Freitag, 25.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
25.10.2024 11:12 Uhr
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 25

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U59

Headline: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of Invesco Asset Management Limited, 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY at 3.00 p.m. on Thursday 21 November 2024.

The Company confirms that the following documents have today been published:

1. Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "Notice of AGM").

2. Form of Proxy.

3. Proposed New Articles.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the above documents have been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The documents are also available in electronic form to view and download on the Company's website: https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-global-equity-income-trust.html.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive a printed copy.

The Board encourages shareholders to vote on the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting by proxy in advance of the deadline which is set out in the Notice of AGM. Further information regarding voting by proxy is set out in the Notice of AGM.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

+44 (0) 20 7543 3559

25 October 2024


