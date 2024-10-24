MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the third quarter of 2024 of $1.8 billion, or $4.41 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $597 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2024, and with net income of $1.8 billion, or $4.45 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income(1) for the third quarter of 2024 was $4.51 per diluted common share.
"Strong third quarter results included top-line growth in our domestic card and auto businesses and stable consumer credit results," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "On the Discover acquisition, we continue to work through the regulatory approval process, and we're fully mobilized to plan and deliver a successful integration."
The quarter included the following adjusting items:
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
Pre-Tax
Impact
After-Tax
Diluted EPS
Impact
Discover integration expenses
$
63
$
0.12
FDIC special assessment
$
(9
)
$
(0.02
)
All comparisons below are for the third quarter of 2024 compared with the second quarter of 2024 unless otherwise noted.
Third Quarter 2024 Income Statement Summary:
- Total net revenue increased 5 percent to $10.0 billion.
- Total non-interest expense increased 7 percent to $5.3 billion:
- 5 percent increase in marketing.
- 8 percent increase in operating expenses.
- Pre-provision earnings(2) increased 3 percent to $4.7 billion.
- Provision for credit losses decreased $1.4 billion to $2.5 billion:
- Net charge-offs of $2.6 billion.
- $134 million loan reserve release.
- Net interest margin of 7.11 percent, an increase of 41 basis point.
- Efficiency ratio of 53.07 percent.
- Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) of 52.53 percent.
- Operating efficiency ratio of 41.95 percent.
- Adjusted operating efficiency ratio(1) of 41.41 percent.
Third Quarter 2024 Balance Sheet Summary:
- Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(3) under Basel III Standardized Approach of 13.6 percent at September 30, 2024.
- Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $2.1 billion, or 1 percent, to $320.2 billion.
- Credit Card period-end loans increased $2.8 billion, or 2 percent, to $156.7 billion.
- Domestic Card period-end loans increased $2.3 billion, or 2 percent, to $149.4 billion.
- Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $1.1 billion, or 1 percent, to $76.8 billion.
- Auto period-end loans increased $1.1 billion, or 2 percent, to $75.5 billion.
- Commercial Banking period-end loans decreased $1.8 billion, or 2 percent, to $86.8 billion.
- Credit Card period-end loans increased $2.8 billion, or 2 percent, to $156.7 billion.
- Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $3.4 billion, or 1 percent, to $318.3 billion.
- Credit Card average loans increased $3.5 billion, or 2 percent, to $154.0 billion.
- Domestic Card average loans increased $3.3 billion, or 2 percent, to $147.0 billion.
- Consumer Banking average loans increased $796 million, or 1 percent, to $76.2 billion.
- Auto average loans increased $822 million, or 1 percent, to $74.9 billion.
- Commercial Banking average loans decreased $934 million, or 1 percent, to $88.1 billion.
- Credit Card average loans increased $3.5 billion, or 2 percent, to $154.0 billion.
- Period-end total deposits increased $2.2 billion, or 1 percent, to $353.6 billion, while average deposits increased $1.6 billion, or less than 1 percent, to $351.1 billion.
- Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 7 basis points to 3.63 percent.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "target," "expect," "think," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "forecast," "outlook" or other words of similar meaning. Any forward-looking statements made by Capital One or on its behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and Capital One does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this earnings press release, see the risk factors set forth under "Part I-Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $353.6 billion in deposits and $486.4 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2024. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches and Cafés located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.
(1)
This is a non-GAAP measure. We believe non-GAAP measures help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See our Financial Supplement, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 8-K on October 24, 2024 with the SEC, "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(2)
Pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP metric calculated based on total net revenue less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses. See our Financial Supplement, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 8-K on October 24, 2024 with the SEC, "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(3)
Regulatory capital metrics as of September 30, 2024 are preliminary and therefore subject to change.
Exhibit 99.2
Capital One Financial Corporation
Financial Supplement(1)(2)
Third Quarter 2024
Table of Contents
Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results
Page
Table 1:
Financial Summary-Consolidated
1
Table 2:
Selected Metrics-Consolidated
3
Table 3:
Consolidated Statements of Income
4
Table 4:
Consolidated Balance Sheets
6
Table 5:
Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1-4)
8
Table 6:
Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
9
Table 7:
Loan Information and Performance Statistics
10
Table 8:
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
12
Business Segment Results
Table 9:
Financial Summary-Business Segment Results
13
Table 10:
Financial & Statistical Summary-Credit Card Business
14
Table 11:
Financial & Statistical Summary-Consumer Banking Business
16
Table 12:
Financial & Statistical Summary-Commercial Banking Business
17
Table 13:
Financial & Statistical Summary-Other and Total
18
Other
Table 14:
Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6-13)
19
Table 15:
Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
20
__________
(1)
The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(2)
This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 1: Financial Summary-Consolidated
2024 Q3
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2024 vs.
