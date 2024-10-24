ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $99.2 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $80.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Excluding the gain on sale of MSRs and natural disaster expenses, adjusted net income(1) was $95.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $80.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

For the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $264.3 million, or $3.83 per diluted share, compared with $203.2 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. The year-to-date period ending September 30, 2024 included a provision for credit losses of $46.0 million, compared with $119.7 million for the same period in 2023.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, " This quarter's strong financial performance reflects our core franchise value, disciplined focus on enhancing shareholder returns and commitment to our customers. We achieved core deposit growth, sold additional MSRs at a gain, reduced GNMA nonaccrual exposure and grew tangible book value by over 19% annualized this quarter. We are building capital at a strong pace, with our TCE ratio now over 10% and CET1 ratio at 12%. We remain dedicated to the Southeast markets, which continue to grow and thrive."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (TE) was $215.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.1 million, or 1.0%, from last quarter and $6.3 million, or 3.0%, compared with the third quarter of 2023. The Company's net interest margin was 3.51% for the third quarter of 2024, down from 3.58% reported for the second quarter of 2024 and from 3.54% reported for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin this quarter compared with the second quarter of 2024 is primarily attributable to decreased yield on securities during the period, in addition to an increase in funding costs. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recognized approximately $2.3 million, or 0.04% to margin, related to positive inflation adjustments on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and accelerated accretion on an early bond payoff. The decrease in net interest margin compared with the same period in 2023 is due to the effect of overall increases in deposit costs over the last year, partially offset by increased yields on earning assets.

Yields on earning assets decreased five basis points during the quarter to 5.81%, compared with 5.86% in the second quarter of 2024. This decrease is primarily related to the $2.3 million in bond income recognized in the second quarter of 2024 noted above. Yields on earning assets increased 19 basis points compared with 5.62% for the third quarter of 2023. Yields on loans increased to 6.01% during the third quarter of 2024, compared with 6.00% for the second quarter of 2024 and 5.81% for the third quarter of 2023.

The Company's total cost of funds was 2.50% in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of two and 26 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively. Deposit costs increased only seven basis points during the third quarter of 2024 to 2.39%, compared with 2.32% in the second quarter of 2024. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 3.37% in the second quarter of 2024 to 3.44% in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase in money market and brokered deposit account balances and costs.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $19.0 million, or 21.4%, in the third quarter of 2024 to $69.7 million, compared with $88.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of decreased gain on securities and mortgage revenue. The second quarter of 2024 included a gain on conversion of Visa Class B stock of $12.6 million, compared with no such gain in the third quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking activity decreased by $8.5 million, or 18.2%, to $37.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $46.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. Gain on sale spreads decreased to 2.17% in the third quarter of 2024 from 2.45% for the second quarter of 2024. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased $170.1 million, or 12.8%, to $1.16 billion in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $1.33 billion for the second quarter of 2024. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $813.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared with $802.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Included in other noninterest income in the third quarter of 2024 was a $5.2 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights, compared with $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $3.6 million, or 2.3%, to $151.8 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared with $155.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded natural disaster expenses of $150,000. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a reduction in FDIC special assessment expense of $895,000. Excluding these items, adjusted expenses(1) decreased approximately $4.6 million, or 3.0%, to $151.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 from $156.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in adjusted expenses(1) resulted from a $1.2 million decrease in loan servicing expenses as a result of the sale of mortgage servicing rights beginning in the second quarter of 2024. Also contributing to the decrease in adjusted expenses were $1.0 million of additional deferred origination costs in our equipment finance division and a reduction of $1.0 million in problem loan expenses. Management continues to focus on operating efficiency, and the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) improved to 54.25% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 55.00% in the second quarter of 2024.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 21.2%, compared with 28.2% for the second quarter of 2024. Tax expense during the second quarter of 2024 included a $4.8 million expense related to the termination of certain BOLI policies.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2024 were $26.40 billion, compared with $25.20 billion at December 31, 2023. Debt securities available-for-sale increased to $1.44 billion, compared with $1.40 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans, net of unearned income, increased $695.7 million, or 4.6% annualized, to $20.96 billion at September 30, 2024, compared with $20.27 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans held for sale increased to $553.4 million at September 30, 2024 from $281.3 million at December 31, 2023.

