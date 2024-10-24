Primis Financial Corp. Reports Earnings per Share for the Third Quarter of 2024

Announces Sale of Life Premium Finance Division
Announces Expansion of Mortgage Warehouse Lending Team
Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income available to common shareholders of $1.2 million or $0.05 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net loss available to common shareholders of $6.0 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the year-to-date period in 2024, the Company reported earnings available to common and diluted earnings per share of $7.5 million and $0.30, respectively, compared to $0.3 million and $0.01, respectively, in the same period in 2023. Earnings for the three month and year-to-date periods are highly affected by the Company's corrected accounting for a third-party originated consumer portfolio.
Earnings for the three month and year-to-date period in 2024 include $0.8 million and $2.2 million, respectively, or $0.03 and $0.09 per diluted share, respectively, of after-tax nonrecurring charges versus $11.3 million and $12.5 million, respectively, or $0.45 and $0.51 per diluted share, respectively in the comparable 2023 periods and inclusive of the goodwill impairment in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusting for these items, operating net income available to common shareholders was $2.0 million (1) or $0.08 per diluted share(1) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net operating income available to common shareholders of $5.3 million (1) or $0.21 per diluted share(1) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the year-to-date period in 2024 when adjusting for these items, earnings available to common and diluted earnings per share was $9.6 million (1) and $0.39 (1), respectively, compared to $12.8 million (1) and $0.52 (1), respectively, in the same period in 2023.
Sale of Life Premium Finance Division
On October 24, 2024, Primis Bank and EverBank, N.A. ("EverBank") entered into a purchase and assumption agreement whereby EverBank will acquire the Life Premium Finance Division from Primis Bank including all the associated loans, except for a subset of mostly fixed rate and rate-capped loans retained by the Bank, and the operations of the division, including its employees, for a premium of $6.0 million. Primis Bank expects to record a pre-tax gain of $4.5 million net of advisory and legal fees in the fourth quarter of 2024.
On October 31, 2024, EverBank will acquire approximately $370 million of loans from the division with Primis Bank providing interim servicing until the transition of the business at the final closing which is expected on January 31, 2025. Between the first and second closings, EverBank will purchase loans generated by the division in ordinary course at par. After the second closing, EverBank will service the Bank's retained portfolio for the duration of the portfolio.
Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Primis commented, "Three years ago we hired a set of professionals with a vision to build a tech-forward solution for life insurance premium finance. This platform has been widely accepted and used by the industry's facilitators to such a degree that its opportunity is bigger than our balance sheet. EverBank is known for investing in scalable businesses with attractive risk-adjusted returns which makes our life premium finance team a perfect fit."
Mortgage Warehouse Lending Team Expansion
In early October of 2024, Primis hired a seasoned team of mortgage warehouse lending professionals from a larger bank with a very successful track record in this space. While Primis Bank has had mortgage warehouse lending capabilities for some time, production had been limited while the Bank searched for the right leadership. Four key individuals have joined the Bank comprising sales, operations and portfolio management with another four to five support staff expected in the coming months.
Commented Mr. Zember, "Mortgage warehouse lending as an asset class has very attractive returns and limited losses. With several very large banks exiting the space and mortgage volumes projected to increase substantially, we believe this is a perfect time to expand our capabilities. Knowing the team we hired and having visited quite a few of their customers, I believe we can replace all of the life premium business we are selling with yields that are 125bps to 150bps higher. I expect the credit results and operating expense burdens to be similar so we believe the bottom-line impact will be significant as we scale this operation."
Discussion of Results
The following table highlights selected financial data for the last five quarters:
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
Return on average assets
0.12 %
0.39 %
0.26 %
(0.85 %)
(0.62 %)
Operating return on average assets(1)
0.20 %
0.50 %
0.29 %
(0.79 %)
0.54 %
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1)
0.85 %
0.78 %
1.02 %
0.96 %
(0.33 %)
Pre-tax pre-prov. operating return on average assets(1)
0.95 %
0.92 %
1.05 %
1.01 %
(0.30 %)
Return on average common equity
1.28 %
4.06 %
2.62 %
(8.43 %)
(6.11 %)
Operating return on average common equity(1)
2.11 %
5.18 %
2.99 %
(7.91 %)
5.35 %
Operating return on avg. tangible common equity(1)
2.80 %
6.93 %
3.98 %
(10.53 %)
7.35 %
Cost of funds
3.25 %
3.16 %
2.97 %
2.85 %
2.75 %
Net interest margin
2.97 %
2.72 %
2.84 %
2.86 %
2.70 %
Gross loans to deposits
89.68 %
98.95 %
97.37 %
98.45 %
96.37 %
Efficiency ratio
83.22 %
82.62 %
77.41 %
81.31 %
108.50 %
Operating efficiency ratio(1)
80.35 %
78.86 %
76.17 %
79.43 %
75.17 %
As disclosed in our recent filings with the SEC, the Company has corrected its method for accounting for a third-party originated and serviced consumer loan portfolio (the "Consumer Program") and in which the separate agreements comprising the portfolio are treated as separate units of account (See "Critical Accounting Estimates and Policies" in the Company's 2023 Form 10-K). A subset of the Consumer Program has promotional characteristics where interest is deferred during the promotional period and is waived if the customer pays off the loan prior to the period end. In that event, the third-party reimburses the Bank for the waived interest. Until the end of the promotional period, the Company is unable to accrue interest on the loan under GAAP but does record a derivative representing the fair value of expected interest reimbursements from the third-party. Credit costs are also fully included in the Company's results, including estimated life of loan losses required by ASC 326 while potential credit enhancements from the Consumer Program are only reflected as received. Total outstanding balances in the Consumer Program were $180 million as of September 30, 2024 versus $194 million at June 30, 2024.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased approximately $3.2 million, or 13%, to $28.0 million during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 largely due to increased interest recognition on previously deferring loans. For the third quarter of 2024, the Company reported a net interest margin of 2.97% versus 2.72% for the second quarter of 2024.
