WorldSound, LLC: Controversial Video for Pro-Choice Women's Anthem, 'The Right' Released by Evie Joy, Musician and Filmmaker With WorldSound

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Evie Joy, an NYC-based songwriter and director who focuses on women empowerment and love re-education, re-releases a Pro-Choice Anthem with a controversial video.

Joy's Pro-Choice anthem, called "The Right", addresses the politicians proposing anti-abortion bills, calling attention to larger social issues that have contributed to the conversation about abortion and advocating for a woman's civil rights to her own organs. The original song was released in 2019 and played at Women's Marches across the globe, but was taken down by Spotify and even shown in churches across the United States.

Evie Joy, "I've experienced our system's shortcomings when it comes to women's health firsthand as someone with endometriosis. It's only because of our society's mysticism of the female body that we have such limited research and understanding; further preventing doctors from doing their job is downright barbaric.

"What's on the ballot? Our lives."

The song's explosive chorus declares:

"This is my body, this is my choice;

"A painful decision, but you aren't gonna steal my voice.

"It isn't just morals and it's not black and white;

"We will govern our bodies, it's our legal right.

"Let's make the fight."

Featuring two young girls with opposing socioeconomic backgrounds living their stories side-by-side, the video covers the various reasons choice is crucial for women in a very tactful and sensitive way.

The video is supported by Julie Kidd (President of The Endeavor Foundation), Noise for Now, and many others in its creation. Joy is hoping to find more media and nonprofit partners to whom she can contribute her voice in the fight for the right to choose.

Evie Joy, "In our land of the free, choice is a conservative value and family planning in our own timing is inherent to liberty; that we may conduct our lives outside of a compulsory narrative, imposed by authority. Life is not equivalent based on definition alone, and treating half our population as though they lack the soundness of mind to make their own medical decisions, when one in six women are sexually assaulted and each pregnancy is caused by a sperm, is to declare women subhuman."

About Evie Joy: Joy is an NYC-based multi-award winning songwriter, filmmaker, and performer specializing in love songs of every genre, from comedy to ballad. A 2020 recipient of the New York Women's Fund Grant and a 2024 Keychange Artist, Joy was recognized by PopDust for writing "a canticle of female empowerment", and her music is distributed under Virgin Music Group and featured in shows like Temptation Island. Her next release will be a musical docuseries on love that began as an exploration across 14 countries to prove love didn't exist. Three years later, Joy is now convinced conscious love will save the world.

More information on Evie Joy: http://www.eviejoy.com

