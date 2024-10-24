BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: EBC), the holding company of Eastern Bank, today announced its 2024 third quarter financial results.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss of $6.2 million included the initial provision on non-purchased credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loans of $40.9 million and merger-related charges of $30.5 million. Operating net income of $49.7 million, or 0.25 per diluted share.

Merger EPS accretion and cost saves on track to exceed original estimates.

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis of 2.97%, an increase of 0.33%, including net discount accretion from the Cambridge merger of 0.18%.

Trust and investment advisory fees increased $8.2 million, or 122%, from the prior quarter to $14.9 million, due primarily to increased assets under management ("AUM") as a result of the merger.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share ended the quarter at $17.09 and $12.17, respectively.

Non-performing loans ("NPLs") increased by $84.7 million to $124.5 million, or 0.70% of total loans, due primarily to purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans acquired from Cambridge that were thoroughly assessed by the Credit teams and adequately reserved.

The Board declared a 9% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.12 per share.

As of and for three months ended Linked quarter Change (Unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 ? $ ? % Earnings Net (loss) income $ (6,188 ) $ 26,331 $ (32,519 ) (124 )% Per share, diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.19 ) (119 )% Operating net income* $ 49,665 $ 36,519 $ 13,146 36 % Per share, diluted* $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.03 14 % Net interest income $ 169,855 $ 128,649 $ 41,206 32 % NIM - FTE (1)* 2.97 % 2.64 % 0.33 % NM Noninterest income $ 33,528 $ 25,348 $ 8,180 32 % Operating noninterest income* $ 32,907 $ 31,146 $ 1,761 6 % Noninterest expense $ 159,753 $ 109,869 $ 49,884 45 % Operating noninterest expense* $ 130,850 $ 105,255 $ 25,595 24 % Efficiency ratio 78.5 % 71.3 % 7.2 % NM Operating efficiency ratio* 60.1 % 63.7 % (3.6 )% NM Balance sheet Period-end balances Loans $ 18,064,126 $ 14,145,520 $ 3,918,606 28 % Deposits $ 21,216,854 $ 17,537,809 $ 3,679,045 21 % Average balances Loans $ 17,274,903 $ 14,113,343 $ 3,161,560 22 % Deposits $ 20,858,252 $ 17,751,502 $ 3,106,750 18 % Capital Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets* 10.69 % 11.73 % (1.04 )% NM CET1 capital ratio (2) 15.52 % 18.63 % (3.11 )% NM Book value per share $ 17.09 $ 16.80 $ 0.29 2 % Tangible book value per share* $ 12.17 $ 13.60 $ (1.43 ) (11 )% Asset quality Non-performing loans $ 124,503 $ 39,771 $ 84,732 213 % Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.70 % 0.28 % 0.42 % NM Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans (1) 0.12 % (0.02 )% 0.14 % NM (1) Presented on an annualized basis. (2) CET1 capital ratio as of September 30, 2024 is a preliminary estimate. *Non-GAAP

On July 12, 2024, the Company completed its merger ("the merger") with Cambridge Bancorp ("Cambridge"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, and therefore the third quarter financial results reflect the partial quarter impact of the merger. The merger added approximately $3.7 billion in loans, $3.9 billion in deposits, each at fair value, and $4.7 billion in AUM.

" This quarter marked a transformational moment in Eastern's history, as we closed on our merger with Cambridge Trust," said Bob Rivers, Executive Chair and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and Eastern Bank. " This combination represents a powerful step forward in achieving our strategic vision, positioning us as a stronger, more competitive institution and Greater Boston's leading local bank. I want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

Denis Sheahan, Chief Executive Officer, added, " While we've grown, our focus remains deeply rooted in the Greater Boston community. Our expanded capabilities allow us to better serve the consumers and businesses that drive this region's economy, by providing comprehensive, one-stop banking and wealth management solutions, ensuring that we remain a committed resource in their success."

" Following successful bank and wealth system conversions, we are on track to achieve the merger-related financial targets that were set forth at the time of our announcement just over a year ago," said David Rosato, Chief Financial Officer. " This accomplishment underscores the strength of our integration strategy and our commitment to deliver shareholder value."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets were $25.5 billion at September 30, 2024, representing an increase of $4.5 billion, or 21.2% from June 30, 2024.

Cash and equivalents increased $138.6 million to $889.5 million.

Securities increased $56.3 million, or 1.2%, to $4.6 billion, due to an increase in the market value of available for sale securities ("AFS securities") driven by lower interest rates, partially offset by principal runoff. Acquired securities totaling $883.0 million were sold following completion of the merger.

Loans totaled $18.1 billion, representing an increase of $3.9 billion, or 27.7%, due to the addition of Cambridge. Eastern-originated loans declined modestly by $16.1 million, or 0.1%, in the quarter.

Deposits totaled $21.2 billion, representing an increase of $3.7 billion, or 21.0%. The merger added $3.9 billion of deposits. Legacy Eastern deposits decreased $195 million, or 0.9%, due primarily to a seasonal decline in municipal deposits, partially offset by an increase in time deposits.

FHLB advances decreased $0.1 million to $17.3 million. Proceeds from the securities sale were used to pay off FHLB advances of $782.0 million that the Company assumed through the merger.

Shareholders' equity was $3.7 billion, representing an increase of $703.7 million, due primarily to the common shares issued in the merger, as well as an increase in AOCI, partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings.

Please refer to Appendix E for more information on organic loan and deposit growth and the impact of the Cambridge merger, and Appendix F for a roll-forward of tangible shareholders' equity.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $169.9 million for the third quarter, compared to $128.6 million, representing an increase of $41.2 million, due to an increase in the net interest margin and increased average earning assets.

Net interest income included net accretion income of $10.8 million from purchase accounting adjustments in connection with the merger.

The net interest margin on a FTE basis was 2.97%, representing a 33 basis point increase and included net discount accretion of 18 basis points from the Cambridge merger.

