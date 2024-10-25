CIO Women Magazine Features Strong Women Through Its Latest Editions

Discover inspiring stories of women leaders in telecommunications & wine & spirits! CIO Women Magazine highlights Melanie Sankaran & Katrina Stoneking, shaping industries with innovation & impact. Learn about their journeys, challenges, & contributions in these exclusive editions.

FLORIDA CITY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / CIO Women Magazine, a reputed B2B digital platform, has recently published two special editions, "Most Empowering Women Leader in Telecommunications" and "The Most Influential Rising Women in Wine & Spirits Business". Over the past few years, CIO Women Magazine has emerged as a lucrative platform for companies and business leaders to shared their inspirational stories and reach a wider audience. These latest issues promise to be a valuable addition in the company's wide-ranging portfolio of business magazines.

These exclusive editions feature women leaders across two entirely different industries, i.e. Telecommunication and Food and Beverages. The featured leaders are renowned personalities in their respective industries. Both the stories shed light upon their inspirational journeys, the challenges they faced, and the services offered by their companies. Continuing its legacy of celebrating women business leaders across the globe, CIO Women Magazine has portrayed the stories of both these leaders.

Following is the list of magazine issues and featured clients:

1. Most Empowering Women Leader in Telecommunications: Melanie Sankaran

Melanie Sankaran, Chief Information Officer of Aventiv Technologies, is a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity and technology. Her work focuses on enhancing communication solutions in correctional facilities, aiming to improve reentry outcomes and reduce recidivism. Melanie's leadership is driven by a commitment to innovation, security, and social responsibility, making her a pivotal figure in advancing technology for public safety.

2. The Most Influential Rising Women in Wine & Spirits Business: Katrina Stoneking

Katrina Stoneking is the CEO of Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, known for her innovative leadership and deep understanding of consumer behavior in the alcohol beverage industry. With over 20 years of experience at companies like MillerCoors, Red Bull, and Bacardi, she has consistently driven operational efficiency and brand growth. Katrina is committed to sustainability, creating impactful brands, and empowering her team through personalized leadership.

About CIO Women Magazine:

CIO Women Magazine is a result of coveted efforts of an ambitious leadership. With a diversified plethora of industry magazines, CIO Women Magazine offers its readers an opportunistic approach to start a new venture. With well-informed, researched and thought-provoking subjects, its articles instruct the audience about industry know-hows and key information of the business world.