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q3
2024
2023
2023
Income Statement
Net interest income
$
8,076
$
7,546
$
7,488
$
7,519
$
7,423
7
%
9
%
$
23,110
$
21,722
6
%
Non-interest income
1,938
1,960
1,914
1,987
1,943
(1
)
-
5,812
5,559
5
Total net revenue(1)
10,014
9,506
9,402
9,506
9,366
5
7
28,922
27,281
6
Provision for credit losses
2,482
3,909
2,683
2,857
2,284
(37
)
9
9,074
7,569
20
Non-interest expense:
Marketing
1,113
1,064
1,010
1,254
972
5
15
3,187
2,755
16
Operating expense
4,201
3,882
4,127
4,463
3,888
8
8
12,210
11,844
3
Total non-interest expense
5,314
4,946
5,137
5,717
4,860
7
9
15,397
14,599
5
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
2,218
651
1,582
932
2,222
**
-
4,451
5,113
(13
)
Income tax provision
441
54
302
226
432
**
2
797
932
(14
)
Net income
1,777
597
1,280
706
1,790
198
(1
)
3,654
4,181
(13
)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
(28
)
(9
)
(23
)
(10
)
(28
)
**
-
(60
)
(67
)
(10
)
Preferred stock dividends
(57
)
(57
)
(57
)
(57
)
(57
)
-
-
(171
)
(171
)
-
Net income available to common stockholders
$
1,692
$
531
$
1,200
$
639
$
1,705
**
(1
)
$
3,423
$
3,943
(13
)
Common Share Statistics
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
Net income per basic common share
$
4.42
$
1.39
$
3.14
$
1.67
$
4.46
**
(1
)%
$
8.94
$
10.31
(13
)%
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
Net income per diluted common share
$
4.41
$
1.38
$
3.13
$
1.67
$
4.45
**
(1
)%
$
8.92
$
10.28
(13
)%
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
Basic
383.0
383.1
382.2
381.9
382.5
-
-
382.8
382.7
-
Diluted
383.7
383.9
383.4
382.8
383.3
-
-
383.7
383.6
-
Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)
381.5
381.9
382.1
380.4
381.0
-
-
381.5
381.0
-
Dividends declared and paid per common share
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.60
-
-
$
1.80
$
1.80
-
Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(3)
112.36
99.28
98.67
99.78
87.97
13
%
28
%
112.36
87.97
28
%
2024 Q3
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2024 vs.
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q3
2024
2023
2023
Balance Sheet (Period-End)
Loans held for investment
$
320,243
$
318,186
$
315,154
$
320,472
$
314,780
1
%
2
%
$
320,243
$
314,780
2
%
Interest-earning assets
458,189
452,547
453,557
449,701
445,428
1
3
458,189
445,428
3
Total assets
486,433
480,018
481,720
478,464
471,435
1
3
486,433
471,435
3
Interest-bearing deposits
327,253
324,437
323,352
320,389
317,217
1
3
327,253
317,217
3
Total deposits
353,631
351,442
350,969
348,413
346,011
1
2
353,631
346,011
2
Borrowings
49,336
47,956
50,361
49,856
49,247
3
-
49,336
49,247
-
Common equity
58,080
53,135
52,955
53,244
48,823
9
19
58,080
48,823
19
Total stockholders' equity
62,925
57,981
57,801
58,089
53,668
9
17
62,925
53,668
17
Balance Sheet (Average Balances)
Loans held for investment
$
318,255
$
314,888
$
314,614
$
315,890
$
312,759
1
%
2
%
$
315,927
$
310,075
2
%
Interest-earning assets
454,484
450,908
447,803
446,929
443,532
1
2
451,078
439,321
3
Total assets
481,219
477,285
474,995
472,594
469,860
1
2
477,816
466,279
2
Interest-bearing deposits
324,509
322,581
318,450
316,808
316,032
1
3
321,856
312,702
3
Total deposits
351,125
349,488
345,657
345,328
345,013
-
2
348,765
342,956
2
Borrowings
48,274
48,842
50,474
51,070
49,736
(1
)
(3
)
49,194
48,746
1
Common equity
56,443
53,262
53,152
50,786
50,166
6
13
54,293
50,202
8
Total stockholders' equity
61,289
58,107
57,998
55,632
55,012
5
11
59,139
55,048
7
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 2: Selected Metrics-Consolidated
2024 Q3
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2024 vs.