At September 30, 2024, total deposits amounted to $21.88 billion, compared with $20.71 billion at December 31, 2023. During the third quarter of 2024, deposits grew $435.1 million, with noninterest bearing accounts increasing $21.1 million, money market accounts increasing $83.6 million, retail CDs increasing $60.4 million and brokered CDs increasing $403.7 million, with such increases offset in part by a $12.6 million decrease in savings accounts and a 121.0 million decrease in interest bearing demand accounts. Noninterest bearing accounts as a percentage of total deposits was minimally changed, such that at September 30, 2024, noninterest bearing deposit accounts represented $6.67 billion, or 30.5% of total deposits, compared with $6.49 billion, or 31.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2024 totaled $3.68 billion, an increase of $254.6 million, or 7.4%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $264.3 million during the first nine months of 2024, partially offset by dividends declared, share repurchases and an improvement in other comprehensive loss of $20.2 million resulting from changes in interest rates on the Company's investment portfolio. Tangible book value per share(1) increased $3.87 per share, or 15.4% annualized, during the first nine months of 2024 to $37.51 at September 30, 2024. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 10.24% at September 30, 2024, compared with 9.64% at the end of 2023. The Company had no repurchases of its shares in the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

Credit Quality

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.1 million, keeping the allowance for credit losses at 1.60% of loans, compared with a provision of $18.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved 30 basis points to 0.44% during the quarter. Approximately $8.2 million, or 7.0%, of the nonperforming assets at September 30, 2024 were GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans, which have minimal loss exposure. Excluding these government-guaranteed loans, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased two basis points to 0.41% at September 30, 2024, compared with 0.39% at the second quarter of 2024. The Company sold a pool of MSRs during the third quarter of 2024 which reduced exposure to nonperforming GNMA-guaranteed mortgage loans by $85.4 million. The net charge-off ratio improved to 15 basis points for the third quarter of 2024, from 18 basis points in the second quarter of 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company's board of directors, on October 18, 2024, authorized the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of its outstanding common stock. Repurchases of shares, which are authorized to occur through October 31, 2025, will be made, if at all, in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be made from time to time in the open market or by negotiated transactions. The amount and timing of repurchases will be based on a variety of factors, including share acquisition price, regulatory limitations and other market and economic factors. The program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares. The board's authorization is a continuation of and increase in the Company's previously announced share repurchase program which was set to expire on October 31 and under which the Company has repurchased $8.3 million of its outstanding common stock in the past 12 months.