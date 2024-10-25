The International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA) latest report says that women's roles in decentralized renewable energy are critical to achieving universal electricity access in underserved communities. IRENA is calling on policymakers and businesses to make gender inclusion a pillar of the decentralized energy sector's future development. The association's latest report, "Decentralised Solar PV, A Gender Perspective," says decentralized renewable energy, and in particular solar, can provide much-needed energy access to remote and hard-to-electrify communities. It adds that the role of ...

