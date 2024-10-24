RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) reported net income of $114.2 million, $4.90 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $76.1 million, $3.26 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Net income included after-tax catastrophe losses of $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income was $305.7 million, $13.10 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2024 compared to $204.7 million, $8.79 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2023. Net income included after-tax catastrophe losses of $13.9 million in the first nine months of 2024 and $3.3 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Net operating earnings(1) were $97.9 million, $4.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $77.2 million, $3.31 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Net operating earnings(1) were $267.0 million, $11.44 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2024 compared to $201.1 million, $8.63 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2023.

Highlights for the quarter included:

Diluted earnings per share increased by 50.3% to $4.90 compared to the third quarter of 2023

Diluted operating earnings (1) per share increased by 26.9% to $4.20 compared to the third quarter of 2023

per share increased by 26.9% to $4.20 compared to the third quarter of 2023 Gross written premiums increased by 18.8% to $448.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2023

Net investment income increased by 46.4% to $39.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2023

Underwriting income (2) was $86.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, resulting in a combined ratio (5) of 75.7%

was $86.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, resulting in a combined ratio of 75.7% Annualized operating return on equity(7) was 28.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024

" Our third quarter results reflect the continued execution of our strategy of disciplined underwriting and technology-enabled low costs. Our reported 75.7% combined ratio includes a modest 3.8 points of net catastrophe losses. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to drive profitable growth and deliver long-term value for stockholders," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe.

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $448.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $377.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 18.8%. Gross written premiums were $1.4 billion for the first nine months of 2024 compared to $1.2 billion for the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 21.6%. The increase in gross written premiums during the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 over the same periods last year reflected strong submission flow from brokers and a favorable, yet increasingly competitive, pricing environment.

Underwriting income(2) was $86.9 million, resulting in a combined ratio(5) of 75.7% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $72.4 million and a combined ratio(5) of 74.8% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) quarter over quarter was largely due to combination of premium growth and lower relative net commissions offset in part by higher catastrophe losses. Loss(3) and expense(4) ratios were 56.1% and 19.6%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 53.9% and 20.9% for the third quarter of 2023. Results for the third quarters of 2024 and 2023 included net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years of $10.1 million, or 2.8 points, and $9.1 million, or 3.2 points, respectively. The loss ratio for the third quarter of 2024 included 3.8 points of net catastrophe losses, primarily related to Hurricanes Helene, Francine and Beryl and tornadoes in the Midwest. Net catastrophe losses were negligible for the third quarter of 2023.

Underwriting income(2) was $228.0 million, resulting in a combined ratio(5) of 77.6% for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $185.5 million and a combined ratio(5) of 76.7% for the first nine months of 2023. The increase in underwriting income(2) was primarily due to a combination of premium growth and lower relative net commissions offset in part by higher catastrophe losses. Loss(3) and expense(4) ratios were 57.1% and 20.5%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 55.5% and 21.2% for the first nine months of 2023. Results for the first nine months of 2024 and 2023 included net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years of $28.1 million, or 2.7 points, and $28.6 million, or 3.6 points, respectively. The loss ratio for the first nine months of 2024 included 1.7 points of net catastrophe losses, primarily related to Hurricanes Helene, Francine and Beryl and tornadoes in the Midwest. Net catastrophe losses were negligible for the first nine months of 2023.

Summary of Operating Results

The Company's operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 are summarized as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 448,646 $ 377,789 $ 1,427,060 $ 1,173,599 Ceded written premiums (98,709 ) (83,509 ) (295,833 ) (215,248 ) Net written premiums $ 349,937 $ 294,280 $ 1,131,227 $ 958,351 Net earned premiums $ 348,752 $ 281,502 $ 990,731 $ 775,706 Fee income 8,489 6,841 25,572 20,028 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 200,240 155,552 580,351 441,628 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 70,139 60,348 207,960 168,567 Underwriting income(2) $ 86,862 $ 72,443 $ 227,992 $ 185,539 Loss ratio(3) 56.1 % 53.9 % 57.1 % 55.5 % Expense ratio(4) 19.6 % 20.9 % 20.5 % 21.2 % Combined ratio(5) 75.7 % 74.8 % 77.6 % 76.7 % Annualized return on equity(6) 33.9 % 33.9 % 32.3 % 32.7 % Annualized operating return on equity(7) 29.1 % 34.4 % 28.2 % 32.1 %

(1) Net operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (3) Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses to the sum of net earned premiums and fee income. (4) Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses to the sum of net earned premiums and fee income. (5) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and expense ratio as presented. Calculations of each component may not add due to rounding. (6) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. (7) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

