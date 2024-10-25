Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Third Quarter of 2024

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $344,919 or $0.05 per diluted share for the third quarter compared to net income of $2,044,233, or $0.28 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and net income of $1,318,378 or $0.18 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income1 was $860,696 in the third quarter compared to pre-tax, pre-provision income of $1,353,529 in the prior quarter. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $3,553,378 or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $4,325,088 or $0.59 per diluted share for the nine months, ended September 30, 2023.
Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "We continue to make improvements in our personnel, products, and loan portfolio to meet the regulatory requirements of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Improvement Act ("FDICIA"), while also addressing customer deposit behavior and any economic headwinds. Specifically, we added two new industry leaders in commercial banking, prepared for the launch of our new digital banking platform in October 2024, and introduced additional controls and enterprise risk infrastructure. This has translated into balance sheet strength in high Tier 1 Capital of 13.21%, low loan-to-deposit ratio of 86.44% and a higher allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.12%. However, the additional cost and investments have taxed our profitability in the third quarter with non-recurring costs of approximately $337,000 related to additional personnel, consulting fees related to FDICIA, software costs related to the new online banking platform, as well as legal fees for loan workouts. Excluding these non-recurring costs, non-interest expenses would have been flat to the prior quarter. We are certainly not satisfied with our run rate levels of profitability, but through all of this we have increased Tangible Book Value per share2 by 10.63% on an annualized basis to $11.64 on September 30, 2024, compared to $10.78 on December 31, 2023, achieving one of our central financial goals.
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights include:
- The Company posted net income of $344,919 or $0.05 per diluted share for the third quarter compared to net income of $2,044,243 or $0.28 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and net income of $1,318,378 or $0.18 per diluted share for the three months ending September 30, 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was $860,696 in the third quarter compared to pre-tax, pre-provision income of $1,353,529 in the prior quarter.
- Tangible Book Value per share increased during the quarter to $11.64 on September 30, 2024, compared to $10.78 on December 31, 2023.
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to ROAA of 0.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 0.49% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
- Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 1.70% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to ROAE of 10.71% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 6.75% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.
- Total Assets were $1.10 billion on September 30, 2024, an increase of $15.93 million or 1.47% from total assets on December 31, 2023.
- Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) were flat during the quarter.
- Total deposits increased by $8.41 million or by 0.96% during the quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $7.57 million from the linked quarter to $144.05 million and represented 16.23% of total deposits on September 30, 2024.
- The net interest margin3 decreased in the third quarter to 2.32%, lower by 9 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 27 basis points compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin across linked quarters was primarily related to an increase in funding costs related to higher levels of borrowings during the quarter. The cost of deposits declined by 2 basis points compared to the linked quarter.
- The cost of funds was 3.76% for the third quarter, higher by 15 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 40 basis points compared to the same period in 2023, as a decline in deposit costs was more than offset by an increase in borrowing costs.
- Non-interest income decreased by 5.25% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 41.30% compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower revenue from mortgage loans, as mortgage activity slowed in the third quarter. The increase in non-interest income in the third quarter compared to the calendar quarter was due to an increase in mortgage revenue in the third quarter, stemming from stronger mortgage activity, in addition to greater SBIC income in the third quarter of 2024.
- Non-interest expense in the third quarter increased by $339,555 or by 5.61% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 13.88% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in expenses compared to the linked quarter was largely non-recurring and primarily related to personnel costs, an increase in software costs for the new online banking platform, consulting fees related to FDICIA, and legal fees related to loan workouts. Excluding these non-recurring costs, non-interest expenses would have been flat to the prior quarter. The increase in expenses compared to the calendar quarter primarily related to higher compensation costs, higher occupancy costs and higher professional fees, largely related to legal fees and accounting fees related to FDICIA.
- The Efficiency Ratio4 was 88.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 81.72% for the linked quarter and 76.43% for the same period in 2023.
- Uninsured deposits were 22.51% of total deposits and total available secured liquidity5 was 150.84% of uninsured deposits on September 30, 2024.
