,780 2 % Interest-earning assets 458,189 452,547 453,557 449,701 445,428 1 3 458,189 445,428 3 Total assets 486,433 480,018 481,720 478,464 471,435 1 3 486,433 471,435 3 Interest-bearing deposits 327,253 324,437 323,352 320,389 317,217 1 3 327,253 317,217 3 Total deposits 353,631 351,442 350,969 348,413 346,011 1 2 353,631 346,011 2 Borrowings 49,336 47,956 50,361 49,856 49,247 3 - 49,336 49,247 - Common equity 58,080 53,135 52,955 53,244 48,823 9 19 58,080 48,823 19 Total stockholders' equity 62,925 57,981 57,801 58,089 53,668 9 17 62,925 53,668 17 Balance Sheet (Average Balances) Loans held for investment $ 318,255 $ 314,888 $ 314,614 $ 315,890 $ 312,759 1 % 2 % $ 315,927 $ 310,075 2 % Interest-earning assets 454,484 450,908 447,803 446,929 443,532 1 2 451,078 439,321 3 Total assets 481,219 477,285 474,995 472,594 469,860 1 2 477,816 466,279 2 Interest-bearing deposits 324,509 322,581 318,450 316,808 316,032 1 3 321,856 312,702 3 Total deposits 351,125 349,488 345,657 345,328 345,013 - 2 348,765 342,956 2 Borrowings 48,274 48,842 50,474 51,070 49,736 (1 ) (3 ) 49,194 48,746 1 Common equity 56,443 53,262 53,152 50,786 50,166 6 13 54,293 50,202 8 Total stockholders' equity 61,289 58,107 57,998 55,632 55,012 5 11 59,139 55,048 7

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics-Consolidated 2024 Q3 Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 2024 vs. Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q3 2024 2023 2023 Performance Metrics Net interest income growth (period over period) 7 % 1 % - 1 % 4 % ** ** 6 % 9 % ** Non-interest income growth (period over period) (1 ) 2 (4 )% 2 2 ** ** 5 5 ** Total net revenue growth (period over period) 5 1 (1 ) 1 4 ** ** 6 8 ** Total net revenue margin(4) 8.81 8.43 8.40 8.51 8.45 38 bps 36 bps 8.55 8.28 27 bps Net interest margin(5) 7.11 6.70 6.69 6.73 6.69 41 42 6.83 6.59 24 Return on average assets 1.48 0.50 1.08 0.60 1.52 98 (4 ) 1.02 1.20 (18 ) Return on average tangible assets(6) 1.53 0.52 1.11 0.62 1.58 101 (5 ) 1.05 1.24 (19 ) Return on average common equity(7) 11.99 3.99 9.03 5.03 13.59 800 (160 ) 8.41 10.47 (206 ) Return on average tangible common equity(8) 16.42 5.59 12.67 7.20 19.59 1,083 (317 ) 11.69 15.01 (332 ) Efficiency ratio(9) 53.07 52.03 54.64 60.14 51.89 104 118 53.24 53.51 (27 ) Operating efficiency ratio(10) 41.95 40.84 43.89 46.95 41.51 111 44 42.22 43.41 (119 ) Effective income tax rate for continuing operations 19.9 8.3 19.1 24.2 19.4 1,160 50 17.9 18.2 (30 ) Employees (period-end, in thousands) 52.5 52.1 51.3 52.0 54.2 1 % (3 )% 52.5 54.2 (3 )% Credit Quality Metrics Allowance for credit losses $ 16,534 $ 16,649 $ 15,380 $ 15,296 $ 14,955 (1 )% 11 % $ 16,534 $ 14,955 11 % Allowance coverage ratio 5.16 % 5.23 % 4.88 % 4.77 % 4.75 % (7) bps 41 bps 5.16 % 4.75 % 41 bps Net charge-offs $ 2,604 $ 2,644 $ 2,616 $ 2,533 $ 1,999 (2 )% 30 % $ 7,864 $ 5,881 34 % Net charge-off rate(11) 3.27 % 3.36 % 3.33 % 3.21 % 2.56 % (9) bps 71 bps 3.32 % 2.53 % 79 bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate 3.58 3.36 3.40 3.71 3.42 22 16 3.58 3.42 16 30+ day delinquency rate 3.89 3.63 3.67 3.99 3.71 26 18 3.89 3.71 18 Capital Ratios(12) Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.6 % 13.2 % 13.1 % 12.9 % 13.0 % 40 bps 60 bps 13.6 % 13.0 % 60 bps Tier 1 capital 14.9 14.5 14.4 14.2 14.3 40 60 14.9 14.3 60 Total capital 16.6 16.3 16.3 16.0 16.2 30 40 16.6 16.2 40 Tier 1 leverage 11.6 11.3 11.3 11.2 11.2 30 40 11.6 11.2 40 Tangible common equity ("TCE")(13) 9.1 8.2 8.1 8.2 7.3 90 180 9.1 7.3 180