Interest income increased 9.4% to $57.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $52.2 million during the second quarter of 2024. At September 30, 2024, $60 million of loans were deferring interest due to a promotional feature. The Company recognized $3.0 million of interest in the third quarter of 2024 from promotional loans that were deferring interest and then began amortizing. In addition, in the third quarter of 2024, payoff of promotional loans triggered reimbursement of $2.5 million of deferred interest that was recognized in noninterest income. Promotional loan balances of $17 million and $21 million will reach the end of their promotional periods in the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2025, respectively, after which loans with a promotional feature will decline to a nominal amount of the Bank's portfolio by the end of 2025. Yield on earning assets and loans held for investment were 6.06% and 6.31%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024 versus 5.72% and 5.91%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024.
Interest expense increased $1.7 million to $29.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024 largely due to an increased reliance on FHLB funding during the third quarter. Cost of deposits increased 6 basis points to 3.04% in the third quarter of 2024 from 2.98% in the second quarter of 2024. Cost of funds was 3.25% in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 9 basis points linked-quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased during the third quarter of 2024 to $9.3 million compared to $11.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. Included in the second quarter of 2024 is approximately $0.9 million of bank-owned life insurance income due to a death benefit payout. Income from mortgage banking activity increased $0.4 million during the third quarter. Offsetting the increase in mortgage banking income was a reduction of $0.4 million in service fees and $1.2 million reduction in income related to the Consumer Program.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $31.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $29.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. Noninterest expense also includes consolidated expenses from Panacea Financial Holdings ("PFH"). Management considers the core expense burden of the Bank that adjusts for certain items such as those that are volume dependent (e.g., mortgage banking related) or nonoperational (e.g., changes in the reserve for unfunded commitments). The following table illustrates the degree to which the Company has managed its operating expense burden during 2024:
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
Reported Noninterest Expense
31,045
29,786
27,538
27,780
36,950
PFH Consolidated Expenses
(2,666)
(2,347)
(2,119)
(2,813)
-
Noninterest Expense Excl. PFH
28,379
27,439
25,419
24,967
36,950
Nonrecurring / Goodwill Impair.
(1,352)
(1,453)
(438)
(165)
(11,350)
Mortgage Expenses
(6,436)
(6,084)
(5,122)
(4,785)
(5,108)
Consumer Program Servicing Fee
(699)
(312)
(312)
(312)
(312)
Reserve for Unfunded Commitment
(96)
546
2
(554)
257
Total Adjustments
(8,583)
(7,303)
(5,870)
(5,816)
(16,513)
Core Operating Expense Burden
19,796
20,136
19,550
19,151
20,437
As noted above, the core expense burden decreased $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 from the second quarter of 2024. Core expense burden was $19.8 million, in line with the average for the last five quarters.
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Loans held for investment decreased to $2.97 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $3.30 billion at June 30, 2024. As noted above, the Bank has entered into an agreement to sell approximately $370 million of life premium finance loans and which have been reclassified to loans held for sale at September 30, 2024. Including these balances, loans held for investment would have increased 1.1% unannualized in the third quarter of 2024. The Panacea and Life Premium Finance divisions had loan growth of 4.4% and 11.1%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024.
Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were only 0.25% of total assets, or $10.2 million at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.25% or $9.9 million at June 30, 2024. Loans rated substandard were $47.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $15.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was largely driven by a single commercial credit that has experienced slower lease activity past its construction phase. Management evaluated and valued the property using conservative cap rates and lengthy times to lease and included the shortfall in its specific reserve. The Bank had no other real estate owned at the end of the third quarter of 2024.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 versus $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. Of this provision, $4.0 million was due to Consumer Program activity. The remaining provision was due to specific reserves established on individually evaluated credits, approximately $2.2 million of which was tied to the commercial credit described above. As a percentage of loans, including life premium finance loans classified as held-for-sale at the end of the third quarter, the allowance for credit losses was 1.53% and 1.56% at the end of the third and second quarter of 2024, respectively.
Net charge-offs were $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, up from $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Consumer Program net charge-offs were $6.7 million in the third quarter versus $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. Core net charge-offs, excluding those losses from the Consumer Program, were $1.3 million, or 0.15% of average loans, in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $0.6 million, or 0.07%, in the second quarter of 2024.
Deposits and Funding
Total deposits at September 30, 2024 decreased slightly to $3.31 billion from $3.34 billion at June 30, 2024. Importantly, noninterest bearing deposits were $421 million at September 30, 2024, up slightly from $420 million at June 30, 2024 and in the face of substantial remixing activity towards interest bearing accounts.
Deposit growth in the Bank continues to benefit from better technology and unique convenience factors. V1BE, the Bank's proprietary invitation-only delivery tool, increased total users by 5% during the third quarter of 2024, and now has over 2,400 users on the platform as of September 30, 2024.
During the third quarter of 2024, the Bank opened approximately $32.5 million new deposit accounts on the digital platform with very modest marketing expenses. At quarter end, the Bank had over 17,000 digital accounts with $911 million in total deposits and average balances of approximately $53 thousand.
As of September 30, 2024, the Bank has $75.0 million of brokered CDs that mature at the end of 2024 and $165.0 million of short-term FHLB advances.
Lines of Business
The Panacea Financial Division continues to experience substantial growth alongside the development of the nationally-recognized Panacea Financial brand. The Panacea Financial Division finished the third quarter of 2024 with approximately $392 million in outstanding loans, an increase of $16.5 million from June 30, 2024. Panacea-related deposits were $90 million at September 30, 2024 with a weighted average cost of 2.00%. Panacea continues to roll out innovative technology capabilities that is expected to continue increasing the amount with which it self-funds its balance sheet.
Primis Mortgage had pre-tax income of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 up from $0.9 million in the previous quarter. Locked loan volumes averaged $56.1 million per month in the third quarter of 2024, up from $52.0 million per month in the second quarter of 2024. Primis Mortgage continues to aggressively manage costs to preserve profitability in a lower volume environment while selectively adding talent to grow production.
Shareholders' Equity
Book value per common share as of September 30, 2024 was $15.43, an increase of $0.20 from June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was $11.61, an increase of $0.21 from June 30, 2024. Common shareholders' equity was $381 million, or 9.48% of total assets, at September 30, 2024. Tangible common equity(1) at September 30, 2024 was $287 million, or 7.30% of tangible assets(1). After-tax unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio decreased by $6.0 million to $17.1 million due to decreases in market interest rates during the third quarter of 2024. The Company has the intent and ability to hold these securities until maturity or recovery of the value and does not anticipate realizing any losses on the investments.
The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on November 22, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 8, 2024. This is Primis' fifty-second consecutive quarterly dividend.
About Primis Financial Corp.
As of September 30, 2024, Primis had $4.0 billion in total assets, $2.9 billion in total loans held for investment and $3.3 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.
Non-GAAP Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Primis uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance. The measures entitled net income adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses; pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings; operating return on average assets; pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets; operating return on average equity; operating return on average tangible equity; operating efficiency ratio; operating earnings per share - basic; operating earnings per share - diluted; tangible book value per share; tangible common equity; tangible common equity to tangible assets; and core net interest margin are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. We use the term "operating" to describe a financial measure that excludes income or expense considered to be non-recurring in nature. Items identified as non-operating are those that, when excluded from a reported financial measure, provide management or the reader with a measure that may be more indicative of forward-looking trends in our business. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items table.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information about Primis that allows management and investors to evaluate the ongoing operating results, financial strength and performance of Primis and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Primis' performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Primis. Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized and, therefore, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies that present measures having the same or similar names.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items" in the financial tables for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.
Primis Financial Corp.
