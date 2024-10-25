Storm Guard Roofing and Construction: Storm Guard Makes a Difference: Donations Made to Support Hurricane Recovery Efforts in Sarasota, FL, and Appalachia, NC

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / Storm Guard Roofing and Construction has announced its continued commitment to community support through the Storm Guard Cares program. In the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Storm Guard's Home Office made generous donations to assist with hurricane recovery efforts in Florida and North Carolina.





Derrick Hemmelgarn, Storm Guard, Director of Marketing





As part of this ongoing initiative, Storm Guard has donated to All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota, Florida, helping provide meals to families impacted by Hurricane Helene and to Mutual Aid Disaster Relief in Appalachia, North Carolina, contributing to on-the-ground efforts supporting those affected by Hurricane Milton.

"At Storm Guard, rebuilding lives and strengthening communities is at the heart of everything we do," said Derrick Hemmelgarn, Director of Marketing at Storm Guard Roofing and Construction. "Our donations in Sarasota and Appalachia reflect our core values in that we're not just a business - we're locally owned, nationally backed neighbors committed to making a difference. Through Storm Guard Cares, Storm Guard aims to embody the spirit of compassion, showing that we are dedicated to making a lasting impact in the places we work, live, and serve."

Storm Guard Cares reflects the unwavering commitment to making a difference beyond roofing and home improvement. This initiative highlights the selfless contributions of franchise owners and their dedication to giving back to the communities we serve.

For more information on the Storm Guard Cares program and how to get involved, please visit stormguardrc.com.

About Storm Guard:

Founded in 2003, Storm Guard is a trusted name in roofing and exterior restoration services, offering expert assistance with storm damage repairs. With franchise locations nationwide, Storm Guard provides reliable services backed by a five-year warranty and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Contact Information

Kat Allen Martucci

kat@ampstrategy.com

330-714-2274

Derrick Hemmelgarn

Director of Marketing

dhemmelgarn@stormguardrc.com

817-618-3520

SOURCE: Storm Guard Roofing and Construction

View the original press release on newswire.com.