Total interest-earning assets yield increased 41 basis points from the prior quarter to 4.60%, due primarily to an increase in loan yields of 39 basis points, as well as higher other short-term investment balances.

Total interest-bearing liabilities cost increased 6 basis points to 2.50%.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $33.5 million for the third quarter, compared to $25.3 million, representing an increase of $8.2 million. Operating noninterest income was $32.9 million, compared to $31.1 million, representing an increase of $1.8 million.

Trust and investment advisory fees increased $8.2 million to $14.9 million, due primarily to increased AUM as a result of the merger.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $0.2 million to $8.1 million.

Debit card processing fees increased $0.3 million to $3.8 million.

Customer swap income increased $0.1 million to $0.6 million.

Income from investments held in rabbi trust accounts increased $1.8 million to $3.6 million.

Losses on sales of mortgage loans held for sale were $0.4 million, compared to losses of $0.2 million in the prior quarter.

There were no losses on sales of AFS securities in the third quarter, compared to losses of $7.6 million in the prior quarter.

Other noninterest income decreased $9.8 million to $2.9 million, due in part to the merger-related disposal of fixed assets totaling $3.0 million. The prior quarter included an early termination payment of $7.8 million received from the early withdrawal of a $100 million deposit contract.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $159.8 million, compared to $109.9 million, an increase of $49.9 million. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in merger-related expenses of $23.9 million. Operating noninterest expense was $130.9 million, compared to $105.3 million, representing an increase of $25.6 million.

Salaries and employee benefits expense was $93.8 million, an increase of $28.5 million. The increase in salaries expense of $24.6 million was due primarily to the addition of colleagues, and an increase in merger-related expenses of $11.8 million, including retention bonuses and severance payments. The increase in employee benefits expense of $3.9 million was attributable to an increase in federal payroll tax expense of $1.4 million, as well as the addition of colleagues and the increased market value of investments held in rabbi trust accounts by the Company's defined contribution supplemental executive retirement plan ("DC SERP").

Office occupancy and equipment expense was $14.5 million, an increase of $4.4 million, due primarily to merger-related expenses of $2.6 million, as well as the addition of leases and equipment from the merger.

Data processing expense was $19.5 million, an increase of $1.5 million.

Professional services expense was $9.0 million, an increase of $4.7 million, due primarily to merger-related expenses of $4.5 million.

Marketing expense was $1.6 million, a decrease of $0.3 million.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance expense was $3.2 million, a decrease of $1.3 million. The prior quarter included a FDIC special assessment of $1.9 million.

Amortization of intangible assets was $6.2 million, an increase of $5.7 million, driven primarily by the amortization of core deposit intangibles and wealth management intangibles in connection with the merger.

Other noninterest expense was $12.1 million, an increase of $6.7 million, due primarily to an increase in provision for off balance sheet credit exposures of $2.9 million, including a $1.9 million initial provision on off balance sheet credit exposures acquired from Cambridge, as well as merger-related contract termination fees of $2.6 million.

Please refer to Appendix D for additional detail on merger-related charges.

ASSET QUALITY

Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $124.5 million, or 0.70% of total loans, at September 30, 2024 compared to $39.8 million, or 0.28% of total loans, at the end of the prior quarter. The increase in NPLs was driven primarily by purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans acquired from Cambridge that were on non-accrual status at September 30, 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $5.1 million, or 0.12% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to total net recoveries of $0.8 million, or 0.02% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter, respectively.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses totaling $47.0 million, including a $40.9 million initial provision on non-PCD loans acquired from Cambridge. The remaining provision was primarily associated with individual reserves on commercial real estate loans during the quarter.

The allowance for loan losses was $253.8 million at September 30, 2024, or 1.43% of total loans, compared to $156.1 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The allowance in the third quarter included a $55.8 million initial allowance on PCD loans and a $40.9 million allowance established via the aforementioned initial provision on non-PCD loans, both related to the merger.

DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, representing a $0.01, or 9%, increase. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 3, 2024.

The Company repurchased 836,399 shares of common stock during the third quarter at a weighted average price of $15.08, for an aggregate purchase price of $12.6 million.

ABOUT EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Eastern Bank. Founded in 1818, Eastern Bank is Greater Boston's leading local bank with more than 110 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut. As of September 30, 2024, Eastern Bank had approximately $25.5 billion in assets. Eastern provides a full range of banking and wealth management solutions for consumers and businesses of all sizes including through its Cambridge Trust Wealth Management division, the largest bank-owned investment advisor in Massachusetts with approximately $8.4 billion in assets under management, and takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes more than $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern is comprised of deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

*Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure used in the press release.

A non-GAAP financial measure is defined as a numerical measure of the Company's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding (or including) amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") in the Company's statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements).

The Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses to evaluate the Company's performance, and which exclude the effects of certain transactions that management believes are unrelated to its core business and are therefore not necessarily indicative of its current performance or financial position. Management believes excluding these items facilitates greater visibility for investors into the Company's core business as well as underlying trends that may, to some extent, be obscured by inclusion of such items in the corresponding GAAP financial measures. Except as otherwise indicated, these non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release exclude discontinued operations.

There are items in the Company's financial statements that impact its financial results, but which management believes are unrelated to the Company's core business. Accordingly, the Company presents noninterest income on an operating basis, total operating revenue, noninterest expense on an operating basis, operating net income, operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (discussed further below), and the operating efficiency ratio. Each of these figures excludes the impact of such applicable items because management believes such exclusion can provide greater visibility into the Company's core business and underlying trends. Such items that management does not consider to be core to the Company's business include (i) income and expenses from investments held in rabbi trusts, (ii) gains and losses on sales of securities available for sale, net, (iii) gains and losses on the sale of other assets, (iv) rabbi trust employee benefits, (v) impairment charges on tax credit investments and associated tax credit benefits, (vi) other real estate owned ("OREO") gains, (vii) merger and acquisition expenses, (viii) the non-cash pension settlement charge recognized related to the defined benefit plan, (ix) certain discrete tax items, and (x) net income from discontinued operations. Return on average tangible shareholders' equity, operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity as well as the operating efficiency ratio also further exclude the effect of amortization of intangible assets. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total noninterest income and total noninterest expense because each contains income or expense components, as applicable, such as income associated with rabbi trust accounts and rabbi trust employee benefit expense, which are market-driven, and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, reconciliations of the Company's outlook for its noninterest income on an operating basis and its noninterest expense on an operating basis to an outlook for total noninterest income and total noninterest expense are not provided.