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For Three Months Ended:
For Nine Months Ended:
Selected Performance Ratios:
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
3Q 2024
3Q 2023
Return on average assets
0.12 %
0.39 %
0.26 %
(0.85 %)
(0.62 %)
0.25 %
0.01 %
Operating return on average assets(1)
0.20 %
0.50 %
0.29 %
(0.79 %)
0.54 %
0.33 %
0.43 %
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1)
0.85 %
0.78 %
1.02 %
0.96 %
(0.33 %)
0.88 %
0.48 %
Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets(1)
0.95 %
0.92 %
1.05 %
1.01 %
(0.30 %)
0.98 %
0.91 %
Return on average common equity
1.28 %
4.06 %
2.62 %
(8.43 %)
(6.11 %)
2.66 %
0.11 %
Operating return on average common equity(1)
2.11 %
5.18 %
2.99 %
(7.91 %)
5.35 %
3.44 %
4.32 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity(1)
2.80 %
6.93 %
3.98 %
(10.53 %)
7.35 %
4.60 %
5.92 %
Cost of funds
3.25 %
3.16 %
2.97 %
2.85 %
2.75 %
3.13 %
2.61 %
Net interest margin
2.97 %
2.72 %
2.84 %
2.86 %
2.70 %
2.85 %
2.61 %
Gross loans to deposits
89.68 %
98.95 %
97.37 %
98.45 %
96.37 %
89.68 %
96.37 %
Efficiency ratio
83.22 %
82.62 %
77.41 %
81.31 %
108.50 %
81.12 %
86.30 %
Operating efficiency ratio(1)
80.35 %
78.86 %
76.17 %
79.43 %
75.17 %
78.49 %
74.56 %
Per Common Share Data:
Earnings per common share - Basic
$ 0.05
$ 0.15
$ 0.10
$ (0.33)
$ (0.24)
$ 0.30
$ 0.01
Operating earnings per common share - Basic(1)
$ 0.08
$ 0.20
$ 0.11
$ (0.31)
$ 0.21
$ 0.39
$ 0.52
Earnings per common share - Diluted
$ 0.05
$ 0.15
$ 0.10
$ (0.33)
$ (0.24)
$ 0.30
$ 0.01
Operating earnings per common share - Diluted(1)
$ 0.08
$ 0.20
$ 0.11
$ (0.31)
$ 0.21
$ 0.39
$ 0.52
Book value per common share
$ 15.43
$ 15.23
$ 15.16
$ 15.23
$ 15.30
$ 15.43
$ 15.30
Tangible book value per common share(1)
$ 11.61
$ 11.40
$ 11.31
$ 11.37
$ 11.42
$ 11.61
$ 11.42
Cash dividend per common share
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.30
$ 0.30
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
24,695,685
24,683,734
24,673,857
24,647,728
24,641,981
24,683,556
24,635,535
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
24,719,920
24,708,484
24,707,113
24,687,993
24,641,981
24,710,345
24,635,535
Shares outstanding at end of period
24,722,734
24,708,234
24,708,588
24,693,172
24,686,764
24,722,734
24,686,764
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees
0.25 %
0.25 %
0.23 %
0.20 %
0.51 %
0.25 %
0.51 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)
0.93 %
0.60 %
0.64 %
0.61 %
0.53 %
0.52 %
0.32 %
Core net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)(2)
0.15 %
0.07 %
0.11 %
0.24 %
0.27 %
(0.10 %)
0.12 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.72 %
1.56 %
1.66 %
1.62 %
1.13 %
1.72 %
1.13 %
Capital Ratios:
Common equity to assets
9.48 %
9.49 %
9.63 %
9.75 %
9.84 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
7.30 %
7.27 %
7.36 %
7.46 %
7.53 %
Leverage ratio(3)
8.06 %
8.25 %
8.38 %
8.37 %
8.60 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(3)
8.98 %
8.85 %
8.97 %
8.96 %
9.36 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(3)
9.28 %
9.14 %
9.26 %
9.25 %
9.66 %
Total risk-based capital ratio(3)
12.66 %
12.45 %
12.61 %
13.44 %
13.05 %
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
(2)
Excludes third-party charge-offs
(3)
Ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
As Of:
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 77,274
$ 66,580
$ 88,717
$ 77,553
$ 93,865
Investment securities-available for sale
242,543
232,867
230,617
228,420
216,875
Investment securities-held to maturity
9,766
10,649
10,992
11,650
11,975
Loans held for sale
467,325
94,644
72,217
57,691
66,266
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees
2,965,120
3,300,562
3,227,665
3,219,414
3,173,788
Allowance for credit losses
(51,132)
(51,574)
(53,456)
