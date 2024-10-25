Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Invitation: Sobi's Aspaveli and the Phase 3 VALIANT data in Nephrology call

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

VALIANT Phase 3 results after presentation at ASN

Investors, analysts, and members of the media are invited to a conference call on Tuesday, October 29th, at 12:00 CET, 11:00 GMT, and 07:00 EDT. The call will include a presentation of results and insights from management and Professor Fadi Fakhouri following the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please find the details here.

