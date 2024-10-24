FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE: UVE) ("Universal" or the "Company") reported third quarter 2024 results.
"Our hearts and thoughts go out to those impacted by recent disasters, including Hurricanes Debbie and Helene in the third quarter and Hurricane Milton in the fourth quarter," said Stephen J. Donaghy, Chief Executive Officer. "We've been through many hurricanes in our nearly three-decade history, arming us with the requisite experience to quickly and efficiently get policyholders back on their feet. Our substantial reinsurance protection and the strong reinsurance relationships that we've built over many years provide us with the financial resilience to weather both high frequency and high severity storm seasons. As we've previously disclosed, our consolidated retention drops for subsequent events and we expect a smaller financial impact from weather in the fourth quarter, inclusive of Hurricane Milton. Non-catastrophe underwriting trends continue to improve and we're highly encouraged as we look ahead.
On a separate note, we opened for business in Wisconsin at the beginning of the month, our 19th state. We're excited to offer our insurance products there, as we continue to expand to new markets, diversifying our book of business and growing our addressable market."
Quarterly Financial Results
Summary Financial Results
($thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
GAAP comparison
Total revenues
$
387,554
$
360,048
7.6%
$
1,135,727
$
1,016,126
11.8%
Operating income (loss)
$
(16,504
)
$
(6,246
)
164.2%
$
82,130
$
67,349
21.9%
Operating income (loss) margin
(4.3
)%
(1.7
)%
(2.6) pts
7.2
%
6.6
%
0.6 pts
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
(16,166
)
$
(5,918
)
173.2%
$
52,902
$
46,816
13.0%
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
(0.57
)
$
(0.20
)
185.0%
$
1.80
$
1.54
16.9%
Annualized ROCE
(16.3
)%
(7.4
)%
(8.9) pts
19.0
%
21.2
%
(2.2) pts
Book value per share, end of period
$
14.15
$
10.33
37.0%
$
14.15
$
10.33
37.0%
Non-GAAP comparison1
Core revenue
$
381,401
$
361,764
5.4%
$
1,125,501
$
1,015,060
10.9%
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
(22,657
)
$
(4,530
)
400.2%
$
71,904
$
66,283
8.5%
Adjusted operating income (loss) margin
(5.9
)%
(1.3
)%
(4.6) pts
6.4
%
6.5
%
(0.1) pts
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
(20,805
)
$
(4,624
)
349.9%
$
45,192
$
46,012
(1.8)%
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
(0.73
)
$
(0.16
)
356.3%
$
1.54
$
1.51
2.0%
Annualized adjusted ROCE
(18.3
)%
(4.4
)%
(13.9) pts
14.1
%
15.4
%
(1.3) pts
Adjusted book value per share, end of period
$
15.76
$
14.00
12.6%
$
15.76
$
14.00
12.6%
Underwriting Summary
Premiums:
Premiums in force
$
2,046,310
$
1,914,493
6.9%
$
2,046,310
$
1,914,493
6.9%
Policies in force
844,539
807,553
4.6%
844,539
807,553
4.6%
Direct premiums written
$
574,351
$
531,988
8.0%
$
1,598,797
$
1,489,216
7.4%
Direct premiums earned
$
507,745
$
474,311
7.0%
$
1,480,466
$
1,393,003
6.3%
Ceded premiums earned
$
(162,009
)
$
(143,271
)
13.1%
$
(455,747
)
$
(476,465
)
(4.3)%
Ceded premium ratio
31.9
%
30.2
%
1.7 pts
30.8
%
34.2
%
(3.4) pts
Net premiums earned
$
345,736
$
331,040
4.4%
$
1,024,719
$
916,538
11.8%
Net ratios:
Loss ratio
91.7
%
87.0
%
4.7 pts
78.1
%
78.3
%
(0.2) pts
Expense ratio
25.2
%
23.7
%
1.5 pts
24.7
%
25.2
%
(0.5) pts
Combined ratio
116.9
%
110.7
%
6.2 pts
102.8
%
103.5
%
(0.7) pts
1 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the attached tables. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share and core revenue exclude net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments. Adjusted operating income (loss) excludes the items above and interest and amortization of debt issuance costs. Adjusted book value per share excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes. Adjusted ROCE is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders by average adjusted book value per share, with the denominator further excluding current period after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments.
Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss
Net loss available to common stockholders was $16.2 million, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million in the prior year quarter, and adjusted net loss available to common stockholders was $20.8 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $4.6 million in the prior year quarter. The higher adjusted net loss available to common stockholders mostly stems from lower underwriting income, partly offset by higher net investment income and commission revenue.
Revenues
Revenue was $387.6 million, up 7.6% from the prior year quarter and core revenue was $381.4 million, up 5.4% from the prior year quarter. The increase in core revenue primarily stems from higher net premiums earned, net investment income and commission revenue.
Direct premiums written were $574.4 million, up 8.0% from the prior year quarter. The increase stems from 2.1% growth in Florida and 32.9% growth in other states. Overall growth mostly reflects higher policies in force, higher rates and inflation adjustments.
Direct premiums earned were $507.7 million, up 7.0% from the prior year quarter. The increase stems from direct premiums written growth over the past twelve months.
The ceded premium ratio was 31.9%, up from 30.2% in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily reflects replacement of the Reinsurance to Assist Policyholders (RAP) layer, which was provided by the state of Florida, with private market coverage.
Net premiums earned were $345.7 million, up 4.4% from the prior year quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to higher direct premiums earned, partly offset by a higher ceded premium ratio, as described above.
Net investment income was $15.4 million, up from $12.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily stems from higher fixed income reinvestment yields and higher invested assets.
Commissions, policy fees and other revenue were $20.3 million, up 12.7% from the prior year quarter. The increase primarily reflects replacement of the RAP layer with private market coverage and replacement of the catastrophe bond with traditional reinsurance coverage in the 2024-2025 program.
Margins
The operating loss margin was 4.3%, compared to an operating loss margin of 1.7% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted operating loss margin was 5.9%, compared to an adjusted operating loss margin of 1.3% in the prior year quarter. The higher adjusted operating loss margin primarily reflects a higher net combined ratio, partly offset by higher net investment income and commission revenue.
The net loss ratio was 91.7%, up 4.7 points compared to the prior year quarter. The increase primarily reflects higher weather losses, mostly from Hurricane Helene, partly offset by more favorable prior year reserve development.
The net expense ratio was 25.2%, up 1.5 points from 23.7% in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher policy acquisition costs associated with growth outside Florida and higher other operating costs.
The net combined ratio was 116.9%, up 6.2 points compared to the prior year quarter. The increase reflects higher net loss and expense ratios, as described above.
Capital Deployment
During the third quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 226 thousand shares at an aggregate cost of $4.4 million. The Company's current share repurchase authorization program has approximately $10.3 million remaining.
On July 11, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable on August 9, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 2, 2024.
About Universal
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is a holding company providing property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We provide insurance products in the United States through both our appointed independent agents and our direct online distribution channels, primarily in Florida. Learn more at universalinsuranceholdings.com or get an insurance quote at Clovered.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including core revenue, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, which exclude the impact of net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments. Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) margin exclude the impact of net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments and interest and amortization of debt issuance costs. Adjusted common stockholders' equity and adjusted book value per share exclude accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI), net of taxes. Adjusted return on common equity excludes after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments from the numerator and AOCI, net of taxes, and current period after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments from the denominator. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). UVE management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are meaningful, as they allow investors to evaluate underlying revenue and profitability trends and enhance comparability across periods. When considered together with the GAAP financial measures, management believes these metrics provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. UVE management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze UVE's business trends and to understand UVE's operational performance. UVE's management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in long-term planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information regarding our key performance indicators, please refer to the section titled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Key Performance Indicators" in our forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "plan," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such statements may include commentary on plans, products and lines of business, marketing arrangements, reinsurance programs and other business developments and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, including those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Liquidity and Capital Resources" in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and supplemented in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Future results could differ materially from those described, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company's operations and future results, refer to the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the most recent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS:
Invested Assets
Fixed maturities, at fair value
$
1,276,732
$
1,064,330
Equity securities, at fair value
79,470
80,495
Other investments, at fair value
12,248
10,434
Investment real estate, net
5,618
5,525
Total invested assets
1,374,068
1,160,784
Cash and cash equivalents
333,678
397,306
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
68,635
2,635
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
418,834
236,254
Reinsurance recoverable
130,124
219,102
Premiums receivable, net
92,400
77,064
Property and equipment, net
49,358
47,628
Deferred policy acquisition costs
125,305
109,985
Goodwill
2,319
2,319
Other assets
55,797
63,484
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,650,518
$
2,316,561
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES:
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
460,437
$
510,117
Unearned premiums
1,108,890
990,559
Advance premium
71,700
48,660
Reinsurance payable, net
420,282
191,850
Long-term debt, net
101,434
102,006
Other liabilities
87,530
132,072
Total liabilities
2,250,273
1,975,264
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value)2
-
-
Common stock ($0.01 par value)3
472
472
Treasury shares, at cost - 19,012 and 18,303
(274,977
)
(260,779
)
Additional paid-in capital
121,003
115,086
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
(45,593
)
(74,172
)
Retained earnings
599,340
560,690
Total stockholders' equity
400,245
341,297
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,650,518
$
2,316,561
Notes:
2 Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 1,000 shares; Issued - 10 and 10 shares; Outstanding - 10 and 10 shares; Minimum liquidation preference - $9.99 and $9.99 per share.
