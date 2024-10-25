El Club de las 25: The Club de las 25 honors six prestigious women for their fight for equality in the 27th edition of its Awards





The Cervantes Institute was the stage chosen yesterday to present six awards to women, from various fields, for their struggle in favor of equality between men and women.

Teresa Ribera Rodriguez, third vice-president of the Government: "Women want to be present in their own right not only in private life but also in public life."

MADRID, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Club de las 25, a feminist association whose honorary president and founder is the journalist Karmele Marchante, has once again celebrated its annual gala in favor of women's rights. The XXVII Edition of its renowned Awards took place yesterday afternoon at the Madrid headquarters of the Cervantes Institute, an occasion that served to bring together renowned personalities from the world of politics, culture and the feminist movement.

Six prestigious women honored for their work on behalf of women

The journalist and friend of the Club de las 25, Rosa María Calaf, was the presenter and in charge of conducting an event in which a total of six awards were presented to outstanding women in fields as different as Administration, Culture, Sports, Science and Politics. Precisely in this last sphere, the work of the Vice President of the Government and Minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera Rodriguez, was awarded for her orientation to the ecofeminist approach.

The work of Silvia Intxaurrondo Alcaine, journalist and currently presenter of the TVE program La hora de la 1, was also awarded. The award, presented by Marisa Paredes, was given to her for her firmness and journalistic ethics in denouncing abuses of power, speaking out against inequalities towards women and using a courageous discourse in favor of social justice. Intxaurrondo was clear in saying that she is an optimist and that is why she continues to work for women.

This year, as a novelty, a collective award was given in the field of sports. As it could not be otherwise, the Women's Soccer Team, represented at the event by former soccer player, Laura del Río, received a well-deserved award from Elvira Lindo, for having been a tenacious example in the fight for women's rights in sports and for having shown that when they attack one of us, they attack us all. Their dedication and hard work has led them to be a reference for many girls and young women, breaking down barriers that had remained unbreakable until now. The U-16 coach reminded all the women who are behind the world champions and who also fight every day to break down barriers.

In the world of culture, awards were given to actress Lola Herrera and actress and visual artist Joana Vasconcelos, both for their recognized feminist commitment. As Joana herself says her sculptures are "a tribute to all women." Lola Herrera made a beautiful plea for the Memory of Women because, "having Memory is fundamental, especially at a time when many women are voting against their own rights."

Finally, the art historian Eugenia Tenenbaun was awarded for her work in disseminating a gender perspective outside the traditional media. The Internet is still a place full of sexist attitudes and voices like Eugenia's encourage and illuminate this space. Tenenbaun's words, full of strength and vindication, made a packed auditorium break into applause.

Throughout its more than 25 years of existence, the Club de las 25 Association has managed to bring together women from numerous fields with the common goal of fighting for equality. It is a feminist, inclusive and intergenerational organization that is a benchmark in activism and thought for the development of gender policies, both nationally and internationally. In the words of the association's president, Cristina Almeida, the Club de las 25 awards recognize: "women who fight, those who break glass ceilings, those who create references."

Contact details: contacto@elclubdelas25.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d75926f-ae54-4ed8-b0f6-6b878728ff45