- Net charge offs were flat in the third quarter and were 0.01% of average loans compared to 0.01% in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 1.61% on September 30, 2024, compared to 1.49% on June 30, 2024, and 0.92% on September 30, 2023. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.14% on September 30, 2024, compared to 1.06% on June 30, 2024, and 0.66% on September 30, 2023.
- The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $546,439, primarily related to specific reserves for two loan relationships.
- The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.12% compared to 1.06% in the linked quarter.
- The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.23%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.21%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.21% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.22%.
Net Interest Income
The Company recorded net interest income of $6.09 million for the third quarter of 2024, lower by 1.44% compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 6.55% compared to the same period in 2023. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2024 was 2.32%, lower by 9 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 27 basis points compared to the same period in 2023.
The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.
- Yields on average earning assets were 5.93% in the third quarter of 2024, higher by 3 basis points compared to the linked quarter, and higher by 10 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. The increase in yields on average earning assets in the third quarter was primarily due to higher loan yields during the quarter.
- Loan yields increased by 8 basis points to 6.30% from 6.22% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 7 basis points to 4.85% from 4.92% in the linked quarter. Loan yields increased by 10 basis points, while yields on investment securities increased by 4 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.
- Cost of funds increased by 15 basis points to 3.76% from 3.61% in the linked quarter, and by 40 basis points compared to the calendar quarter, as declines in deposit costs were more than offset by higher borrowing costs. The bank had $80 million in pay-fixed, receive floating swaps and $20 million of a receive fixed, pay floating interest rate swap at the end of the third quarter.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $1.15 million for the third quarter, a decrease of 5.25% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 41.30% when compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower revenue from mortgage loans as mortgage activity slowed in the third quarter. The increase in non-interest income in the third quarter compared to the calendar quarter was due to an increase in mortgage revenue in the third quarter, stemming from stronger mortgage activity, in addition to greater SBIC income in the third quarter of 2024.
Total Revenue6
Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 2.07% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 1.23% compared to the calendar quarter in 2023. The decrease in total revenue compared to the linked quarter was due to a decrease in the net interest margin and lower mortgage revenue.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense in the third quarter increased by $339,555 or by 5.61% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 13.88% compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in expenses compared to the linked quarter was largely non-recurring and primarily related to personnel costs, an increase in software costs for the new online banking platform, consulting fees related to FDICIA, and legal fees related to loan workouts. Excluding these non-recurring costs, non-interest expenses would have been flat to the prior quarter. The increase in expenses compared to the calendar quarter primarily related to higher compensation costs, higher occupancy costs and higher professional fees, largely related to legal fees and accounting fees related to FDICIA.
The Efficiency Ratio was 88.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 81.72% for the linked quarter and 76.43% for the same period in 2023.
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans increased in the third quarter and were at $12,499,125 or 1.61% of loans held-for-investment compared to $11,570,865 or 1.49% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. As of September 30, 2024, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2024. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were $12,499,125 or 1.14% of total assets as of September 30, 2024, compared to $11,570,865 or 1.06% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.
The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $546,439, primarily related to specific reserves for two loan relationships.
The Company's ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.12% as of September 30, 2024, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.06% as of June 30, 2024.
Total Assets
Total assets on September 30, 2024, were $1.10 billion compared to total assets of $1.08 billion on December 31, 2023. Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2023, were as follows:
- Interest bearing deposits at banks decreased by $1.39 million.
- Available for sale investment balances increased by $7.15 million.
- Other loans held-for investment increased by $6.41 million
Total Liabilities
Total liabilities on September 30, 2024, were $1.02 billion compared to total liabilities of $1.00 billion on December 31, 2023. Total deposits were $887.79 million on September 30, 2024, compared to total deposits of $879.38 million on June 30, 2024, and total deposits of $921.06 million on December 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $7.57 million during the third quarter and comprised 16.23% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits were relatively unchanged, savings deposits decreased by $746,513 and time deposits increased by $2.17 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were flat during the quarter while borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond declined by $5.03 million.
