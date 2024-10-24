FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) ("Universal" or the "Company") reported third quarter 2024 results.

*Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables.

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to those impacted by recent disasters, including Hurricanes Debbie and Helene in the third quarter and Hurricane Milton in the fourth quarter," said Stephen J. Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer. "We've been through many hurricanes in our nearly three-decade history, arming us with the requisite experience to quickly and efficiently get policyholders back on their feet. Our substantial reinsurance protection and the strong reinsurance relationships that we've built over many years provide us with the financial resilience to weather both high frequency and high severity storm seasons. As we've previously disclosed, our consolidated retention drops for subsequent events and we expect a smaller financial impact from weather in the fourth quarter, inclusive of Hurricane Milton. Non-catastrophe underwriting trends continue to improve and we're highly encouraged as we look ahead.

On a separate note, we opened for business in Wisconsin at the beginning of the month, our 19th state. We're excited to offer our insurance products there, as we continue to expand to new markets, diversifying our book of business and growing our addressable market."

Quarterly Financial Results

Summary Financial Results

($thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change GAAP comparison Total revenues $ 387,554 $ 360,048 7.6% $ 1,135,727 $ 1,016,126 11.8% Operating income (loss) $ (16,504 ) $ (6,246 ) 164.2% $ 82,130 $ 67,349 21.9% Operating income (loss) margin (4.3 )% (1.7 )% (2.6) pts 7.2 % 6.6 % 0.6 pts Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (16,166 ) $ (5,918 ) 173.2% $ 52,902 $ 46,816 13.0% Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.57 ) $ (0.20 ) 185.0% $ 1.80 $ 1.54 16.9% Annualized ROCE (16.3 )% (7.4 )% (8.9) pts 19.0 % 21.2 % (2.2) pts Book value per share, end of period $ 14.15 $ 10.33 37.0% $ 14.15 $ 10.33 37.0% Non-GAAP comparison1 Core revenue $ 381,401 $ 361,764 5.4% $ 1,125,501 $ 1,015,060 10.9% Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (22,657 ) $ (4,530 ) 400.2% $ 71,904 $ 66,283 8.5% Adjusted operating income (loss) margin (5.9 )% (1.3 )% (4.6) pts 6.4 % 6.5 % (0.1) pts Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (20,805 ) $ (4,624 ) 349.9% $ 45,192 $ 46,012 (1.8)% Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.73 ) $ (0.16 ) 356.3% $ 1.54 $ 1.51 2.0% Annualized adjusted ROCE (18.3 )% (4.4 )% (13.9) pts 14.1 % 15.4 % (1.3) pts Adjusted book value per share, end of period $ 15.76 $ 14.00 12.6% $ 15.76 $ 14.00 12.6% Underwriting Summary Premiums: Premiums in force $ 2,046,310 $ 1,914,493 6.9% $ 2,046,310 $ 1,914,493 6.9% Policies in force 844,539 807,553 4.6% 844,539 807,553 4.6% Direct premiums written $ 574,351 $ 531,988 8.0% $ 1,598,797 $ 1,489,216 7.4% Direct premiums earned $ 507,745 $ 474,311 7.0% $ 1,480,466 $ 1,393,003 6.3% Ceded premiums earned $ (162,009 ) $ (143,271 ) 13.1% $ (455,747 ) $ (476,465 ) (4.3)% Ceded premium ratio 31.9 % 30.2 % 1.7 pts 30.8 % 34.2 % (3.4) pts Net premiums earned $ 345,736 $ 331,040 4.4% $ 1,024,719 $ 916,538 11.8% Net ratios: Loss ratio 91.7 % 87.0 % 4.7 pts 78.1 % 78.3 % (0.2) pts Expense ratio 25.2 % 23.7 % 1.5 pts 24.7 % 25.2 % (0.5) pts Combined ratio 116.9 % 110.7 % 6.2 pts 102.8 % 103.5 % (0.7) pts 1 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share and core revenue exclude net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments. Adjusted operating income (loss) excludes the items above and interest and amortization of debt issuance costs. Adjusted book value per share excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes. Adjusted ROCE is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders by average adjusted book value per share, with the denominator further excluding current period after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments.

Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss

Net loss available to common stockholders was $16.2 million, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million in the prior year quarter, and adjusted net loss available to common stockholders was $20.8 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $4.6 million in the prior year quarter. The higher adjusted net loss available to common stockholders mostly stems from lower underwriting income, partly offset by higher net investment income and commission revenue.

Revenues

Revenue was $387.6 million, up 7.6% from the prior year quarter and core revenue was $381.4 million, up 5.4% from the prior year quarter. The increase in core revenue primarily stems from higher net premiums earned, net investment income and commission revenue.

Direct premiums written were $574.4 million, up 8.0% from the prior year quarter. The increase stems from 2.1% growth in Florida and 32.9% growth in other states. Overall growth mostly reflects higher policies in force, higher rates and inflation adjustments.

Direct premiums earned were $507.7 million, up 7.0% from the prior year quarter. The increase stems from direct premiums written growth over the past twelve months.

The ceded premium ratio was 31.9%, up from 30.2% in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily reflects replacement of the Reinsurance to Assist Policyholders (RAP) layer, which was provided by the state of Florida, with private market coverage.

Net premiums earned were $345.7 million, up 4.4% from the prior year quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to higher direct premiums earned, partly offset by a higher ceded premium ratio, as described above.

Net investment income was $15.4 million, up from $12.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily stems from higher fixed income reinvestment yields and higher invested assets.

Commissions, policy fees and other revenue were $20.3 million, up 12.7% from the prior year quarter. The increase primarily reflects replacement of the RAP layer with private market coverage and replacement of the catastrophe bond with traditional reinsurance coverage in the 2024-2025 program.

Margins

The operating loss margin was 4.3%, compared to an operating loss margin of 1.7% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted operating loss margin was 5.9%, compared to an adjusted operating loss margin of 1.3% in the prior year quarter. The higher adjusted operating loss margin primarily reflects a higher net combined ratio, partly offset by higher net investment income and commission revenue.

The net loss ratio was 91.7%, up 4.7 points compared to the prior year quarter. The increase primarily reflects higher weather losses, mostly from Hurricane Helene, partly offset by more favorable prior year reserve development.

The net expense ratio was 25.2%, up 1.5 points from 23.7% in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher policy acquisition costs associated with growth outside Florida and higher other operating costs.

The net combined ratio was 116.9%, up 6.2 points compared to the prior year quarter. The increase reflects higher net loss and expense ratios, as described above.

Capital Deployment

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 226 thousand shares at an aggregate cost of $4.4 million. The Company's current share repurchase authorization program has approximately $10.3 million remaining.

On July 11, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable on August 9, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast

Friday, October 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at universalinsuranceholdings.com/investors or by registering in advance via teleconference at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI790e26e2fbb842a28dbb61116474c3ae. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. An online replay of the call will be available at universalinsuranceholdings.com/investors soon after the investor call concludes.

