Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J2PP | ISIN: SE0001338039 | Ticker-Symbol: F3J
Frankfurt
25.10.24
08:13 Uhr
2,070 Euro
-0,050
-2,36 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.10.2024 08:15 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Formpipe Software AB: Interim Report, July 1 - September 30, 2024

July 1 - September 30, 2024

20242023Δ
Net sales of SEK130 m(124 m)5%
Recurring revenues of SEK109m(99 m)10%
which corresponds to % of net sales84 %(80 %)
EBITDA SEK33 m(29 m)13%
EBITDA margin25 %(24 %)
EBIT-adj.16 m(13 m)20%
EBIT-adj. marginal12%(11%)
EBIT10 m(12 m)-17%
EBIT margin7 %(9 %)
Net profit SEK4 m(9 m)-57%
Net profit margin3 %(7 %)
EPS before dilution SEK0,07(0.16)-57%
Cash flow from operating activities SEK6 m(22 m)-70%
ACV SEK7 m(8 m)-19%
ARR SEK437 m(408 m)7%


Januari 1 - September 30, 2024

20242023Δ
Net sales of SEK388 m(389 m) 0%
Recurring revenues of SEK318 m(282 m)13%
which corresponds to % of net sales82 %(72 %)
EBITDA SEK79 Mkr(82 m)-4%
EBITDA margin20 %(21 %)
EBIT-adj.28 m(33 m)-15%
EBIT-adj. marginal7%(8%)
EBIT22 Mkr(32 Mkr)-30%
EBIT margin6 %(8 %)
Net profit SEK14 Mkr(18 Mkr)-24%.
Net profit margin4 %(4 %)
EPS before dilution SEK0,26 kr(0,34 kr)-24%.
Cash flow from operating activities SEK63 Mkr(42 Mkr)49%
ACV SEK25 Mkr(30 Mkr)-15%
ARR SEK437 Mkr(408 Mkr)7%

This information is information that Formpipe Software AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the contact person below on October 25 2024 at 08:15 CEST.

Read the report and more via this link: https://www.formpipe.com/en/q32024

For additional information, contact:

Magnus Svenningson
CEO of Formpipe
magnus.svenningson@formpipe.com

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.