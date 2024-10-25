Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Increases Common Stock Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In addition, at its meeting on October 24, 2024, the board of directors declared a $0.55 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on December 2, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2024, representing a 3.8% increase from the prior quarter dividend.

Q3 2024 Highlights

Financial results reflect a full quarter following the May 3, 2024 completion of the merger of Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit"), with and into Burke & Herbert and the merger of Summit Community Bank, Inc., with and into Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company.





Net income applicable to common shares of $27.4 million; adjusted (non-GAAP 1 ) operating net income applicable to common shares of $29.8 million.





) operating net income applicable to common shares of $29.8 million. Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $1.82; adjusted (non-GAAP 1 ) diluted EPS of $1.98.





) diluted EPS of $1.98. Net interest income for the quarter was $73.2 million; net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP 1 ) for the quarter was $74.0 million.





) for the quarter was $74.0 million. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP 1 ) for the quarter was 4.07%.





) for the quarter was 4.07%. Non-interest expense for the quarter was $50.8 million; adjusted (non-GAAP 1 ) non-interest expense for the quarter was $47.7 million.





) non-interest expense for the quarter was $47.7 million. The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $2.6 billion at the end of the third quarter.





Ending total gross loans of $5.6 billion and ending total deposits of $6.6 billion; ending loan-to-deposit ratio of 84.4%.





Asset quality remains stable across the loan portfolio with adequate reserves.





The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 11.3%2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 14.3%2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 9.6%2.

From David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer

"Our results for the third quarter and the increase in the dividend demonstrate the financial benefits of the merger with Summit and are in line with our expectations. In addition, the team is working diligently toward the planned systems integration in the fourth quarter, which should lead to additional efficiencies and position us to deliver even greater value for our shareholders."

Results of Operations

Third Quarter 2024

The Company reported third quarter 2024 net income applicable to common shares of $27.4 million, or $1.82 per diluted common share.

Included in the third quarter were pre-tax charges of $3.1 million of expenses related to the merger with Summit. Excluding these items from the current quarter on a tax effected basis, adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating net income was $29.8 million, or $1.98 per diluted share.

Period-end average total gross loans were $5.6 billion at September 30, 2024, up from $4.5 billion at June 30, 2024, primarily due to results that reflect a full quarter after the merger completion.





Period-end average total deposits were $6.6 billion at September 30, 2024, up from $5.4 billion at June 30, 2024, primarily due to results that reflect a full quarter after the merger completion.





Net interest income increased to $73.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $59.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to results that reflect a full quarter of combined income after the merger completion.





Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP 1 ) increased to 4.07% versus 4.06% in the second quarter of 2024.





) increased to 4.07% versus 4.06% in the second quarter of 2024. Accretion income on loans during the quarter was $15.4 million and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $3.8 million, or 16.0 bps of net interest margin in the third quarter of 2024.





The cost of total deposits was 2.38% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.25% in the second quarter of 2024.





The Company recorded a provision expense on loans in the third quarter of 2024 of $85.0 thousand, reflecting relatively stable asset quality.





The allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2024, was $67.8 million, or 1.2% of total loans.





Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $10.6 million, an increase of $1.1 million from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to results that reflect a full quarter of combined income after the merger completion.





Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $50.8 million and included $3.1 million of merger-related charges.

Regulatory capital ratios 2

The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of September 30, 2024, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 11.3%2 and 14.3%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 9.6%2 compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 13.0%2 and 14.1%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 10.6%2 is considered to be well-capitalized.

For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.

About Burke & Herbert

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations of the Company regarding revenues, earnings, earnings per share, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; the expected cost savings, synergies, returns, and other anticipated benefits from the integration of Summit following the recently completed merger of Summit with and into the Company; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Furthermore, because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to our ability to successfully integrate Summit into the Company and operate the combined company; changes in general economic trends (either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct, or will conduct, business), including inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries or declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws and regulations that pertain to our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; the effects of any cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, and other reports the Company files with the SEC.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Interest income