(52,209)
(35,862)
Net loans
2,913,988
3,248,988
3,174,209
3,167,205
3,137,926
Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank
20,875
16,837
14,225
14,246
12,796
Bank premises and equipment, net
19,668
19,946
20,412
20,611
24,878
Operating lease right-of-use assets
10,465
10,293
10,206
10,646
11,402
Goodwill and other intangible assets
94,444
94,768
95,092
95,417
95,741
Assets held for sale, net
3,898
5,136
6,359
6,735
3,115
Bank-owned life insurance
67,010
66,578
67,685
67,588
67,176
Deferred tax assets, net
25,582
25,232
24,513
22,395
24,179
Consumer Program derivative asset
9,763
9,929
10,685
10,806
12,818
Other assets
62,002
63,917
64,050
65,583
59,847
Total assets
$ 4,024,603
$ 3,966,364
$ 3,889,979
$ 3,856,546
$ 3,838,859
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Demand deposits
$ 421,231
$ 420,241
$ 463,190
$ 472,941
$ 490,719
NOW accounts
748,833
793,608
771,116
773,028
803,276
Money market accounts
835,099
831,834
834,514
794,530
800,951
Savings accounts
873,810
866,279
823,325
783,758
746,608
Time deposits
427,458
423,501
422,778
445,898
451,850
Total deposits
3,306,431
3,335,463
3,314,923
3,270,155
3,293,404
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term
3,677
3,273
3,038
3,044
3,838
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
165,000
80,000
25,000
30,000
-
Secured borrowings
17,495
21,069
21,298
20,393
29,649
Subordinated debt and notes
95,808
95,737
95,666
95,595
95,524
Operating lease liabilities
11,704
11,488
11,353
11,686
12,347
Other liabilities
27,168
24,777
24,102
28,080
26,487
Total liabilities
3,627,283
3,571,807
3,495,380
3,458,953
3,461,249
Total Primis common stockholders' equity
381,352
376,393
374,577
376,161
377,610
Noncontrolling interest
15,968
18,164
20,022
21,432
-
Total stockholders' equity
397,320
394,557
394,599
397,593
377,610
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 4,024,603
$ 3,966,364
$ 3,889,979
$ 3,856,546
$ 3,838,859
Tangible common equity(1)
$ 286,908
$ 281,625
$ 279,485
$ 280,744
$ 281,869
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
For Nine Months Ended:
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
3Q 2024
3Q 2023
Interest and dividend income
$ 57,112
$ 52,199
$ 50,345
$ 50,163
$ 48,027
$ 159,656
$ 142,485
Interest expense
29,089
27,346
25,076
24,437
23,697
81,511
69,499
Net interest income
28,023
24,853
25,269
25,726
24,330
78,145
72,986
Provision for credit losses
7,511
3,119
6,508
21,310
1,616
17,138
11,231
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
20,512
21,734
18,761
4,416
22,714
61,007
61,755
Account maintenance and deposit service fees
1,468
1,861
1,393
1,518
1,534
4,722
4,215
Income from bank-owned life insurance
431
1,327
564
420
787
2,322
1,601
Mortgage banking income
6,803
6,402
5,574
3,210
4,922
18,779
14,435
Gain (loss) on sale of loans
-
(29)
336
526
217
307
268
Consumer Program derivative
79
1,272
2,041
2,886
2,033
3,392
15,233
Gain (loss) on other investments
51
136
206
190
30
393
(6)
Gain (loss) on bank premises and equipment
352
124
-
(478)
2
476
2
Other
99
105
193
169
201
397
584
Noninterest income
9,283
11,198
10,307
8,441
9,726
30,788
36,332
Employee compensation and benefits
16,764
16,088
15,735
14,645
13,809
48,587
44,120
Occupancy and equipment expenses
3,071
3,099
3,106
2,982
3,170
9,276
9,637
Amortization of intangible assets
318
317
317
317
317
952
952
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
11,150
-
11,150
Virginia franchise tax expense
631
632
631
849
849
1,894
2,546
Data processing expense
2,552
2,347
2,231
2,216
2,250
7,130
7,329
Marketing expense
449
499
459
352
377
1,407
1,467
Telecommunication and communication expense
330
341
346
358
356
1,017
1,149
Professional fees
2,914
2,976
1,365
1,586
1,118
7,255
3,055
Miscellaneous lending expenses
1,098
285
451
1,128
424
