Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC was held Friday 25 October 2024 at 11:00am (UK time), at the Company's registered office, Suite 1, 7th Floor, 50 Broadway, London, SW1H 0BL, United Kingdom.
The resolution set out in the Meeting Notice was duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.
The Meeting Notice is available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under 'Investor Relations/General Meetings'.
Aberdeen, 25 October 2024
For further information please contact:
Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +47 9529 2271
Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
- AWDR EGM Meeting Minutes 25 October 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/46cb7d02-4e6b-4095-97a6-a24db767b709)
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)