TriNet Group, Inc.: TriNet Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The third quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

Third quarter highlights include:

Total revenues increased 1% to $1.2 billion as compared to the same period last year.

Flat professional service revenues of $184 million as compared to the same period last year.

Net income was $45 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to net income of $94 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted Net Income was $59 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $109 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $109 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $172 million, in the same period last year.

Average WSEs increased 7% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 356,000 and includes approximately 20,000 PEO Platform Users.

Average HRIS Users for the period was approximately 183,000.

At September 30, 2024, TriNet had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $251 million, unrestricted investments of $195 million and total debt of $1.1 billion.

"Small businesses are navigating a challenging business climate, hiring very carefully, and dealing with healthcare cost inflation steeper than we have seen in several years," said Mike Simonds, TriNet's President and CEO. "TriNet is not immune from these conditions and higher healthcare costs adversely impacted our profitability in the quarter."

Mr. Simonds continued, "Fortunately, our model allows us to quickly take action and align our pricing with healthcare cost trends. We repriced our largest cohort of healthcare fees on October 1, and we experienced strong customer retention. Following our January 1 renewal, we will have priced for the current elevated cost trends across more than two thirds of our PEO business. Our colleagues are extremely engaged, delivering strong service to our customers and record retention levels in 2024 despite the challenging environment. Nearly eight months into this role, I am excited by the opportunity in front of us to grow our business profitably in an increasingly focused, disciplined, and customer-centric fashion."

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance

In addition to announcing our third quarter 2024 results, we provide our fourth quarter and full-year 2024 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. Percentages reflect the increase or (decrease) from the prior year quarter and prior year end.





Q4 2024

Full Year 2024



Low

High

Low

High Total Revenues

(1) %

2 %

1 %

2 % Professional Service Revenues

(8) %

(5) %

- %

1 % Insurance Cost Ratio

96.5 %

93.5 %

90.3 %

89.6 % Diluted net income per share of common stock

$(0.19)

$0.31

$3.70

$4.20 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$0.06

$0.57

$4.95

$5.45

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, October 25, 2024. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per share and Operating Metrics data) 2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change Income Statement Data:

























Total revenues $ 1,237

$ 1,222

1 %

$ 3,727

$ 3,677

1 % Operating income 58

116

(50)



261

382

(32)

Net income 45

94

(52)



196

308

(36)

Diluted net income per share of common stock 0.89

1.63

(45)



3.87

5.20

(26)

Non-GAAP measures (1):

























Adjusted EBITDA 109

172

(37)



425

557

(24)

Adjusted Net income 59

109

(46)



247

365

(32)

Operating Metrics:

























Insurance Cost Ratio 90 %

84 %

6 %

88 %

83 %

5

Average WSEs (2) 355,948

333,286

7



351,856

329,257

7 % Total WSEs at period end (2) 356,137

335,741

6



356,137

335,741

6

Average HRIS Users (3) 183,410

210,863

(13)



189,929

219,058

(13)







(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". (2) Total WSEs and Average WSEs include incremental WSEs that were charged a platform user access fee and incremental additional service recipients. These were identified as a result of our ongoing effort to ensure that our billing practices best match the expectations of our customers. Please refer to Management Discussion & Analysis in our 2024 10-Q.

(in millions) September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

%

Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Working capital 165

115

43 % Total assets 3,729

3,693

1

Debt 1,068

1,093

(2)

Total stockholders' equity 129

78

65





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2024

2023

%

Change Cash Flow Data:











Net cash used in operating activities $ (276)

$ (43)

542 % Net cash used in investing activities (25)

(57)

(56)

Net cash used in financing activities (217)

(523)

(59)

Non-GAAP measure (1):











Corporate Operating Cash Flows $ 213

$ 386

(45)







(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions except per share data) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Professional service revenues $ 184 $ 185

$ 584 $ 567 Insurance service revenues 1,053 1,037

3,143 3,110 Total revenues 1,237 1,222

3,727 3,677 Insurance costs 949 874

2,772 2,594 Cost of providing services 74 74

228 231 Sales and marketing 74 75

218 214 General and administrative 46 51

140 154 Systems development and programming 17 15

52 49 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 19 17

56 53 Total costs and operating expenses 1,179 1,106

3,466 3,295 Operating income 58 116

261 382 Other income (expense):









Interest expense, bank fees and other (15) (10)

(47) (23) Interest income 15 18

49 57 Income before provision for income taxes 58 124

263 416 Income taxes 13 30

67 108 Net income $ 45 $ 94

$ 196 $ 308 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 7 (2)

4 (3) Comprehensive income $ 52 $ 92

$ 200 $ 305 Net income per share:









Basic $ 0.90 $ 1.65

$ 3.91 $ 5.23 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 1.63

$ 3.87 $ 5.20 Weighted average shares:









Basic 50 57

50 59 Diluted 50 58

51 59

TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





September 30,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data)