1,834
1,878
Other expenses
2,918
3,202
2,897
3,347
3,130
9,017
11,060
Noninterest expense
31,045
29,786
27,538
27,780
36,950
88,369
94,343
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,250)
3,146
1,530
(14,923)
(4,510)
3,426
3,744
Income tax expense (benefit)
(304)
1,265
718
(4,472)
1,519
1,679
3,405
Net Income (loss)
(946)
1,881
812
(10,451)
(6,029)
1,747
339
Noncontrolling interest
2,158
1,901
1,654
2,280
-
5,713
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders
$ 1,212
$ 3,782
$ 2,466
$ (8,171)
$ (6,029)
$ 7,460
$ 339
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
Primis Financial Corp
(Dollars in thousands)
As Of:
Loan Portfolio Composition
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
Loans held for sale
$ 467,325
$ 94,644
$ 72,217
$ 57,691
$ 66,266
Loans secured by real estate:
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
463,848
463,328
458,026
455,397
432,367
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
609,743
612,428
577,752
578,600
605,508
Secured by farmland
4,356
4,758
4,341
5,044
5,082
Construction and land development
105,541
104,886
146,908
164,742
170,849
Residential 1-4 family
607,313
608,049
602,124
606,226
600,389
Multi-family residential
169,368
171,512
128,599
127,857
129,586
Home equity lines of credit
62,421
62,138
57,765
59,670
59,996
Total real estate loans
2,022,590
2,027,099
1,975,515
1,997,536
2,003,777
Commercial loans
526,772
619,365
623,804
602,623
603,637
Paycheck Protection Program loans
1,941
1,969
2,003
2,023
2,105
Consumer loans
408,378
646,590
620,745
611,583
558,277
Total Non-PCD loans
2,959,681
3,295,023
3,222,067
3,213,765
3,167,796
PCD loans
5,439
5,539
5,598
5,649
5,992
Total loans receivable, net of deferred fees
$ 2,965,120
$ 3,300,562
$ 3,227,665
$ 3,219,414
$ 3,173,788
Loans by Risk Grade:
Pass, not graded
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality
820
692
633
875
851
Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality
169,285
488,728
412,593
405,019
383,306
Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality
1,509,280
1,503,918
1,603,053
1,626,380
1,632,256
Pass Grade 4 - Pass
1,184,671
1,204,268
1,177,065
1,154,971
1,095,264
Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention
53,473
87,471
19,454
14,930
33,299
Grade 6 - Substandard
47,591
15,485
14,867
17,239
28,812
Grade 7 - Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Grade 8 - Loss
-
-
-
-
-
Total loans
$ 2,965,120
$ 3,300,562
$ 3,227,665
$ 3,219,414
$ 3,173,788
(Dollars in thousands)
As Of or For Three Months Ended:
Asset Quality Information
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
Allowance for Credit Losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$ (51,574)
$ (53,456)
$ (52,209)
$ (35,862)
$ (38,541)
Provision for for credit losses
(7,511)
(3,119)
(6,508)
(21,310)
(1,616)
Net charge-offs
7,953
5,001
5,261
4,963
4,295
Ending balance
$ (51,132)
$ (51,574)
$ (53,456)
$ (52,209)
$ (35,862)
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$ (1,031)
$ (1,577)
$ (1,579)
$ (1,025)
$ (1,282)
(Expense for) / recovery of unfunded loan commitment reserve
(96)
546
2
(554)
257
Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
$ (1,127)
$ (1,031)
$ (1,577)
$ (1,579)
$ (1,025)
As Of:
Non-Performing Assets:
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
Nonaccrual loans
$ 14,424
$ 11,289
$ 10,139
$ 9,095
$ 20,171
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
1,714
1,897
1,714
1,714
1,625
Total non-performing assets
$ 16,138
$ 13,186
$ 11,853
$ 10,809
$ 21,796
SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans
$ 5,954
$ 3,268
$ 3,095
$ 3,115
$ 2,290
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands)
For Three Months Ended:
For Nine Months Ended:
Average Balance Sheet
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
