Formpipe Software AB: Interim Report, July 1 - September 30, 2024

July 1 - September 30, 2024

2024 2023 Δ Net sales of SEK 130 m (124 m) 5% Recurring revenues of SEK 109m (99 m) 10% which corresponds to % of net sales 84 % (80 %) EBITDA SEK 33 m (29 m) 13% EBITDA margin 25 % (24 %) EBIT-adj. 16 m (13 m) 20% EBIT-adj. marginal 12% (11%) EBIT 10 m (12 m) -17% EBIT margin 7 % (9 %) Net profit SEK 4 m (9 m) -57% Net profit margin 3 % (7 %) EPS before dilution SEK 0,07 (0.16) -57% Cash flow from operating activities SEK 6 m (22 m) -70% ACV SEK 7 m (8 m) -19% ARR SEK 437 m (408 m) 7%



Januari 1 - September 30, 2024

2024 2023 Δ Net sales of SEK 388 m (389 m) 0% Recurring revenues of SEK 318 m (282 m) 13% which corresponds to % of net sales 82 % (72 %) EBITDA SEK 79 Mkr (82 m) -4% EBITDA margin 20 % (21 %) EBIT-adj. 28 m (33 m) -15% EBIT-adj. marginal 7% (8%) EBIT 22 Mkr (32 Mkr) -30% EBIT margin 6 % (8 %) Net profit SEK 14 Mkr (18 Mkr) -24%. Net profit margin 4 % (4 %) EPS before dilution SEK 0,26 kr (0,34 kr) -24%. Cash flow from operating activities SEK 63 Mkr (42 Mkr) 49% ACV SEK 25 Mkr (30 Mkr) -15% ARR SEK 437 Mkr (408 Mkr) 7%

This information is information that Formpipe Software AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the contact person below on October 25 2024 at 08:15 CEST.

Read the report and more via this link: https://www.formpipe.com/en/q32024

For additional information, contact:

Magnus Svenningson

CEO of Formpipe

magnus.svenningson@formpipe.com

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.