2024

2023 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 251

$ 287 Investments

50

65 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments

780

1,269 Accounts receivable, net

15

18 Unbilled revenue, net

511

447 Prepaid expenses, net

64

67 Other payroll assets

883

381 Other current assets

51

44 Total current assets

2,605

2,578 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent

153

158 Investments, noncurrent

145

143 Property and equipment, net

14

17 Operating lease right-of-use asset

30

24 Goodwill

462

462 Software and other intangible assets, net

179

172 Other assets

141

139 Total assets

$ 3,729

$ 3,693 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$ 82

$ 87 Revolving credit agreement borrowings

75

109 Client deposits and other client liabilities

39

65 Accrued wages

566

515 Accrued health insurance costs, net

193

175 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net

44

50 Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings

1,420

1,438 Operating lease liabilities

15

14 Insurance premiums and other payables

6

10 Total current liabilities

2,440

2,463 Long-term debt, noncurrent

993

984 Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net

107

120 Deferred taxes

18

13 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

30

30 Other non current liabilities

12

5 Total liabilities

3,600

3,615 Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock

-

- Common stock and additional paid-in capital

1,037

976 Accumulated deficit

(910)

(896) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

2

(2) Total stockholders' equity

129

78 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$ 3,729

$ 3,693

TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Operating activities



Net income $ 196 $ 308 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 56 53 Amortization of deferred costs 32 31 Amortization of ROU asset, lease modification, impairment, and abandonment 4 5 Deferred income taxes 3 - Stock based compensation 53 43 Other 3 1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net 2 (4) Unbilled revenue, net (64) (29) Prepaid expenses, net 3 (4) Other assets (44) (44) Other payroll assets (502) (104) Accounts payable and other liabilities (13) 9 Client deposits and other client liabilities (27) (33) Accrued wages 52 21 Accrued health insurance costs, net 18 9 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net (19) (9) Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings (18) (283) Operating lease liabilities (11) (13) Net cash used in operating activities (276) (43) Investing activities



Purchases of marketable securities (161) (226) Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 196 223 Acquisitions of property and equipment and software (60) (54) Net cash used in investing activities (25) (57) Financing activities



Repurchase of common stock (155) (1,109) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 6 9 Proceeds from revolving credit agreement borrowings - 695 Revolver repayment - (495) Proceeds from issuance of 2031 Notes - 400 Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (18) (14) Payment of long-term financing fees and debt issuance costs - (9) Repayment of revolving credit agreement borrowings (25) - Dividends paid (25) - Net cash used in financing activities (217) (523) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted (518) (623) Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:



Beginning of period 1,466 1,537 End of period $ 948 $ 914





Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



Interest paid $ 55 $ 21 Income taxes paid, net $ 67 $ 89 Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities



Cash dividend declared, but not yet paid $ 12 $ - Payable for purchase of property and equipment $ 2 $ 2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Adjusted EBITDA • Net income, excluding the effects of: - income tax provision, - interest expense, bank fees and other, - depreciation, - amortization of intangible assets, - stock based compensation expense, - amortization of cloud computing arrangements, and - transaction and integration costs. • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-recurring costs, which include transaction and integration costs, as well as certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation and certain impairment charges recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations. • Enhances comparisons to the prior period and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. • We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total revenues. Adjusted Net Income • Net income, excluding the effects of: - effective income tax rate (1), - stock based compensation, - amortization of intangible assets, net, - non-cash interest expense, - transaction and integration costs, and - the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate (1) of these pre-tax adjustments. • Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges. Corporate Operating Cash Flows • Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, excluding the effects of: - Assets associated with WSEs and TriNet Trust (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses, other payroll assets and other current assets) and - Liabilities associated with WSEs and TriNet Trust (client deposits and other client liabilities, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health insurance costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities). • Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs and TriNet Trust. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE and TriNet Trust related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.





(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.6% for the third quarters and full years of 2024 and 2023, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes.



(2) Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs and loss on a terminated derivative.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Net income $ 45 $ 94

$ 196 $ 308 Provision for income taxes 13 30

67 108 Stock based compensation 15 15

53 43 Interest expense, bank fees and other 15 10

47 23 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 19 17

56 53 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 2 3

6 7 Transaction and integration costs - 3

- 15 Adjusted EBITDA $ 109 $ 172

$ 425 $ 557 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.8 % 14.1 %

11.4 % 15.1 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Net income $ 45 $ 94

$ 196 $ 308 Effective income tax rate adjustment (2) (2)

- 1 Stock based compensation 15 15

53 43 Amortization of intangible assets 5 5

14 16 Non-cash interest expense 1 -

2 1 Transaction and integration costs - 3

- 15 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (5) (6)

(18) (19) Adjusted Net Income $ 59 $ 109

$ 247 $ 365 GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 50 58

51 59 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 1.17 $ 1.91

$ 4.88 $ 6.16

The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:



Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2024 2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (276) $ (43) Less: Change in WSE & TriNet Trust related other current assets (548) (134) Less: Change in WSE & TriNet Trust related current liabilities 59 (295) Net cash used in operating activities - WSE & TriNet Trust $ (489) $ (429) Net cash provided by operating activities - Corporate $ 213 $ 386

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 guidance.

Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same periods in the previous year.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Q4 2023

Q4 2024 Guidance

FY 2023

Year 2024 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Actual

Low High

Actual

Low High Net income $67

(114) % (77) %

$375

(50) % (44) % Effective income tax rate adjustment (3)

(73) (59)

(2)

(28) (3) Stock based compensation 16

(17) (12)

59

11 13 Amortization of intangible assets 5

1 1

20

(5) (5) Non-cash interest expense 1

(100) (100)

2

(20) (20) Transaction and integration costs 2

(100) (100)

17

(100) (100) Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (6)

(24) (20)

(25)

(12) (11) Adjusted Net Income $82

(96) % (65) %

$446

(44) % (38) % GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 51







57





Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $1.60

$0.06 $0.57

$7.81

$4.95 $5.45

