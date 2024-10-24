Socket Mobile, Inc.: Socket Mobile Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced workplace productivity, today reported financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $3.9 million, reflecting a 21% increase compared to $3.2 million for the prior year's quarter, and a 24% sequential decrease compared to $5.1 million for the preceding quarter.





Gross margin of 49% versus 44.2% in the prior year's quarter and 50.9% in the preceding quarter.





Operating expenses were $2.9 million, reflecting a 4% increase compared to the prior year's period and a decrease of 6% compared to $3.1 million in the preceding quarter.





Operating loss amounted to $1.0 million, a decrease of 26% from a loss of $1.4 million in the prior year's quarter, and an increase of 93% from a loss of $0.5 million in the preceding quarter.





Cash balance on September 30, 2024 was approximately $2.9 million compared to $2.8 million at the end of 2023 and $2.1 million at the end of the previous quarter. A convertible note financing of $1.0 million was completed in August 2024.

"Our Q3 revenue was lower than projected. We also experienced slower, albeit positive evaluation of our new products, which delayed the associated revenue," said Kevin Mills, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

"To support our expansion into the industrial market, we completed a $1.0 million convertible note financing in August. We continue to serve existing customers while actively promoting our new products. In September, we announced that our CaptureSDK and entire line of barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers have been tested and are fully compatible with iOS 18. Our ultra-rugged XtremeScan family, specifically designed for demanding environments like plant operations, warehousing, and manufacturing, is now compatible with iPhone 16," continued Mr. Mills.

"We look forward to your participation in the upcoming conference call, where we will discuss the company's progress with its new products and market expansion." concluded Mr. Mills.

Conference Call

Management of Socket Mobile will hold a conference call today at 2 P.M. Pacific (5 P.M. Eastern) to discuss the quarterly results and outlook for the future. The dial-in number to access the live conference call is (800) 237-1091 toll-free from within the U.S. or (848) 488-9280 (toll).

About Socket Mobile, Inc.

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode-enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless readers/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, digital ID, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Fremont, Calif., and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on LinkedIn, X, and keep up with our latest News and Updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding new mobile computers and data collection products, including details on the timing, distribution, and market acceptance of the products, and statements predicting trends, sales, market conditions, and opportunities in the markets in which we sell our products. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that our new products may be delayed or not rollout as predicted, if ever, due to technological, market, or financial factors, including the availability of necessary working capital, the risk that market acceptance and sales opportunities may not happen as anticipated, the risk that our application partners and current distribution channels may choose not to distribute the new products or may not be successful in doing so, the risk that acceptance of our new products in vertical application markets may not happen as anticipated, and other risks described in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Socket Mobile, Inc. Condensed Summary Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 3,872 $ 3,206 $ 13,932 $ 12,635 Cost of revenue 1,975 1,788 6,946 6,493 Gross margin 1,897 1,418 6,986 6,142 Gross margin percent 49.0 % 44.2 % 50.1 % 48.6 % Research & development 1,162 1,207 3,602 3,643 Sales & marketing 1,122 1,002 3,308 3,014 General & administrative 644 608 2,128 2,131 Total operating expenses 2,928 2,817 9,038 8,788 Operating loss (1,031) (1,399) (2,052) (2,646) Interest expense, net (84) (76) (229) (170) Income tax benefit (expense) -- 150 -- (16) Net loss $(1,115) $ (1,325) $ (2,281) $ (2,832) Net loss per share:







Basic $ (0.15) $ (0.16) $ (0.30) $ (0.34) Fully diluted $ (0.15) $ (0.16) $ (0.30) $ (0.34) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic Fully diluted 7,600 7,600 7,320 7,320 7,542 7,542 7,197 7,197

Socket Mobile, Inc. Condensed Summary Balance Sheets (Amounts in Thousands)



(Unaudited) Sept 30, 2024 December 31,

2023* Cash $ 2,913 $ 2,827 Accounts receivable 1,441 1,700 Inventories 5,250 5,409 Deferred costs on shipments to distributors Other current assets 266 472 323 441 Property and equipment, net 2,824 3,033 Deferred tax assets 10,112 10,112 Intangible assets, net 1,464 1,559 Operating leases right-of-use assets 2,730 3,088 Other long-term assets 249 250 Total assets $ 27,721 $ 28,742 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,116 $ 2,185 Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount 150 150 Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount-related party 3,830 2,836 Deferred revenue on shipments to distributors 688 826 Deferred service revenue

Operating lease liabilities 34 2,941 33 3,292 Total liabilities 9,759 9,322 Common stock 69,213 68,391 Accumulated deficit (50,213) (47,933) Treasury stock (1,038) (1,038) Total equity 17,962 19,420 Total liabilities and equity $ 27,721 $ 28,742

*Derived from audited financial statements.