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, October 25, 2024, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-481-2939. The conference call ID is Ameris Bancorp. A replay of the call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call until November 1, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529. The conference replay access code is 1525671. The financial information discussed will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com. Participants also may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES Financial Highlights Table 1 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 EARNINGS Net income $ 99,212 $ 90,785 $ 74,312 $ 65,934 $ 80,115 $ 264,309 $ 203,171 Adjusted net income(1) $ 95,187 $ 80,763 $ 75,612 $ 73,568 $ 80,115 $ 251,562 $ 202,685 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per share available to common shareholders Basic $ 1.44 $ 1.32 $ 1.08 $ 0.96 $ 1.16 $ 3.84 $ 2.94 Diluted $ 1.44 $ 1.32 $ 1.08 $ 0.96 $ 1.16 $ 3.83 $ 2.94 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 1.38 $ 1.17 $ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 1.16 $ 3.64 $ 2.93 Cash dividends per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 Book value per share (period end) $ 53.30 $ 51.64 $ 50.42 $ 49.62 $ 48.41 $ 53.30 $ 48.41 Tangible book value per share (period end)(1) $ 37.51 $ 35.79 $ 34.52 $ 33.64 $ 32.38 $ 37.51 $ 32.38 Weighted average number of shares Basic 68,798,093 68,824,150 68,808,393 68,824,004 68,879,352 68,811,727 69,023,201 Diluted 69,066,298 69,013,834 69,014,116 69,014,793 68,994,247 69,031,666 69,129,921 Period end number of shares 69,067,019 69,066,573 69,115,263 69,053,341 69,138,461 69,067,019 69,138,461 Market data High intraday price $ 65.40 $ 51.18 $ 53.99 $ 53.84 $ 45.34 $ 65.40 $ 50.54 Low intraday price $ 48.21 $ 44.23 $ 44.00 $ 34.26 $ 33.21 $ 44.00 $ 28.33 Period end closing price $ 62.39 $ 50.35 $ 48.38 $ 53.05 $ 38.39 $ 62.39 $ 38.39 Average daily volume 379,896 301,784 407,898 390,190 361,167 362,808 429,170 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.49 % 1.41 % 1.18 % 1.03 % 1.25 % 1.36 % 1.07 % Adjusted return on average assets(1) 1.43 % 1.25 % 1.20 % 1.15 % 1.25 % 1.30 % 1.07 % Return on average common equity 10.91 % 10.34 % 8.63 % 7.73 % 9.56 % 9.98 % 8.26 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1) 14.99 % 13.35 % 12.88 % 12.81 % 14.35 % 13.77 % 12.46 % Earning asset yield (TE) 5.81 % 5.86 % 5.73 % 5.69 % 5.62 % 5.80 % 5.46 % Total cost of funds 2.50 % 2.48 % 2.41 % 2.32 % 2.24 % 2.46 % 1.96 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.51 % 3.58 % 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.54 % 3.53 % 3.63 % Efficiency ratio 53.49 % 51.68 % 55.64 % 56.80 % 52.21 % 53.52 % 52.64 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)(1) 54.25 % 55.00 % 54.56 % 52.87 % 52.02 % 54.61 % 52.49 % CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end) Shareholders' equity to assets 13.94 % 13.45 % 13.58 % 13.60 % 13.02 % 13.94 % 13.02 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 10.24 % 9.72 % 9.71 % 9.64 % 9.11 % 10.24 % 9.11 % OTHER DATA (period end) Full time equivalent employees Banking Division 2,056 2,073 2,082 2,088 2,082 2,056 2,082 Retail Mortgage Division 592 595 596 595 601 592 601 Warehouse Lending Division 9 9 8 7 8 9 8 Premium Finance Division 76 74 73 75 78 76 78 Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,733 2,751 2,759 2,765 2,769 2,733 2,769 Branch locations 164 164 164 164 164 164 164 Deposits per branch location $ 133,410 $ 130,757 $ 128,033 $ 126,271 $ 125,551 $ 133,410 $ 125,551 (1) Considered non-GAAP financial measure - See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in tables 9A - 9E

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES Income Statement Table 2 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 325,622 $ 317,664 $ 303,393 $ 303,487 $ 304,699 $ 946,679 $ 868,675 Interest on taxable securities 15,555 16,948 13,092 14,033 14,754 45,595 44,969 Interest on nontaxable securities 336 335 330 326 331 1,001 1,009 Interest on deposits in other banks 13,633 12,376 12,637 14,368 10,769 38,646 33,568 Total interest income 355,146 347,323 329,452 332,214 330,553 1,031,921 948,221 Interest expense Interest on deposits 129,698 121,245 118,174 111,749 102,999 369,117 244,268 Interest on other