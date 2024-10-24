DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) ("Hilltop") today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Hilltop produced income to common stockholders of $29.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $37.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Hilltop's financial results for the third quarter of 2024, compared with the same period in 2023, included a decline in net interest income, partially offset by changes in the provision for credit losses within the banking segment, an increase in net revenues in the structured finance and fixed income services business lines, a decline in net revenues in the wealth management business line and higher noninterest expenses within the broker-dealer segment, while the mortgage origination segment had declines in both noninterest income and expense.

Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share payable on November 22, 2024, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2024.

The extent of the impacts of uncertain economic conditions on our financial performance for the remainder of 2024 will depend in part on developments outside of our control, including, among others, the timing and significance of further changes in U.S. Treasury yields and mortgage interest rates, changes in funding costs, inflationary pressures, and international armed conflicts and their impact on supply chains.

Jeremy B. Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, "Hilltop continues to demonstrate operational strength despite challenging mortgage conditions and the transitioning interest rate environment. During the quarter, PlainsCapital Bank and HilltopSecurities both increased profitability on a sequential basis, while PrimeLending's results were impacted by lower origination volume and a negative mortgage servicing rights asset fair value mark to market adjustment. As we enter the anticipated rate cutting cycle, we are focused on strategically lowering funding costs, managing asset yields and optimizing total earning assets. We will continue to execute on our long-term strategy of serving our customers, compounding stockholder value and prudently stewarding our capital."

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights for Hilltop:

The reversal of credit losses was $1.3 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $10.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 and a reversal of credit losses of $40 thousand in the third quarter of 2023; The reversal of credit losses during the third quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by net charge-offs and loan portfolio changes, including a change in the macroeconomic outlook scenario utilized, associated with collectively evaluated loans, partially offset by a build in the allowance related to specific reserves within the banking segment since the prior quarter.

For the third quarter of 2024, net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income and mortgage loan origination fees was $79.9 million, compared to $88.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 9.9% decrease; Mortgage loan origination production volume was $2.3 billion during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2023; Net gains from mortgage loans sold to third parties decreased to 224 basis points during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 233 basis points in the second quarter of 2024.

Hilltop's consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average stockholders' equity for the third quarter of 2024 were 0.84% and 5.51%, respectively, compared to 0.94% and 7.11%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023;

Hilltop's book value per common share increased to $33.51 at September 30, 2024, compared to $32.86 at June 30, 2024;

Hilltop's total assets were $15.9 billion and $15.6 billion at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively;

Loans 1 , net of allowance for credit losses, were $7.5 billion and $7.7 billion at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively;

, net of allowance for credit losses, were $7.5 billion and $7.7 billion at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively; Non-accrual loans were $91.2 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $105.7 million, or 1.12% of total loans, at June 30, 2024;

Loans held for sale decreased by 26.2% from June 30, 2024 to $0.9 billion at September 30, 2024;

Total deposits were $10.8 billion and $10.4 billion at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively; Total estimated uninsured deposits were $5.3 billion, or approximately 49% of total deposits, while estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized deposits of $312.3 million, were $5.0 billion, or approximately 46% of total deposits, at September 30, 2024.

Hilltop maintained strong capital levels 2 with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 3 of 12.95% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 20.48% at September 30, 2024;

with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 12.95% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 20.48% at September 30, 2024; Hilltop's consolidated net interest margin 4 decreased to 2.84% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.90% in the second quarter of 2024;

decreased to 2.84% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.90% in the second quarter of 2024; For the third quarter of 2024, noninterest income was $200.4 million, compared to $196.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 1.8% increase;

For third quarter of 2024, noninterest expense was $264.3 million, compared to $260.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 1.7% increase; and

Hilltop's effective tax rate was 22.5% during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 25.2% during the same period in 2023. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was higher than the applicable statutory rate primarily due to the impact of nondeductible expenses, nondeductible compensation expense and other permanent adjustments, partially offset by the discrete impact of restricted stock vesting during the quarter and investments in tax-exempt instruments.



