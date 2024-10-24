Anzeige
Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA) ("BHI", the "Company", "we" or "our") today reported its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Where noted, prior periods presented have been restated for a voluntary change in accounting principle related to our last-in, first-out (LIFO) inventory valuation as disclosed in our 2023 Annual Report.

  • Net sales were $64.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $5.0 million, or 8.3%, versus the third quarter of 2023. Year to date net sales were $176.1 million compared to $171.4 for the first nine months of 2023.
  • Gross profit margin was 19.3% and 20.5% for the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Year to date gross profit margins were 21.6% for 2024 versus 22.0% for 2023. Product mix and temporary inefficiencies from unplanned downtime adversely impacted third quarter 2024 gross profit margins.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were higher by $1.4 million and $2.0 million for the third quarter 2024 and the first nine months of 2024, respectively, versus the same periods last year. The primary driver in the increase in SG&A expenses was an adjustment to reserves related to uninsured litigation settlements and fees. Excluding these impacts, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales in the third quarter of 2024 was 15.6% compared to 17.1% for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $12.8 million, or 7.3%, for the nine months of 2024 versus $12.0 million, or 7.0%, for the first nine months of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of the reserve adjustments noted above.
  • Adjusted net income, excluding reserve adjustments, for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.7 million versus net income of $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.37 and $0.17 for the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the first nine months of 2024 and 2023, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.18 and $1.03, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes $0.25 per share related to the reserve adjustments noted above for both the three months and nine months ended September 29, 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024, sales of residential products were higher by 2.2% versus the same period in 2023, while sales of commercial products were up 20.8% in 2024 versus 2023. For the nine months of 2024, residential sales were lower by 5.1% versus the prior year while commercial sales were higher by 13.0% versus the nine months of 2023. Thermal InMotion continues to expand BHI's capabilities into previously unserved segments of the HVAC industry, and we are pleased with the results. The service and rentals businesses contributed $1.8 million of net sales in the third quarter of 2024 and $6.3 million for the nine months of 2024. Overall, we continue to believe order flow and our current backlogs are in line with seasonal operating patterns.

Average debt levels of the Company's revolving credit facility for the third quarter of 2024 were approximately $10.6 million lower than the third quarter of 2023. On a year over year basis, the average debt levels on the revolving credit facility were approximately $9.6 million lower. We continue to evaluate our working capital needs, including inventory levels, to ensure we can appropriately meet production volumes and fund future growth initiatives.

About Burnham Holdings, Inc.: BHI is the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, furnaces and related HVAC products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. BHI is listed on the OTC Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURCA". For more information, please visit www.burnhamholdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information: This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted SG&A, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures do not provide investors with an accurate measure of, and should not be used as a substitute for, the comparable financial measures as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures, give investors a useful tool to assess and understand the Company's overall financial performance, because they exclude items of income or expense that the Company believes are not reflective of its ongoing operating performance, allowing for a better period-to-period comparison of operations of the Company. The Company acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results, and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




September 29,


October 1,


September 29,


October 1,




2024


2023


2024


2023


Net sales


$ 64,689


$ 59,705


$ 176,083


$ 171,406


Cost of goods sold


52,217


47,489


138,035


133,613


Gross profit


12,472


12,216


38,048


37,793


Selling, general and administrative expenses


11,605


10,182


32,115


30,164


Operating income


867


2,034


5,933


7,629


Other (expense) / income:










Non-service related pension credit


124


137


374


412


Interest and investment gain


423


(222)


912


267


Interest expense


(697)


(921)


(1,526)


(2,107)


Other expense


(150)


(1,006)


(240)


(1,428)


Income before income taxes


717


1,028


5,693


6,201


Income tax expense


165


236


1,309


1,426


Net income


$ 552


$ 792


$ 4,384


$ 4,775












Earnings per share:










Basic


$ 0.12


$ 0.17


$ 0.94


$ 1.03


Diluted


$ 0.12


$ 0.17


$ 0.93


$ 1.03


Cash dividends per share


$ 0.23


$ 0.22


$ 0.69


$ 0.66


Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)






