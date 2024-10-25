Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC was held Friday 25 October 2024 at 11:00am (UK time), at the Company's registered office, Suite 1, 7th Floor, 50 Broadway, London, SW1H 0BL, United Kingdom.



The resolution set out in the Meeting Notice was duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.

The Meeting Notice is available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under 'Investor Relations/General Meetings'.



Aberdeen, 25 October 2024



For further information please contact:Eric Jacobs, Interim CEOPhone: +47 9529 2271Cathrine Haavind, Investor RelationsPhone: +47 9342 8464Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

