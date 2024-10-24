FLORENCE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB), the holding company of Oregon Pacific Bank, today reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million or $0.26 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Period-end deposits grew to $695.6 million and represented quarterly growth of $18.1 million, and growth of $35.1 million since December 31, 2023. "The bank's quarterly deposit growth was strong, and we are pleased to see a return to the normal seasonal deposit growth occurring in the latter half of the year," said Ron Green, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although we experienced modest margin compression during the quarter, we expect our strong core deposit base to support increased profitability as we transition into a more normalized rate environment."

During the quarter the bank's net interest margin contracted slightly to 3.59%, down from 3.65% in the second quarter. Margin compression was tied to a small increase in the cost of funds, which grew to 1.41%, up from 1.30% in the second quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to continued deposit pricing pressure, despite the Fed rate reduction on September 19, 2024. The bank continued to evaluate core-deposit pricing based on competitive rate pressures to retain deposits and placed low reliance on non-core funding. Callable brokered deposits totaled $18 million and Federal Home Loan term advances totaled $7.5 million at September 30, 2024, which was unchanged from June 30, 2024.

Period-end loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $565.5 million, representing quarterly growth of $2.5 million for the period ended September 30, 2024. Quarterly loan production for new and renewed loans totaled $18.6 million, with a weighted average effective rate of 7.45% and a weighted-average repricing life of 4.41 years. The third quarter loan yield grew to 5.47%, representing an increase of 0.04% over the prior quarter as new loan production continued to occur at a rate higher than the existing portfolio yield.

During the third quarter of 2024, the bank experienced a reduction in classified assets of $1.4 million, defined as loans and loan contingent liabilities internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans, adversely classified securities and other real estate owned. "We are pleased to see loan migration out of the classified asset category, back to performing loans," said James Atwood, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer. "While some economic uncertainty continues, the bank remains in close contact with borrowers to proactively identify credit issues." During the third quarter of 2024 the bank recorded $150 thousand of provision for credit losses, and $35 thousand of provision for unfunded commitments, which occurred due to quarterly loan growth.

Noninterest income totaled $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and represented growth of $78 thousand compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The largest increase occurred in the trust fee income category, which grew $93 thousand from the prior quarter. This increase was tied to growth in Assets Under Management, which increased $12.7 million from June 30, 2024, and $40.4 million since December 31, 2023. The bank has five trust officers across four branch locations and believes future business opportunities will be significant, especially as national trust companies have continued to raise the minimum asset threshold to accept new trust clients. Offsetting the growth in trust income the bank also experienced a contraction of $55 thousand in the other income category compared to the second quarter 2024. During the second quarter the bank recognized a $34 thousand incentive payment through Visa associated with debit card processing. This payment was a one-time event and was not anticipated to be received in future periods.

During the third quarter 2024 noninterest expense totaled $6.2 million, representing an increase of $93 thousand from the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The largest expense fluctuation occurred in the occupancy category, as the bank renewed its general liability insurance effective August 1, 2024. While the bank has not had any claims activity, the bank saw annual premiums increase $23 thousand.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,437 $ 6,505 $ 8,925 Interest bearing deposits 25,874 10,559 11,216 Securities 163,275 162,483 176,593 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 565,492 563,002 525,231 Allowance for credit losses (7,400 ) (7,250 ) (6,892 ) Premises and equipment, net 13,444 13,403 13,024 Bank owned life insurance 9,071 9,002 8,801 Deferred tax asset 4,754 5,784 6,604 Other assets 8,279 8,354 8,986 Total assets $ 795,226 $ 771,842 $ 752,488 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 156,296 $ 154,226 $ 160,272 Demand - interest bearing 278,563 285,802 270,677 Money market 136,984 119,863 139,033 Savings 65,456 64,458 69,018 Certificates of deposit 58,289 53,126 30,917 Total deposits 695,588 677,475 669,917 FHLB borrowings 7,500 7,500 5,000 Junior subordinated debenture 4,124 4,124 4,124 Subordinated debenture 14,802 14,777 14,702 Other liabilities 8,612 8,101 8,168 Total liabilities 730,626 711,977 701,911 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 21,491 21,388 21,212 Retained earnings 49,385 47,538 41,859 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (6,276 ) (9,061 ) (12,494 ) Total stockholders' equity 64,600 59,865 50,577 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 795,226 $ 771,842 $ 752,488

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 7,746 $ 7,548 $ 6,587 $ 22,437 $ 18,660 Securities 1,477 1,515 1,568 4,531 4,896 Other interest income 314 224 373 736 1,090 Total interest income 9,537 9,287 8,528 27,704 24,646 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,452 2,214 1,483 6,665 3,653 Borrowed funds 319 335 231 1,027 686 Total interest expense 2,771 2,549 1,714 7,692 4,339 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,766 6,738 6,814 20,012 20,307 Provision for credit losses on loans 150 141 - 331 70 Provision (credit) for unfunded commitments 35 10 (123 ) 5 (230 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 6,581 6,587 6,937 19,676 20,467 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust fee income 1,030 937 848 2,867 2,675 Service charges 371 361 359 1,079 1,026 Mortgage loan sales 39 61 25 132 91 Merchant card services 157 125 162 394 386 Oregon Pacific Wealth Management income 336 316 294 952 821 Other income 105 160 117 362 299 Total noninterest income 2,038 1,960 1,805 5,786 5,298 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,651 3,634 3,164 10,918 9,374 Outside services 669 639 678 2,026 1,818 Occupancy & equipment 511 478 456 1,499 1,355 Trust expense 615 635 545 1,867 1,560 Loan and collection, OREO expense 21 20 9 55 60 Advertising 88 96 93 239 339 Supplies and postage 75 68 98 222 264 Other operating expenses 549 516 532 1,653 1,558 Total noninterest expense 6,179 6,086 5,575 18,479 16,328 Income before taxes 2,440 2,461 3,167 6,983 9,437 Provision for income taxes 593 595 820 1,680 2,424 NET INCOME $ 1,847 $ 1,866 $ 2,347 $ 5,303 $ 7,013

