Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA: Interim Report Q3 2024

January-September 2024 compared with January-September 2023



Net sales increased to SEK 15,097m (13,697). The sales increase was mainly a result of higher delivery volumes due to continued ramp up of commissioned investments in Containerboard and Pulp.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 5,494m (5,172). Higher selling prices, positive exchange rate effects and higher delivery volumes had a positive impact on earnings. Higher harvesting volume in own forest reduced the impact of rising costs for wood raw material in SCA's industries.

EBITDA margin was 36.4% (37.8).

Operating profit increased to SEK 3,914m (3,738).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 1,911m (3,040).

Earnings per share was SEK 4.01 (4.02).



July-September 2024 compared with July-September 2023



Net sales increased to SEK 5,248m (4,302), mainly attributable to higher selling prices and higher delivery volumes.

EBITDA increased to SEK 2,010m (1,417) and EBITDA margin amounted to 38.3% (32.9). Higher selling prices together with good cost control had a positive impact on earnings.



July-September 2024 compared with April-June 2024



Net sales amounted to SEK 5,248m (5,291). Lower delivery volumes were offset by higher selling prices.

EBITDA increased to SEK 2,010m (1,888) and EBITDA margin was 38.3% (35.7). The increase was mainly attributable to higher selling prices, which were offset by higher raw material costs.

KEY FIGURES

Quarter Jan-Sep SEKm ? 2024:3 2023:3 % 2024:2 % 2024 2023 % Net sales 5,248 4,302 22 5,291 -1 15,097 13,697 10 EBITDA 2,010 1,417 42 1,888 6 5,494 5,172 6 EBITDA margin, % 38.3 32.9 35.7 36.4 37.8 Operating profit 1,476 913 62 1,361 8 3,914 3,738 5 Net Profit 1,070 663 61 960 11 2,819 2,792 1 Earnings per share SEK 1.52 0.96 1.37 4.01 4.02 ? ? Operating cash flow 708 1,189 526 1,911 3,040 Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM) ? 1.6x 1.4x ? 1.8x ? 1.6x 1.4x ?

SUMMARY OF THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024

SCA's earnings for the third quarter were stronger compared with the preceding quarter and the year-earlier quarter. The high rate of self-sufficiency in primarily forest raw material, but also energy and logistics, enabled good cost control and helped curb a gradual increase in costs for wood raw material in SCA's industries. Together with higher selling prices, this had a positive impact on earnings in the third quarter.

The supply of wood raw material to SCA's industries was stable. Demand remained high for wood raw material, which led to a gradual increase in prices for sawlogs and pulpwood.

Demand for solid-wood products remained uncertain with essentially unchanged selling prices compared with the preceding quarter. Despite an uncertain market, SCA's delivery volumes for solid-wood products increased compared with the preceding quarter.

Selling prices in the Pulp segment increased compared with the preceding quarter, while delivery volumes decreased, mainly related to the planned maintenance stop that began during the period.

Demand for packaging material remained healthy during the quarter, leading to higher selling prices compared with the preceding quarter.

The market for biofuels remained weak and electricity prices low, which contributed to lower selling prices in the Renewable Energy segment. The ramp-up of the biorefinery in Gothenburg is proceeding as planned, with lower start-up costs compared with the previous quarter.

