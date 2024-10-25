In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China, fell to $0. 089/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, amid weaker indications between $0. 085 and $0. 099/W FOB. Tier 1 manufacturers are currently filling up Q1 2025 orders, with some suppliers offering aggressive pricing for next year, a Southeast Asian buyer said. Another market source noted that spot indications have also weakened as manufacturers seek to clear inventories ...

