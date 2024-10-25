Catena AB: Interim report January - September 2024: Big steps forwards

Catena has taken big steps forwards with the acquisition of the largest logistics centre in Denmark from the DSV Group.

25 October 2024, 8.00 a.m. CEST

Rental income rose by 17 percent to SEK 1,566 million (1,343)

The net operating surplus increased by 17 percent to SEK 1,276 million (1,088)

Profit from property management rose by 7 percent to SEK 911 million (849)

Profit from property management per share was SEK 16.78 (17.03)

EPRA Earnings per share totalled SEK 15.97 (16.51)

The change in value of properties was SEK 13 million (-603)

Profit for the period increased to SEK 597 million (171), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 10.99 (3.42)

Long-term net asset value (EPRA NRV) per share rose to SEK 416.41 (367.75)

42 percent of lettable area is environmentally certified, corresponding to 1,218,000 m²

Catena's CEO Jörgen Eriksson comments on the interim report:

"We have held two directed share issues this year. There was considerable interest, and the proceeds made it possible for us to be proactive on the acquisition market without stretching our financial key performance indicators."

"Our long-term ambition is crystal clear - to add more modern logistics facilities where there are major cargo flows and to maintain our reputation as a major player."

This information is such that Catena AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact persons mentioned in this press release, for publication at the time stated above.

About Catena

Catena is a listed property company that sustainably and through collaboration develops and durably manages efficient logistics facilities. Its strategically located properties supply the Scandinavian metropolitan areas and are adapted for both current and future goods flows. The overarching objective is to generate strong cash flow from operating activities to enable sustainable growth and stable returns. As of 30 September 2024, the properties had a total value of SEK 40,808 million. Catena's shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.