3Q 2024
3Q 2023
Assets
Loans held for sale
$ 98,110
$ 84,389
$ 58,896
$ 48,380
$ 55,775
$ 80,530
$ 43,384
Loans, net of deferred fees
3,324,157
3,266,651
3,206,888
3,208,295
3,193,236
3,266,111
3,099,225
Investment securities
242,631
244,308
241,179
228,335
234,601
242,706
240,525
Other earning assets
83,405
73,697
77,067
79,925
93,159
78,076
348,831
Total earning assets
3,748,303
3,669,045
3,584,030
3,564,935
3,576,771
3,667,423
3,731,965
Other assets
243,972
243,200
248,082
262,977
268,038
244,913
260,474
Total assets
$ 3,992,275
$ 3,912,245
$ 3,832,112
$ 3,827,912
$ 3,844,809
$ 3,912,336
$ 3,992,439
Liabilities and equity
Demand deposits
$ 421,908
$ 433,315
$ 458,306
$ 473,750
$ 472,485
$ 440,172
$ 500,459
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and other demand accounts
748,202
778,458
773,943
782,305
806,339
766,800
785,480
Money market accounts
859,988
823,156
814,147
790,971
850,892
832,531
844,752
Savings accounts
866,375
866,652
800,328
783,432
703,809
844,531
775,024
Time deposits
425,238
423,107
431,340
451,521
460,961
426,557
481,813
Total Deposits
3,321,711
3,324,688
3,278,064
3,281,979
3,294,486
3,310,591
3,387,528
Borrowings
238,994
158,919
120,188
120,213
119,797
172,942
172,662
Total Funding
3,560,705
3,483,607
3,398,252
3,402,192
3,414,283
3,483,533
3,560,190
Other Liabilities
36,527
34,494
34,900
39,056
39,303
35,344
35,457
Total liabilites
3,597,232
3,518,101
3,433,152
3,441,248
3,453,586
3,518,877
3,595,647
Primis common stockholders' equity
377,595
374,735
378,008
384,332
391,223
374,189
396,792
Noncontrolling interest
17,448
19,409
20,952
2,332
-
19,270
-
Total stockholders' equity
395,043
394,144
398,960
386,664
391,223
393,459
396,792
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,992,275
$ 3,912,245
$ 3,832,112
$ 3,827,912
$ 3,844,809
$ 3,912,336
$ 3,992,439
Net Interest Income
Loans held for sale
$ 1,589
$ 1,521
$ 907
$ 842
$ 873
$ 4,017
$ 1,964
Loans
52,707
48,032
46,825
46,723
44,439
147,564
123,289
Investment securities
1,799
1,805
1,715
1,645
1,593
5,319
4,728
Other earning assets
1,017
841
898
953
1,122
2,756
12,504
Total Earning Assets Income
57,112
52,199
50,345
50,163
48,027
159,656
142,485
Non-interest bearing DDA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts
4,630
4,827
4,467
4,334
4,460
13,924
11,070
Money market accounts
7,432
6,788
6,512
6,129
6,555
20,732
17,587
Savings accounts
8,918
8,912
8,045
7,860
6,760
25,876
21,915
Time deposits
4,371
4,095
3,990
3,964
3,801
12,455
10,831
Total Deposit Costs
25,351
24,622
23,014
22,287
21,576
72,987
61,403
Borrowings
3,738
2,724
2,062
2,150
2,121
8,524
8,096
Total Funding Costs
29,089
27,346
25,076
24,437
23,697
81,511
69,499
Net Interest Income
$ 28,023
$ 24,853
$ 25,269
$ 25,726
$ 24,330
$ 78,145
$ 72,986
Net Interest Margin
Loans held for sale
6.44 %
7.25 %
6.19 %
6.90 %
6.21 %
6.66 %
6.05 %
Loans
6.31 %
5.91 %
5.87 %
5.78 %
5.52 %
6.04 %
5.32 %
Investments
2.95 %
2.97 %
2.86 %
2.86 %
2.69 %
2.93 %
2.63 %
Other Earning Assets
4.85 %
4.59 %
4.69 %
4.73 %
4.78 %
4.72 %
4.79 %
Total Earning Assets
6.06 %
5.72 %
5.65 %
5.58 %
5.33 %
5.82 %
5.10 %
NOW
2.46 %
2.49 %
2.32 %
2.20 %
2.19 %
2.43 %
1.88 %
MMDA
3.44 %
3.32 %
3.22 %
3.07 %
3.06 %
3.33 %
2.78 %
Savings
4.10 %
4.14 %
4.04 %
3.98 %
3.81 %
4.09 %
3.78 %
CDs
4.09 %
3.89 %
3.72 %
3.48 %
3.27 %
3.90 %
3.01 %
Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits
3.48 %
3.42 %
3.28 %
3.15 %
3.03 %
3.40 %
2.84 %
Cost of Deposits
3.04 %
2.98 %
2.82 %
2.69 %
2.60 %
2.94 %
2.42 %
Other Funding
6.22 %
6.89 %
6.90 %
7.10 %
7.02 %
6.58 %
6.27 %
Total Cost of Funds
3.25 %
3.16 %
2.97 %
2.85 %
2.75 %
3.13 %
2.61 %
Net Interest Margin
2.97 %
2.72 %
2.84 %
2.86 %
2.70 %
2.85 %
2.61 %
Net Interest Spread
2.37 %
2.12 %
2.22 %
2.27 %
2.13 %
2.24 %
2.49 %
Primis Financial Corp.
