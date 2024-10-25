Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GI11
Frankfurt
25.10.24
09:31 Uhr
2,050 Euro
+0,090
+4,59 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENTOO MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENTOO MEDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.10.2024 08:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gentoo Media Inc.: Gentoo Media - Trading update for Q3-2024

Following the industry's active developments in recent weeks, Gentoo Media is providing a trading update for Q3 2024.

Third-quarter 2024 revenues are expected to end at EUR 30.4 million with an EBITDA-margin between 46-48%. This marks Gentoo Media's 15th successive quarter with all-time high revenues.

The Company remains confident in its guidance for full-year 2024 results, with revenues between EUR 125-135 million and an EBITDA margin between 45-50%. In the final quarter, we anticipate strong seasonality, particularly within casinos, along with revenue growth from initiatives launched throughout the year. The Gentoo Media organisation is ready to capitalise on the expected growth in the iGaming sector during this promising quarter.

Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media: "We are pleased to deliver our 15th consecutive all-time high quarter, which reflects the strong foundation we've built over the past five years. Our deliberate strategy of focusing on sustainable growth through revenue sharing and a measured, disciplined approach has consistently paid off. Our commitment to organic growth and diversity has proven resilient as we adapt to shifting market conditions. We look forward to building on this momentum as we remain well-positioned to thrive in a dynamic market with a long-term vision of continued success."

Mikael Harstad, Chairman of Gentoo Media: "Our long-term strategy of steady, diversified growth has proven successful as we celebrate another record-breaking quarter. Despite market volatility, our disciplined revenue-sharing model continues to drive sustainable success. The results speak for themselves - our strategy is working, and we're confident it will keep giving us a competitive edge."

Gentoo Media will release its full Q3-2024 Interim Report on 13 November 2024.

For further information, contact:
Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media, jonas.warrer@g2m.com, +45 30788450
Mikael Riese Harstad, Chairman of the Board, mikael.harstad@g2m.com, +44 7984183850

About Gentoo Media
Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites, including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.