borrowings 11,388 14,157 9,890 14,364 19,803 35,435 75,010 Total interest expense 141,086 135,402 128,064 126,113 122,802 404,552 319,278 Net interest income 214,060 211,921 201,388 206,101 207,751 627,369 628,943 Provision for loan losses 6,313 25,348 25,523 30,401 30,095 57,184 123,114 Provision for unfunded commitments (204 ) (6,570 ) (4,422 ) (7,438 ) (5,634 ) (11,196 ) (3,415 ) Provision for other credit losses (2 ) (5 ) 4 (11 ) (2 ) (3 ) 5 Provision for credit losses 6,107 18,773 21,105 22,952 24,459 45,985 119,704 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 207,953 193,148 180,283 183,149 183,292 581,384 509,239 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 12,918 12,672 11,759 12,252 12,092 37,349 34,323 Mortgage banking activity 37,947 46,399 39,430 31,461 36,290 123,776 108,424 Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,163 1,211 1,202 1,234 1,221 3,576 3,167 Gain (loss) on securities (8 ) 12,335 (7 ) (288 ) (16 ) 12,320 (16 ) Other noninterest income 17,689 16,094 13,494 11,589 13,594 47,277 40,682 Total noninterest income 69,709 88,711 65,878 56,248 63,181 224,298 186,580 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 88,700 88,201 82,930 75,966 81,898 259,831 244,144 Occupancy and equipment 11,716 12,559 12,885 13,197 12,745 37,160 38,253 Data processing and communications expenses 15,221 15,193 14,654 14,028 12,973 45,068 39,458 Credit resolution-related expenses(1) (110 ) 840 486 157 (1,360 ) 1,216 (77 ) Advertising and marketing 4,089 3,571 2,545 2,974 2,723 10,205 8,882 Amortization of intangible assets 4,180 4,407 4,422 4,425 4,425 13,009 13,819 Other noninterest expenses 27,981 30,586 30,789 38,264 28,042 89,356 84,791 Total noninterest expense 151,777 155,357 148,711 149,011 141,446 455,845 429,270 Income before income tax expense 125,885 126,502 97,450 90,386 105,027 349,837 266,549 Income tax expense 26,673 35,717 23,138 24,452 24,912 85,528 63,378 Net income $ 99,212 $ 90,785 $ 74,312 $ 65,934 $ 80,115 $ 264,309 $ 203,171 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.44 $ 1.32 $ 1.08 $ 0.96 $ 1.16 $ 3.83 $ 2.94 (1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES Period End Balance Sheet Table 3 Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 231,515 $ 257,297 $ 235,931 $ 230,470 $ 241,137 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,127,641 1,104,897 975,321 936,834 1,304,636 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,441,552 1,531,047 1,414,419 1,402,944 1,424,081 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 161,220 148,538 147,022 141,512 141,859 Other investments 63,899 96,613 77,480 71,794 104,957 Loans held for sale 553,379 570,180 364,332 281,332 381,466 Loans, net of unearned income 20,964,981 20,992,603 20,600,260 20,269,303 20,201,079 Allowance for credit losses (334,457 ) (336,218 ) (320,023 ) (307,100 ) (290,104 ) Loans, net 20,630,524 20,656,385 20,280,237 19,962,203 19,910,975 Other real estate owned 9,482 2,213 2,158 6,199 3,397 Premises and equipment, net 210,931 213,255 214,801 216,435 217,564 Goodwill 1,015,646 1,015,646 1,015,646 1,015,646 1,015,646 Other intangible assets, net 74,941 79,120 83,527 87,949 92,375 Cash value of bank owned life insurance 460,699 376,458 396,804 395,778 393,769 Other assets 418,353 469,079 447,767 454,603 465,968 Total assets $ 26,399,782 $ 26,520,728 $ 25,655,445 $ 25,203,699 $ 25,697,830 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 6,670,320 $ 6,649,220 $ 6,538,322 $ 6,491,639 $ 6,589,610 Interest-bearing 15,208,945 14,794,923 14,459,068 14,216,870 14,000,735 Total deposits 21,879,265 21,444,143 20,997,390 20,708,509 20,590,345 Other borrowings 346,446 946,413 631,380 509,586 1,209,553 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 131,811 131,312 130,814 130,315 129,817 Other liabilities 360,892 432,246 411,123 428,542 421,046 Total liabilities 22,718,414 22,954,114 22,170,707 21,776,952 