3 Common stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 55,000 shares; Issued - 47,298 and 47,269 shares; Outstanding 28,286 and 28,966 shares.
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUES
Net premiums earned
$
345,736
$
331,040
$
1,024,719
$
916,538
Net investment income
15,406
12,755
43,589
34,735
Net realized gains (losses) on investments
(1,146
)
(431
)
(1,534
)
(337
)
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments
7,299
(1,285
)
11,760
1,403
Commission revenue
12,959
10,830
35,671
43,098
Policy fees
5,194
5,111
15,175
14,662
Other revenue
2,106
2,028
6,347
6,027
Total revenues
387,554
360,048
1,135,727
1,016,126
EXPENSES
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
316,955
287,972
800,714
717,853
Policy acquisition costs
58,665
53,180
170,100
156,877
Other operating expenses
28,438
25,142
82,783
74,047
Total operating costs and expenses
404,058
366,294
1,053,597
948,777
Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs
1,619
1,631
4,864
4,896
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
(18,123
)
(7,877
)
77,266
62,453
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,960
)
(1,962
)
24,356
15,629
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
(16,163
)
$
(5,915
)
$
52,910
$
46,824
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
28,355
29,617
28,607
30,087
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
28,355
29,617
29,317
30,378
Shares outstanding, end of period
28,286
29,186
28,286
29,186
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
$
(0.57
)
$
(0.20
)
$
1.85
$
1.56
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
(0.57
)
$
(0.20
)
$
1.80
$
1.54
Cash dividend declared per common share
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
0.48
$
0.48
Book value per share, end of period
$
14.15
$
10.33
$
14.15
$
10.33
Annualized return on average common equity (ROCE)
(16.3
)%
(7.4
)%
19.0
%
21.2
%
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
(in thousands, except for Policies In Force data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Premiums
Direct premiums written - Florida
$
440,018
$
430,946
$
1,255,861
$
1,225,295
Direct premiums written - Other States
134,333
101,042
342,936
263,921
Direct premiums written - Total
$
574,351
$
531,988
$
1,598,797
$
1,489,216
Direct premiums earned
$
507,745
$
474,311
$
1,480,466
$
1,393,003
Net premiums earned
$
345,736
$
331,040
$
1,024,719
$
916,538
Underwriting Ratios - Net
Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio
91.7
%
87.0
%
78.1
%
78.3
%
General and administrative expense ratio
25.2
%
23.7
%
24.7
%
25.2
%
Policy acquisition cost ratio
17.0
%
16.1
%
16.6
%
17.1
%
Other operating expense ratio
8.2
%
7.6
%
8.1
%
8.1
%
Combined ratio
116.9
%
110.7
%
102.8
%
103.5
%
As of
September 30,
2024
2023
Policies in force
Florida
570,432
570,339
Other States
274,107
237,214
Total
844,539
807,553
Premiums in force
Florida
$
1,609,836
$
1,571,600
Other States
436,474
342,893
Total
$
2,046,310
$
1,914,493
Total Insured Value
Florida
$
187,639,152
$
190,299,057
Other States
160,357,285
130,281,463
Total
$
347,996,437
$
320,580,520
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for per share data)
GAAP revenue to core revenue
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP revenue
$
387,554
$
360,048
$
1,135,727
$
1,016,126
less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments
(1,146
)
(431
)
(1,534
)
(337
)
less: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments
7,299
(1,285
)
11,760
1,403
Core revenue
$
381,401