Stockholders' Equity and Capital
Stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2024, was $83.03 million compared to $79.30 million on June 30, 2024, and stockholders' equity of $77.23 million on December 31, 2023. AOCI improved during the third quarter as there was a decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2024, was $11.64 per share compared to $11.11 on June 30, 2024, and tangible book value per share of $10.78 on December 31, 2023. Excluding AOCI losses/gains, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2024, was $13.78 per share compared to $13.70 on June 30, 2024, and $13.25 per share on December 31, 2023.
Stock Buyback Program
In the third quarter, the Company did not purchase any shares pursuant to its authorized 250,000 share repurchase program. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased 36,708 shares, pursuant to the program. Our Board of Directors believes that share buyback program represents continued disciplined capital management strategy for the company.
Capital Ratios
As of September 30, 2024, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, were as follows:
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Total Capital Ratio
14.22 %
13.82 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.21 %
12.65 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.21 %
12.65 %
Leverage Ratio
10.23 %
10.26 %
About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.
Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the recent bank failures; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 5,083,860
$ 4,105,473
$ 2,442,050
Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks
20,415,164
10,749,717
21,806,078
Securities Available-for-Sale
218,409,166
218,707,957
211,263,518
Securities Held-to-Maturity
20,355,393
20,759,365
20,114,269
Restricted Stock Investments
6,249,000
6,264,100
4,769,900
Loans Held for Sale
5,322,703
3,743,127
6,663,929
PPP Loans Held for Investment
184,896
209,907
259,794
Other Loans Held for Investment
775,892,983
775,367,896
769,484,088
Allowance for Loan Losses
(8,683,189)
$ (8,235,506)
(10,519,335)
Net Loans
767,394,689
767,342,297
759,224,547
Bank Premises and Equipment, net
794,326
821,033
878,957
Accrued Interest Receivable
4,369,935
4,452,526
3,721,730
Deferred Tax Asset
6,705,782
8,016,767
7,954,018
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
27,347,741
27,136,099
26,731,339
Right of Use Asset, net
2,022,926
2,368,629
1,987,075
Other Assets
16,125,726
21,640,688
17,110,642
Total Assets
$ 1,100,596,411
$ 1,096,107,778
$ 1,084,668,051
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Demand Deposits
Non-interest Bearing
$ 144,054,842
$ 136,487,673
$ 143,956,306
Interest Bearing
453,373,867
453,948,791
519,339,202
Savings Deposits
3,209,559
3,956,072
4,120,770
Time Deposits
287,152,155
284,987,090
253,641,860
Total Deposits
887,790,424
879,379,626
921,058,138
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
65,000,000
65,000,000
35,000,000
Other Borrowings
30,184,896
35,209,907
15,270,576
Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs)
19,811,162
19,791,681
19,752,719
Accrued Interest Payable
2,880,604
3,698,422
2,842,646
Lease Liability
2,156,004
2,483,255
1,925,672
Other Liabilities
9,747,107
11,241,252
11,590,247
Total Liabilities
$ 1,017,570,197
$ 1,016,804,143
$ 1,007,439,998
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:
0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:
23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.
