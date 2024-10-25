Trina Solar says it has supplied more than 1 GW of Vertex N 720W series panels for the Jinsha River project in China, with installation expected by year-end. The project aims to generate about 5. 1 TWh of power per year. Trina Solar said it has delivered more than 1 GW of its Vertex N 720W series modules to the Jinsha River solar installation in China. "This project has now entered a critical phase of construction, with module installation expected to be completed by the end of the year," the company said. "Vertex N 720W series modules, renowned for ultra-high power and exceptional reliability, ...

