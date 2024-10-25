Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.10.2024 12:30 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JCET Group: JCET Revenues of Q3 2024 and Q3 YTD 2024 Hit New Record High, Q3 Net Profit after Deducting Non-Recurring Items Increased by 19.5% Year-on-Year

Q3 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 9.49 billion, an increase of 14.9% year-on-year and 9.8% quarter-on-quarter, a record quarter in the company's history.
  • Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB 0.46 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was RMB 0.44 billion, an increase of 19.5% year-on-year.

Q3 YTD 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 24.98 billion, an increase of 22.3% year-on-year, a record high in the company's history.
  • Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB 1.08 billion, an increase of 10.6% year-on-year.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.60, as compared to RMB 0.54 in Q3 YTD 2023.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The financial report shows that in the third quarter of 2024, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 9.49 billion, an increase of 14.9% year-on-year, a record quarter in the company's history, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 0.46 billion. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was RMB 0.44 billion in Q3 2024, an increase of 19.5% year-on-year. In Q3 YTD 2024, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 24.98 billion, an increase of 22.3% year-on-year, a record high in the company's history, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 1.08 billion, an increase of 10.6% year-on-year.

(PRNewsfoto/JCET Group)

The operations of JCET factories have rebounded since 2024, and the company's capacity utilization rate is continuously increasing. In the first three quarters of this year, all business sector recovery has stabilized, and the company's earlier strategic layout began to contribute incremental growth. In the first three quarters, the revenues of the four major applications, including communications, consumer, computing, and automotive electronics all achieved double-digit year-on-year growth, with communication electronics achieving a significant growth of nearly 40% year-on-year. The company strengthened inventory control and supply chain management to ensure efficient circulation of capital, generating RMB 3.93 billion cash from operations in Q3 YTD 2024, a year-on-year increase of 29.7%.

JCET's acquisition of 80% equity of SanDisk (Shanghai), a global leading factory for memory chip packaging, has completed. This will further enhance the company's intelligent manufacturing and expand its market share in the memory and computing electronics. JCET microelectronics microsystem integration high-end manufacturing base has been put into use, providing one-stop IC back-end manufacturing services and addressing global customers' demand for high-performance chips.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET has actively promoted innovation in advanced packaging technology and capacity layout in recent years. Since the beginning of this year, the company business has continued to rebound, and its revenue in the first three quarters hits a new high in the company's history. JCET will continue to focus on advanced technology and high value-added markets to support sustainable development."

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q3 2024 Report.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)






RMB in millions


















Sep 30, 2024


Dec 31, 2023

ASSETS










Current assets










Currency funds







9,257


7,325

Trading financial assets







2,003


2,306

Derivative financial assets







3


4

Accounts receivable







5,916


4,185

Receivables financing







35


38

Prepayments







133


104

Other receivables







117


87

Inventories







4,740


3,195

Other current assets







514


375

Total current assets







22,718


17,619

Non-current assets










Long-term receivables







33


33

Long-term equity investments







826


695

Other equity investments







434


447

Investment properties







83


86

Fixed assets







21,431


18,744

Construction in progress







2,728


1,053

Right-of-use assets







515


563

Intangible assets







745


662

Goodwill







3,546


2,248

Long-term prepaid expenses







10


17

Deferred tax assets







493


364

Other non-current assets







57


48

Total non-current assets







30,901


24,960

Total assets







53,619


42,579











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Sep 30, 2024


Dec 31, 2023

Current liabilities










Short-term borrowings







1,187


1,696

Notes payable







338


223

Accounts payable







8,143


4,782

Contract liabilities







316


185

Employee benefits payable







751


781

Taxes and surcharges payable







275


167

Other payables







385


354

Current portion of long-term liabilities







4,215


1,491

Other current liabilities







1


3

Total current liabilities







15,611


9,682

Non-current liabilities










Long-term borrowings







7,331


5,777

Lease liabilities







504


530

Long-term payables







833


0

Long-term employee benefits payable







15


14

Deferred income







424


384

Deferred tax liabilities







393


0

Other non-current liabilities







28


41

Total non-current liabilities







9,528


6,746

Total liabilities







25,139


16,428

Equity










Paid-in capital







1,789


1,789

Capital reserves







15,230


15,237

Accumulated other comprehensive income







410


543

Specialized reserves







1


0

Surplus reserves







257


257

Unappropriated profit







9,137


8,239

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent







26,824


26,065

Minority shareholders







1,656


86

Total equity







28,480


26,151

Total liabilities and equity







53,619


42,579





















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)