Voting Common Stock:
6,466,105, 6,622,542 and 6,582,677 Shares Issued and Outstanding
at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 respectively
(Includes 128,982, 140,484 and 88,993 Unvested Shares on September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024,
and December 31, 2023 respectively)
64,661
64,640
64,937
Non-Voting Common Stock:
673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023
respectively)
6,730
6,730
6,730
Additional Paid-in Capital
58,147,353
57,939,140
58,320,419
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net
(15,296,856)
(18,466,282)
(17,715,015)
Retained Earnings
40,104,326
39,759,407
36,550,983
Total Stockholders' Equity
83,026,214
79,303,635
77,228,054
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 1,100,596,411
$ 1,096,107,778
$ 1,084,668,051
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 12,358,391
$ 11,513,273
$ 36,534,919
$ 32,353,378
Interest on Investment Securities
2,932,219
2,730,411
8,731,004
7,418,816
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
390,373
471,031
1,094,445
1,236,258
Total Interest Income
15,680,983
14,714,715
46,360,368
41,008,452
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
7,968,925
7,829,199
23,858,749
19,496,776
Interest on Borrowings
1,613,452
359,191
3,667,858
1,089,153
Total Interest Expense
9,582,377
8,188,390
27,526,607
20,585,929
Net Interest Income
6,098,606
6,526,325
18,833,761
20,422,523
Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses
(546,439)
(205,000)
649,044
(986,000)
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Loan Losses
5,552,167
6,321,325
19,482,805
19,436,523
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
649,097
470,800
1,931,187
1,619,007
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
-
-
287,032
-
Service Charges and Other Income
255,889
99,563
594,271
348,579
Gain on Sale of Securities
-
-
1,816
-
Servicing Income
36,752
57,106
114,273
187,210
Swap Fee Income
-
-
-
-
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
211,642
188,781
616,402
715,155
Total Non-interest Income
1,153,380
816,250
3,544,981
2,869,951
Total Revenue
7,251,986
7,342,575
22,378,742
23,292,474
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
3,674,499
3,410,564
10,953,786
11,029,253
Occupancy Expense
233,807
188,413
880,916
554,820
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
285,083
213,363
666,387
543,759
Insurance Expense
232,774
276,713
686,040
568,335
Professional Fees
532,379
365,316
1,627,717
1,040,801
Data and Item Processing
433,431
355,733
1,090,292
999,639
Advertising
172,136
105,183
449,488
357,569
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
329,056
304,432
915,768
877,221
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
123,853
83,250
302,471
283,869
Other Operating Expense
374,273
309,232
1,096,487
1,159,120
Total Non-interest Expenses
6,391,291
5,612,199
18,669,352
17,414,386
Income Before Income Taxes
314,256
1,525,376
4,358,434
4,892,088
Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)
(30,663)
206,998
805,056
566,998
Net Income
$ 344,919
$ 1,318,378
$ 3,553,378
$ 4,325,090
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.05
$ 0.18
$ 0.49
$ 0.60
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$ 0.05
$ 0.18
$ 0.49
$ 0.59
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,263,880
7,277,022
7,271,981
7,250,615
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,299,553
7,293,482
7,314,290
7,287,642
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 12,358,391
$ 11,893,288
$ 12,283,239
$ 12,076,745
$ 11,513,273
Interest on Investment Securities
2,932,219
2,927,306
2,871,479
2,933,870
2,730,411