22,350,761 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 72,698 72,697 72,683 72,516 72,514 Capital stock 1,954,532 1,950,846 1,948,352 1,945,385 1,942,852 Retained earnings 1,772,989 1,684,218 1,603,832 1,539,957 1,484,424 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (15,724 ) (38,020 ) (39,959 ) (35,939 ) (60,818 ) Treasury stock (103,127 ) (103,127 ) (100,170 ) (95,172 ) (91,903 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,681,368 3,566,614 3,484,738 3,426,747 3,347,069 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 26,399,782 $ 26,520,728 $ 25,655,445 $ 25,203,699 $ 25,697,830 Other Data Earning assets $ 24,312,672 $ 24,443,878 $ 23,578,834 $ 23,103,719 $ 23,558,078 Intangible assets 1,090,587 1,094,766 1,099,173 1,103,595 1,108,021 Interest-bearing liabilities 15,687,202 15,872,648 15,221,262 14,856,771 15,340,105 Average assets 26,442,984 25,954,808 25,295,088 25,341,990 25,525,913 Average common shareholders' equity 3,618,052 3,530,869 3,462,871 3,383,554 3,324,960

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES Asset Quality Information Table 4 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 366,852 $ 357,232 $ 348,727 $ 339,180 $ 326,783 $ 348,727 $ 258,163 Adoption of ASU 2022-02 - - - - - - (1,711 ) Provision for loan losses 6,313 25,348 25,523 30,401 30,095 57,184 123,114 Provision for unfunded commitments (204 ) (6,570 ) (4,422 ) (7,438 ) (5,634 ) (11,196 ) (3,415 ) Provision for other credit losses (2 ) (5 ) 4 (11 ) (2 ) (3 ) 5 Provision for credit losses 6,107 18,773 21,105 22,952 24,459 45,985 119,704 Charge-offs 15,352 16,845 18,457 20,104 19,488 50,654 55,114 Recoveries 7,278 7,692 5,857 6,699 7,426 20,827 18,138 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 8,074 9,153 12,600 13,405 12,062 29,827 36,976 Ending balance $ 364,885 $ 366,852 $ 357,232 $ 348,727 $ 339,180 $ 364,885 $ 339,180 Allowance for loan losses $ 334,457 $ 336,218 $ 320,023 $ 307,100 $ 290,104 $ 334,457 $ 290,104 Allowance for unfunded commitments 30,362 30,566 37,136 41,558 48,996 30,362 48,996 Allowance for other credit losses 66 68 73 69 80 66 80 Total allowance for credit losses $ 364,885 $ 366,852 $ 357,232 $ 348,727 $ 339,180 $ 364,885 $ 339,180 Non-Performing Assets Nonaccrual portfolio loans $ 87,339 $ 85,878 $ 80,448 $ 60,961 $ 53,806 $ 87,339 $ 53,806 Other real estate owned 9,482 2,213 2,158 6,199 3,397 9,482 3,397 Repossessed assets 19 22 29 17 22 19 22 Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 12,234 15,909 15,811 16,988 11,891 12,234 11,891 Non-performing portfolio assets $ 109,074 $ 104,022 $ 98,446 $ 84,165 $ 69,116 $ 109,074 $ 69,116 Serviced GNMA-guaranteed mortgage nonaccrual loans 8,168 93,520 84,238 90,156 80,752 8,168 80,752 Total non-performing assets $ 117,242 $ 197,542 $ 182,684 $ 174,321 $ 149,868 $ 117,242 $ 149,868 Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing portfolio assets as a percent of total assets 0.41 % 0.39 % 0.38 % 0.33 % 0.27 % 0.41 % 0.27 % Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.44 % 0.74 % 0.71 % 0.69 % 0.58 % 0.44 % 0.58 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.25 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES Loan Information Table 5 Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Loans by Type Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,949,957 $ 2,860,973 $ 2,758,716 $ 2,688,929 $ 2,632,836 Consumer 210,310 217,787 232,993 241,552 259,797 Indirect automobile 10,891 16,335 24,022 34,257 47,108 Mortgage warehouse 985,910 1,070,921 891,336 818,728 852,823 Municipal 449,561 454,967 477,567 492,668 497,093 Premium Finance 1,246,452 1,151,261 998,726 946,562 1,007,334 Real estate - construction and development 2,232,114 2,336,987 2,264,346 2,129,187 2,236,686 Real estate - commercial and farmland 8,249,981 8,103,634 8,131,248 8,059,754 7,865,389 Real estate - residential 4,629,805 4,779,738 4,821,306 4,857,666 4,802,013 Total loans $ 20,964,981 $ 20,992,603 $ 20,600,260 $ 20,269,303 $ 20,201,079 Loans by Risk Grade Pass $ 20,676,342 $ 20,623,416 $ 20,221,302 $ 19,846,731 $ 19,812,895 Other assets especially mentioned 124,479 115,477 137,225 203,725 187,449 Substandard 164,160 253,710 241,733 218,847 200,735 Total loans $ 20,964,981 $ 20,992,603 $ 20,600,260 $ 20,269,303 $ 20,201,079

