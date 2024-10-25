Gentoo Media Inc.: Gentoo Media - Trading update for Q3-2024

Following the industry's active developments in recent weeks, Gentoo Media is providing a trading update for Q3 2024.

Third-quarter 2024 revenues are expected to end at EUR 30.4 million with an EBITDA-margin between 46-48%. This marks Gentoo Media's 15th successive quarter with all-time high revenues.

The Company remains confident in its guidance for full-year 2024 results, with revenues between EUR 125-135 million and an EBITDA margin between 45-50%. In the final quarter, we anticipate strong seasonality, particularly within casinos, along with revenue growth from initiatives launched throughout the year. The Gentoo Media organisation is ready to capitalise on the expected growth in the iGaming sector during this promising quarter.

Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media: "We are pleased to deliver our 15th consecutive all-time high quarter, which reflects the strong foundation we've built over the past five years. Our deliberate strategy of focusing on sustainable growth through revenue sharing and a measured, disciplined approach has consistently paid off. Our commitment to organic growth and diversity has proven resilient as we adapt to shifting market conditions. We look forward to building on this momentum as we remain well-positioned to thrive in a dynamic market with a long-term vision of continued success."

Mikael Harstad, Chairman of Gentoo Media: "Our long-term strategy of steady, diversified growth has proven successful as we celebrate another record-breaking quarter. Despite market volatility, our disciplined revenue-sharing model continues to drive sustainable success. The results speak for themselves - our strategy is working, and we're confident it will keep giving us a competitive edge."

Gentoo Media will release its full Q3-2024 Interim Report on 13 November 2024.

For further information, contact:

Jonas Warrer, CEO of Gentoo Media, jonas.warrer@g2m.com, +45 30788450

Mikael Riese Harstad, Chairman of the Board, mikael.harstad@g2m.com, +44 7984183850

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites, including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com