(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)





September 29,


December 31,


October 1,

ASSETS


2024


2023


2023

Current Assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$ 6,280


$ 5,880


$ 6,638


Trade accounts receivable, net


29,573


31,023


27,704


Inventories, net


70,158


58,017


72,043


Costs in Excess of Billings


1,425


621


544


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


3,038


1,954


3,130



Total Current Assets


110,474


97,495


110,059

Property, plant and equipment, net


70,040


64,437


63,728

Lease assets


6,410


4,119


4,171

Other long-term assets


18,592


18,620


17,831



Total Assets


$ 205,516


$ 184,671


$ 195,789










LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities








Accounts payable & accrued expenses


$ 29,663


$ 35,365


$ 26,620


Billings in excess of costs


3,497


137


-


Current portion of:








Long-term liabilities


71


1,171


1,252


Lease liabilities


1,175


1,051


1,036


Long-term debt


184


184


-



Total Current Liabilities


34,590


37,908


28,908

Long-term debt


48,390


27,232


53,713

Lease liabilities


5,235


3,068


3,135

Other long-term liabilities


5,847


5,933


6,726

Deferred income taxes


9,039


9,095


8,423

Shareholders' Equity








Preferred Stock


530


530


530


Class A Common Stock


3,633


3,633


3,630


Class B Convertible Common Stock


1,311


1,311


1,314


Additional paid-in capital


10,625


11,769


11,549


Retained earnings


122,397


121,291


117,667


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(25,023)


(24,668)


(27,331)


Treasury stock, at cost


(11,058)


(12,431)


(12,475)



Total Shareholders' Equity


102,415


101,435


94,884



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 205,516


$ 184,671


$ 195,789

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended



September 29,


October 1,



2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income


$ 4,384


$ 4,775

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash related





to operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


4,031


3,730

Deferred income taxes


50


162

Provision for long-term employee benefits


(375)


(375)

Share-based compensation expense


300


482

Other reserves and allowances


(33)


977

Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:





Decrease in accounts receivable, net


947


1,491

Increase in inventories, net


(12,141)


(10,495)

Decrease / (increase) in other current assets


1,954


(891)

Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses


(6,889)


(7,681)

Net cash used by operating activities


(7,772)


(7,825)






Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures


(9,638)


(7,614)

Purchase of CSI


-


(1,750)

Other investing activities


-


(8)

Net cash used by investing activities


(9,638)


(9,372)






Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds from revolver


21,251


19,992

Repayment of term loan


(92)


-

Share-based compensation activity


(71)


(44)

Dividends paid


(3,278)


(3,107)

Net cash provided by financing activities


17,810


16,841






Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


$ 400


$ (356)






Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


$ 5,880


$ 6,994

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


400


(356)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period


$ 6,280


$ 6,638

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
























Class B






Accumulated









Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury





Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Shareholders'



Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2023


$ 530


$ 3,633


$ 1,311


$ 11,769


$ 121,291


$ (24,668)


$ (12,431)


$ 101,435


















Net income


-


-


-


-


2,991


-


-


2,991

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


253


-


253

Cash dividends declared:

















Common stock - ($0.88 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,065)


-


-


(1,065)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


100


-


-


-


100


















Balance at March 31, 2024


$ 530


$ 3,633


$ 1,311


$ 11,869


$ 123,217


$ (24,415)


$ (12,431)


$ 103,714


















Net income


-


-


-


-


841


-


-


841

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


(27)


-


(27)

Cash dividends declared:

















Preferred stock - 6%


-


-


-


-


(9)


-


-


(9)

Common stock - ($0.88 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,132)


-


-


(1,132)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


100


-


-


-


100

Issuance of vested shares


-


-


-


(1,444)


-


-


1,373


(71)


















Balance at June 30, 2024


$ 530


$ 3,633


$ 1,311


$ 10,525


$ 122,917


$ (24,442)


$ (11,058)


$ 103,416


















Net income


-


-


-


-


552


-


-


552

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


(581)