1 "Loans" reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer margin loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $340.4 million and $348.3 million at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. 2 Capital ratios reflect Hilltop's decision to elect the transition option as issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period through December 31, 2024. 3 Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets. 4 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Consolidated Financial and Other Information Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in 000's) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Cash and due from banks $ 1,961,627 $ 798,300 $ 1,710,066 $ 1,858,700 $ 1,513,747 Federal funds sold 3,650 5,650 650 650 3,650 Assets segregated for regulatory purposes 55,628 51,046 70,717 57,395 47,491 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 81,766 111,914 91,608 80,011 123,719 Securities: Trading, at fair value 540,836 721,384 657,700 515,991 578,901 Available for sale, at fair value, net (1) 1,405,700 1,433,107 1,480,555 1,507,595 1,456,238 Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net (1) 754,824 777,456 790,550 812,677 825,079 Equity, at fair value 287 254 315 321 264 2,701,647 2,932,201 2,929,120 2,836,584 2,860,482 Loans held for sale 933,724 1,264,437 842,324 943,846 1,058,806 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 7,979,630 8,173,520 8,062,693 8,079,745 8,204,052 Allowance for credit losses (110,918 ) (115,082 ) (104,231 ) (111,413 ) (110,822 ) Loans held for investment, net 7,868,712 8,058,438 7,958,462 7,968,332 8,093,230 Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables 1,220,784 1,297,175 1,473,561 1,573,931 1,460,352 Premises and equipment, net 157,803 161,746 165,557 168,856 172,097 Operating lease right-of-use assets 92,041 93,994 95,343 88,580 93,057 Mortgage servicing assets 45,742 52,902 95,591 96,662 104,951 Other assets 528,839 517,811 501,244 517,545 588,751 Goodwill 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 Other intangible assets, net 6,995 7,429 7,943 8,457 9,078 Total assets $ 15,926,405 $ 15,620,490 $ 16,209,633 $ 16,466,996 $ 16,396,858 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,831,539 $ 2,845,441 $ 3,028,543 $ 3,007,101 $ 3,200,247 Interest-bearing 7,959,908 7,528,415 7,855,553 8,056,091 7,902,850 Total deposits 10,791,447 10,373,856 10,884,096 11,063,192 11,103,097 Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables 1,110,373 1,285,226 1,436,462 1,430,734 1,368,064 Short-term borrowings 914,645 897,613 892,574 900,038 882,999 Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 47,773 75,546 60,562 34,872 51,527 Notes payable 347,533 347,402 347,273 347,145 347,020 Operating lease liabilities 110,799 113,096 114,518 109,002 114,334 Other liabilities 397,976 365,140 314,718 431,684 422,955 Total liabilities 13,720,546 13,457,879 14,050,203 14,316,667 14,289,996 Common stock 650 650 653 652 652 Additional paid-in capital 1,050,497 1,047,523 1,049,831 1,054,662 1,052,867 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (98,168 ) (119,171 ) (119,606 ) (121,505 ) (145,083 ) Retained earnings 1,224,117 1,205,467 1,201,013 1,189,222 1,171,250 Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net - 1 115 228 340 Employee stock trust - (1 ) (142 ) (292 ) (446 ) Total Hilltop stockholders' equity 2,177,096 2,134,469 2,131,864 2,122,967 2,079,580 Noncontrolling interests 28,763 28,142 27,566 27,362 27,282 Total stockholders' equity 2,205,859 2,162,611 2,159,430 2,150,329 2,106,862 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 15,926,405 $ 15,620,490 $ 16,209,633 $ 16,466,996 $ 16,396,858

(1) At September 30, 2024, the amortized cost of the available for sale securities portfolio was $1,489,070, while the fair value of the held to maturity securities portfolio was $690,846.

Three Months Ended Consolidated Income Statements September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in 000's, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 139,821 $ 138,627 $ 134,331 $ 138,096 $ 142,402 Securities borrowed 19,426 20,306 20,561 18,659 17,683 Securities: Taxable 26,265 25,289 26,241 28,763 27,166 Tax-exempt 2,438 2,389 2,415 2,545 2,464 Other 23,092 20,532 26,066 28,704 27,040 Total interest income 211,042 207,143 209,614 216,767 216,755 Interest expense: Deposits 70,641 68,095 69,144 68,339 64,290 Securities loaned 18,499 18,669 19,039 17,247 16,169 Short-term borrowings 10,878 10,676 11,588 13,495 14,212 Notes payable 3,555 3,604 3,590 3,596 4,026 Other 2,426 2,449 2,632 2,864 2,408 Total interest expense 105,999 103,493 105,993 105,541 101,105 Net interest income 105,043 103,650 103,621 111,226 115,650 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (1,270 ) 10,934 (2,871 ) 1,265 (40 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 106,313 92,716 106,492 109,961 115,690 Noninterest income: Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income 47,816 58,455 40,197 36,387 47,262 Mortgage loan origination fees 32,119 34,398 26,438 32,844 41,478 Securities commissions and fees 30,434 29,510 30,373 27,380 22,864 Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions 42,220 32,992 30,226 35,780 39,662 Other 47,854 37,950 54,384 46,587 45,583 Total noninterest income 200,443 193,305 181,618 178,978 196,849 Noninterest expense: Employees' compensation and benefits 177,987 169,998 165,830 160,390 173,195 Occupancy and equipment, net 22,317 21,297 21,912 21,524 21,912 Professional services 11,645 10,270 9,731 13,170 12,639 Other 52,363 54,899 52,550 55,761 52,271 Total noninterest expense 264,312 256,464 250,023 250,845 260,017 Income before income taxes 42,444 29,557 38,087 38,094 52,522 Income tax expense 9,539 6,658 8,565 7,132 13,211 Net income 32,905 22,899 29,522 30,962 39,311 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,212 2,566 1,854 2,291 2,269 Income attributable to Hilltop $ 29,693 $ 20,333 $ 27,668 $ 28,671 $ 37,042 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.31 $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.31 $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 0.57 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 64,928 65,085 65,200 65,136 65,106 Diluted 64,946 65,086 65,214 65,138 65,108