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For Three Months Ended:
For Nine Months Ended:
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items:
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
3Q 2023
3Q 2024
3Q 2023
Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders
$ 1,212
$ 3,782
$ 2,466
$ (8,171)
$ (6,029)
$ 7,460
$ 339
Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income:
Branch Consolidation / Other restructuring
-
-
-
449
-
-
1,488
Loan officer fraud, operational losses
-
-
-
-
200
-
200
Professional fee expenses related to the SEC pre-clear process and financial reporting restatements
1,352
1,453
438
-
-
3,243
-
Professional fee expenses related to Panacea investment
-
-
-
194
-
-
-
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
-
11,150
-
11,150
Gains on sale of closed bank branch buildings
(352)
(124)
-
-
-
(476)
-
Income tax effect
(216)
(287)
(95)
(139)
(44)
(598)
(365)
Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses
$ 1,996
$ 4,824
$ 2,809
$ (7,667)
$ 5,277
$ 9,629
$ 12,813
Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders
$ 1,212
$ 3,782
$ 2,466
$ (8,171)
$ (6,029)
$ 7,460
$ 339
Income tax expense (benefit)
(304)
1,265
718
(4,472)
1,519
1,679
3,405
Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense)
7,607
2,573
6,506
21,864
1,359
16,686
10,685
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings
$ 8,515
$ 7,620
$ 9,690
$ 9,221
$ (3,151)
$ 25,825
$ 14,429
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
1,000
1,329
438
643
11,350
2,767
12,838
Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings
$ 9,515
$ 8,949
$ 10,128
$ 9,864
$ 8,199
$ 28,592
$ 27,267
Return on average assets
0.12 %
0.39 %
0.26 %
(0.85 %)
(0.62 %)
0.25 %
0.01 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
0.08 %
0.11 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
1.17 %
0.07 %
0.42 %
Operating return on average assets
0.20 %
0.50 %
0.29 %
(0.79 %)
0.54 %
0.33 %
0.43 %
Return on average assets
0.12 %
0.39 %
0.26 %
(0.85 %)
(0.62 %)
0.25 %
0.01 %
Effect of tax expense
(0.03 %)
0.13 %
0.08 %
(0.46 %)
0.16 %
0.06 %
0.11 %
Effect of provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense)
0.76 %
0.26 %
0.68 %
2.27 %
0.14 %
0.57 %
0.36 %
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets
0.85 %
0.78 %
1.02 %
0.96 %
(0.33 %)
0.88 %
0.48 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses and expenses
0.10 %
0.14 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.02 %
0.09 %
0.43 %
Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets
0.95 %
0.92 %
1.05 %
1.01 %
(0.30 %)
0.98 %
0.91 %
Return on average common equity
1.28 %
4.06 %
2.62 %
(8.43 %)
(6.11 %)
2.66 %
0.11 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
0.83 %
1.12 %
0.37 %
0.52 %
11.47 %
0.77 %
4.20 %
Operating return on average common equity
2.11 %
5.18 %
2.99 %
(7.91 %)
5.35 %
3.44 %
4.32 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
0.69 %
1.75 %
0.99 %
(2.61 %)
2.00 %
1.17 %
1.60 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity
2.80 %
6.93 %
3.98 %
(10.53 %)
7.35 %
4.60 %
5.92 %
Efficiency ratio
83.22 %
82.62 %
77.41 %
81.31 %
108.50 %
81.12 %
86.30 %
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
(2.87 %)
(3.76 %)
(1.23 %)
(1.88 %)
(33.33 %)
(2.63 %)
(11.74 %)
Operating efficiency ratio
80.35 %
78.86 %
76.17 %
79.43 %
75.17 %
78.49 %
74.56 %
Earnings per common share - Basic
$ 0.05
$ 0.15
$ 0.10
$ (0.33)
$ (0.24)
$ 0.30
$ 0.01
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
0.03
0.05
0.01
0.02
0.45
0.09
0.51
Operating earnings per common share - Basic
$ 0.08
$ 0.20
$ 0.11
$ (0.31)
$ 0.21
$ 0.39
$ 0.52
Earnings per common share - Diluted
$ 0.05
$ 0.15
$ 0.10
$ (0.33)
$ (0.24)
$ 0.30
$ 0.01
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
0.03
0.05
0.01
0.02
0.45
0.09
0.51
Operating earnings per common share - Diluted
$ 0.08
$ 0.20
$ 0.11
$ (0.31)
$ 0.21
$ 0.39
$ 0.52
Book value per common share
$ 15.43
$ 15.23
$ 15.16
$ 15.23
$ 15.30
$ 15.43
$ 15.30
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
(3.82)
(3.83)
(3.85)
(3.86)
(3.88)
(3.82)
(3.88)
Tangible book value per common share
$ 11.61
$ 11.40
$ 11.31
$ 11.37
$ 11.42
$ 11.61
$ 11.42
Total Primis common stockholders' equity
$ 381,352
$ 376,393
$ 374,577
$ 376,161
$ 377,610
$ 381,352
$ 377,610
Less goodwill and other intangible assets
(94,444)
(94,768)
(95,093)
(95,417)
(95,741)
(94,444)
(95,741)
Tangible common equity
$ 286,908
$ 281,625
$ 279,484
$ 280,744
$ 281,869
$ 286,908
$ 281,869
Common equity to assets
9.48 %
9.49 %
9.63 %
9.75 %
9.84 %
9.48 %
9.84 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
(2.18 %)
(2.22 %)
(2.27 %)
(2.29 %)
(2.31 %)
(2.18 %)
(2.31 %)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.30 %
7.27 %
7.36 %
7.46 %
7.53 %
7.30 %
7.53 %
SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.