RMB in millions, except share data














Three months ended


Nine months ended




Sep 30, 2024


Sep 30, 2023


Sep 30, 2024


Sep 30, 2023

Revenue



9,491


8,257


24,978


20,430

Less: Cost of sales



8,331


7,071


21,748


17,596

Taxes and surcharges



21


36


56


82

Selling expenses



69


55


187


155

Administrative expenses



100


190


533


536

Research and development expenses



413


413


1,232


1,082

Finance expenses



119


26


108


77

Including: Interest expenses



105


84


297


215

Interest income



69


35


210


70

Add: Other income



39


103


125


176

Investment income / (loss)



0


(12)


(14)


(34)

Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



(14)


(12)


(43)


(34)

Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities



3


17


(2)


62

Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



6


(2)


(1)


(3)

Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(13)


(26)


(51)


(26)

Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets



(2)


5


3


21

Operating profit / (loss)



471


551


1,174


1,098

Add: Non-operating income



0


0


1


3

Less: Non-operating expenses



1


1


3


5

Profit / (loss) before income taxes



470


550


1,172


1,096

Less: Income tax expenses



16


72


101


122

Net profit / (loss)



454


478


1,071


974

Classified by continuity of operations










Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



454


478


1,071


974

Classified by ownership










Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



457


478


1,076


974

Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



(3)


0


(5)


0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



8,680


7,293


8,239


7,154

Less: Cash dividends declared



0


0


178


357

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent)



9,137


7,771


9,137


7,771

Other comprehensive income, net of tax



(181)


(70)


(133)


280

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



(181)


(70)


(133)


280

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



0


(7)


(13)


10

Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



0


0


0


1

Change in the fair value of other equity investments



0


(7)


(13)


9

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



(181)


(63)


(120)


270

Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



(181)


(63)


(120)


270

Total comprehensive income



273


867


938


1,254

Including:










Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



276


408


943


1,254

Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



(3)


0


(5)


0

Earnings per share










Basic earnings per share



0.25


0.26


0.60


0.54

Diluted earnings per share



0.25


0.26


0.60


0.54





















CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)

RMB in millions














Three months ended


Nine months ended




Sep 30, 2024


Sep 30, 2023


Sep 30, 2024


Sep 30, 2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



9,011


7,574


25,601


20,737

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



139


52


337


267

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



92


126


375


289

Total cash inflows from operating activities



9,242


7,752


26,313


21,293

Cash payments for goods and services



6,742


5,840


17,996


14,293

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



1,198


899


3,446


2,972

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



284


180


573


646

Other cash payments relating to operating activities



111


221


364


349

Total cash outflows from operating activities



8,335


7,140


22,379


18,260

Net cash flows from operating activities



907


612


3,934


3,033

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










Cash receipts from returns of investments



3,600


3,601


12,650


11,881

Cash receipts from investment income



15


15


30


68

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



1


99


6


131

Total cash inflows from investing activities



3,616


3,715


12,686


12,080

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



1,219


845


3,089


2,434

Cash payments for investments



4,000


5,181


12,350


11,161

Net cash payments for acquisition of subsidiaries and other business units



1,520


0


1,520


0

Total cash outflows from investing activities



6,739


6,026


16,959


13,595

Net cash flows from investing activities



(3,123)


(2,311)


(4,273)


(1,515)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










Cash proceeds from investments by others



0


32


776


262

Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries

0


0


765


86

Cash receipts from borrowings



2,050


4,823


5,057


6,487

Total cash inflows from financing activities



2,050


4,855


5,833


6,749

Cash repayments for debts



1,048


3,723


3,011


5,464

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



83


78


435


545

Other cash payments relating to financing activities



21


22


74


69

Total cash outflows from financing activities



1,152


3,823


3,520


6,078

Net cash flows from financing activities



898


1,032


2,313


671

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(46)


(7)


(42)


30

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(1,364)


(674)


1,932


2,219

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



10,621


5,346


7,325


2,453

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



9,257


4,672


9,257


4,672

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive, and industrial, through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Package, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, eight manufacturing locations in China, Korea, and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to our global customers.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1711480/JCET_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jcet-revenues-of-q3-2024-and-q3-ytd-2024-hit-new-record-high-q3-net-profit-after-deducting-non-recurring-items-increased-by-19-5-year-on-year-302287154.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.