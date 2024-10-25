Certification scheme MCS records another record-breaking year for heat pump installations in the United Kingdom, as well as the highest number of certified contractors on record. MCS Head of Scheme Alex Hughes discusses solar, storage and heat pump trends with pv magazine. It's been a record shattering year for heat pump installations in the United Kingdom, and the number of certified installers has surged. A total of 42,064 MCS-certified heat pump installations were carried out between January and September 2024, according to data from the certification body, surpassing the record-breaking 40,426 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...