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q3
2024
2023
2023
Performance Metrics
Net interest income growth (period over period)
7
%
1
%
-
1
%
4
%
**
**
6
%
9
%
**
Non-interest income growth (period over period)
(1
)
2
(4
)%
2
2
**
**
5
5
**
Total net revenue growth (period over period)
5
1
(1
)
1
4
**
**
6
8
**
Total net revenue margin(4)
8.81
8.43
8.40
8.51
8.45
38 bps
36 bps
8.55
8.28
27 bps
Net interest margin(5)
7.11
6.70
6.69
6.73
6.69
41
42
6.83
6.59
24
Return on average assets
1.48
0.50
1.08
0.60
1.52
98
(4
)
1.02
1.20
(18
)
Return on average tangible assets(6)
1.53
0.52
1.11
0.62
1.58
101
(5
)
1.05
1.24
(19
)
Return on average common equity(7)
11.99
3.99
9.03
5.03
13.59
800
(160
)
8.41
10.47
(206
)
Return on average tangible common equity(8)
16.42
5.59
12.67
7.20
19.59
1,083
(317
)
11.69
15.01
(332
)
Efficiency ratio(9)
53.07
52.03
54.64
60.14
51.89
104
118
53.24
53.51
(27
)
Operating efficiency ratio(10)
41.95
40.84
43.89
46.95
41.51
111
44
42.22
43.41
(119
)
Effective income tax rate for continuing operations
19.9
8.3
19.1
24.2
19.4
1,160
50
17.9
18.2
(30
)
Employees (period-end, in thousands)
52.5
52.1
51.3
52.0
54.2
1
%
(3
)%
52.5
54.2
(3
)%
Credit Quality Metrics
Allowance for credit losses
$
16,534
$
16,649
$
15,380
$
15,296
$
14,955
(1
)%
11
%
$
16,534
$
14,955
11
%
Allowance coverage ratio
5.16
%
5.23
%
4.88
%
4.77
%
4.75
%
(7) bps
41 bps
5.16
%
4.75
%
41 bps
Net charge-offs
$
2,604
$
2,644
$
2,616
$
2,533
$
1,999
(2
)%
30
%
$
7,864
$
5,881
34
%
Net charge-off rate(11)
3.27
%
3.36
%
3.33
%
3.21
%
2.56
%
(9) bps
71 bps
3.32
%
2.53
%
79 bps
30+ day performing delinquency rate
3.58
3.36
3.40
3.71
3.42
22
16
3.58
3.42
16
30+ day delinquency rate
3.89
3.63
3.67
3.99
3.71
26
18
3.89
3.71
18
Capital Ratios(12)
Common equity Tier 1 capital
13.6
%
13.2
%
13.1
%
12.9
%
13.0
%
40 bps
60 bps
13.6
%
13.0
%
60 bps
Tier 1 capital
14.9
14.5
14.4
14.2
14.3
40
60
14.9
14.3
60
Total capital
16.6
16.3
16.3
16.0
16.2
30
40
16.6
16.2
40
Tier 1 leverage
11.6
11.3
11.3
11.2
11.2
30
40
11.6
11.2
40
Tangible common equity ("TCE")(13)
9.1
8.2
8.1
8.2
7.3
90
180
9.1
7.3
180
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income
2024 Q3
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2024 vs.