Quarterly Highlights 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Earnings Interest income $ 9,537 $ 9,287 $ 8,880 $ 8,651 $ 8,528 Interest expense 2,771 2,549 2,371 2,056 1,714 Net interest income $ 6,766 $ 6,738 $ 6,509 $ 6,595 $ 6,814 Provision for credit losses on loans 150 141 40 80 - Provision (credit) for unfunded commitments 35 10 (40 ) (150 ) (123 ) Noninterest income 2,038 1,960 1,789 1,857 1,805 Noninterest expense 6,179 6,086 6,216 5,683 5,575 Provision for income taxes 593 595 492 614 820 Net income $ 1,847 $ 1,866 $ 1,590 $ 2,225 $ 2,347 Average shares outstanding 7,134,259 7,135,227 7,115,125 7,094,180 7,094,180 Average diluted shares outstanding 7,153,663 7,154,631 7,128,148 7,100,680 7,100,680 Period end shares outstanding 7,134,259 7,135,227 7,135,615 7,094,180 7,094,180 Period end diluted shares outstanding 7,153,663 7,154,631 7,155,019 7,100,680 7,100,680 Earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.31 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.31 $ 0.33 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.93 % 0.96 % 0.83 % 1.17 % 1.22 % Return on average equity 12.12 % 13.01 % 11.43 % 17.45 % 18.65 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent 3.59 % 3.65 % 3.59 % 3.64 % 3.74 % Yield on loans 5.47 % 5.43 % 5.30 % 5.15 % 5.07 % Yield on securities 3.48 % 3.62 % 3.54 % 3.53 % 3.43 % Cost of deposits 1.41 % 1.30 % 1.20 % 1.00 % 0.86 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.97 % 1.83 % 1.74 % 1.52 % 1.26 % Efficiency ratio 70.20 % 70.00 % 74.91 % 67.25 % 64.73 % Full-time equivalent employees 144 143 142 134 131 Capital Tier 1 capital $ 87,101 $ 85,416 $ 83,699 $ 82,278 $ 80,082 Leverage ratio 10.96 % 10.82 % 10.78 % 10.70 % 10.40 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.65 % 14.36 % 14.33 % 14.28 % 14.34 % Tier 1 risk based ratio 14.65 % 14.36 % 14.33 % 14.28 % 14.34 % Total risk based ratio 15.90 % 15.61 % 15.58 % 15.53 % 15.59 % Book value per share $ 9.05 $ 8.39 $ 8.13 $ 7.95 $ 7.13

Quarterly Highlights 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Asset quality Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 7,400 $ 7,250 $ 7,018 $ 6,975 $ 6,892 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 278 $ 275 $ 113 $ 443 $ 456 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 278 $ 275 $ 113 $ 443 $ 456 Classified Assets (1) $ 10,363 $ 11,778 $ 9,668 $ 9,186 $ 4,252 Net loan charge offs (recoveries) $ - $ (91 ) $ (3 ) $ (3 ) $ (6 ) ACL as a percentage of net loans 1.31 % 1.29 % 1.27 % 1.30 % 1.31 % ACL as a percentage of NPLs 2661.87 % 2636.36 % 6210.62 % 1574.49 % 1511.40 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Classified Asset Ratio (2) 10.97 % 12.63 % 10.66 % 10.29 % 4.89 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.24 % 0.19 % 0.29 % 0.15 % 0.12 % Off-balance sheet figures Unused credit commitments $ 99,229 $ 97,763 $ 99,498 $ 105,900 $ 103,163 Trust assets under management (AUM) $ 267,061 $ 254,380 $ 242,222 $ 226,695 $ 219,268 Oregon Pacific Wealth Management AUM $ 167,025 $ 159,201 $ 153,228 $ 147,159 $ 140,153 End of period balances Total securities $ 163,275 $ 162,483 $ 170,740 $ 177,599 $ 176,593 Total short term deposits $ 25,874 $ 10,559 $ 25,851 $ 6,246 $ 11,216 Total loans net of allowance $ 558,092 $ 555,752 $ 543,927 $ 529,687 $ 518,339 Total earning assets $ 756,571 $ 737,936 $ 749,463 $ 722,855 $ 715,273 Total assets $ 795,226 $ 771,842 $ 787,435 $ 760,986 $ 752,488 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 156,296 $ 154,226 $ 155,038 $ 155,693 $ 160,272 Total deposits $ 695,588 $ 677,475 $ 695,445 $ 660,449 $ 669,917 Average balances Total securities $ 162,918 $ 166,077 $ 172,769 $ 176,066 $ 180,344 Total short term deposits $ 22,887 $ 16,430 $ 14,663 $ 12,637 $ 27,510 Total loans net of allowance $ 556,336 $ 552,490 $ 535,251 $ 522,432 $ 508,385 Total earning assets $ 751,371 $ 744,050 $ 731,735 $ 720,383 $ 725,179 Total assets $ 787,072 $ 780,003 $ 767,409 $ 756,740 $ 759,592 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 158,888 $ 156,858 $ 156,513 $ 156,729 $ 163,669 Total deposits $ 689,948 $ 685,983 $ 672,409 $ 668,296 $ 681,749 (1) Classified assets is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (2) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for credit losses.