About Universal

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company providing property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We provide insurance products in the United States through both our appointed independent agents and our direct online distribution channels, primarily in Florida. Learn more at universalinsuranceholdings.com or get an insurance quote at Clovered.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including core revenue, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, which exclude the impact of net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments. Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) margin exclude the impact of net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments and interest and amortization of debt issuance costs. Adjusted common stockholders' equity and adjusted book value per share exclude accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI), net of taxes. Adjusted return on common equity excludes after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments from the numerator and AOCI, net of taxes, and current period after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments from the denominator. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). UVE management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are meaningful, as they allow investors to evaluate underlying revenue and profitability trends and enhance comparability across periods. When considered together with the GAAP financial measures, management believes these metrics provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. UVE management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze UVE's business trends and to understand UVE's operational performance. UVE's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in long-term planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information regarding our key performance indicators, please refer to the section titled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Key Performance Indicators" in our forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "plan," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such statements may include commentary on plans, products and lines of business, marketing arrangements, reinsurance programs and other business developments and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, including those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Liquidity and Capital Resources" in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and supplemented in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Future results could differ materially from those described, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company's operations and future results, refer to the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS: Invested Assets Fixed maturities, at fair value $ 1,276,732 $ 1,064,330 Equity securities, at fair value 79,470 80,495 Other investments, at fair value 12,248 10,434 Investment real estate, net 5,618 5,525 Total invested assets 1,374,068 1,160,784 Cash and cash equivalents 333,678 397,306 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 68,635 2,635 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 418,834 236,254 Reinsurance recoverable 130,124 219,102 Premiums receivable, net 92,400 77,064 Property and equipment, net 49,358 47,628 Deferred policy acquisition costs 125,305 109,985 Goodwill 2,319 2,319 Other assets 55,797 63,484 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,650,518 $ 2,316,561 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 460,437 $ 510,117 Unearned premiums 1,108,890 990,559 Advance premium 71,700 48,660 Reinsurance payable, net 420,282 191,850 Long-term debt, net 101,434 102,006 Other liabilities 87,530 132,072 Total liabilities 2,250,273 1,975,264 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value)2 - - Common stock ($0.01 par value)3 472 472 Treasury shares, at cost - 19,012 and 18,303 (274,977 ) (260,779 ) Additional paid-in capital 121,003 115,086 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (45,593 ) (74,172 ) Retained earnings 599,340 560,690 Total stockholders' equity 400,245 341,297 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,650,518 $ 2,316,561 Notes: 2 Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 1,000 shares; Issued - 10 and 10 shares; Outstanding - 10 and 10 shares; Minimum liquidation preference - $9.99 and $9.99 per share. 3 Common stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 55,000 shares; Issued - 47,298 and 47,269 shares; Outstanding 28,286 and 28,966 shares.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES Net premiums earned $ 345,736 $ 331,040 $ 1,024,719 $ 916,538 Net investment income 15,406 12,755 43,589 34,735 Net realized gains (losses) on investments (1,146 ) (431 ) (1,534 ) (337 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments 7,299 (1,285 ) 11,760 1,403 Commission revenue 12,959 10,830 35,671 43,098 Policy fees 5,194 5,111 15,175 14,662 Other revenue 2,106 2,028 6,347 6,027 Total revenues 387,554 360,048 1,135,727 1,016,126 EXPENSES Losses and loss adjustment expenses 316,955 287,972 800,714 717,853 Policy acquisition costs 58,665 53,180 170,100 156,877 Other operating expenses 28,438 25,142 82,783 74,047 Total operating costs and expenses 404,058 366,294 1,053,597 948,777 Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs 1,619 1,631 4,864 4,896 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (18,123 ) (7,877 ) 77,266 62,453 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,960 ) (1,962 ) 24,356 15,629 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (16,163 ) $ (5,915 ) $ 52,910 $ 46,824

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 28,355 29,617 28,607 30,087 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 28,355 29,617 29,317 30,378 Shares outstanding, end of period 28,286 29,186 28,286 29,186 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.57 ) $ (0.20 ) $ 1.85 $ 1.56 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.57 ) $ (0.20 ) $ 1.80 $ 1.54 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 Book value per share, end of period $ 14.15 $ 10.33 $ 14.15 $ 10.33 Annualized return on average common equity (ROCE) (16.3 )% (7.4 )% 19.0 % 21.2 %

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (in thousands, except for Policies In Force data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Premiums Direct premiums written - Florida $ 440,018 $ 430,946 $ 1,255,861 $ 1,225,295 Direct premiums written - Other States 134,333 101,042 342,936 263,921 Direct premiums written - Total $ 574,351 $ 531,988 $ 1,598,797 $ 1,489,216 Direct premiums earned $ 507,745 $ 474,311 $ 1,480,466 $ 1,393,003 Net premiums earned $ 345,736 $ 331,040 $ 1,024,719 $ 916,538 Underwriting Ratios - Net Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio 91.7 % 87.0 % 78.1 % 78.3 % General and administrative expense ratio 25.2 % 23.7 % 24.7 % 25.2 % Policy acquisition cost ratio 17.0 % 16.1 % 16.6 % 17.1 % Other operating expense ratio 8.2 % 7.6 % 8.1 % 8.1 % Combined ratio 116.9 % 110.7 % 102.8 % 103.5 %

As of September 30, 2024 2023 Policies in force Florida 570,432 570,339 Other States 274,107 237,214 Total 844,539 807,553 Premiums in force Florida $ 1,609,836 $ 1,571,600 Other States 436,474 342,893 Total $ 2,046,310 $ 1,914,493 Total Insured Value Florida $ 187,639,152 $ 190,299,057 Other States 160,357,285 130,281,463 Total $ 347,996,437 $ 320,580,520

