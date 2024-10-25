Formpipe Software AB: Interim Report, July 1 - September 30, 2024

July 1 - September 30, 2024
|2024
|2023
|Δ
|Net sales of SEK
|130 m
|(124 m)
|5%
|Recurring revenues of SEK
|109m
|(99 m)
|10%
|which corresponds to % of net sales
|84 %
|(80 %)
|EBITDA SEK
|33 m
|(29 m)
|13%
|EBITDA margin
|25 %
|(24 %)
|EBIT-adj.
|16 m
|(13 m)
|20%
|EBIT-adj. marginal
|12%
|(11%)
|EBIT
|10 m
|(12 m)
|-17%
|EBIT margin
|7 %
|(9 %)
|Net profit SEK
|4 m
|(9 m)
|-57%
|Net profit margin
|3 %
|(7 %)
|EPS before dilution SEK
|0,07
|(0.16)
|-57%
|Cash flow from operating activities SEK
|6 m
|(22 m)
|-70%
|ACV SEK
|7 m
|(8 m)
|-19%
|ARR SEK
|437 m
|(408 m)
|7%
Januari 1 - September 30, 2024
|2024
|2023
|Δ
|Net sales of SEK
|388 m
|(389 m)
|0%
|Recurring revenues of SEK
|318 m
|(282 m)
|13%
|which corresponds to % of net sales
|82 %
|(72 %)
|EBITDA SEK
|79 Mkr
|(82 m)
|-4%
|EBITDA margin
|20 %
|(21 %)
|EBIT-adj.
|28 m
|(33 m)
|-15%
|EBIT-adj. marginal
|7%
|(8%)
|EBIT
|22 Mkr
|(32 Mkr)
|-30%
|EBIT margin
|6 %
|(8 %)
|Net profit SEK
|14 Mkr
|(18 Mkr)
|-24%.
|Net profit margin
|4 %
|(4 %)
|EPS before dilution SEK
|0,26 kr
|(0,34 kr)
|-24%.
|Cash flow from operating activities SEK
|63 Mkr
|(42 Mkr)
|49%
|ACV SEK
|25 Mkr
|(30 Mkr)
|-15%
|ARR SEK
|437 Mkr
|(408 Mkr)
|7%
This information is information that Formpipe Software AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the contact person below on October 25 2024 at 08:15 CEST.
Read the report and more via this link: https://www.formpipe.com/en/q32024
For additional information, contact:
Magnus Svenningson
CEO of Formpipe
magnus.svenningson@formpipe.com
This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.
Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.
We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, USA and Germany. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.