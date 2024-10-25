Zalaris delivered its 11th consecutive quarter of revenue growth in Q324, alongside record quarterly revenue and profitability. Contract momentum continues with both existing clients and new contracts, resulting in a net retention rate within Managed Services of 108%. Zalaris has made good progress towards its mid-term adjusted EBIT margin target of 12-15%, with a 17.9% margin in the Managed Services business boosting group margins to 10.9% (Q323: 8.5%). The enhanced profitability has been driven by the strategic improvements to operations in Germany and increased use of near-shore and offshore service locations to drive efficiencies. Our estimates are unchanged as we expect a strong final quarter with maintained margin progression and contract momentum. Management noted it is making progress in the strategic review announced in April, although no outcome has yet been reported.