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000's) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 93,536 $ 12,409 $ (4,417 ) $ (3,303 ) $ 6,818 $ 105,043 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (1,440 ) 170 - - - (1,270 ) Noninterest income 10,726 111,849 79,922 4,962 (7,016 ) 200,443 Noninterest expense 57,557 107,094 84,223 15,631 (193 ) 264,312 Income (loss) before taxes $ 48,145 $ 16,994 $ (8,718 ) $ (13,972 ) $ (5 ) $ 42,444

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000's) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 277,600 $ 36,896 $ (13,240 ) $ (9,560 ) $ 20,618 $ 312,314 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 6,657 136 - - - 6,793 Noninterest income 31,884 308,480 239,489 16,747 (21,234 ) 575,366 Noninterest expense 171,527 302,102 250,067 47,731 (628 ) 770,799 Income (loss) before taxes $ 131,300 $ 43,138 $ (23,818 ) $ (40,544 ) $ 12 $ 110,088

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Selected Financial Data 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Hilltop Consolidated: Return on average stockholders' equity 5.51 % 3.84 % 5.23 % 5.46 % 7.11 % Return on average assets 0.84 % 0.59 % 0.74 % 0.75 % 0.94 % Net interest margin (1) 2.84 % 2.90 % 2.85 % 2.96 % 3.02 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2): As reported 2.85 % 2.92 % 2.87 % 2.98 % 3.04 % Impact of purchase accounting 2 bps 6 bps 4 bps 4 bps 7 bps Book value per common share ($) 33.51 32.86 32.66 32.58 31.91 Shares outstanding, end of period (000's) 64,960 64,953 65,267 65,153 65,170 Dividend payout ratio (3) 37.17 % 54.42 % 40.06 % 36.35 % 28.12 % Banking Segment: Net interest margin (1) 3.05 % 3.10 % 3.00 % 2.94 % 3.08 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2): As reported 3.06 % 3.10 % 3.00 % 2.95 % 3.09 % Impact of purchase accounting 3 bps 7 bps 5 bps 5 bps 8 bps Accretion of discount on loans ($000's) 737 1,945 1,299 1,202 2,226 Net recoveries (charge-offs) ($000's) (2,894 ) (83 ) (4,311 ) (674 ) 1,556 Return on average assets 1.14 % 0.81 % 1.20 % 1.12 % 1.20 % Fee income ratio 10.3 % 9.1 % 11.5 % 11.2 % 10.5 % Efficiency ratio 55.2 % 57.0 % 54.1 % 53.2 % 51.4 % Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 31,920 33,352 32,389 29,420 30,641 Broker-Dealer Segment: Net revenue ($000's) (4) 124,258 104,271 116,847 119,989 118,703 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 75,912 66,181 69,457 68,746 69,930 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 42,569 32,734 35,274 39,435 39,929 Compensation as a % of net revenue 61.1 % 63.5 % 59.4 % 57.3 % 58.9 % Pre-tax margin (5) 13.7 % 6.9 % 16.2 % 16.8 % 18.2 % Mortgage Origination Segment: Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's): Home purchases 2,096,009 2,205,157 1,548,941 1,698,009 2,091,444 Refinancings 211,454 174,141 127,545 117,018 152,257 Total mortgage loan originations - volume 2,307,463 2,379,298 1,676,486 1,815,027 2,243,701 Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's) 2,569,678 1,838,841 1,749,857 1,874,001 2,395,357 Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points): Loans sold to third parties 224 233 221 189 199 Impact of loans retained by banking segment 0 (5 ) (5 ) 0 (1 ) As reported 224 228 216 189 198 Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (6) 45,742 52,902 95,591 96,662 104,951 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 60,573 61,624 52,694 53,766 64,016 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 33,862 34,886 22,188 24,085 33,070