The following tables summarize losses incurred for the current accident year and the development of prior accident years for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Sum of

Earned

Premiums

and Fee

Income Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Sum of

Earned

Premiums

and Fee

Income Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 196,750 55.1 % $ 163,545 56.7 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 13,615 3.8 % 1,154 0.4 % Effect of prior accident year development (10,125 ) (2.8 )% (9,147 ) (3.2 )% Total $ 200,240 56.1 % $ 155,552 53.9 %

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Sum of

Earned

Premiums

and Fee

Income Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Sum of

Earned

Premiums

and Fee

Income Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 590,810 58.1 % $ 466,056 58.6 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 17,613 1.7 % 4,179 0.5 % Effect of prior accident year development (28,072 ) (2.7 )% (28,607 ) (3.6 )% Total $ 580,351 57.1 % $ 441,628 55.5 %

Investment Results

Net investment income was $39.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $27.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 46.4%. Net investment income was $108.4 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $72.0 million in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 50.7%. These increases were driven by growth in the Company's investment portfolio generated largely from the investment of strong operating cash flows and higher interest rates relative to the prior year period. Net operating cash flows were $763.3 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $648.3 million in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 17.7%. The Company's investment portfolio had an annualized gross investment return(8) of 4.3% for the first nine months of 2024 compared to 3.9% for the same period last year. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities with an average credit quality of "AA-" and the weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.1 years and 2.8 years at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Cash and invested assets totaled $4.0 billion at September 30, 2024 and $3.1 billion at December 31, 2023.

(8) Gross investment return is investment income from fixed-maturity and equity securities (and short-term investments, if any), before any deductions for fees and expenses, expressed as a percentage of average beginning and ending book values of those investments during the period.

Other

The effective tax rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were 18.7% and 19.4%, respectively. In the first nine months of 2024 and 2023, the effective tax rates were lower than the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to the tax benefits from stock-based compensation, including stock options exercised, and from tax-exempt investment income.

Stockholders' equity was $1.4 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $61.62 at September 30, 2024 compared to $46.88 at December 31, 2023. Annualized operating return on equity(7) was 28.2% for the first nine months of 2024, a decrease from 32.1% for the first nine months of 2023. The decrease was due primarily to higher average stockholders' equity as a result of profitable growth and an increase in the fair value of our fixed income portfolio offset in part by higher net operating earnings.

Share Repurchase Authorization

In October 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $100.0 million of the Company's common stock. The shares may be repurchased from time to time in open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, block purchases, accelerated share repurchase agreements or a combination of methods and pursuant to safe harbors provided by Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases under the share repurchase program will be determined by the Company in its discretion. The stock repurchase program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares, and may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Earnings

Net operating earnings is defined as net income excluding the effects of the change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, net realized investment gains and losses, after taxes, and change in allowance for credit losses on investments, after taxes. Management believes the exclusion of these items provides a useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance from period to period. Net operating earnings and percentages or calculations using net operating earnings (e.g., diluted operating earnings per share and annualized operating return on equity) are non-GAAP financial measures. Net operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define net operating earnings differently.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net income and diluted earnings per share reconcile to net operating earnings and diluted operating earnings per share as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Net operating earnings: Net income $ 114,229 $ 76,115 $ 305,749 $ 204,706 Adjustments: Change in the fair value of equity securities, before taxes (20,659 ) 5,533 (41,871 ) (3,796 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1) 4,338 (1,162 ) 8,793 797 Change in fair value of equity securities, after taxes (16,321 ) 4,371 (33,078 ) (2,999 ) Net realized investment (gains) losses, before taxes 8 (4,274 ) (6,737 ) (913 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1) (2 ) 898 1,415 192 Net realized investment (gains) losses, after taxes 6 (3,376 ) (5,322 ) (721 ) Change in allowance for credit losses on investments, before taxes (4 ) 143 (490 ) 199 Income tax expense (benefit) (1) 1 (30 ) 103 (42 ) Change in allowance for credit losses on investments, after taxes (3 ) 113 (387 ) 157 Net operating earnings $ 97,911 $ 77,223 $ 266,962 $ 201,143 Diluted operating earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share $ 4.90 $ 3.26 $ 13.10 $ 8.79 Change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, per share (0.70 ) 0.19 (1.42 ) (0.13 ) Net realized investment (gains) losses, after taxes, per share - (0.14 ) (0.23 ) (0.03 ) Change in allowance for credit losses on investments, after taxes, per share - - (0.02 ) 0.01 Diluted operating earnings per share(2) $ 4.20 $ 3.31 $ 11.44 $ 8.63 Operating return on equity: Average equity(3) $ 1,346,076 $ 897,789 $ 1,260,891 $ 834,606 Annualized return on equity(4) 33.9 % 33.9 % 32.3 % 32.7 % Annualized operating return on equity(5) 29.1 % 34.4 % 28.2 % 32.1 %