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except for per share data) GAAP revenue to core revenue Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP revenue $ 387,554 $ 360,048 $ 1,135,727 $ 1,016,126 less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments (1,146 ) (431 ) (1,534 ) (337 ) less: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments 7,299 (1,285 ) 11,760 1,403 Core revenue $ 381,401 $ 361,764 $ 1,125,501 $ 1,015,060

GAAP operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) $ (18,123 ) $ (7,877 ) $ 77,266 $ 62,453 add: Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs 1,619 1,631 4,864 4,896 GAAP operating income (loss) (16,504 ) (6,246 ) 82,130 67,349 less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments (1,146 ) (431 ) (1,534 ) (337 ) less: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments 7,299 (1,285 ) 11,760 1,403 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (22,657 ) $ (4,530 ) $ 71,904 $ 66,283

GAAP operating income (loss) margin to adjusted operating income (loss) margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating income (loss) (a) $ (16,504 ) $ (6,246 ) $ 82,130 $ 67,349 GAAP revenue (b) 387,554 360,048 1,135,727 1,016,126 GAAP operating income (loss) margin (a÷b) (4.3 )% (1.7 )% 7.2 % 6.6 % Adjusted operating income (loss) (c) (22,657 ) (4,530 ) 71,904 66,283 Core revenue (d) 381,401 361,764 1,125,501 1,015,060 Adjusted operating income (loss) margin (c÷d) (5.9 )% (1.3 )% 6.4 % 6.5 %

GAAP net income (loss) (NI) to adjusted NI (loss) available to common stockholders Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP NI (loss) $ (16,163 ) $ (5,915 ) $ 52,910 $ 46,824 less: Preferred dividends 3 3 8 8 GAAP NI (loss) available to common stockholders (e) (16,166 ) (5,918 ) 52,902 46,816 less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments (1,146 ) (431 ) (1,534 ) (337 ) less: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments 7,299 (1,285 ) 11,760 1,403 add: Income tax effect on above adjustments 1,514 (422 ) 2,516 262 Adjusted NI (loss) available to common stockholders (f) $ (20,805 ) $ (4,624 ) $ 45,192 $ 46,012 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding (g) 28,355 29,617 29,317 30,378 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (e÷g) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.20 ) $ 1.80 $ 1.54 Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per common share (f÷g) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 1.54 $ 1.51

GAAP stockholders' equity to adjusted common stockholders' equity As of September 30, September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2023 GAAP stockholders' equity $ 400,245 $ 301,502 $ 341,297 less: Preferred equity 100 100 100 Common stockholders' equity (h) 400,145 301,402 341,197 less: Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net of taxes (45,593 ) (107,115 ) (74,172 ) Adjusted common stockholders' equity (i) $ 445,738 $ 408,517 $ 415,369 Common shares outstanding (j) 28,286 29,186 28,966 Book value per common share (h÷j) $ 14.15 $ 10.33 $ 11.78 Adjusted book value per common share (i÷j) $ 15.76 $ 14.00 $ 14.34

GAAP return on common equity (ROCE) to adjusted ROCE Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2023 Actual or Annualized NI (loss) available to common stockholders (k) $ (64,664 ) $ (23,672 ) $ 70,536 $ 62,421 $ 66,813 Average common stockholders' equity (l) 396,641 317,987 370,671 294,599 314,497 ROCE (k÷l) (16.3 )% (7.4 )% 19.0 % 21.2 % 21.2 % Annualized adjusted NI (loss) available to common stockholders (m) $ (83,220 ) $ (18,496 ) $ 60,256 $ 61,349 $ 58,657 Adjusted average common stockholders' equity4 (n) 454,977 420,120 426,699 399,646 399,396 Adjusted ROCE (m÷n) (18.3 )% (4.4 )% 14.1 % 15.4 % 14.7 % 4 Adjusted average common stockholders' equity excludes current period after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments.

Contacts

Investors/Media:

Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA, CPCU, ARe

Chief Strategy Officer

954-804-8874

asoleimani@universalproperty.com