(1) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (2) Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) was $0.6 million for each of the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million, $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented. (3) Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. (4) Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income and total broker-dealer noninterest income. (5) Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue. (6) Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Capital Ratios 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Tier 1 capital (to average assets): PlainsCapital 10.34 % 11.36 % 11.00 % 10.55 % 10.62 % Hilltop 12.95 % 12.87 % 12.49 % 12.23 % 11.92 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 14.94 % 15.58 % 15.87 % 15.44 % 15.31 % Hilltop 20.48 % 19.45 % 19.73 % 19.32 % 18.60 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 14.94 % 15.58 % 15.87 % 15.44 % 15.31 % Hilltop 20.48 % 19.45 % 19.73 % 19.32 % 18.60 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 16.13 % 16.77 % 17.06 % 16.58 % 16.45 % Hilltop 23.68 % 22.57 % 22.79 % 22.34 % 21.54 %

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's): Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied $ 8,042 $ 6,894 $ 34,661 $ 36,440 $ 2,375 Owner occupied 2,410 6,437 4,846 5,098 4,964 Commercial and industrial 66,929 80,755 12,165 9,502 10,190 Construction and land development 2,682 485 698 3,480 760 1-4 family residential 11,123 11,092 12,363 13,801 13,202 Consumer - 1 3 6 7 Broker-dealer - - - - - Non-accrual loans ($000's) $ 91,186 $ 105,664 $ 64,736 $ 68,327 $ 31,498 Non-accrual loans as a % of total loans 1.02 % 1.12 % 0.73 % 0.76 % 0.34 % Other real estate owned ($000's) 2,744 2,973 5,254 5,095 5,386 Other repossessed assets ($000's) 413 464 472 - - Non-performing assets ($000's) 94,343 109,101 70,462 73,422 36,884 Non-performing assets as a % of total assets 0.59 % 0.70 % 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.22 % Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's) (1) 140,763 122,451 112,799 115,090 106,346

(1) Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing were primarily comprised of loans held for sale and guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, including loans that are subject to repurchase, or have been repurchased, by PrimeLending.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average Interest Annualized Average Interest Annualized Outstanding Earned Yield or Outstanding Earned Yield or Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1) Balance or Paid Rate Balance or Paid Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans held for sale $ 990,902 $ 14,645 5.91 % $ 1,075,518 $ 15,649 5.82 % Loans held for investment, gross (2) 8,024,771 125,176 6.19 % 7,972,604 126,753 6.31 % Investment securities - taxable 2,477,014 26,264 4.24 % 2,690,977 27,166 4.04 % Investment securities - non-taxable (3) 323,479 3,020 3.73 % 315,294 3,069 3.89 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 97,686 1,845 7.49 % 142,324 2,313 6.45 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,373,051 17,800 5.14 % 1,550,991 20,320 5.20 % Securities borrowed 1,260,420 19,426 6.03 % 1,371,625 17,683 5.04 % Other 137,105 3,447 9.97 % 69,827 4,407 25.04 % Interest-earning assets, gross (3) 14,684,428 211,623 5.72 % 15,189,160 217,360 5.68 % Allowance for credit losses (115,113 ) (110,398 ) Interest-earning assets, net 14,569,315 15,078,762 Noninterest-earning assets 1,070,833 1,448,834 Total assets $ 15,640,148 $ 16,527,596 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 7,744,588 $ 70,641 3.62 % $ 7,893,384 $ 64,290 3.23 % Securities loaned 1,247,392 18,499 5.88 % 1,303,883 16,169 4.92 % Notes payable and other borrowings 1,333,671 16,859 5.02 % 1,527,371 20,646 5.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,325,651 105,999 4.07 % 10,724,638 101,105 3.74 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,737,942 3,347,752 Other liabilities 405,768 362,133 Total liabilities 13,469,361 14,434,523 Stockholders' equity 2,143,252 2,066,564 Noncontrolling interest 27,535 26,509 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,640,148 $ 16,527,596 Net interest income (3) $ 105,624 $ 116,255 Net interest spread (3) 1.65 % 1.94 % Net interest margin (3) 2.85 % 3.04 %

(1) Information presented on a consolidated basis (dollars in thousands). (2) Average balance includes non-accrual loans. (3) Presented on a taxable-equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.6 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings' broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Momentum Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At September 30, 2024, Hilltop employed approximately 3,650 people and operated approximately 310 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings' common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and HilltopSecurities.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "aim," "anticipates," "believes," "building," "continue," "could," "drive," "estimates," "expects," "extent," "focus," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "position," "probable," "progressing," "projects," "prudent," "seeks," "should," "steady," "target," "view," "will" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses and the allowance for credit losses, as well as the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (ii) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks and any legal, reputational and financial risks following a cybersecurity incident; (iii) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (iv) changes in the interest rate environment; (v) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; (vi) disruptions to the economy and financial services industry, and (vii) risks associated with uninsured deposits and responsive measures by federal or state governments or banking regulators, including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

