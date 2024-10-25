Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
PR Newswire
25.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.: Mibro Watch GS Explorer Unveiled: A Smartwatch Engineered for Outdoor Enthusiasts

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting development for outdoor enthusiasts and fitness aficionados, Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, proudly announces the launch of the Mibro Watch GS Explorer on October 25. This state-of-the-art smartwatch is engineered to meet the demands of those who thrive in challenging environments, offering unparalleled durability and performance.

Under the slogan of "Rugged Strength, Endless Possibilities", the Mibro Watch GS Explorer is crafted for those who push the boundaries of adventure. Whether scaling rocky cliffs, diving into the depths of the ocean, or navigating through dense forests, this watch is designed to be the ultimate companion. Its robust construction ensures it can withstand the harshest conditions, from freezing temperatures to scorching heat, sandstorms, and torrential rain.

The Mibro Watch GS Explorer has undergone rigorous testing to meet the highest standards of durability. It has successfully passed 15 military standard tests in compliance with MIL-STD-810H-2019, guaranteeing stability and reliability in extreme environments. This military-grade quality ensures that the watch remains a steadfast partner, no matter the challenge.

With a 10 ATM water resistance rating, the Mibro Watch GS Explorer is built to endure depths of up to 100 meters. Whether engaging in high-speed jet skiing, surfing, or snorkeling, this watch is ready to embrace every aquatic adventure. Its superior water resistance makes it an ideal choice for those who live life on the edge.

The Mibro Watch GS Explorer introduces Roadbook Navigation, allowing users to customize track routes and share them with friends. By importing GPX, KML, and TCX files into the MibroFit App's route library, users can seamlessly push these routes to the watch for precise navigation.

Bin, the Product Director at Mibro, emphasizes the dedication and innovation that have gone into the development of the Mibro Watch GS Explorer. "This watch is the culmination of a year and a half of dedicated work. It combines the strengths of previous smartwatches with innovations like a rugged body, military-grade durability, and Roadbook Navigation. This product reflects Mibro's relentless pursuit of excellence in quality, ensuring it stands up to the toughest conditions and becomes an essential companion for every adventurer."

For more information, please visit https://www.mibrofit.com/ , or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2536922/Mibro_Watch_GS_Explorer.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mibro-watch-gs-explorer-unveiled-a-smartwatch-engineered-for-outdoor-enthusiasts-302284452.html

