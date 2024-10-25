Akelius Residential Property AB: interim report 2024, January to September

16.2 percent

net operating income growth,

like-for-like

rental income growth of 7.2 percent,

like-for-like

Rental income was EUR 265 million,

an increase of 7.4 percent compared to the same period 2023.

The trend in rental income growth continues,

the like-for-like increase was 7.2 percent.

Strong demand for Akelius' apartments and

completion of capital projects are key drivers.

The like-for-like net operating income growth was 16.2 percent.

Increasing new lease levels,

the higher occupancy rates and high level of cost awareness support the growth.

real vacancy rate 1.4 percent

The vacancy rate was 4.9 percent.

Thanks to completion of capital projects and focus on asset and property management,

the like-for-like vacancy rate decreased by 1.3 percentage points during the last twelve months.

The real vacancy rate,

excluding construction work and sales,

was 1.4 percent.

limited market transactions delay

capitalization rate stabilization

The capitalization rate increased during the period,

from 4.74 percent to 4.92.

The negative value growth was EUR 121 million,

or 2.1 percent.

loan-to-value at 35 percent

The loan-to-value was 35 percent,

a decrease of 7 percentage points since the end of 2023.

In September, Akelius sold 14,800,000 shares in Castellum AB to its parent company.

Sales price was 145 SEK per share, totaling EUR 188 million.

The financial guarantee of EUR 1,900 million from the main owner,

will be used to repay maturing debt.

improving the portfolio continues

Akelius sold or has signed agreements to sell properties in Paris totaling EUR 26 million.

Three properties were sold during the quarter.

As these properties are larger capital projects,

disposals will improve the portfolio earlier than expected.



CEO, Ralf Spann

As limited market transactions delay capitalization rate stabilization, Akelius is still selective with transactions.



Improving the existing portfolio by finishing large capital projects and reducing vacancies pays off.



With the financial guarantee from the main owner, Akelius financial position is very strong.



Berlin, 2024-10-25

Ralf Spann

CEO