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
390,373
375,815
328,257
502,411
471,031
Total Interest Income
15,680,983
15,196,409
15,482,975
15,513,026
14,714,715
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
7,968,925
7,865,934
8,023,891
8,108,762
7,829,199
Interest on Borrowings
1,613,452
1,142,481
911,926
634,972
359,191
Total Interest Expense
9,582,377
9,008,415
8,935,816
8,743,734
8,188,390
Net Interest Income
6,098,606
6,187,994
6,547,159
6,769,292
6,526,325
Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses
(546,439)
1,167,997
27,486
(4,751,441)
(205,000)
Net Interest Income after
Provision/Recovery for Loan Losses
5,552,167
7,355,991
6,574,645
2,017,851
6,321,325
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
649,097
745,366
536,724
467,874
470,800
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
-
-
287,032
-
-
Service Charges and Other Income
255,889
221,022
117,361
326,205
99,563
Gains on Sale of Securities
-
1,816
-
-
Servicing Income
36,752
42,268
35,253
39,525
57,106
Swap Fee Income
-
-
-
-
-
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
211,642
206,796
197,963
191,788
188,781
Total Non-interest Income
1,153,380
1,217,268
1,174,334
1,025,392
816,250
Total Revenue5
$ 7,251,986
$ 7,405,262
$ 7,721,494
$ 7,794,684
$ 7,342,575
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
3,674,499
3,544,148
3,735,139
3,293,628
3,410,564
Occupancy Expense
233,807
255,233
391,876
191,674
188,413
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
285,083
185,959
195,345
212,999
213,363
Insurance Expense
232,774
229,259
224,007
237,133
276,713
Professional Fees
532,379
568,765
526,574
524,328
365,316
Data and Item Processing
433,431
395,579
261,282
323,605
355,733
Advertising
172,136
162,354
114,999
116,107
105,183
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
329,056
276,843
309,869
313,043
304,432
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
123,853
83,617
95,001
36,328
83,250
Other Operating Expense
374,273
349,979
372,234
514,081
309,231
Total Non-interest Expenses
6,391,291
6,051,736
6,226,327
5,762,926
5,612,198
Income before Income Taxes
314,256
2,521,526
1,522,651
(2,719,683)
1,525,375
Income Tax Expense
(30,663)
477,293
358,425
(713,291)
206,998
Net Income
$ 344,919
$ 2,044,233
$ 1,164,226
$ (2,006,392)
$ 1,318,378
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.05
$ 0.28
$ 0.16
$ (0.27)
$ 0.18
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$ 0.05
$ 0.28
$ 0.16
$ (0.27)
$ 0.18
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,263,880
7,267,044
7,285,108
7,335,949
7,277,022
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,299,553
7,305,392
7,325,415
7,361,422
7,293,482
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Assets
Cash
$ 29,674,932
$ 390,373
5.23 %
$ 26,916,165
$ 375,815
5.62 %
$ 28,655,861
$ 328,257
4.61 %
$ 36,921,568
$ 502,411
5.40 %
$ 38,989,836
$ 471,031
4.79 %
Investments (Tax Exempt)
20,716,896
203,062
20,889,466
204,795
21,297,872
204,625
20,012,255
195,353
20,763,539
197,591
Investments (Taxable)
223,526,525
2,771,800
222,105,603
2,765,518
219,134,075
2,709,825
211,208,265
2,779,541
208,005,473
2,574,314
Total Investments
244,243,421
2,974,862
4.85 %
242,995,069
2,970,313
4.92 %
240,431,947
2,914,450
4.88 %
231,220,520
2,974,894
5.10 %
228,769,012
2,771,905
4.81 %
Total Loans
780,143,594
12,358,391
6.30 %
768,712,204
11,893,288
6.22 %
773,171,917
12,283,239
6.39 %
761,583,960
$12,076,745
6.29 %
736,781,506
11,513,273
6.20 %
Earning Assets
1,054,061,947
15,723,626
5.93 %
1,038,623,438
15,239,416
5.90 %
1,042,259,725
15,525,946
5.99 %
1,029,726,048
15,554,050
5.99 %
1,004,540,354
14,756,209
5.83 %
Assets
$ 1,111,788,038
$ 1,096,367,899
$ 1,093,119,403