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q3
2024
2023
2023
Interest income:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
10,547
$
9,993
$
9,920
$
9,934
$
9,696
6
%
9
%
$
30,460
$
27,476
11
%
Investment securities
733
700
687
669
627
5
17
2,120
1,881
13
Other
580
587
570
542
550
(1
)
5
1,737
1,436
21
Total interest income
11,860
11,280
11,177
11,145
10,873
5
9
34,317
30,793
11
Interest expense:
Deposits
2,945
2,874
2,812
2,745
2,611
2
13
8,631
6,744
28
Securitized debt obligations
234
258
261
263
249
(9
)
(6
)
753
696
8
Senior and subordinated notes
596
591
606
608
579
1
3
1,793
1,596
12
Other borrowings
9
11
10
10
11
(18
)
(18
)
30
35
(14
)
Total interest expense
3,784
3,734
3,689
3,626
3,450
1
10
11,207
9,071
24
Net interest income
8,076
7,546
7,488
7,519
7,423
7
9
23,110
21,722
6
Provision for credit losses
2,482
3,909
2,683
2,857
2,284
(37
)
9
9,074
7,569
20
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
5,594
3,637
4,805
4,662
5,139
54
9
14,036
14,153
(1
)
Non-interest income:
Interchange fees, net
1,228
1,249
1,145
1,207
1,234
(2
)
-
3,622
3,586
1
Service charges and other customer-related fees
501
459
462
424
453
9
11
1,422
1,243
14
|Net securities gains (losses)
(35
|)
-
-
(34
|)
-
**
**
(35
|)
-
**
Other
244
252
307
390
256
(3
)
(5
)
|803
730
10
Total non-interest income
1,938
1,960
1,914
1,987
1,943
(1
)
-
5,812
5,559
5
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and associate benefits
2,391
2,200
2,478
2,284
2,274
9
5
7,069
7,018
1
Occupancy and equipment
587
551
554
628
518
7
13
1,692
1,532
10
Marketing
1,113
1,064
1,010
1,254
972
5
15
3,187
2,755
16
Professional services
402
316
262
359
295
27
36
980
909
8
Communications and data processing
358
355
351
345
344
1
4
1,064
1,038
3
Amortization of intangibles
20
19
19
22
24
5
(17
)
58
60
(3
)
Other
443
441
463
825
433
-
2
1,347
1,287
5
Total non-interest expense
5,314
4,946
5,137
5,717
4,860
7
9
15,397
14,599
5
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
2,218
651
1,582
932
2,222
**
-
4,451
5,113
(13
)
Income tax provision
441
54
302
226
432
**
2
797
932
(14
)
Net income
1,777
597
1,280
706
1,790
198
(1
)
3,654
4,181
(13
)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
(28
)
(9
)
(23
)
(10
)
(28
)
**
-
(60
)
(67
)
(10
)
Preferred stock dividends
(57
)
(57
)
(57
)
(57
)
(57
)
-
-
(171
)
(171
)
-
Net income available to common stockholders
$
1,692
$
531
$
1,200
$
639
$
1,705
**
(1
)
$
3,423
$
3,943
(13
)
2024 Q3
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
2024 vs.
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q3
2024
2023
2023
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
Net income per basic common share
$
4.42
$
1.39
$
3.14
$
1.67
$
4.46
**
(1
)%
$
8.94
$
10.31
(13
)%
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
Net income per diluted common share
$
4.41
$
1.38
$
3.13
$
1.67
$
4.45
**
(1
)%
$
8.92
$
10.28
(13
)%
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
Basic common shares
383.0
383.1
382.2
381.9
382.5
-
-
382.8
382.7
-
Diluted common shares
383.7
383.9
383.4
382.8
383.3
-
-
383.7
383.6
-
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets
2024 Q3
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q3
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
3,976
$
5,298
$
4,671
$
4,903
$
4,620
(25
)%
(14
)%
Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments
45,322
40,116
46,357
38,394
40,249
13
13
Total cash and cash equivalents
49,298
45,414
51,028
43,297
44,869
9
10
Restricted cash for securitization investors
421
2,415
474
458
435
(83
)
(3
)
Securities available for sale
83,500
79,250
78,398
79,117
74,837
5
12
Loans held for investment:
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
292,061
289,124
285,577
289,229
284,953
1
2
Loans held in consolidated trusts
28,182
29,062
29,577
31,243
29,827
(3
)
(6
)
Total loans held for investment
320,243
318,186
315,154
320,472
314,780
1
2
Allowance for credit losses
(16,534
)
(16,649
)
(15,380
)
(15,296
)
(14,955
)
(1
)
11
Net loans held for investment
303,709
301,537
299,774
305,176
299,825
1
1
Loans held for sale
96
808
1,631
854
742
(88
)
(87
)
Premises and equipment, net
4,440
4,396
4,366
4,375
4,378
1
1
Interest receivable
2,577
2,494
2,514
2,478
2,469
3
4
Goodwill
15,083
15,062
15,062
15,065
15,048
-
-
Other assets
27,309
28,642
28,473
27,644
28,832
(5
)
(5
)
Total assets
$
486,433
$
480,018
$
481,720
$
478,464
$
471,435
1
3
2024 Q3
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q3
Liabilities:
Interest payable
$
705
$
668
$
762
$
649
$
685
6
%
3
%
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
26,378
27,005
27,617
28,024
28,794
(2
)
(8
)
Interest-bearing deposits
