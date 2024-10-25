Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024
PR Newswire
25.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
GTCHAIR Unveils Latest Comfortable Office Chairs at ORGATEC 2024 Furniture Expo

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTCHAIR rocked the stage at the 2024 ORGATEC furniture exhibition in Cologne, Germany. Their booth, located at Hall 8.1 A060, showcased a cool range of office chairs that make sitting comfy and healthy. These chairs are designed to take the pressure off your body and keep your back and joints feeling great, even after long hours at your desk.

GTChair at ORGATEC in Germany 2024

Shaping the Future of Office Spaces at ORGATEC 2024

The ORGATEC 2024 expo was a massive event covering 130,000 square meters. It brought together big names in office furniture to showcase the latest trends for future work environments. GTCHAIR wowed the crowd with chairs like Alien Chair, Open Chair, and Marrit Pro, specially crafted to keep you cozy and healthy during those long work hours.

GTChair Showcasing Selected Products

Meet Alien: GTCHAIR's Coolest Innovation Yet

GTCHAIR is turning heads with their newest creation, the Alien chair. This chair is out of this world, blending cool tech with space-inspired design. The floating chair back and smooth sliding action give you that floating-on-air feeling that everyone loved at the show!

GTChair's Latest Product

Upgrade Your Workspace with GTCHAIR's Awesome Chairs

Besides the Alien chair, GTCHAIR also launched upgraded versions of office favorites like Marrit Pro and Dvary Pro. They introduced six new series of ergonomic office chairs and their flagship gaming chair, Roc Chair. These chairs are all about making your work or gaming setup super comfy and keeping you feeling great all day long.

About GTCHAIR: Making Sitting Better Since 1992

GTCHAIR has been around since 1992, bringing comfort and health to sitting at desks. With over 60 patented inventions and products sold in more than 80 countries, they are a top choice for anyone who wants to sit comfortably and stay healthy while working.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538357/GTChair_ORGATEC_Germany_2024.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538358/GTChair_2024__Ogatec.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538355/image_5027517_41206346.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538356/GTCHAIR_____1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gtchair-unveils-latest-comfortable-office-chairs-at-orgatec-2024-furniture-expo-302284928.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