$ 1,084,945,735
$ 1,062,975,635
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$ 204,529,638
$ 2,268,166
4.41 %
$ 226,698,645
$ 2,476,138
4.39 %
$ 229,520,401
$ 2,515,315
4.41 %
$ 221,430,570
$ 2,364,166
4.24 %
$ 213,956,322
$ 2,130,491
3.95 %
Money Market
259,041,124
2,686,977
4.13 %
230,692,880
2,480,219
4.32 %
274,088,309
2,930,085
4.30 %
288,937,873
2,738,774
3.76 %
289,350,365
3,130,570
4.29 %
Savings
3,098,470
1,188
0.15 %
2,544,712
993
0.16 %
3,416,245
1,129
0.13 %
4,155,974
1,238
0.12 %
4,344,566
1,310
0.12 %
Time Deposits
286,346,982
3,012,594
4.19 %
287,465,021
2,908,583
4.07 %
261,965,440
2,577,362
3.96 %
258,903,945
3,004,586
4.60 %
248,550,686
2,566,827
4.10 %
Interest Bearing Deposits
753,016,214
7,968,925
4.21 %
747,401,258
7,865,933
4.23 %
768,990,395
8,023,891
4.20 %
773,428,362
8,108,764
4.16 %
756,201,939
7,829,198
4.11 %
Borrowings
$ 118,452,626
$ 1,613,452
5.42 %
$ 108,848,304
$ 1,142,481
4.22 %
$ 84,021,016
$ 911,926
4.37 %
$ 56,817,293
$ 634,972
4.43 %
$ 40,480,346
$ 359,191
3.52 %
Interest Bearing Liabilities
871,468,840
9,582,377
4.37 %
856,249,562
9,008,414
4.23 %
853,011,411
8,935,817
4.21 %
830,245,656
8,743,736
4.18 %
796,682,285
8,188,389
4.08 %
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 143,171,313
$ 146,541,629
$ 146,048,180
$ 161,836,675
$ 169,935,416
Cost of Funds
3.76 %
3.61 %
3.60 %
3.50 %
3.36 %
Net Interest Margin
$ 6,141,249
2.32 %
$ 6,231,002
2.41 %
$ 6,590,129
2.54 %
$ 6,810,314
2.62 %
$ 6,567,819
2.59 %
Shareholders Equity
$ 80,948,259
$ 76,737,805
$ 77,333,773
$ 75,770,938
$ 77,445,100
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income/
Yield
Average Balance
Income /
Yield
Average Balance
Income /
Yield
Assets
Cash
$ 29,674,932
$ 390,373
5.23 %
$ 38,989,836
$ 471,031
4.79 %
$ 28,420,248
$ 1,094,445
5.14 %
$ 35,503,240
$ 1,236,258
4.66 %
Investments (Tax Exempt)
20,716,896
203,062
20,763,539
197,591
20,967,161
$612,482
21,047,798
567,800
Investments (Taxable)
223,526,525
2,771,800
208,005,473
2,574,314
221,595,806
$8,247,143
196,676,203
6,970,254
Total Investments
244,243,421
2,974,862
4.85 %
228,769,012
2,771,905
4.81 %
242,562,967
8,859,625
4.88 %
217,724,001
7,538,054
4.63 %
Total Loans
780,143,594
12,358,391
6.30 %
736,781,506
11,513,273
6.20 %
774,031,626
36,534,919
6.30 %
722,319,320
32,353,378
5.99 %
Earning Assets
1,054,061,947
15,723,626
5.93 %
1,004,540,354
14,756,209
5.83 %
$ 1,045,014,841
46,488,989
5.94 %
975,546,561
41,127,690
5.64 %
Assets
$ 1,111,788,038
$ 1,062,975,635
$ 1,100,466,584
$ 1,029,315,014
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$ 204,529,638
$ 2,268,166
4.41 %
$ 213,956,322
$ 2,130,491
3.95 %
$ 220,192,189
7,259,619
4.40 %
$ 188,805,623
5,342,886
3.78 %
Money Market
259,041,124
2,686,977
4.13 %
289,350,365
3,130,570
4.29 %
254,623,619
8,097,281
4.25 %
277,982,793
7,855,968
3.78 %
Savings
3,098,470
1,188
0.15 %
4,344,566
1,310
0.12 %
3,020,096
3,311
0.15 %
5,643,122
5,222
0.12 %
Time Deposits
286,346,982
3,012,594
4.19 %
248,550,686
2,566,827
4.10 %
278,620,782
8,498,539
4.07 %
245,511,716
6,292,700
3.43 %
Interest Bearing Deposits
753,016,214
7,968,925
4.21 %
756,201,939
7,829,198
4.11 %
756,456,686
23,858,750
4.21 %
717,943,254
19,496,776
3.63 %
Borrowings
$ 118,452,626
$ 1,613,452
5.42 %
$ 40,480,346
$ 359,191
3.36 %
$ 103,827,577
$ 3,667,858
4.72 %
$ 45,125,282
$ 1,089,153
3.23 %
Interest Bearing Liabilities
871,468,840
9,582,377
4.37 %
796,682,285
8,188,389
4.08 %
860,284,263
27,526,608
4.27 %
763,068,536
20,585,929
3.61 %
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 143,171,313
$ 169,935,416
$ 145,246,107
$ 171,833,855
Cost of Funds
3.76 %
3.36 %
3.66 %
2.94 %
Net Interest Margin
$ 6,141,249
2.32 %
