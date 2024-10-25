Microencapsulation Market worth $24.07 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The microencapsulation market is estimated at USD 15.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 24.07 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2029, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets.

The growth of the microencapsulation market is mainly driven by technological advancements and increased usage in various sectors. In the pharmaceutical domain, there is a growing trend of adoption for targeted drug delivery systems as microencapsulation increases the bioavailability of poorly soluble drugs, hence more potent in disease treatments. This is especially so in diseases where compliance from the patient is required for a long time. In the food sector, microencapsulation protects sensitive nutrients such as vitamins, probiotics, and flavors against oxidation for longer shelf life and better functionality. The health and wellness trend promoted the demand for more functional foods and dietary supplements, for which microencapsulation is essential in delivering nutritional benefits. On the side of personal care, microencapsulation enables the controlled release of active ingredients, thus improving the effectiveness of products and the experience provided to customers. Higher demand from consumers for more innovative, superior-quality products pushes the market further, as companies look to invest in research and development for the improvement of their existing microencapsulation capabilities.

The Food & Beverage Ingredients is the having a significant share within the Core Material sector of the microencapsulation market.

Increasing demand for functional and fortified food products increasing, since consumers are becoming health-conscious, leading food manufacturers to look for advanced methods to improve nutritional profiles and maintain the quality of ingredients. Microencapsulation protects sensitive ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, and probiotics, from breakdown in the numerous steps of processing and storage so that the final product contains an adequate amount of those ingredients. Additionally, this technology masks some unpalatable flavors or odors, with which consumers associate poor sensory acceptability. Because functional foods-the term for nutritionally adequate but not nutritionally complete foods that nonetheless provide health benefits-become a larger share of the overall food market, toy makers indulge in microencapsulated ingredients promising selective targeting of delivery of nutrients. Moreover, the increasing adoption of clean labeling in the food industry is creating scope for the incorporation of desirable ingredients without affecting label clarity by microencapsulation.

The Dripping segment is growing at a significant CAGR in the microencapsulation market during the forecasted period 2024-2029.

The method of controlled release of the core material in a liquid form allows for the encapsulation of a wide range of active ingredients, such as flavors, nutrients, and fragrances. This has made the Dripping technique popular since it offers the possibility of scaling up mass production of food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products that may be customized.

Other developments include the advancements in drip technology with biodegradable components integrated and multifunctional microcapsules designed with investments in companies that acquire products obtaining both excellent product performance and meeting consumer demands on sustainability driving the industries towards innovation and benign results.

Based on region, Europe has a significant share in the microencapsulation market.

Leading pharmaceutical companies and many food companies from this region are continuously investing in research and development to make product formulations better using the technologies of microencapsulation. Key players such as BASF SE (Germany) are at the forefront of this growth, actively investing in research and development to enhance product formulations through microencapsulation technologies. In 2023, BASF highlighted its advancements in microencapsulation methods for vitamins A and D used in food fortification. This technology is crucial for ensuring the stability of these vitamins in staple foods like flour and sugar. By embedding these nutrients in a protective matrix, the microencapsulation process significantly enhances their shelf life and effectiveness, improving their resistance to heat, light, and oxygen.

The increasing trend toward health and wellness brings into demand functional food and dietary supplements, where microencapsulation protects sensitive ingredients that provide stability and bioavailability. However, European consumers also are looking at more sustainable and clean-label products, forcing manufacturers to apply microencapsulation technologies that respond to new consumer preferences through improvement of the functionality of ingredients with no loss of transparency.

The report profiles key players such as BASF (Germany), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), dsm-firmenich (Switzerland), Givaudan (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Balchem Corp. (New Jersey), Ingredion (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Symrise (Germany), DuPont (US), Cargill Incorporated (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Lycored (New Jersey), Koehler Group (US).

