Peab AB: Peab Interim report: Strong profits and improved cash flow

Peab Interim report January - September 2024

"Peab reports higher net sales, strong profits and improved cash flow for the third quarter. Operations in civil engineering and paving continue to grow with profitability. Once again we give proof of how well our four business areas complement each other and enable us to take advantage of the demand in our markets", says Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab.

Summary according to segment reporting:

July - September 2024

Net sales SEK 15,539 million (14,736)

Operating profit SEK 995 million (786)

Operating margin 6.4 percent (5.3)

Pre-tax profit SEK 902 million (654)

Earnings per share SEK 2.59 (1.85)

Orders received SEK 10,135 million (11,034)

Cash flow before financing SEK 1,195 million (450)

January - September 2024

Net sales SEK 41,912 million (43,182)

Operating profit SEK 1,508 million (1,720)

Operating margin 3.6 percent (4.0)

Pre-tax profit SEK 1,242 million (1,864)

Earnings per share SEK 3.62 (5.17)

Orders received SEK 44,458 million (34,581)

Order backlog SEK 47,026 million (41,669)

Cash flow before financing SEK 882 million (-2,779)

Net debt SEK 8,439 million (10,173)

Net debt/equity ratio 0.5 (0.7)

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab, is reached through

Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, +46 725 33 31 45

Peab is the Nordic Community Builder with 14,000 employees and net sales of SEK 58 billion. With a local presence and focus on our own resources we develop, do the groundwork and build everyday life where it's lived. Company headquarters are in Förslöv on Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden. The Peab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.