$ 6,567,819
2.59 %
$ 18,962,381
2.42 %
$ 20,541,761
2.82 %
Shareholders Equity
$ 80,948,259
$ 77,445,100
$ 78,349,465
$ 77,312,187
ROAA
0.12 %
0.43 %
0.56 %
ROAE
1.70 %
6.06 %
7.48 %
Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:
(Unaudited)
Balance Sheet Ratios
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Loans held-for-investment to Deposits
87.42 %
88.20 %
85.07 %
83.57 %
81.63 %
Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
0.12 %
0.75 %
0.43 %
-0.73 %
0.49 %
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
1.70 %
10.71 %
6.05 %
-10.51 %
6.75 %
Efficiency Ratio
88.13 %
81.72 %
80.64 %
73.93 %
76.43 %
Net Interest Margin
2.32 %
2.41 %
2.54 %
2.62 %
2.59 %
Yield on Average Earning Assets
5.93 %
5.90 %
5.99 %
5.99 %
5.83 %
Yield on Securities
4.85 %
4.92 %
4.88 %
5.10 %
4.81 %
Yield on Loans
6.30 %
6.22 %
6.39 %
6.29 %
6.20 %
Cost of Funds
3.76 %
3.61 %
3.60 %
3.50 %
3.36 %
Noninterest income to Total Revenue
15.90 %
16.44 %
15.21 %
13.16 %
11.12 %
Liquidity Ratios
Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits
22.51 %
22.76 %
24.31 %
25.65 %
28.10 %
Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits
150.84 %
150.53 %
156.40 %
130.30 %
120.27 %
Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days
264.41 %
317.68 %
386.89 %
258.25 %
345.53 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
7.54 %
7.24 %
7.09 %
7.12 %
7.14 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities)
7.38 %
7.01 %
6.85 %
6.88 %
6.83 %
Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities)
91.47 %
91.33 %
91.24 %
91.31 %
90.96 %
Per Share Data
Tangible Book Value
$11.64
$11.11
$10.83
$10.78
$10.50
Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)
$13.78
$13.70
$13.39
$13.25
$13.50
Share Price Data
Closing Price
$11.50
$9.75
$9.75
$10.42
$10.61
Book Value Multiple
99 %
88 %
92 %
97 %
101 %
Common Stock Data
Outstanding Shares at End of Period
7,133,105
7,137,030
7,155,058
7,166,684
7,198,334
Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic
7,263,880
7,267,044
7,285,108
7,335,949
7,277,022
Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted
7,299,553
7,305,392
7,325,415
7,361,422
7,293,482
Capital Ratios (Bank Only)
Tier 1 Leverage ratio
10.23 %
10.28 %
10.26 %
10.26 %
10.64 %
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
13.21 %
13.05 %
12.92 %
12.65 %
13.26 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio
13.21 %
13.05 %
12.92 %
12.65 %
13.26 %
Total Risk Based Capital ratio
14.22 %
14.01 %
14.00 %
13.82 %
14.10 %
Credit Quality
Net Charge-offs to Average Loans
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.14 %
0.19 %
0.03 %
Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment
1.61 %
1.49 %
1.74 %
1.72 %
0.92 %
Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
1.14 %
1.06 %
1.21 %
1.22 %
0.66 %
Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment
1.61 %
1.49 %
1.74 %
1.72 %
0.92 %
Provision for (Recovery of) Loan Losses
$546,439
-$1,167,997
-$27,486
$4,751,441
$205,000
Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment
1.12 %
1.06 %
1.24 %
1.37 %
0.95 %
Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)
1.12 %
1.06 %
1.24 %
1.37 %
0.95 %
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
1Pre-Provision, Pretax Income
Quarter Ending
Year Ending
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Net Income (GAAP)
$ 344,919
$ 2,044,233
$ 1,164,226
$ (2,006,392)
$ 1,318,378
$ 3,553,378
$ 4,325,090
+ Income Tax Expense
(30,663)
477,293
358,425
(713,291)
206,998
805,056
566,998
Pretax Income
314,256
2,521,526
1,522,651
(2,719,683)
1,525,375
4,358,434
4,892,088
+ Provision for Loan Losses
(546,439)
1,167,997
27,486
(4,751,441)
(205,000)
