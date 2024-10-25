Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.10.2024 12:14 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WorldSound, LLC: Controversial Video for Pro-Choice Women's Anthem, 'The Right' Released by Evie Joy, Musician and Filmmaker With WorldSound

"Liberty Means Freedom from Oppression" - Evie Joy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Evie Joy, an NYC-based songwriter and director who focuses on women empowerment and love re-education, re-releases a Pro-Choice Anthem with a controversial video.

The Right Final Cover

The Right Final Cover
The Right Cover

Joy's Pro-Choice anthem, called "The Right", addresses the politicians proposing anti-abortion bills, calling attention to larger social issues that have contributed to the conversation about abortion and advocating for a woman's civil rights to her own organs. The original song was released in 2019 and played at Women's Marches across the globe, but was taken down by Spotify and even shown in churches across the United States.

Evie Joy, "I've experienced our system's shortcomings when it comes to women's health firsthand as someone with endometriosis. It's only because of our society's mysticism of the female body that we have such limited research and understanding; further preventing doctors from doing their job is downright barbaric.

"What's on the ballot? Our lives."

The song's explosive chorus declares:

"This is my body, this is my choice;

"A painful decision, but you aren't gonna steal my voice.

"It isn't just morals and it's not black and white;

"We will govern our bodies, it's our legal right.

"Let's make the fight."

Featuring two young girls with opposing socioeconomic backgrounds living their stories side-by-side, the video covers the various reasons choice is crucial for women in a very tactful and sensitive way.

The video is supported by Julie Kidd (President of The Endeavor Foundation), Noise for Now, and many others in its creation. Joy is hoping to find more media and nonprofit partners to whom she can contribute her voice in the fight for the right to choose.

Evie Joy, "In our land of the free, choice is a conservative value and family planning in our own timing is inherent to liberty; that we may conduct our lives outside of a compulsory narrative, imposed by authority. Life is not equivalent based on definition alone, and treating half our population as though they lack the soundness of mind to make their own medical decisions, when one in six women are sexually assaulted and each pregnancy is caused by a sperm, is to declare women subhuman."

About Evie Joy: Joy is an NYC-based multi-award winning songwriter, filmmaker, and performer specializing in love songs of every genre, from comedy to ballad. A 2020 recipient of the New York Women's Fund Grant and a 2024 Keychange Artist, Joy was recognized by PopDust for writing "a canticle of female empowerment", and her music is distributed under Virgin Music Group and featured in shows like Temptation Island. Her next release will be a musical docuseries on love that began as an exploration across 14 countries to prove love didn't exist. Three years later, Joy is now convinced conscious love will save the world.

More information on Evie Joy: http://www.eviejoy.com

Contact Information

Evie Joy
Musician and Filmaker
eviejoymusic@gmail.com
+1-860-367-2669

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5u6EDKL_QU

SOURCE: Evie Joy

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.