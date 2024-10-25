The project has thus reached the Grant Agreement Preparation stage. The next step will be the preparation and signing of the Grant Agreement with Cinea, the granting authority, to formalize the €21 million financing. Italian solar company FuturaSun's FENICE project, aimed at building a high-efficiency photovoltaic module plant in Italy, has passed the selection phase of the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) as part of the non-repayable financing granted by the European Union's Innovation Fund. "The new factory will produce more than 7. 6 GW of high-efficiency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...