327,253
324,437
323,352
320,389
317,217
1
3
Total deposits
353,631
351,442
350,969
348,413
346,011
1
2
Securitized debt obligations
15,881
17,291
17,661
18,043
17,417
(8
)
(9
)
Other debt:
Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase
520
715
568
538
522
(27
)
-
Senior and subordinated notes
32,911
29,925
32,108
31,248
31,283
10
5
Other borrowings
24
25
24
27
25
(4
)
(4
)
Total other debt
33,455
30,665
32,700
31,813
31,830
9
5
Other liabilities
19,836
21,971
21,827
21,457
21,824
(10
)
(9
)
Total liabilities
423,508
422,037
423,919
420,375
417,767
-
1
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
0
0
0
0
0
-
-
Common stock
7
7
7
7
7
-
-
Additional paid-in capital, net
36,216
36,012
35,808
35,541
35,334
1
2
Retained earnings
63,698
62,211
61,905
60,945
60,529
2
5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,287
)
(9,701
)
(9,534
)
(8,268
)
(12,224
)
(35
)
(49
)
Treasury stock, at cost
(30,709
)
(30,548
)
(30,385
)
(30,136
)
(29,978
)
1
2
Total stockholders' equity
62,925
57,981
57,801
58,089
53,668
9
17
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
486,433
$
480,018
$
481,720
$
478,464
$
471,435
1
3
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1-4)
(1)
Total net revenue was reduced by $624 million in Q3 2024, $649 million in Q2 2024, $630 million in Q1 2024, $566 million in Q4 2023 and $449 million in Q3 2023 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible.
(2)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(3)
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(4)
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(5)
Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(6)
Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(7)
Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
(8)
Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(9)
Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(10)
Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(11)
Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.
(12)
Capital ratios as of the end of Q3 2024 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.
(13)
TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
**
Not meaningful.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
2024 Q3
2024 Q2
2023 Q3
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/Rate(1)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/Rate(1)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/Rate(1)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
318,715
$
10,547
13.24
%
$
315,823
$
9,993
12.66
%
$
313,461
$
9,696
12.37
%
Investment securities
90,644
733
3.24
89,501
700
3.13
87,845
627
2.86
Cash equivalents and other
45,125
580
5.14
45,584
587
5.16
42,226
550
5.21
Total interest-earning assets
$
454,484
$
11,860
10.44
$
450,908
$
11,280
10.01
$
443,532
$
10,873
9.81
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
324,509
$
2,945
3.63
$
322,581
$
2,874
3.56
$
316,032
$
2,611
3.30
Securitized debt obligations
15,833
234
5.93
17,452
258
5.91
17,649
249
5.63
Senior and subordinated notes
32,041
596
7.43
30,978
591
7.64
31,522
579
7.36
Other borrowings and liabilities(2)
2,389
9
1.50
2,502
11
1.73
2,473
11
1.79
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
374,772
$
3,784
4.04
$
373,513
$
3,734
4.00
$
367,676
$
3,450
3.75
Net interest income/spread
$
8,076
6.40
$
7,546
6.01
$
7,423
6.05
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
0.71
0.69
0.64
Net interest margin(3)
7.11
%
6.70
%
6.69
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/Rate(1)
Average
Balance
Interest
Income/
Expense
Yield/Rate(1)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
316,707
$
30,460
12.82
%
$
310,657
$
27,476
11.79
%
Investment securities
89,580
2,120
3.16
89,259
1,881
2.81
Cash equivalents and other
44,791
1,737
5.17
39,405
1,436
4.86
Total interest-earning assets
$
451,078
$
34,317
10.14
$
439,321
$
30,793
9.35
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
321,856
$
8,631
3.58
$
312,702
$
6,744
2.88
Securitized debt obligations
17,036
753
5.90
17,558
696
5.28
Senior and subordinated notes
31,744
1,793
7.53
30,611
1,596
6.95
Other borrowings and liabilities(2)
2,422
30
1.67
2,410
35
1.94
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
373,058
$
11,207
4.01
$
363,281
$
9,071
3.33
Net interest income/spread
$
23,110
6.14
$
21,722
6.02
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
0.69
0.57
Net interest margin
6.83
%
6.59
%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics
2024 Q3
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2024
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q1
2023
Q4
2023
Q3
2024
Q2
2023
Q3
2024
2023
2024 vs.