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income 2024 Q3 Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 2024 vs. Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q3 2024 2023 2023 Interest income: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 10,547 $ 9,993 $ 9,920 $ 9,934 $ 9,696 6 % 9 % $ 30,460 $ 27,476 11 % Investment securities 733 700 687 669 627 5 17 2,120 1,881 13 Other 580 587 570 542 550 (1 ) 5 1,737 1,436 21 Total interest income 11,860 11,280 11,177 11,145 10,873 5 9 34,317 30,793 11 Interest expense: Deposits 2,945 2,874 2,812 2,745 2,611 2 13 8,631 6,744 28 Securitized debt obligations 234 258 261 263 249 (9 ) (6 ) 753 696 8 Senior and subordinated notes 596 591 606 608 579 1 3 1,793 1,596 12 Other borrowings 9 11 10 10 11 (18 ) (18 ) 30 35 (14 ) Total interest expense 3,784 3,734 3,689 3,626 3,450 1 10 11,207 9,071 24 Net interest income 8,076 7,546 7,488 7,519 7,423 7 9 23,110 21,722 6 Provision for credit losses 2,482 3,909 2,683 2,857 2,284 (37 ) 9 9,074 7,569 20 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,594 3,637 4,805 4,662 5,139 54 9 14,036 14,153 (1 ) Non-interest income: Interchange fees, net 1,228 1,249 1,145 1,207 1,234 (2 ) - 3,622 3,586 1 Service charges and other customer-related fees 501 459 462 424 453 9 11 1,422 1,243 14 Net securities gains (losses) (35 ) - - (34 ) - ** ** (35 ) - ** Other 244 252 307 390 256 (3 ) (5 ) 803 730 10 Total non-interest income 1,938 1,960 1,914 1,987 1,943 (1 ) - 5,812 5,559 5 Non-interest expense: Salaries and associate benefits 2,391 2,200 2,478 2,284 2,274 9 5 7,069 7,018 1 Occupancy and equipment 587 551 554 628 518 7 13 1,692 1,532 10 Marketing 1,113 1,064 1,010 1,254 972 5 15 3,187 2,755 16 Professional services 402 316 262 359 295 27 36 980 909 8 Communications and data processing 358 355 351 345 344 1 4 1,064 1,038 3 Amortization of intangibles 20 19 19 22 24 5 (17 ) 58 60 (3 ) Other 443 441 463 825 433 - 2 1,347 1,287 5 Total non-interest expense 5,314 4,946 5,137 5,717 4,860 7 9 15,397 14,599 5 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 2,218 651 1,582 932 2,222 ** - 4,451 5,113 (13 ) Income tax provision 441 54 302 226 432 ** 2 797 932 (14 ) Net income 1,777 597 1,280 706 1,790 198 (1 ) 3,654 4,181 (13 ) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2) (28 ) (9 ) (23 ) (10 ) (28 ) ** - (60 ) (67 ) (10 ) Preferred stock dividends (57 ) (57 ) (57 ) (57 ) (57 ) - - (171 ) (171 ) - Net income available to common stockholders $ 1,692 $ 531 $ 1,200 $ 639 $ 1,705 ** (1 ) $ 3,423 $ 3,943 (13 ) 2024 Q3 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 2024 vs. Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q3 2024 2023 2023 Basic earnings per common share:(2) Net income per basic common share $ 4.42 $ 1.39 $ 3.14 $ 1.67 $ 4.46 ** (1 )% $ 8.94 $ 10.31 (13 )% Diluted earnings per common share:(2) Net income per diluted common share $ 4.41 $ 1.38 $ 3.13 $ 1.67 $ 4.45 ** (1 )% $ 8.92 $ 10.28 (13 )% Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions): Basic common shares 383.0 383.1 382.2 381.9 382.5 - - 382.8 382.7 - Diluted common shares 383.7 383.9 383.4 382.8 383.3 - - 383.7 383.6 -

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets 2024 Q3 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in millions) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q3 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 3,976 $ 5,298 $ 4,671 $ 4,903 $ 4,620 (25 )% (14 )% Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments 45,322 40,116 46,357 38,394 40,249 13 13 Total cash and cash equivalents 49,298 45,414 51,028 43,297 44,869 9 10 Restricted cash for securitization investors 421 2,415 474 458 435 (83 ) (3 ) Securities available for sale 83,500 79,250 78,398 79,117 74,837 5 12 Loans held for investment: Unsecuritized loans held for investment 292,061 289,124 285,577 289,229 284,953 1 2 Loans held in consolidated trusts 28,182 29,062 29,577 31,243 29,827 (3 ) (6 ) Total loans held for investment 320,243 318,186 315,154 320,472 314,780 1 2 Allowance for credit losses (16,534 ) (16,649 ) (15,380 ) (15,296 ) (14,955 ) (1 ) 11 Net loans held for investment 303,709 301,537 299,774 305,176 299,825 1 1 Loans held for sale 96 808 1,631 854 742 (88 ) (87 ) Premises and equipment, net 4,440 4,396 4,366 4,375 4,378 1 1 Interest receivable 2,577 2,494 2,514 2,478 2,469 3 4 Goodwill 15,083 15,062 15,062 15,065 15,048 - - Other assets 27,309 28,642 28,473 27,644 28,832 (5 ) (5 ) Total assets $ 486,433 $ 480,018 $ 481,720 $ 478,464 $ 471,435 1 3 2024 Q3 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in millions) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q3 Liabilities: Interest payable $ 705 $ 668 $ 762 $ 649 $ 685 6 % 3 % Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits 26,378 27,005 27,617 28,024 28,794 (2 ) (8 ) Interest-bearing deposits 327,253 324,437 323,352 320,389 317,217 1 3 Total deposits 353,631 351,442 350,969 348,413 346,011 1 2 Securitized debt obligations 15,881 17,291 17,661 18,043 17,417 (8 ) (9 ) Other debt: Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase 520 715 568 538 522 (27 ) - Senior and subordinated notes 32,911 29,925 32,108 31,248 31,283 10 5 Other borrowings 24 25 24 27 25 (4 ) (4 ) Total other debt 33,455 30,665 32,700 31,813 31,830 9 5 Other liabilities 19,836 21,971 21,827 21,457 21,824 (10 ) (9 ) Total liabilities 423,508 422,037 423,919 420,375 417,767 - 1 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 0 0 0 0 0 - - Common stock 7 7 7 7 7 - - Additional paid-in capital, net 36,216 36,012 35,808 35,541 35,334 1 2 Retained earnings 63,698 62,211 61,905 60,945 60,529 2 5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,287 ) (9,701 ) (9,534 ) (8,268 ) (12,224 ) (35 ) (49 ) Treasury stock, at cost (30,709 ) (30,548 ) (30,385 ) (30,136 ) (29,978 ) 1 2 Total stockholders' equity 62,925 57,981 57,801 58,089 53,668 9 17 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 486,433 $ 480,018 $ 481,720 $ 478,464 $ 471,435 1 3

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1-4) (1) Total net revenue was reduced by $624 million in Q3 2024, $649 million in Q2 2024, $630 million in Q1 2024, $566 million in Q4 2023 and $449 million in Q3 2023 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible. (2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See " Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (3) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See " Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (4) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (5) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (6) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See " Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (7) Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. (8) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. See " Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (9) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See " Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (10) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See " Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (11) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period. (12) Capital ratios as of the end of Q3 2024 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See " Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios. (13) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See " Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2023 Q3 (Dollars in millions, except as noted) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/Rate(1) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/Rate(1) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/Rate(1) Interest-earning assets: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 318,715 $ 10,547 13.24 % $ 315,823 $ 9,993 12.66 % $ 313,461 $ 9,696 12.37 % Investment securities 90,644 733 3.24 89,501 700 3.13 87,845 627 2.86 Cash equivalents and other 45,125 580 5.14 45,584 587 5.16 42,226 550 5.21 Total interest-earning assets $ 454,484 $ 11,860 10.44 $ 450,908 $ 11,280 10.01 $ 443,532 $ 10,873 9.81 