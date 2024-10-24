Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024

WKN: A0RBSN | ISIN: US83368E2000
Frankfurt
25.10.24
08:07 Uhr
1,050 Euro
-0,150
-12,50 %
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 22:05 Uhr
Socket Mobile, Inc.: Socket Mobile Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced workplace productivity, today reported financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue of $3.9 million, reflecting a 21% increase compared to $3.2 million for the prior year's quarter, and a 24% sequential decrease compared to $5.1 million for the preceding quarter.

  • Gross margin of 49% versus 44.2% in the prior year's quarter and 50.9% in the preceding quarter.

  • Operating expenses were $2.9 million, reflecting a 4% increase compared to the prior year's period and a decrease of 6% compared to $3.1 million in the preceding quarter.

  • Operating loss amounted to $1.0 million, a decrease of 26% from a loss of $1.4 million in the prior year's quarter, and an increase of 93% from a loss of $0.5 million in the preceding quarter.

  • Cash balance on September 30, 2024 was approximately $2.9 million compared to $2.8 million at the end of 2023 and $2.1 million at the end of the previous quarter. A convertible note financing of $1.0 million was completed in August 2024.

"Our Q3 revenue was lower than projected. We also experienced slower, albeit positive evaluation of our new products, which delayed the associated revenue," said Kevin Mills, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

"To support our expansion into the industrial market, we completed a $1.0 million convertible note financing in August. We continue to serve existing customers while actively promoting our new products. In September, we announced that our CaptureSDK and entire line of barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers have been tested and are fully compatible with iOS 18. Our ultra-rugged XtremeScan family, specifically designed for demanding environments like plant operations, warehousing, and manufacturing, is now compatible with iPhone 16," continued Mr. Mills.

"We look forward to your participation in the upcoming conference call, where we will discuss the company's progress with its new products and market expansion." concluded Mr. Mills.

Conference Call
Management of Socket Mobile will hold a conference call today at 2 P.M. Pacific (5 P.M. Eastern) to discuss the quarterly results and outlook for the future. The dial-in number to access the live conference call is (800) 237-1091 toll-free from within the U.S. or (848) 488-9280 (toll).

About Socket Mobile, Inc.
Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode-enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless readers/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, digital ID, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Fremont, Calif., and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on LinkedIn, X, and keep up with our latest News and Updates.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding new mobile computers and data collection products, including details on the timing, distribution, and market acceptance of the products, and statements predicting trends, sales, market conditions, and opportunities in the markets in which we sell our products. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that our new products may be delayed or not rollout as predicted, if ever, due to technological, market, or financial factors, including the availability of necessary working capital, the risk that market acceptance and sales opportunities may not happen as anticipated, the risk that our application partners and current distribution channels may choose not to distribute the new products or may not be successful in doing so, the risk that acceptance of our new products in vertical application markets may not happen as anticipated, and other risks described in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Socket Mobile Investor Contact:
 Lynn Zhao
Chief Financial Officer
510-933-3016
[email protected]

Socket Mobile is a registered trademark of Socket Mobile. All other trademarks and trade names contained herein may be those of their respective owners.

© 2024, Socket Mobile, Inc. All rights reserved.

Socket Mobile, Inc.

Condensed Summary Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)



Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

$ 3,872

$ 3,206

$ 13,932

$ 12,635

Cost of revenue

1,975

1,788

6,946

6,493

Gross margin

1,897

1,418

6,986

6,142

Gross margin percent

49.0 %

44.2 %

50.1 %

48.6 %

Research & development

1,162

1,207

3,602

3,643

Sales & marketing

1,122

1,002

3,308

3,014

General & administrative

644

608

2,128

2,131

Total operating expenses

2,928

2,817

9,038

8,788

Operating loss

(1,031)

(1,399)

(2,052)

(2,646)

Interest expense, net

(84)

(76)

(229)

(170)

Income tax benefit (expense)

--

150

--

(16)

Net loss

$(1,115)

$ (1,325)

$ (2,281)

$ (2,832)

Net loss per share:





Basic

$ (0.15)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.34)

Fully diluted

$ (0.15)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.34)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

Fully diluted

7,600

7,600

7,320

7,320

7,542

7,542

7,197

7,197

Socket Mobile, Inc.

Condensed Summary Balance Sheets

(Amounts in Thousands)



(Unaudited)

Sept 30, 2024

December 31,
2023*

Cash

$ 2,913

$ 2,827

Accounts receivable

1,441

1,700

Inventories

5,250

5,409

Deferred costs on shipments to distributors

Other current assets

266

472

323

441

Property and equipment, net

2,824

3,033

Deferred tax assets

10,112

10,112

Intangible assets, net

1,464

1,559

Operating leases right-of-use assets

2,730

3,088

Other long-term assets

249

250

Total assets

$ 27,721

$ 28,742

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 2,116

$ 2,185

Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount

150

150

Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount-related party

3,830

2,836

Deferred revenue on shipments to distributors

688

826

Deferred service revenue
Operating lease liabilities

34

2,941

33

3,292

Total liabilities

9,759

9,322

Common stock

69,213

68,391

Accumulated deficit

(50,213)

(47,933)

Treasury stock

(1,038)

(1,038)

Total equity

17,962

19,420

Total liabilities and equity

$ 27,721

$ 28,742

*Derived from audited financial statements.

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
