Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change to Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Supreme Critical Metals Inc." (the "Name Change") and consolidated its common shares on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share of the Company (the "Share Consolidation"). The Company will trade on the CSE under the new symbol "CRIT" starting Monday, October 28, 2024.

The Company currently has 4,744,222 common shares issued and outstanding post consolidation.

The Company also consolidated its outstanding options and warrants on a ratio of ten (10) to one (1), with the result that each consolidated option and warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common shares at an exercise price of ten (10) times its original exercise price.

The Share Consolidation will provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional financing opportunities.

About Victory Battery Metals Corp.

VICTORY BATTERY METALS CORP. (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