$
361,764
$
1,125,501
$
1,015,060
GAAP operating income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
$
(18,123
)
$
(7,877
)
$
77,266
$
62,453
add: Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs
1,619
1,631
4,864
4,896
GAAP operating income (loss)
(16,504
)
(6,246
)
82,130
67,349
less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments
(1,146
)
(431
)
(1,534
)
(337
)
less: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments
7,299
(1,285
)
11,760
1,403
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
(22,657
)
$
(4,530
)
$
71,904
$
66,283
GAAP operating income (loss) margin to adjusted operating income (loss) margin
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP operating income (loss) (a)
$
(16,504
)
$
(6,246
)
$
82,130
$
67,349
GAAP revenue (b)
387,554
360,048
1,135,727
1,016,126
GAAP operating income (loss) margin (a÷b)
(4.3
)%
(1.7
)%
7.2
%
6.6
%
Adjusted operating income (loss) (c)
(22,657
)
(4,530
)
71,904
66,283
Core revenue (d)
381,401
361,764
1,125,501
1,015,060
Adjusted operating income (loss) margin (c÷d)
(5.9
)%
(1.3
)%
6.4
%
6.5
%
GAAP net income (loss) (NI) to adjusted NI (loss) available to common stockholders
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP NI (loss)
$
(16,163
)
$
(5,915
)
$
52,910
$
46,824
less: Preferred dividends
3
3
8
8
GAAP NI (loss) available to common stockholders (e)
(16,166
)
(5,918
)
52,902
46,816
less: Net realized gains (losses) on investments
(1,146
)
(431
)
(1,534
)
(337
)
less: Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments
7,299
(1,285
)
11,760
1,403
add: Income tax effect on above adjustments
1,514
(422
)
2,516
262
Adjusted NI (loss) available to common stockholders (f)
$
(20,805
)
$
(4,624
)
$
45,192
$
46,012
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding (g)
28,355
29,617
29,317
30,378
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (e÷g)
$
(0.57
)
$
(0.20
)
$
1.80
$
1.54
Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per common share (f÷g)
$
(0.73
)
$
(0.16
)
$
1.54
$
1.51
GAAP stockholders' equity to adjusted common stockholders' equity
As of
September 30,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2023
GAAP stockholders' equity
$
400,245
$
301,502
$
341,297
less: Preferred equity
100
100
100
Common stockholders' equity (h)
400,145
301,402
341,197
less: Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net of taxes
(45,593
)
(107,115
)
(74,172
)
Adjusted common stockholders' equity (i)
$
445,738
$
408,517
$
415,369
Common shares outstanding (j)
28,286
29,186
28,966
Book value per common share (h÷j)
$
14.15
$
10.33
$
11.78
Adjusted book value per common share (i÷j)
$
15.76
$
14.00
$
14.34
GAAP return on common equity (ROCE) to adjusted ROCE
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Year Ended
September 30,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Actual or Annualized NI (loss) available to common stockholders (k)
$
(64,664
)
$
(23,672
)
$
70,536
$
62,421
$
66,813
Average common stockholders' equity (l)
396,641
317,987
370,671
294,599
314,497
ROCE (k÷l)
(16.3
)%
(7.4
)%
19.0
%
21.2
%
21.2
%
Annualized adjusted NI (loss) available to common stockholders (m)
$
(83,220
)
$
(18,496
)
$
60,256
$
61,349
$
58,657
Adjusted average common stockholders' equity4 (n)
454,977
420,120
426,699
399,646
399,396
Adjusted ROCE (m÷n)
(18.3
)%
(4.4
)%
14.1
%
15.4
%
14.7
%
4 Adjusted average common stockholders' equity excludes current period after-tax net realized gains (losses) on investments and net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments.
