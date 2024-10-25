The global RD20 initiative has announced it will hold its first overseas annual meeting in New Delhi, India, in December. The initiative expects to discuss a further extension of international collaboration on novel areas including sustainable aviation fuel and social aspects of clean energy technologies with various stakeholders at the event. RD20, an international initiative comprising top research institutes in G20 countries, has announced it will hold its annual meeting in India in December. This is the first RD20 conference held overseas, emphasizing the truly global nature of the initiative. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...