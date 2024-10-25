Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
WKN: 897068 | ISIN: FI0009005250 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
25.10.24
13:31 Uhr
20,550 Euro
-20,550
-100,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIKING LINE ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIKING LINE ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,50020,60013:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.10.2024 08:05 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viking Line Abp: Viking Line's CEO Jan Hanses to Step Down in 2025

Viking Line Abp CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS 25.10.2024, 9.05 AM

Viking Line's CEO Jan Hanses to Step Down in 2025

The Board of Directors of Viking Line and CEO Jan Hanses have agreed that, as his retirement will occur in 2026, he will step down from the role of CEO in 2025 and then work as a senior advisor until his retirement in April 2026. The Board will therefore initiate a recruitment process to appoint a successor. Jan Hanses will serve as CEO until his successor takes office and has committed to ensuring a smooth transition to the new CEO in his role as senior advisor.

"Thanks to his extensive experience and knowledge, Jan has successfully led the company as CEO since 2014. He and his management team deserve great thanks for how he has navigated the significant market challenges of recent years, including the pandemic and the outbreak of war. Jan started at the company in 1988 and can thus be defined as a true stalwart. We on the Board appreciate that Jan is willing to take on an advisory role after stepping down as CEO," says Jakob Johansson, Chairman of the Board.

"It has been a privilege to lead the company and its dedicated employees since 2014. Despite challenging conditions, we have managed to renew both the company and the fleet, and achieve profitability improvements, while consistently working on environmental issues. Viking Line is strong, and now is a good time to start preparing to pass the baton," says Jan Hanses, CEO.

Jan Hanses began his career at Viking Line in 1988 as a corporate lawyer and was appointed CEO in 2014.

For questions, please contact Chairman of the Board Jakob Johansson, +358 18 27 727, marlene.langels@vikingline.com

Viking Line Abp

Jakob Johansson
Chairman of the Board

Jakob Johansson
Chairman of the Board
+358 18 27727 / marlene.langels@vikingline.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