Management also presents tangible assets, tangible shareholders' equity, average tangible shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share, the ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, and operating return on average shareholders' equity (discussed further above), each of which excludes the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets and in the case of tangible net income (loss), return on average tangible shareholders' equity and operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity excludes the after-tax impact of amortization of intangible assets, as management believes these financial measures provide investors with the ability to further assess the Company's performance, identify trends in its core business and provide a comparison of its capital adequacy to other companies. The Company includes the tangible ratios because management believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tools used by management to assess performance and identify trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered an alternative or substitute for financial results or measures determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities, a measure of its liquidity position or an indication of funds available for its cash needs. An item which management considers to be non-core and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular period. In addition, management's methodology for calculating non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the methodologies employed by other banking companies to calculate the same or similar performance measures, and accordingly, the Company's reported non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the same or similar performance measures reported by other banking companies. Please refer to Appendices A-E for reconciliations of the Company's GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures in this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target", "outlook" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in the forward-looking statements.

Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include; adverse developments in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; increased competitive pressures; changes in interest rates and resulting changes in competitor or customer behavior, mix or costs of sources of funding, and deposit amounts and composition; risks associated with the Company's implementation of the merger, including that revenue or expense synergies may not fully materialize for the Company in the timeframe expected or at all, or may be more costly to achieve; that following completion of the merger, Eastern's business may not perform as expected due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors; that Eastern is unable to successfully implement integration strategies; that Eastern's expansion of services or capabilities resulting from the merger may be more challenging than anticipated; reputational risks and the reaction of customers to the transaction; the inability to implement onboarding plans and other consequences associated with mergers; the diversion of management time and Company resources on merger-related issues; and disruptions arising from transitions in management personnel; adverse national or regional economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets or banking sector; legislative and regulatory changes and related compliance costs that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries, including Eastern Bank, are engaged, including the effect of, and changes in, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, such as the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; market and monetary fluctuations, including inflationary or recessionary pressures, interest rate sensitivity, liquidity constraints, increased borrowing and funding costs, and fluctuations due to actual or anticipated changes to federal tax laws; the realizability of deferred tax assets; the Company's ability to successfully implement its risk mitigation strategies; asset and credit quality deterioration, including adverse developments in local or regional real estate markets that decrease collateral values associated with existing loans; operational risks such as cybersecurity incidents, natural disasters, and pandemics, including COVID-19 and the failure of the Company to execute its planned share repurchases. For further discussion of such factors, please see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)

Certain information in this press release is presented as reviewed by the Company's management and includes information derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