649,044
(986,000)
Pre-Provision, Pretax Income
860,695
1,353,529
1,495,165
2,031,758
1,730,375
3,709,390
5,878,088
2Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)
Quarter Ending
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Shareholder's Equity
$ 83,026,214
$ 79,303,635
$ 77,460,385
$ 77,228,054
$ 75,573,033
Outstanding Shares at End of Period
7,133,105
7,137,030
7,155,058
7,166,684
7,198,334
Tangible Book Value (GAAP)
$ 11.64
$ 11.11
$ 10.83
$ 10.78
$ 10.50
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI)
$ (15,296,856)
$ (18,466,282)
$ (18,326,721)
$ (17,715,015)
$ (21,597,860)
AOCI per share equivalent
(2.14)
(2.59)
(2.56)
(2.47)
(3.00)
Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)
$ 13.78
$ 13.70
$ 13.39
$ 13.25
$ 13.50
Quarter Ending
Year Ending
Income on Tax Exempt Securities
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Tax Equivalent Adjustment
$ 160,419
$ 161,788
$ 161,654
$ 154,329
$ 156,097
$ 483,861
$ 602,891
Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP)
42,643
43,007
42,971
41,024
41,494
128,621
$ 160,262
$ 203,062
$ 204,795
$ 204,625
$ 195,353
$ 197,591
$ 612,482
$ 763,153
3Net Interest Margin
Average Earning Assets
$ 1,054,061,947
$ 1,038,623,438
$ 1,042,259,725
$ 1,029,726,048
$ 1,004,540,354
$ 1,045,014,841
$ 975,546,561
Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP)
5.98 %
5.88 %
5.97 %
5.98 %
5.81 %
5.93 %
5.64 %
Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
5.93 %
5.90 %
5.99 %
5.99 %
5.83 %
5.94 %
5.64 %
Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)
2.33 %
2.40 %
2.53 %
2.61 %
2.58 %
2.41 %
2.65 %
Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
2.32 %
2.41 %
2.54 %
2.62 %
2.59 %
2.42 %
2.82 %
3 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
4Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
Quarter Ending
Year Ending
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Net Interest Income
$ 6,098,606
$ 6,187,994
$ 6,547,159
$ 6,769,292
$ 6,526,324
$ 18,833,761
$ 20,422,523
Non-Interest Income
1,153,380
1,217,268
1,174,334
1,025,392
816,250
3,544,981
2,869,951
Total Revenue
$ 7,251,985
$ 7,405,262
$ 7,721,493
$ 7,794,684
$ 7,342,574
$ 22,378,742
$ 23,292,474
Non-Interest Expense
6,391,291
6,051,736
6,226,327
5,762,926
5,612,199
18,669,352
17,414,386
Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
88.13 %
81.72 %
80.64 %
73.93 %
76.43 %
83.42 %
74.76 %
5Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)
Quarter Ending
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities)
91.47 %
91.33 %
91.31 %
91.31 %
90.96 %
Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits
22.51 %
22.76 %
24.31 %
25.65 %
28.10 %
Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits
150.84 %
150.53 %
156.40 %
130.30 %
120.27 %
Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days
264.41 %
317.68 %
386.89 %
258.26 %
345.53 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio
7.54 %
7.24 %
7.09 %
7.12 %
7.14 %
Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses
7.38 %
7.01 %
6.85 %
6.88 %
6.83 %
on HTM Securities)
5Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank.
6Total Revenue (Non-GAAP)
Quarter Ending
Year-to-Date
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Net Interest Income
$ 6,098,606
$ 6,187,994
$ 6,547,159
$ 6,769,292
$ 6,526,324
$ 18,833,761
$ 20,422,523
Non-Interest Income
1,153,380
1,217,268
1,174,334
1,025,392
816,250
3,544,981
2,869,951
Total Revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 7,251,985
$ 7,405,262
$ 7,721,493
$ 7,794,684
$ 7,342,574
$ 22,378,742
$ 23,292,474
Contact:
Joseph J. Thomas
President & Chief Executive Officer
703-667-4161: Phone
[email protected]: Email
