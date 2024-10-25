Researchers from the Monash Suzhou Research Institute and the University of Queensland have developed a nanofiltration technology to extract lithium from low-grade saltwater brines with high magnesium content. The technology achieves 90% lithium recovery, nearly double the performance of traditional methods, while dramatically reducing extraction times. From pv magazine Australia Researchers in Australia and China have developed an innovative technology enabling direct lithium extraction from difficult-to-process sources like saltwater, which they say represents a substantial portion of the world's ...

