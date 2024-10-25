Bangor, Maine--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - Husson University has received a $2.18 million gift from an alumnus, the largest individual gift in university history.

Bob O'Keefe, Class of 1967, is making the donation on behalf of himself and his late wife, Fran, who have been supporters of Husson for more than two decades, starting with helping create the softball field. Last year, in 2023, The Fran O'Keefe Hitting Pavilion, a softball batting pavilion, was unveiled.

The $2.18 million estate gift will be divided between several initiatives including the Bob and Fran O'Keefe Endowed Scholarship, the President's Priority Fund, capital improvements for Husson Athletics and an endowment to support the softball program. Estate gifts are ones that are allocated for posthumous distribution.

"Bob O'Keefe was the first Husson alumni to reach out to me when I was named president in early 2024 so it's very special to me to announce this generous and impactful gift on the day of my inauguration," said Husson President Lynne Coy-Ogan. "Bob and his beloved late wife Fran have helped Husson grow its softball program into the powerhouse it is today through their support and generosity."

Bob O'Keefe graduated in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in business administration and went on to work in sales for numerous organizations including Angelica Corporation. He retired in 1995.

"I hope this inspires other loyal Husson friends to consider their legacy and the impact they could have on Husson's future with an estate gift," O'Keefe said.

"I hope this inspires other loyal Husson friends to consider their legacy and the impact they could have on Husson's future with an estate gift," O'Keefe said.