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 324,509 $ 2,945 3.63 $ 322,581 $ 2,874 3.56 $ 316,032 $ 2,611 3.30 Securitized debt obligations 15,833 234 5.93 17,452 258 5.91 17,649 249 5.63 Senior and subordinated notes 32,041 596 7.43 30,978 591 7.64 31,522 579 7.36 Other borrowings and liabilities(2) 2,389 9 1.50 2,502 11 1.73 2,473 11 1.79 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 374,772 $ 3,784 4.04 $ 373,513 $ 3,734 4.00 $ 367,676 $ 3,450 3.75 Net interest income/spread $ 8,076 6.40 $ 7,546 6.01 $ 7,423 6.05 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding 0.71 0.69 0.64 Net interest margin(3) 7.11 % 6.70 % 6.69 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (Dollars in millions, except as noted) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/Rate(1) Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Yield/Rate(1) Interest-earning assets: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 316,707 $ 30,460 12.82 % $ 310,657 $ 27,476 11.79 % Investment securities 89,580 2,120 3.16 89,259 1,881 2.81 Cash equivalents and other 44,791 1,737 5.17 39,405 1,436 4.86 Total interest-earning assets $ 451,078 $ 34,317 10.14 $ 439,321 $ 30,793 9.35 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 321,856 $ 8,631 3.58 $ 312,702 $ 6,744 2.88 Securitized debt obligations 17,036 753 5.90 17,558 696 5.28 Senior and subordinated notes 31,744 1,793 7.53 30,611 1,596 6.95 Other borrowings and liabilities(2) 2,422 30 1.67 2,410 35 1.94 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 373,058 $ 11,207 4.01 $ 363,281 $ 9,071 3.33 Net interest income/spread $ 23,110 6.14 $ 21,722 6.02 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding 0.69 0.57 Net interest margin 6.83 % 6.59 %

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics 2024 Q3 Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted) 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2023 Q4 2023 Q3 2024 Q2 2023 Q3 2024 2023 2024 vs. 2023 Loans Held for Investment (Period-End) Credit card: Domestic credit card $ 149,400 $ 147,065 $ 143,861 $ 147,666 $ 140,320 2 % 6 % $ 149,400 $ 140,320 6 % International card businesses 7,251 6,830 6,733 6,881 6,463 6 12 7,251 6,463 12 Total credit card 156,651 153,895 150,594 154,547 146,783 2 7 156,651 146,783 7 Consumer banking: Auto 75,505 74,385 73,801 74,075 75,456 2 - 75,505 75,456 - Retail banking 1,253 1,278 1,298 1,362 1,388 (2 ) (10 ) 1,253 1,388 (10 ) Total consumer banking 76,758 75,663 75,099 75,437 76,844 1 - 76,758 76,844 - Commercial banking: Commercial and multifamily real estate 32,199 32,832 34,272 34,446 35,622 (2 ) (10 ) 32,199 35,622 (10 ) Commercial and industrial 54,635 55,796 55,189 56,042 55,531 (2 ) (2 ) 54,635 55,531 (2 ) Total commercial banking 86,834 88,628 89,461 90,488 91,153 (2 ) (5 ) 86,834 91,153 (5 ) Total loans held for investment $ 320,243 $ 318,186 $ 315,154 $ 320,472 $ 314,780 1 2 $ 320,243 $ 314,780 2 Loans Held for Investment (Average) Credit card: Domestic credit card $ 147,021 $ 143,744 $ 142,887 $ 142,112 $ 137,500 2 % 7 % $ 144,560 $ 132,889 9 % International card businesses 6,951 6,723 6,758 6,515 6,549 3 6 6,811 6,306 8 Total credit card 153,972 150,467 149,645 148,627 144,049 2 7 151,371 139,195 9 Consumer banking: Auto 74,920 74,098 73,768 74,861 75,740 1 (1 ) 74,264 76,473 (3 ) Retail banking 1,262 1,288 1,324 1,377 1,414 (2 ) (11 ) 1,291 1,469 (12 ) Total consumer banking 76,182 75,386 75,092 76,238 77,154 1 (1 ) 75,555 77,942 (3 ) Commercial banking: Commercial and multifamily real estate 32,416 33,801 34,310 35,414 35,964 (4 ) (10 ) 33,505 36,796 (9 ) Commercial and industrial 55,685 55,234 55,567 55,611 55,592 1 - 55,496 56,142 (1 ) Total commercial banking 88,101 89,035 89,877 91,025 91,556 (1 ) (4 ) 89,001 92,938 (4 ) Total average loans held for investment $ 318,255 $ 314,888 $ 314,614 $ 315,890 $ 312,759 1 2 $ 315,927 $ 310,075 2