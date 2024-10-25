Anzeige
25.10.2024
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Annual Financial Report - Availability

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 25

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Following the release of the Full Year Results Announcement by Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company") for the year ended 31 July 2024 on 11 October 2024, the Company announces that it has published the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts.

The document is available to view on the Company's website and a copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Printed copies of the Annual Financial Report have been mailed to shareholders on 24 October 2024 together with the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting, in line with shareholder communication preferences.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

07876413536