-


(581)

Cash dividends declared:

















Common stock - ($0.88 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,072)


-


-


(1,072)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


100


-


-


-


100


















Balance at September 29, 2024


$ 530


$ 3,633


$ 1,311


$ 10,625


$ 122,397


$ (25,023)


$ (11,058)


$ 102,415









































Class B






Accumulated









Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury





Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Shareholders'



Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2022 (as restated)


$ 530


$ 3,626


$ 1,318


$ 11,928


$ 115,999


$ (27,549)


$ (13,292)


$ 92,560


















Net income


-


-


-


-


2,969


-


-


2,969

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


(296)


-


(296)

Cash dividends declared:

















Common stock - ($0.88 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,012)


-


-


(1,012)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


75


-


-


-


75


















Balance at April 2, 2023


$ 530


$ 3,626


$ 1,318


$ 12,003


$ 117,956


$ (27,845)


$ (13,292)


$ 94,296


















Net income


-


-


-


-


1,014


-


-


1,014

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


316


-


316

Cash dividends declared:

















Preferred stock - 6%


-


-


-


-


(9)


-


-


(9)

Common stock - ($0.88 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,068)


-


-


(1,068)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


357


-


-


-


357

Issuance of vested shares


-


-


-


(861)


-


-


817


(44)


















Balance at July 2, 2023


$ 530


$ 3,626


$ 1,318


$ 11,499


$ 117,893


$ (27,529)


$ (12,475)


$ 94,862


















Net income


-


-


-


-


792


-


-


792

Other comprehensive income,

















net of tax


-


-


-


-


-


198


-


198

Cash dividends declared:

















Common stock - ($0.88 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,018)


-


-


(1,018)

Share-based compensation:

















Expense recognition


-


-


-


50


-


-


-


50

Conversion of common stock


-


4


(4)


-


-


-


-


-


















Balance at October 1, 2023


$ 530


$ 3,630


$ 1,314


$ 11,549


$ 117,667


$ (27,331)


$ (12,475)


$ 94,884

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended,


Nine Months Ended,



September 29,


September 29,



2024


2024



GAAP


Adjustments


Adjusted


GAAP


Adjustments


Adjusted

Selling, general and administrative expenses


$ 11,605


$ (1,536)


$ 10,069


$ 32,115


$ (1,536)


$ 30,579

Net sales


$ 64,689


$ -


$ 64,689


$ 176,083


$ -


$ 176,083














SG&A as percent of sales


17.9 %




15.6 %


18.2 %




17.4 %





























Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended







September 29,


October 1,


September 29,


October 1,







2024


2023


2024


2023





Net sales


$ 64,689


$ 59,705


$ 176,083


$ 171,406


















Net income


$ 552


$ 792


$ 4,384


$ 4,775





Exclude:













Income tax expense


165


236


1,309


1,426





Interest expense


697


921


1,526


2,107





Depreciation and amortization


1,322


1,219


4,031


3,730





EBITDA


$ 2,736


$ 3,168


$ 11,250


$ 12,038


















EBITDA as a percent of net sales


4.2 %


5.3 %


6.4 %


7.0 %


















EBITDA


$ 2,736


$ 3,168


$ 11,250


$ 12,038





Adjustments


1,536


-


1,536


-





Adjusted EBITDA


$ 4,272


$ 3,168


$ 12,786


$ 12,038


















Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales


6.6 %


5.3 %


7.3 %


7.0 %

































Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended







September 29,


October 1,


September 29,


October 1,







2024


2023


2024


2023





Net income


$ 552


$ 792


$ 4,384


$ 4,775





Adjustments, net of tax


1,183


-


1,183


-





Adjusted net income


$ 1,735


$ 792


$ 5,567


$ 4,775


















Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding


4,718


4,629


4,713


4,618


















Diluted earnings per share


$ 0.12


$ 0.17


$ 0.93


$ 1.03





Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$ 0.37


$ 0.17


$ 1.18


$ 1.03





SOURCE Burnham Holdings, Inc.