(1) Income taxes on adjustments to reconcile net income to net operating earnings use a 21% effective tax rate. (2) Diluted operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding. (3) Average equity is computed by adding the total stockholders' equity as of the date indicated to the prior quarter-end or year-end total, as applicable, and dividing by two. (4) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. (5) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is defined as net income excluding net investment income, the change in the fair value of equity securities, net realized investment gains and losses, change in allowance for credit losses on investments, interest expense, other expenses, other income and income tax expense. The Company uses underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and users of the Company's financial information useful insight into the Company's results of operations and underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, net income reconciles to underwriting income as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net income $ 114,229 $ 76,115 $ 305,749 $ 204,706 Income tax expense 30,169 19,378 70,316 49,290 Income before income taxes 144,398 95,493 376,065 253,996 Net investment income (39,644 ) (27,086 ) (108,424 ) (71,953 ) Change in the fair value of equity securities (20,659 ) 5,533 (41,871 ) (3,796 ) Net realized investment (gains) losses 8 (4,274 ) (6,737 ) (913 ) Change in allowance for credit losses on investments (4 ) 143 (490 ) 199 Interest expense 2,589 2,573 7,575 7,867 Other expenses (6) 692 401 3,451 1,220 Other income (518 ) (340 ) (1,577 ) (1,081 ) Underwriting income $ 86,862 $ 72,443 $ 227,992 $ 185,539

(6) Other expenses includes primarily corporate expenses not allocated to the Company's insurance operations.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues (in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 448,646 $ 377,789 $ 1,427,060 $ 1,173,599 Ceded written premiums (98,709 ) (83,509 ) (295,833 ) (215,248 ) Net written premiums 349,937 294,280 1,131,227 958,351 Change in unearned premiums (1,185 ) (12,778 ) (140,496 ) (182,645 ) Net earned premiums 348,752 281,502 990,731 775,706 Fee income 8,489 6,841 25,572 20,028 Net investment income 39,644 27,086 108,424 71,953 Change in the fair value of equity securities 20,659 (5,533 ) 41,871 3,796 Net realized investment gains (losses) (8 ) 4,274 6,737 913 Change in allowance for credit losses on investments 4 (143 ) 490 (199 ) Other income 518 340 1,577 1,081 Total revenues 418,058 314,367 1,175,402 873,278 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 200,240 155,552 580,351 441,628 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 70,139 60,348 207,960 168,567 Interest expense 2,589 2,573 7,575 7,867 Other expenses 692 401 3,451 1,220 Total expenses 273,660 218,874 799,337 619,282 Income before income taxes 144,398 95,493 376,065 253,996 Total income tax expense 30,169 19,378 70,316 49,290 Net income 114,229 76,115 305,749 204,706 Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in net unrealized losses on available-for-sale investments, net of taxes 63,464 (23,511 ) 47,866 (20,109 ) Total comprehensive income $ 177,693 $ 52,604 $ 353,615 $ 184,597 Earnings per share: Basic $ 4.93 $ 3.30 $ 13.21 $ 8.89 Diluted $ 4.90 $ 3.26 $ 13.10 $ 8.79 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 23,175 23,058 23,150 23,036 Diluted 23,335 23,315 23,333 23,298

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets (in thousands) Investments: Fixed-maturity securities at fair value $ 3,467,038 $ 2,711,759 Equity securities at fair value 365,626 234,813 Real estate investments, net 15,045 14,791 Short-term investments - 5,589 Total investments 3,847,709 2,966,952 Cash and cash equivalents 111,691 126,694 Investment income due and accrued 26,083 21,689 Premiums receivable, net 134,952 143,212 Reinsurance recoverables, net 318,636 247,836 Ceded unearned premiums 55,370 52,516 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions 110,590 88,395 Intangible assets 3,538 3,538 Deferred income tax asset, net 34,995 55,699 Other assets 88,679 66,443 Total assets $ 4,732,243 $ 3,772,974 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 2,160,763 $ 1,692,875 Unearned premiums 844,701 701,351 Payable to reinsurers 43,215 47,582 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 39,780 44,922 Debt 184,053 183,846 Other liabilities 24,782 15,566 Total liabilities 3,297,294 2,686,142 Stockholders' equity 1,434,949 1,086,832 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,732,243 $ 3,772,974