As of and for the three months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Earnings data Net interest income $ 169,855 $ 128,649 $ 129,900 $ 133,307 $ 137,205 Noninterest income 33,528 25,348 27,692 26,739 19,157 Total revenue 203,383 153,997 157,592 160,046 156,362 Noninterest expense 159,753 109,869 101,202 121,029 101,748 Pre-tax, pre-provision income 43,630 44,128 56,390 39,017 54,614 Provision for allowance for loan losses 46,983 6,126 7,451 5,198 7,328 Pre-tax (loss) income (3,353 ) 38,002 48,939 33,819 47,286 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (6,188 ) 26,331 38,647 31,509 63,464 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations - - - 286,994 (4,351 ) Net (loss) income (6,188 ) 26,331 38,647 318,503 59,113 Operating net income (non-GAAP) 49,665 36,519 38,081 16,875 52,085 Per-share data (Loss) earnings per share, diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 1.95 $ 0.36 Continuing operations $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.39 Discontinued operations $ - $ - $ - $ 1.76 $ (0.03 ) Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 Book value per share $ 17.09 $ 16.80 $ 16.72 $ 16.86 $ 13.87 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 12.17 $ 13.60 $ 13.51 $ 13.65 $ 10.14 Profitability Return on average assets (2) (0.10 )% 0.50 % 0.74 % 0.59 % 1.18 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (2) 0.79 % 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.31 % 0.97 % Return on average shareholders' equity (2) (0.70 )% 3.62 % 5.23 % 4.66 % 9.91 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (2) 5.60 % 5.03 % 5.17 % 2.51 % 8.14 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (2) (3) (0.26 )% 4.54 % 6.52 % 6.06 % 13.46 % Operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (2) (3) 8.45 % 6.28 % 6.42 % 3.27 % 11.07 % Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 2.97 % 2.64 % 2.68 % 2.69 % 2.77 % Cost of deposits (2) 1.82 % 1.78 % 1.66 % 1.51 % 1.33 % Efficiency ratio 78.5 % 71.3 % 64.2 % 75.6 % 65.1 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4) 60.1 % 63.7 % 61.6 % 73.3 % 60.5 % Balance Sheet (end of period) Total assets $ 25,507,187 $ 21,044,169 $ 21,174,804 $ 21,133,278 $ 21,146,292 Total loans 18,064,126 14,145,520 14,088,747 13,973,428 13,919,275 Total deposits 21,216,854 17,537,809 17,666,733 17,596,217 17,424,169 Total loans / total deposits 85 % 81 % 80 % 79 % 80 % Asset quality Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") $ 253,821 $ 156,146 $ 149,190 $ 148,993 $ 155,146 ALLL / total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") 203.87 % 392.61 % 260.94 % 283.49 % 326.86 % Total NPLs / total loans 0.70 % 0.28 % 0.41 % 0.38 % 0.34 % Net charge-offs ("NCOs") (recoveries) / average total loans (2) 0.12 % (0.02 )% 0.21 % 0.32 % 0.00 % Capital adequacy Shareholders' equity / assets 14.39 % 14.10 % 13.95 % 14.08 % 11.57 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.69 % 11.73 % 11.58 % 11.71 % 8.73 % (1) Total assets, average assets and average tangible shareholders' equity components as of and for the three months ended Sep 30, 2023 and Dec 31, 2023 presented in this table include discontinued operations. (2) Presented on an annualized basis. (3) The return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio and operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio exclude the amortization of intangible assets, net of tax. (4) The operating efficiency ratio excludes the amortization of intangible assets.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of Sep 30, 2024 change from (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 ASSETS ? $ ? % ? $ ? % Cash and due from banks $ 98,299 $ 72,890 $ 72,689 $ 25,409 35 % $ 25,610 35 % Short-term investments 791,177 677,958 536,119 113,219 17 % 255,058 48 % Cash and cash equivalents 889,476 750,848 608,808 138,628 18 % 280,668 46 % Available for sale ("AFS") securities 4,163,352 4,097,842 4,261,518 65,510 2 % (98,166 ) (2 )% Held to maturity ("HTM") securities 427,459 436,712 455,900 (9,253 ) (2 )% (28,441 ) (6 )% Total securities 4,590,811 4,534,554 4,717,418 56,257 1 % (126,607 ) (3 )% Loans held for sale 1,993 1,308 23,892 685 52 % (21,899 ) (92 )% Loans: Commercial and industrial 3,340,029 3,084,186 3,087,509 255,843 8 % 252,520 8 % Commercial real estate 7,174,861 5,440,411 5,396,912 1,734,450 32 % 1,777,949 33 % Commercial construction 513,519 447,157 382,615 66,362 15 % 130,904 34 % Business banking 1,321,179 1,108,163 1,087,799 213,016 19 % 233,380 21 % Total commercial loans 12,349,588 10,079,917 9,954,835 2,269,671 23 % 2,394,753 24 % Residential real estate 4,080,736 2,562,808 2,550,861 1,517,928 59 % 1,529,875 60 % Consumer home equity 1,361,971 1,254,105 1,193,859 107,866 9 % 168,112 14 % Other consumer 271,831 248,690 219,720 23,141 9 % 52,111 24 % Total loans 18,064,126 14,145,520 13,919,275 3,918,606 28 % 4,144,851 30 % Allowance for loan losses (253,821 ) (156,146 ) (155,146 ) (97,675 ) 63 % (98,675 ) 64 % Unamortized prem./disc. and def. fees (308,243 ) (35,601 ) (19,307 ) (272,642 ) 766 % (288,936 ) 1497 % Net loans 17,502,062 13,953,773 13,744,822 3,548,289 25 % 3,757,240 27 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,865 5,879 37,125 (14 ) - % (31,260 ) (84 )% Premises and equipment 78,776 60,910 59,033 17,866 29 % 19,743 33 % Bank-owned life insurance 203,635 166,710 163,700 36,925 22 % 39,935 24 % Goodwill and other intangibles, net 1,057,509 565,196 566,709 492,313 87 % 490,800 87 % Deferred income taxes, net 319,206 276,064 416,081 43,142 16 % (96,875 ) (23 )% Prepaid expenses 201,285 183,245 156,113 18,040 10 % 45,172 29 % Other assets 656,569 545,682 527,873 110,887 20 % 128,696 24 % Assets of discontinued operations - - 124,718 - - % (124,718 ) (100 )% Total assets $ 25,507,187 $ 21,044,169 $ 21,146,292 $ 4,463,018 21 % $ 4,360,895 21 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 5,856,171 $ 4,808,938 $ 5,177,015 $ 1,047,233 22 % $ 679,156 13 % Interest checking accounts 4,562,226 3,532,811 3,671,871 1,029,415 29 % 890,355 24 % Savings accounts 1,681,093 1,238,009 1,393,545 443,084 36 % 287,548 21 % Money market investment 5,572,277 5,014,900 4,709,149 557,377 11 % 863,128 18 % Certificates of deposit 3,545,087 2,943,151 2,472,589 601,936 20 % 1,072,498 43 % Total deposits 21,216,854 17,537,809 17,424,169 3,679,045 21 % 3,792,685 22 % Borrowed funds: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 17,342 17,415 673,525 (73 ) - % (656,183 ) (97 )% Escrow deposits of borrowers 29,405 20,155 24,947 9,250 46 % 4,458 18 % Interest rate swap collateral funds 24,070 11,370 16,900 12,700 112 % 7,170 42 % Total borrowed funds 70,817 48,940 715,372 21,877 45 % (644,555 ) (90 )% Other liabilities 548,378 489,947 525,378 58,431 12 % 23,000 4 % Liabilities of discontinued operations - - 34,820 - - % (34,820 ) (100 )% Total liabilities 21,836,049 18,076,696 18,699,739 3,759,353 21 % 3,136,310 17 % Shareholders' equity: Common shares 2,150 1,770 1,766 380 21 % 384 22 % Additional paid-in capital 2,246,134 1,673,722 1,661,136 572,412 34 % 584,998 35 % Unallocated common shares held by the employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP") (129,077 ) (130,295 ) (133,992 ) 1,218 (1 )% 4,915 (4 )% Retained earnings 2,048,042 2,076,566 1,747,225 (28,524 ) (1 )% 300,817 17 % Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), net of tax (496,111 ) (654,290 ) (829,582 ) 158,179 (24 )% 333,471 (40 )% Total shareholders' equity 3,671,138 2,967,473 2,446,553 703,665 24 % 1,224,585 50 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,507,187 $ 21,044,169 $ 21,146,292 $ 4,463,018 21 % $ 4,360,895 21 %

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended Three months ended Sep 30, 2024 change from three months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Interest and dividend income: ? $ ? % ? $ ? % Interest and fees on loans $ 230,824 $ 172,514 $ 169,274 $ 58,310 34 % $ 61,550 36 % Taxable interest and dividends on securities 22,421 22,724 24,191 (303 ) (1 )% (1,770 ) (7 )% Non-taxable interest and dividends on securities 1,444 1,439 1,434 5 - % 10 1 % Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 11,329 10,699 7,269 630 6 % 4,060 56 % Total interest and dividend income 266,018 207,376 202,168 58,642 28 % 63,850 32 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 95,334 78,473 59,607 16,861 21 % 35,727 60 % Interest on borrowings 829 254 5,356 575 226 % (4,527 ) (85 )% Total interest expense 96,163 78,727 64,963 17,436 22 % 31,200 48 % Net interest income 169,855 128,649 137,205 41,206 32 % 32,650 24 % Provision for allowance for loan losses 46,983 6,126 7,328 40,857 667 % 39,655 541 % Net interest income after provision for allowance for loan losses 122,872 122,523 129,877 349 - % (7,005 ) (5 )% Noninterest income: Trust and investment advisory fees 14,909 6,711 6,235 8,198 122 % 8,674 139 % Service charges on deposit accounts 8,140 7,930 7,403 210 3 % 737 10 % Debit card processing fees 3,806 3,522 3,388 284 8 % 418 12 % Interest rate swap income 565 418 1,695 147 35 % (1,130 ) (67 )% Income (losses) from investments held in rabbi trusts 3,591 1,761 (1,523 ) 1,830 104 % 5,114 (336 )% Losses on sales of commercial and industrial loans - - (2,651 ) - - % 2,651 (100 )% Losses on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net (385 ) (152 ) (164 ) (233 ) 153 % (221 ) 135 % Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net - (7,557 ) - 7,557 (100 )% - - % Other 2,902 12,715 4,774 (9,813 ) (77 )% (1,872 ) (39 )% Total noninterest income 33,528 25,348 19,157 8,180 32 % 14,371 75 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 93,759 65,218 60,898 28,541 44 % 32,861 54 % Office occupancy and equipment 14,470 10,109 8,641 4,361 43 % 5,829 67 % Data processing 19,504 17,990 13,443 1,514 8 % 6,061 45 % Professional services 8,982 4,250 7,125 4,732 111 % 1,857 26 % Marketing expenses 1,576 1,910 1,765 (334 ) (17 )% (189 ) (11 )% Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance 3,200 4,508 2,808 (1,308 ) (29 )% 392 14 % Amortization of intangible assets 6,210 504 504 5,706 1132 % 5,706 1132 % Other 12,052 5,380 6,564 6,672 124 % 5,488 84 % Total noninterest expense 159,753 109,869 101,748 49,884 45 % 58,005 57 % (Loss) income before income tax expense (benefit) (3,353 ) 38,002 47,286 (41,355 ) (109 )% (50,639 ) (107 )% Income tax expense (benefit) 2,835 11,671 (16,178 ) (8,836 ) (76 )% 19,013 (118 )% Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (6,188 ) $ 26,331 $ 63,464 $ (32,519 ) (124 )% $ (69,652 ) (110 )% Net loss from discontinued operations $ - $ - $ (4,351 ) $ - - % $ 4,351 (100 )% Net (loss) income $ (6,188 ) $ 26,331 $ 59,113 $ (32,519 ) (124 )% $ (65,301 ) (110 )% Share data: Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 196,700,222 163,145,255 162,370,469 33,554,967 21 % 34,329,753 21 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 197,706,644 163,499,296 162,469,887 34,207,348 21 % 35,236,757 22 % (Loss) earnings per share, basic: Continuing operations $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.39 $ (0.19 ) (119 )% $ (0.42 ) (108 )% Discontinued operations $ - $ - $ (0.03 ) $ - 0 % $ 0.03 (100 )% (Loss) earnings per share, basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.36 $ (0.19 ) (119 )% $ (0.39 ) (108 )% (Loss) earnings per share, diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.39 $ (0.19 ) (119 )% $ (0.42 ) (108 )% Discontinued operations $ - $ - $ (0.03 ) $ - 0 % $ 0.03 (100 )% (Loss) earnings per share, diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.36 $ (0.19 ) (119 )% $ (0.39 ) (108 )%

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Nine months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 Change Interest and dividend income: ? $ ? % Interest and fees on loans $ 573,319 $ 483,676 $ 89,643 19 % Taxable interest and dividends on securities 68,518 77,451 (8,933 ) (12 )% Non-taxable interest and dividends on securities 4,320 4,302 18 - % Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 29,848 27,384 2,464 9 % Total interest and dividend income 676,005 592,813 83,192 14 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 246,265 158,686 87,579 55 % Interest on borrowings 1,336 17,025 (15,689 ) (92 )% Total interest expense 247,601 175,711 71,890 41 % Net interest income 428,404 417,102 11,302 3 % Provision for allowance for loan losses 60,560 14,854 45,706 308 % Net interest income after provision for allowance for loan losses 367,844 402,248 (34,404 ) (9 )% Noninterest income: Trust and investment advisory fees 28,164 18,136 10,028 55 % Service charges on deposit accounts 23,578 21,117 2,461 12 % Debit card processing fees 10,575 10,071 504 5 % Interest rate swap income 1,650 2,112 (462 ) (22 )% Income from investments held in rabbi trusts 9,670 4,336 5,334 123 % Losses on sales of commercial and industrial loans - (2,651 ) 2,651 (100 )% Losses on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net (595 ) (288 ) (307 ) 107 % Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (7,557 ) (333,170 ) 325,613 (98 )% Other 21,083 15,845 5,238 33 % Total noninterest income (loss) 86,568 (264,492 ) 351,060 (133 )% Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 223,448 185,264 38,184 21 % Office occupancy and equipment 33,763 26,797 6,966 26 % Data processing 54,003 38,555 15,448 40 % Professional services 16,744 13,277 3,467 26 % Marketing expenses 5,001 4,899 102 2 % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance 9,993 8,388 1,605 19 % Amortization of intangible assets 7,218 1,299 5,919 456 % Other 20,654 19,094 1,560 8 % Total noninterest expense 370,824 297,573 73,251 25 % Income (loss) before income tax expense 83,588 (159,817 ) 243,405 (152 )% Income tax expense (benefit) 24,798 (65,619 ) 90,417 (138 )% Net income (loss) from continuing operations 58,790 (94,198 ) 152,988 (162 )% Net income from discontinued operations - 7,872 (7,872 ) (100 )% Net income (loss) $ 58,790 $ (86,326 ) $ 145,116 (168 )% Share data: Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 174,398,692 162,199,158 12,199,534 8 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 175,270,559 162,260,503 13,010,056 8 % Earnings (loss) per share, basic: Continuing operations $ 0.34 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.92 (159 )% Discontinued operations $ - $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) (100 )% Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.34 $ (0.53 ) $ 0.87 (164 )% Earnings (loss) per share, diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.34 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.92 (159 )% Discontinued operations $ - $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) (100 )% Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.53 ) $ 0.87 (164 )%

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID, & AVERAGE YIELDS As of and for the three months ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1): Commercial $ 11,935,922 $ 167,712 5.59 % $ 10,103,674 $ 128,402 5.11 % $ 9,988,712 $ 128,051 5.09 % Residential 3,772,420 40,484 4.27 % 2,563,646 24,313 3.81 % 2,553,150 22,988 3.57 % Consumer 1,568,372 27,026 6.86 % 1,446,543 23,960 6.66 % 1,386,350 22,227 6.36 % Total loans 17,276,714 235,222 5.42 % 14,113,863 176,675 5.03 % 13,928,212 173,266 4.94 % Total investment securities 5,322,650 24,259 1.81 % 5,428,583 24,555 1.82 % 5,777,173 26,009 1.79 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 833,184 11,329 5.41 % 787,387 10,699 5.47 % 537,602 7,269 5.36 % Total interest-earning assets 23,432,548 270,810 4.60 % 20,329,833 211,929 4.19 % 20,242,987 206,544 4.05 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,606,357 912,302 1,033,879 Total assets $ 25,038,905 $ 21,242,135 $ 21,276,866 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings $ 1,646,532 $ 1,526 0.37 % $ 1,259,573 $ 42 0.01 % $ 1,441,636 $ 43 0.01 % Interest checking 4,548,231 13,428 1.17 % 3,739,590 8,827 0.95 % 3,903,062 6,302 0.64 % Money market 5,631,626 39,994 2.83 % 4,975,843 34,022 2.75 % 4,836,895 27,695 2.27 % Time deposits 3,365,392 40,386 4.77 % 2,933,160 35,582 4.88 % 2,341,684 25,567 4.33 % Total interest-bearing deposits 15,191,781 95,334 2.50 % 12,908,166 78,473 2.45 % 12,523,277 59,607 1.89 % Borrowings 89,398 829 3.69 % 49,536 254 2.06 % 414,252 5,356 5.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,281,179 96,163 2.50 % 12,957,702 78,727 2.44 % 12,937,529 64,963 1.99 % Demand deposit accounts 5,666,471 4,843,336 5,257,704 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 564,961 512,996 541,827 Total liabilities 21,512,611 18,314,034 18,737,060 Shareholders' equity 3,526,294 2,928,101 2,539,806 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,038,905 $ 21,242,135 $ 21,276,866 Net interest income - FTE $ 174,647 $ 133,202 $ 141,581 Net interest rate spread (2) 2.10 % 1.75 % 2.06 % Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 8,151,369 $ 7,372,131 $ 7,305,458 Net interest margin - FTE (4) 2.97 % 2.64 % 2.77 % (1) Includes non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin - FTE represents fully-taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Please refer to Appendix B to this press release for a reconciliation of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income. (5) Presented on an annualized basis.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID, & AVERAGE YIELDS As of and for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1): Commercial $ 10,692,519 $ 422,955 5.28 % $ 9,892,337 $ 365,298 4.94 % Residential 2,971,889 88,791 3.99 % 2,526,980 66,593 3.52 % Consumer 1,478,664 74,224 6.71 % 1,371,761 63,333 6.17 % Total loans 15,143,072 585,970 5.17 % 13,791,078 495,224 4.80 % Total investment securities 5,441,498 74,015 1.82 % 6,442,141 82,903 1.72 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 732,738 29,848 5.44 % 721,025 27,384 5.08 % Total interest-earning assets 21,317,308 689,833 4.32 % 20,954,244 605,511 3.86 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,157,155 952,378 Total assets $ 22,474,463 $ 21,906,622 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings $ 1,402,050 $ 1,609 0.15 % $ 1,570,803 $ 172 0.01 % Interest checking 4,012,872 30,442 1.01 % 4,177,492 17,155 0.55 % Money market 5,118,366 104,512 2.73 % 4,979,820 74,612 2.00 % Time deposits 3,029,125 109,702 4.84 % 2,184,631 66,747 4.08 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13,562,413 246,265 2.43 % 12,912,746 158,686 1.64 % Borrowings 63,334 1,336 2.82 % 478,347 17,025 4.76 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,625,747 247,601 2.43 % 13,391,093 175,711 1.75 % Demand deposit accounts 5,168,176 5,469,593 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 537,418 512,546 Total liabilities 19,331,341 19,373,232 Shareholders' equity 3,143,122 2,533,390 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,474,463 $ 21,906,622 Net interest income - FTE $ 442,232 $ 429,800 Net interest rate spread (2) 1.89 % 2.11 % Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 7,691,561 $ 7,563,151 Net interest margin - FTE (4) 2.77 % 2.74 % (1) Includes non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin - FTE represents fully-taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Please refer to Appendix B to this press release for a reconciliation of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income. (5) Presented on an annualized basis.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1) As of Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Commercial $ 105,099 $ 26,139 $ 40,986 $ 35,107 $ 31,703 Residential 10,450 6,789 6,697 8,725 8,075 Consumer 8,954 6,843 9,490 8,725 7,687 Total non-accrual loans 124,503 39,771 57,173 52,557 47,465 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more: - - - - - Total non-performing loans 124,503 39,771 57,173 52,557 47,465 Other real estate owned - - - - - Other non-performing assets: - - - - - Total non-performing assets (1) $ 124,503 $ 39,771 $ 57,173 $ 52,557 $ 47,465 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.70 % 0.28 % 0.41 % 0.38 % 0.34 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.49 % 0.19 % 0.27 % 0.25 % 0.22 % (1) Non-performing assets are comprised of NPLs, other real estate owned ("OREO"), and non-performing securities. NPLs consist of non-accrual loans and loans that are more than 90 days past due but still accruing interest. OREO consists of real estate properties, which primarily serve as collateral to secure the Company's loans, that it controls due to foreclosure or acceptance of a deed in lieu of foreclosure.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) Three months ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average total loans $ 17,274,903 $ 14,113,343 $ 14,013,714 $ 13,961,061 $ 13,926,194 Allowance for loan losses, beginning of the period 156,146 149,190 148,993 155,146 147,955 Charged-off loans: Commercial and industrial - - - 2 11 Commercial real estate 4,520 - 7,250 8,008 - Commercial construction - - - - - Business banking 675 1,002 102 3,745 303 Residential real estate 18 - 10 - - Consumer home equity - 32 2 - - Other consumer 561 658 651 536 731 Total charged-off loans 5,774 1,692 8,015 12,291 1,045 Recoveries on loans previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial 7 56 25 11 120 Commercial real estate 64 2,011 132 190 2 Commercial construction - - - - - Business banking 319 199 410 573 609 Residential real estate 61 27 31 34 30 Consumer home equity 19 91 - 1 39 Other consumer 166 138 163 131 108 Total recoveries 636 2,522 761 940 908 Net loans charged-off (recovered): Commercial and industrial (7 ) (56 ) (25 ) (9 ) (109 ) Commercial real estate 4,456 (2,011 ) 7,118 7,818 (2 ) Commercial construction - - - - - Business banking 356 803 (308 ) 3,172 (306 ) Residential real estate (43 ) (27 ) (21 ) (34 ) (30 ) Consumer home equity (19 ) (59 ) 2 (1 ) (39 ) Other consumer 395 520 488 405 623 Total net loans charged-off (recovered) 5,138 (830 ) 7,254 11,351 137 Initial allowance established for Cambridge's PCD loans 55,830 - - - - Provision for allowance for loan losses (2) 46,983 6,126 7,451 5,198 7,328 Total allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 253,821 $ 156,146 $ 149,190 $ 148,993 $ 155,146 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans outstanding during this period (1) 0.12 % (0.02 )% 0.21 % 0.32 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 1.43 % 1.11 % 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.12 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 203.87 % 392.61 % 260.94 % 283.49 % 326.86 % (1) Presented on an annualized basis. (2) Includes the initial provision on non-PCD loans acquired from Cambridge.

APPENDIX A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Earnings Metrics (1) For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." As of and for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (6,188 ) $ 26,331 $ 38,647 $ 31,509 $ 63,464 Add: Provision for non-PCD acquired loans 40,899 - - - - Noninterest income components: (Income) losses from investments held in rabbi trusts (3,591 ) (1,761 ) (4,318 ) (4,969 ) 1,523 Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net - 7,557 - - - Losses (gains) on sales of other assets 2,970 2 - - (2 ) Noninterest expense components: Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) 1,326 930 1,746 1,740 (586 ) Merger and acquisition expenses 27,577 3,684 1,816 1,865 3,630 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments 69,181 10,412 (756 ) (1,364 ) 4,565 Less: net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2) 13,328 224 (190 ) 13,270 15,944 Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax $ 55,853 $ 10,188 $ (566 ) $ (14,634 ) $ (11,379 ) Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 49,665 $ 36,519 $ 38,081 $ 16,875 $ 52,085 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 196,700,222 163,145,255 162,863,540 162,571,066 162,370,469 Diluted 197,706,644 163,499,296 163,188,410 162,724,398 162,469,887 (Loss) earnings per share from continuing operations, basic: $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.39 (Loss) earnings per share from continuing operations, diluted: $ (0.03 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.39 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 Return on average assets (3) (0.10 )% 0.50 % 0.74 % 0.59 % 1.18 % Add: Provision for non-PCD acquired loans (3) 0.65 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (Income) losses from investments held in rabbi trusts (3) (0.06 )% (0.03 )% (0.08 )% (0.09 )% 0.03 % Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (3) 0.00 % 0.14 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Losses (gains) on sales of other assets (3) 0.05 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) (3) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.03 % (0.01 )% Merger and acquisition expenses (3) 0.44 % 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.07 % Less: net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2) (3) 0.21 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.25 % 0.30 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (3) 0.79 % 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.31 % 0.97 % Return on average shareholders' equity (3) (0.70 )% 3.62 % 5.23 % 4.66 % 9.91 % Add: Provision for non-PCD acquired loans (3) 4.61 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (Income) losses from investments held in rabbi trusts (3) (0.41 )% (0.24 )% (0.58 )% (0.73 )% 0.24 % Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (3) 0.00 % 1.04 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Losses (gains) on sales of other assets (3) 0.34 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) (3) 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.24 % 0.26 % (0.09 )% Merger and acquisition expenses (3) 3.11 % 0.51 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.57 % Less: net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2) (3) 1.50 % 0.03 % (0.03 )% 1.96 % 2.49 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3) 5.60 % 5.03 % 5.17 % 2.51 % 8.14 % Tangible net income Net (loss) income (GAAP) (6,188 ) 26,331 38,647 31,509 63,464 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 6,210 504 504 505 504 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets (4) 1,720 140 140 140 142 Tangible net (loss) income (non-GAAP) (5) (1,698 ) 26,695 39,011 31,874 63,826 Average tangible shareholders' equity: Average total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,526,294 $ 2,928,101 $ 2,970,759 $ 2,682,600 $ 2,539,806 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles 974,546 565,523 566,027 597,234 658,591 Average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,551,748 $ 2,362,578 $ 2,404,732 $ 2,085,366 $ 1,881,215 Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3) (5) (0.26 )% 4.54 % 6.52 % 6.06 % 13.46 % Add: Provision for non-PCD acquired loans (3) 6.38 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (Income) losses from investments held in rabbi trusts (3) (0.56 )% (0.30 )% (0.72 )% (0.95 )% 0.32 % Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (3) 0.00 % 1.29 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Losses (gains) on sales of other assets (3) 0.46 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) (3) 0.21 % 0.16 % 0.29 % 0.33 % (0.12 )% Merger and acquisition expenses (3) 4.30 % 0.63 % 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.77 % Less: net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2) (3) 2.08 % 0.04 % (0.03 )% 2.52 % 3.36 % Operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3) (5) 8.45 % 6.28 % 6.42 % 3.27 % 11.07 % (1) Average assets, average goodwill and other intangibles, and average tangible shareholders' equity components for the three months ended Sep 30, 2023 and Dec 31, 2023 presented in this section include discontinued operations. (2) The net tax benefit (expense) associated with these items is generally determined by assessing whether each item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying our combined statutory tax rate only to those items included in net taxable income. The net tax benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to the tax benefit from state tax strategies associated with the utilization of capital losses as a result of the sale of securities in the first quarter of 2023. Upon the sale of securities in the first quarter of 2023, we established a valuation allowance of $17.4 million, as it was determined at that time that it was not more-likely-than-not that the entirety of the deferred tax asset related to the loss on such securities would be realized. Included in that $17.4 million was $2.8 million in expected lost state tax benefits. Following the execution of the sale of our insurance agency business in October 2023 and the resulting capital gain, coupled with tax planning strategies, a state tax benefit of $13.6 million was realized on the security sale losses. (3) Presented on an annualized basis. (4) The tax effect of amortization of intangible assets is calculated using the Company's combined statutory tax rate of 27.7% for the three months ended Dec 31, 2023 and the following periods, and 28.23% for the three months ended Sep 30, 2023. (5) The tangible net income (loss), return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio and operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity ratio exclude the amortization of intangible assets, net of tax.

APPENDIX B: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Revenues and Expenses For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 169,855 $ 128,649 $ 129,900 $ 133,307 $ 137,205 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP) (1) 4,792 4,553 4,483 4,483 4,376 Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 174,647 $ 133,202 $ 134,383 $ 137,790 $ 141,581 Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 33,528 $ 25,348 $ 27,692 $ 26,739 $ 19,157 Less: Income (losses) from investments held in rabbi trusts 3,591 1,761 4,318 4,969 (1,523 ) Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net - (7,557 ) - - - (Losses) gains on sales of other assets (2,970 ) (2 ) - - 2 Noninterest income on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 32,907 $ 31,146 $ 23,374 $ 21,770 $ 20,678 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 159,753 $ 109,869 $ 101,202 $ 121,029 $ 101,748 Less: Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) 1,326 930 1,746 1,740 (586 ) Merger and acquisition expenses 27,577 3,684 1,816 1,865 3,630 Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 130,850 $ 105,255 $ 97,640 $ 117,424 $ 98,704 Less: Amortization of intangible assets $ 6,210 $ 504 $ 504 $ 505 $ 504 Noninterest expense for calculating the operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) $ 124,640 $ 104,751 $ 97,136 $ 116,919 $ 98,200 Total revenue (GAAP) $ 203,383 $ 153,997 $ 157,592 $ 160,046 $ 156,362 Total operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 207,554 $ 164,348 $ 157,757 $ 159,560 $ 162,259 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 78.5 % 71.3 % 64.2 % 75.6 % 65.1 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 60.1 % 63.7 % 61.6 % 73.3 % 60.5 % (1) Interest income on tax-exempt loans and investment securities has been adjusted to a FTE basis using a marginal tax rate of 21.8%, 21.7%, 21.7%, 21.9%, and 21.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively. (2) The operating efficiency ratio excludes, in addition to the adjustments made to operating net income, the amortization of intangible assets. This measure is used by the Company when analyzing corporate performance and the Company believes that investors may find it useful.

APPENDIX C: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Capital Metrics For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." As of Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Tangible shareholders' equity: Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,671,138 $ 2,967,473 $ 2,952,831 $ 2,974,855 $ 2,446,553 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles (1) 1,057,509 565,196 565,701 566,205 657,824 Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 2,613,629 2,402,277 2,387,130 2,408,650 1,788,729 Tangible assets: Total assets (GAAP) 25,507,187 21,044,169 21,174,804 21,133,278 21,146,292 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles (1) 1,057,509 565,196 565,701 566,205 657,824 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 24,449,678 $ 20,478,973 $ 20,609,103 $ 20,567,073 $ 20,488,468 Shareholders' equity to assets ratio (GAAP) 14.39 % 14.10 % 13.95 % 14.08 % 11.57 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 10.69 % 11.73 % 11.58 % 11.71 % 8.73 % Common shares outstanding 214,802,602 176,687,829 176,631,477 176,426,993 176,376,675 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 17.09 $ 16.80 $ 16.72 $ 16.86 $ 13.87 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 12.17 $ 13.60 $ 13.51 $ 13.65 $ 10.14 (1) Includes goodwill and other intangible assets of discontinued operations as of September 30, 2023.