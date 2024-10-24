FLORENCE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB), the holding company of Oregon Pacific Bank, today reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million or $0.26 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Period-end deposits grew to $695.6 million and represented quarterly growth of $18.1 million, and growth of $35.1 million since December 31, 2023. "The bank's quarterly deposit growth was strong, and we are pleased to see a return to the normal seasonal deposit growth occurring in the latter half of the year," said Ron Green, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although we experienced modest margin compression during the quarter, we expect our strong core deposit base to support increased profitability as we transition into a more normalized rate environment."
During the quarter the bank's net interest margin contracted slightly to 3.59%, down from 3.65% in the second quarter. Margin compression was tied to a small increase in the cost of funds, which grew to 1.41%, up from 1.30% in the second quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to continued deposit pricing pressure, despite the Fed rate reduction on September 19, 2024. The bank continued to evaluate core-deposit pricing based on competitive rate pressures to retain deposits and placed low reliance on non-core funding. Callable brokered deposits totaled $18 million and Federal Home Loan term advances totaled $7.5 million at September 30, 2024, which was unchanged from June 30, 2024.
Period-end loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $565.5 million, representing quarterly growth of $2.5 million for the period ended September 30, 2024. Quarterly loan production for new and renewed loans totaled $18.6 million, with a weighted average effective rate of 7.45% and a weighted-average repricing life of 4.41 years. The third quarter loan yield grew to 5.47%, representing an increase of 0.04% over the prior quarter as new loan production continued to occur at a rate higher than the existing portfolio yield.
During the third quarter of 2024, the bank experienced a reduction in classified assets of $1.4 million, defined as loans and loan contingent liabilities internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans, adversely classified securities and other real estate owned. "We are pleased to see loan migration out of the classified asset category, back to performing loans," said James Atwood, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. "While some economic uncertainty continues, the bank remains in close contact with borrowers to proactively identify credit issues." During the third quarter of 2024 the bank recorded $150 thousand of provision for credit losses, and $35 thousand of provision for unfunded commitments, which occurred due to quarterly loan growth.
Noninterest income totaled $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and represented growth of $78 thousand compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The largest increase occurred in the trust fee income category, which grew $93 thousand from the prior quarter. This increase was tied to growth in Assets Under Management, which increased $12.7 million from June 30, 2024, and $40.4 million since December 31, 2023. The bank has five trust officers across four branch locations and believes future business opportunities will be significant, especially as national trust companies have continued to raise the minimum asset threshold to accept new trust clients. Offsetting the growth in trust income the bank also experienced a contraction of $55 thousand in the other income category compared to the second quarter 2024. During the second quarter the bank recognized a $34 thousand incentive payment through Visa associated with debit card processing. This payment was a one-time event and was not anticipated to be received in future periods.
During the third quarter 2024 noninterest expense totaled $6.2 million, representing an increase of $93 thousand from the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The largest expense fluctuation occurred in the occupancy category, as the bank renewed its general liability insurance effective August 1, 2024. While the bank has not had any claims activity, the bank saw annual premiums increase $23 thousand.
Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipates," "targets," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "goals," "believes" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could." The forward-looking statements made represent Oregon Pacific Bank's current estimates, projections, expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results and revenues, including but not limited to statements about performance, loan or deposit growth, loan prepayments, investment purchases, investment yields, strategic focus, capital position, liquidity, credit quality, special asset liquidation, noninterest income, noninterest expense and credit quality trends. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond Oregon Pacific Bank's control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the following uncertainties and risks. Oregon Pacific Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking the PSLRA's safe harbor provisions.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|Unaudited (dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
$
12,437
$
6,505
$
8,925
|Interest bearing deposits
25,874
10,559
11,216
|Securities
163,275
162,483
176,593
|Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
565,492
563,002
525,231
|Allowance for credit losses
(7,400
)
(7,250
)
(6,892
)
|Premises and equipment, net
13,444
13,403
13,024
|Bank owned life insurance
9,071
9,002
8,801
|Deferred tax asset
4,754
5,784
6,604
|Other assets
8,279
8,354
8,986
|Total assets
$
795,226
$
771,842
$
752,488
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits
|Demand - non-interest bearing
$
156,296
$
154,226
$
160,272
|Demand - interest bearing
278,563
285,802
270,677
|Money market
136,984
119,863
139,033
|Savings
65,456
64,458
69,018
|Certificates of deposit
58,289
53,126
30,917
|Total deposits
695,588
677,475
669,917
|FHLB borrowings
7,500
7,500
5,000
|Junior subordinated debenture
4,124
4,124
4,124
|Subordinated debenture
14,802
14,777
14,702
|Other liabilities
8,612
8,101
8,168
|Total liabilities
730,626
711,977
701,911
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock
21,491
21,388
21,212
|Retained earnings
49,385
47,538
41,859
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
(6,276
)
(9,061
)
(12,494
)
|Total stockholders' equity
64,600
59,865
50,577
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$
795,226
$
771,842
$
752,488
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans
$
7,746
$
7,548
$
6,587
$
22,437
$
18,660
|Securities
1,477
1,515
1,568
4,531
4,896
|Other interest income
314
224
373
736
1,090
|Total interest income
9,537
9,287
8,528
27,704
24,646
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
2,452
2,214
1,483
6,665
3,653
|Borrowed funds
319
335
231
1,027
686
|Total interest expense
2,771
2,549
1,714
7,692
4,339
|NET INTEREST INCOME
6,766
6,738
6,814
20,012
20,307
|Provision for credit losses on loans
150
141
-
331
70
|Provision (credit) for unfunded commitments
35
10
(123
)
5
(230
)
|Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses
6,581
6,587
6,937
19,676
20,467
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Trust fee income
1,030
937
848
2,867
2,675
|Service charges
371
361
359
1,079
1,026
|Mortgage loan sales
39
61
25
132
91
|Merchant card services
157
125
162
394
386
|Oregon Pacific Wealth Management income
336
316
294
952
821
|Other income
105
160
117
362
299
|Total noninterest income
2,038
1,960
1,805
5,786
5,298
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
3,651
3,634
3,164
10,918
9,374
|Outside services
669
639
678
2,026
1,818
|Occupancy & equipment
511
478
456
1,499
1,355
|Trust expense
615
635
545
1,867
1,560
|Loan and collection, OREO expense
21
20
9
55
60
|Advertising
88
96
93
239
339
|Supplies and postage
75
68
98
222
264
|Other operating expenses
549
516
532
1,653
1,558
|Total noninterest expense
6,179
6,086
5,575
18,479
16,328
|Income before taxes
2,440
2,461
3,167
6,983
9,437
|Provision for income taxes
593
595
820
1,680
2,424
|NET INCOME
$
1,847
$
1,866
$
2,347
$
5,303
$
7,013
|Quarterly Highlights
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Earnings
|Interest income
$
9,537
$
9,287
$
8,880
$
8,651
$
8,528
|Interest expense
2,771
2,549
2,371
2,056
1,714
|Net interest income
$
6,766
$
6,738
$
6,509
$
6,595
$
6,814
|Provision for credit losses on loans
150
141
40
80
-
|Provision (credit) for unfunded commitments
35
10
(40
)
(150
)
(123
)
|Noninterest income
2,038
1,960
1,789
1,857
1,805
|Noninterest expense
6,179
6,086
6,216
5,683
5,575
|Provision for income taxes
593
595
492
614
820
|Net income
$
1,847
$
1,866
$
1,590
$
2,225
$
2,347
|Average shares outstanding
7,134,259
7,135,227
7,115,125
7,094,180
7,094,180
|Average diluted shares outstanding
7,153,663
7,154,631
7,128,148
7,100,680
7,100,680
|Period end shares outstanding
7,134,259
7,135,227
7,135,615
7,094,180
7,094,180
|Period end diluted shares outstanding
7,153,663
7,154,631
7,155,019
7,100,680
7,100,680
|Earnings per share
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.22
$
0.31
$
0.33
|Diluted earnings per share
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.22
$
0.31
$
0.33
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets
0.93
%
0.96
%
0.83
%
1.17
%
1.22
%
|Return on average equity
12.12
%
13.01
%
11.43
%
17.45
%
18.65
%
|Net interest margin - tax equivalent
3.59
%
3.65
%
3.59
%
3.64
%
3.74
%
|Yield on loans
5.47
%
5.43
%
5.30
%
5.15
%
5.07
%
|Yield on securities
3.48
%
3.62
%
3.54
%
3.53
%
3.43
%
|Cost of deposits
1.41
%
1.30
%
1.20
%
1.00
%
0.86
%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.97
%
1.83
%
1.74
%
1.52
%
1.26
%
|Efficiency ratio
70.20
%
70.00
%
74.91
%
67.25
%
64.73
%
|Full-time equivalent employees
144
143
142
134
131
|Capital
|Tier 1 capital
$
87,101
$
85,416
$
83,699
$
82,278
$
80,082
|Leverage ratio
10.96
%
10.82
%
10.78
%
10.70
%
10.40
%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
14.65
%
14.36
%
14.33
%
14.28
%
14.34
%
|Tier 1 risk based ratio
14.65
%
14.36
%
14.33
%
14.28
%
14.34
%
|Total risk based ratio
15.90
%
15.61
%
15.58
%
15.53
%
15.59
%
|Book value per share
$
9.05
$
8.39
$
8.13
$
7.95
$
7.13
|Quarterly Highlights
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Asset quality
|Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
7,400
$
7,250
$
7,018
$
6,975
$
6,892
|Nonperforming loans (NPLs)
$
278
$
275
$
113
$
443
$
456
|Nonperforming assets (NPAs)
$
278
$
275
$
113
$
443
$
456
|Classified Assets (1)
$
10,363
$
11,778
$
9,668
$
9,186
$
4,252
|Net loan charge offs (recoveries)
$
-
$
(91
)
$
(3
)
$
(3
)
$
(6
)
|ACL as a percentage of net loans
1.31
%
1.29
%
1.27
%
1.30
%
1.31
%
|ACL as a percentage of NPLs
2661.87
%
2636.36
%
6210.62
%
1574.49
%
1511.40
%
|Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.00
%
-0.02
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
|Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.02
%
0.08
%
0.09
%
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.01
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
|Classified Asset Ratio (2)
10.97
%
12.63
%
10.66
%
10.29
%
4.89
%
|Past due as a percentage of total loans
0.24
%
0.19
%
0.29
%
0.15
%
0.12
%
|Off-balance sheet figures
|Unused credit commitments
$
99,229
$
97,763
$
99,498
$
105,900
$
103,163
|Trust assets under management (AUM)
$
267,061
$
254,380
$
242,222
$
226,695
$
219,268
|Oregon Pacific Wealth Management AUM
$
167,025
$
159,201
$
153,228
$
147,159
$
140,153
|End of period balances
|Total securities
$
163,275
$
162,483
$
170,740
$
177,599
$
176,593
|Total short term deposits
$
25,874
$
10,559
$
25,851
$
6,246
$
11,216
|Total loans net of allowance
$
558,092
$
555,752
$
543,927
$
529,687
$
518,339
|Total earning assets
$
756,571
$
737,936
$
749,463
$
722,855
$
715,273
|Total assets
$
795,226
$
771,842
$
787,435
$
760,986
$
752,488
|Total noninterest bearing deposits
$
156,296
$
154,226
$
155,038
$
155,693
$
160,272
|Total deposits
$
695,588
$
677,475
$
695,445
$
660,449
$
669,917
|Average balances
|Total securities
$
162,918
$
166,077
$
172,769
$
176,066
$
180,344
|Total short term deposits
$
22,887
$
16,430
$
14,663
$
12,637
$
27,510
|Total loans net of allowance
$
556,336
$
552,490
$
535,251
$
522,432
$
508,385
|Total earning assets
$
751,371
$
744,050
$
731,735
$
720,383
$
725,179
|Total assets
$
787,072
$
780,003
$
767,409
$
756,740
$
759,592
|Total noninterest bearing deposits
$
158,888
$
156,858
$
156,513
$
156,729
$
163,669
|Total deposits
$
689,948
$
685,983
$
672,409
$
668,296
$
681,749
|(1) Classified assets is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned.
|(2) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for credit losses.
Contacts
Editorial Contact:
Ron Green, President & Chief Executive Officer
ron.green@opbc.com
(541) 902-9800