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES Average Balances Table 6 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Earning Assets Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 997,308 $ 899,866 $ 923,845 $ 936,733 $ 864,028 $ 940,548 $ 907,433 Investment securities - taxable 1,733,418 1,663,841 1,599,705 1,591,567 1,650,164 1,665,902 1,688,656 Investment securities - nontaxable 41,496 41,396 41,287 40,227 40,896 41,393 42,168 Loans held for sale 575,461 491,000 323,351 405,080 464,452 463,680 510,690 Loans 21,023,629 20,820,361 20,320,678 20,252,773 20,371,689 20,722,659 20,121,143 Total Earning Assets $ 24,371,312 $ 23,916,464 $ 23,208,866 $ 23,226,380 $ 23,391,229 $ 23,834,182 $ 23,270,090 Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,622,952 $ 6,558,427 $ 6,403,300 $ 6,572,190 $ 6,655,191 $ 6,528,572 $ 6,838,618 NOW accounts 3,753,528 3,824,538 3,829,977 3,760,992 3,661,701 3,802,501 3,917,476 MMDA 6,508,770 6,251,719 5,952,389 5,994,361 5,527,731 6,238,615 5,176,794 Savings accounts 765,909 781,588 795,887 817,075 915,678 781,072 976,684 Retail CDs 2,478,875 2,430,416 2,378,678 2,281,357 2,200,413 2,429,505 1,947,739 Brokered CDs 1,493,352 1,167,174 1,381,382 1,122,684 1,441,854 1,347,836 991,554 Total Deposits 21,623,386 21,013,862 20,741,613 20,548,659 20,402,568 21,128,101 19,848,865 Non-Deposit Funding Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase - 1 - - - - - FHLB advances 358,332 548,251 219,589 538,096 943,855 375,328 1,436,753 Other borrowings 298,073 307,449 308,210 311,091 312,572 304,554 330,035 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 131,547 131,050 130,551 130,054 129,554 131,052 129,059 Total Non-Deposit Funding 787,952 986,751 658,350 979,241 1,385,981 810,934 1,895,847 Total Funding $ 22,411,338 $ 22,000,613 $ 21,399,963 $ 21,527,900 $ 21,788,549 $ 21,939,035 $ 21,744,712

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest Income Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 13,633 $ 12,376 $ 12,637 $ 14,368 $ 10,769 $ 38,646 $ 33,568 Debt securities - taxable 15,555 16,948 13,092 14,033 14,754 45,595 44,969 Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 426 423 418 413 418 1,267 1,277 Loans held for sale 9,142 8,189 5,348 6,846 7,460 22,679 22,865 Loans (TE) 317,358 310,347 298,907 297,501 298,102 926,612 848,375 Total Earning Assets $ 356,114 $ 348,283 $ 330,402 $ 333,161 $ 331,503 $ 1,034,799 $ 951,054 Interest Expense Interest-Bearing Deposits NOW accounts $ 20,535 $ 21,020 $ 20,574 $ 19,293 $ 17,255 $ 62,129 $ 50,291 MMDA 61,620 58,332 53,953 54,002 45,683 173,905 108,716 Savings accounts 960 984 986 974 1,791 2,930 5,375 Retail CDs 26,775 25,711 24,576 22,257 19,013 77,062 41,393 Brokered CDs 19,808 15,198 18,085 15,223 19,257 53,091 38,493 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 129,698 121,245 118,174 111,749 102,999 369,117 244,268 Non-Deposit Funding FHLB advances 4,443 7,167 2,578 7,089 12,543 14,188 52,213 Other borrowings 3,514 3,574 3,879 3,798 3,821 10,967 13,072 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 3,431 3,416 3,433 3,477 3,439 10,280 9,725 Total Non-Deposit Funding 11,388 14,157 9,890 14,364 19,803 35,435 75,010 Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 141,086 $ 135,402 $ 128,064 $ 126,113 $ 122,802 $ 404,552 $ 319,278 Net Interest Income (TE) $ 215,028 $ 212,881 $ 202,338 $ 207,048 $ 208,701 $ 630,247 $ 631,776