2023
Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
$
149,400
$
147,065
$
143,861
$
147,666
$
140,320
2
%
6
%
$
149,400
$
140,320
6
%
International card businesses
7,251
6,830
6,733
6,881
6,463
6
12
7,251
6,463
12
Total credit card
156,651
153,895
150,594
154,547
146,783
2
7
156,651
146,783
7
Consumer banking:
Auto
75,505
74,385
73,801
74,075
75,456
2
-
75,505
75,456
-
Retail banking
1,253
1,278
1,298
1,362
1,388
(2
)
(10
)
1,253
1,388
(10
)
Total consumer banking
76,758
75,663
75,099
75,437
76,844
1
-
76,758
76,844
-
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
32,199
32,832
34,272
34,446
35,622
(2
)
(10
)
32,199
35,622
(10
)
Commercial and industrial
54,635
55,796
55,189
56,042
55,531
(2
)
(2
)
54,635
55,531
(2
)
Total commercial banking
86,834
88,628
89,461
90,488
91,153
(2
)
(5
)
86,834
91,153
(5
)
Total loans held for investment
$
320,243
$
318,186
$
315,154
$
320,472
$
314,780
1
2
$
320,243
$
314,780
2
Loans Held for Investment (Average)
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
$
147,021
$
143,744
$
142,887
$
142,112
$
137,500
2
%
7
%
$
144,560
$
132,889
9
%
International card businesses
6,951
6,723
6,758
6,515
6,549
3
6
6,811
6,306
8
Total credit card
153,972
150,467
149,645
148,627
144,049
2
7
151,371
139,195
9
Consumer banking:
Auto
74,920
74,098
73,768
74,861
75,740
1
(1
)
74,264
76,473
(3
)
Retail banking
1,262
1,288
1,324
1,377
1,414
(2
)
(11
)
1,291
1,469
(12
)
Total consumer banking
76,182
75,386
75,092
76,238
77,154
1
(1
)
75,555
77,942
(3
)
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
32,416
33,801
34,310
35,414
35,964
(4
)
(10
)
33,505
36,796
(9
)
Commercial and industrial
55,685
55,234
55,567
55,611
55,592
1
-
55,496
56,142
(1
)
Total commercial banking
88,101
89,035
89,877
91,025
91,556
(1
)
(4
)
89,001
92,938
(4
)
Total average loans held for investment
$
318,255
$
314,888
$
314,614
$
315,890
$
312,759
1
2
$
315,927
$
310,075
2
2024 Q3
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q1
2023
Q4
2023
Q3
2024
Q2
2023
Q3
2024
2023
2024 vs.
2023
Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates
Credit card:
Domestic credit card(4)(5)
5.61
%
6.05
%
5.94
%
5.35
%
4.40
%
(44) bps
121 bps
5.86
%
4.28
%
158 bps
International card businesses
5.23
5.03
5.16
4.94
4.87
20
36
5.14
4.80
34
Total credit card
5.60
6.00
5.90
5.33
4.42
(40
)
118
5.83
4.30
153
Consumer banking:
Auto
2.05
1.81
1.99
2.19
1.77
24
28
1.95
1.57
38
Retail banking
5.43
5.38
4.04
5.68
3.80
5
163
4.94
3.33
161
Total consumer banking
2.11
1.87
2.03
2.25
1.81
24
30
2.00
1.60
40
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
0.26
0.11
0.20
0.96
0.27
15
(1
)
0.19
1.46
(127
)
Commercial and industrial
0.20
0.17
0.08
0.26
0.24
3
(4
)
0.15
0.13
2
Total commercial banking
0.22
0.15
0.13
0.53
0.25
7
(3
)
0.17
0.66
(49
)
Total net charge-offs
3.27
3.36
3.33
3.21
2.56
(9
)
71
3.32
2.53
79
30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
4.53
%
4.14
%
4.48
%
4.61
%
4.31
%
39 bps
22 bps
4.53
%
4.31
%
22 bps
International card businesses
4.53
4.63
4.83
4.67
4.43
(10
)
10
4.53
4.43
10
Total credit card
4.53
4.16
4.50
4.61
4.32
37
21
4.53
4.32
21
Consumer banking:
Auto
5.61
5.67
5.28
6.34
5.64
(6
)
(3
)
5.61
5.64
(3
)
Retail banking
0.95
1.57
0.95
1.19
1.07
(62
)
(12
)
0.95
1.07
(12
)
Total consumer banking
5.53
5.60
5.21
6.25
5.55
(7
)
(2
)
5.53
5.55
(2
)
Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(6)(7)
Credit card: