The Hyperflex mobile factory developed by Comau allows the automatic installation of solar trackers while automatically assembling the entire solar blade of up to 48 m2. From pv magazine Spain Portuguese energy company EDP will test the construction of its first photovoltaic solar park in real-life, large-scale installation conditions in Spain using its Hyperflex automation technology. The AutoPV project in Peñaflor, in the northwestern province of Valladolid, will use automated solutions in 3 MW of the total 122 MW of installed capacity through robotic technology from Comau, an Italian company ...