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES Yields(1) Table 8 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Earning Assets Interest-bearing deposits in banks 5.44 % 5.53 % 5.50 % 6.09 % 4.94 % 5.49 % 4.95 % Debt securities - taxable 3.57 % 4.10 % 3.29 % 3.50 % 3.55 % 3.66 % 3.82 % Debt securities - nontaxable (TE) 4.08 % 4.11 % 4.07 % 4.07 % 4.06 % 4.09 % 4.05 % Loans held for sale 6.32 % 6.71 % 6.65 % 6.71 % 6.37 % 6.53 % 5.99 % Loans (TE) 6.01 % 6.00 % 5.92 % 5.83 % 5.81 % 5.97 % 5.64 % Total Earning Assets 5.81 % 5.86 % 5.73 % 5.69 % 5.62 % 5.80 % 5.46 % Interest-Bearing Deposits NOW accounts 2.18 % 2.21 % 2.16 % 2.04 % 1.87 % 2.18 % 1.72 % MMDA 3.77 % 3.75 % 3.65 % 3.57 % 3.28 % 3.72 % 2.81 % Savings accounts 0.50 % 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.47 % 0.78 % 0.50 % 0.74 % Retail CDs 4.30 % 4.25 % 4.16 % 3.87 % 3.43 % 4.24 % 2.84 % Brokered CDs 5.28 % 5.24 % 5.27 % 5.38 % 5.30 % 5.26 % 5.19 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3.44 % 3.37 % 3.31 % 3.17 % 2.97 % 3.38 % 2.51 % Non-Deposit Funding Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase - % - % - % - % - % - % - % FHLB advances 4.93 % 5.26 % 4.72 % 5.23 % 5.27 % 5.05 % 4.86 % Other borrowings 4.69 % 4.68 % 5.06 % 4.84 % 4.85 % 4.81 % 5.30 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 10.38 % 10.48 % 10.58 % 10.61 % 10.53 % 10.48 % 10.07 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 5.75 % 5.77 % 6.04 % 5.82 % 5.67 % 5.84 % 5.29 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3.55 % 3.53 % 3.43 % 3.35 % 3.22 % 3.51 % 2.86 % Net Interest Spread 2.26 % 2.33 % 2.30 % 2.34 % 2.40 % 2.29 % 2.60 % Net Interest Margin(2) 3.51 % 3.58 % 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.54 % 3.53 % 3.63 % Total Cost of Funds(3) 2.50 % 2.48 % 2.41 % 2.32 % 2.24 % 2.46 % 1.96 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets. (3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES Non-GAAP Reconciliations Adjusted Net Income Table 9A Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Net income available to common shareholders $ 99,212 $ 90,785 $ 74,312 $ 65,934 $ 80,115 $ 264,309 $ 203,171 Adjustment items: Gain on sale of MSR (5,245 ) (4,713 ) - - - (9,958 ) - Gain on conversion of Visa Class B-1 stock - (12,554 ) - - - (12,554 ) - Gain on BOLI proceeds - (466 ) (998 ) - - (1,464 ) (486 ) FDIC special assessment - (895 ) 2,909 11,566 - 2,014 - Natural disaster expenses 150 - - - - 150 - Gain on bank premises - - - (1,903 ) - - - Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 1) 1,070 3,814 (611 ) (2,029 ) - 4,273 - After tax adjustment items (4,025 ) (14,814 ) 1,300 7,634 - (17,539 ) (486 ) Tax expense attributable to BOLI restructuring - 4,792 - - - 4,792 - Adjusted net income $ 95,187 $ 80,763 $ 75,612 $ 73,568 $ 80,115 $ 251,562 $ 202,685 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,066,298 69,013,834 69,014,116 69,014,793 68,994,247 69,031,666 69,129,921 Net income per diluted share $ 1.44 $ 1.32 $ 1.08 $ 0.96 $ 1.16 $ 3.83 $ 2.94 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.38 $ 1.17 $ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 1.16 $ 3.64 $ 2.93 Average assets $ 26,442,984 $ 25,954,808 $ 25,295,088 $ 25,341,990 $ 25,525,913 $ 25,899,617 $ 25,426,064 Return on average assets 1.49 % 1.41 % 1.18 % 1.03 % 1.25 % 1.36 % 1.07 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.43 % 1.25 % 1.20 % 1.15 % 1.25 % 1.30 % 1.07 % Average common equity $ 3,618,052 $ 3,530,869 $ 3,462,871 $ 3,383,554 $ 3,324,960 $ 3,537,559 $ 3,289,706 Average tangible common equity $ 2,525,421 $ 2,433,958 $ 2,361,544 $ 2,277,810 $ 2,214,775 $ 2,440,619 $ 2,174,958 Return on average common equity 10.91 % 10.34 % 8.63 % 7.73 % 9.56 % 9.98 % 8.26 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 14.99 % 13.35 % 12.88 % 12.81 % 14.35 % 13.77 % 12.46 % Note 1: Tax effect is calculated utilizing a 21% rate for taxable adjustments. Gain on BOLI proceeds is non-taxable and no tax effect is included.