Taxable loans, including fees

$ 103,682

$ 26,425

$ 213,400

$ 74,485 Tax-exempt loans, including fees

48

-

81

- Taxable securities

10,076

8,909

29,949

28,130 Tax-exempt securities

3,135

1,376

7,052

4,243 Other interest income

1,585

562

2,886

1,858 Total interest income

118,526

37,272

253,368

108,716 Interest expense















Deposits

39,441

11,277

82,745

26,708 Short-term borrowings

3,080

3,078

10,806

10,495 Subordinated debt

2,798

-

4,658

- Other interest expense

28

28

84

58 Total interest expense

45,347

14,383

98,293

37,261 Net interest income

73,179

22,889

155,075

71,455

















Credit loss expense - loans

85

200

19,515

1,034 Credit loss expense (recapture) - off-balance sheet

credit exposures

62

35

3,872

(70) Total provision for credit losses

147

235

23,387

964 Net interest income after credit loss

expense

73,032

22,654

131,688

70,491

















Non-interest income















Fiduciary and wealth management

2,352

1,354

5,982

3,996 Service charges and fees

5,453

1,583

11,147

4,959 Net gains (losses) on securities

-

(1)

613

(112) Income from company-owned life insurance

1,330

589

2,799

1,720 Other non-interest income

1,481

764

3,834

2,565 Total non-interest income

10,616

4,289

24,375

13,128

















Non-interest expense















Salaries and wages

20,858

9,867

51,271

29,283 Pensions and other employee benefits

4,678

2,242

12,346

7,116 Occupancy

3,412

1,462

7,947

4,464 Equipment rentals, depreciation and

maintenance

4,699

1,435

18,643

4,231 Other operating

17,179

7,417

46,216

19,042 Total non-interest expense

50,826

22,423

136,423

64,136 Income before income taxes

32,822

4,520

19,640

19,483

















Income tax expense

5,200

464

3,725

1,869 Net income

27,622

4,056

15,915

17,614 Preferred stock dividends

225

-

450

- Net income applicable to

common shares

$ 27,397

$ 4,056

$ 15,465

$ 17,614

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



(Unaudited)

(Audited) Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 44,902

$ 8,896 Interest-earning deposits with banks

246,863

35,602 Cash and cash equivalents

291,765

44,498 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,436,431

1,248,439 Restricted stock, at cost

16,832

5,964 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value

4,216

1,497 Loans

5,574,037

2,087,756 Allowance for credit losses

(67,817)

(25,301) Net loans

5,506,220

2,062,455 Other real estate owned

2,576

- Premises and equipment, net

134,770

61,128 Accrued interest receivable

32,791

15,895 Intangible assets

61,598

- Goodwill

32,783

- Company-owned life insurance

182,380

94,159 Other assets

162,551

83,544 Total Assets

$ 7,864,913

$ 3,617,579









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities







Non-interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,392,123

$ 830,320 Interest-bearing deposits

5,208,702

2,171,561 Total deposits

6,600,825

3,001,881 Short-term borrowings

320,163

272,000 Subordinated debentures, net

93,532

- Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts

16,950

- Accrued interest and other liabilities

95,384

28,948 Total Liabilities

7,126,854

3,302,829









Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock and surplus

10,413

- Common stock

7,767

4,000 Common stock, additional paid-in capital

400,377

14,495 Retained earnings

422,844

427,333 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(75,758)

(103,494) Treasury stock

(27,584)

(27,584) Total Shareholders' Equity

738,059

314,750 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 7,864,913

$ 3,617,579

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

For the three months ended



Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages





















September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 Interest-earning assets: Loans:

















Taxable loans 7.34 %

7.33 %

5.41 %

5.24 %

5.15 % Tax-exempt loans 5.63

5.55

-

-

- Total loans 7.34

7.33

5.41

5.24

5.15 Interest-earning deposits and

fed funds sold 3.43

3.54

3.82

4.35

4.50 Securities:

















Taxable securities 4.05

4.48

3.63

3.73

3.57 Tax-exempt securities 3.58

3.05

2.67

2.64

2.63 Total securities 3.91

4.05

3.43

3.50

3.37 Total interest-earning assets 6.56 %

6.49 %

4.66 %

4.59 %

4.47 %



















Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand 3.19 %

3.00 %

0.63 %

0.61 %

0.56 % Savings 1.43

1.53

1.97

1.97

1.82 Time 4.82

4.55

4.12

3.97

3.73 Total interest-bearing

deposits 3.02

2.90

2.41

2.31

2.09 Borrowings:

















Short-term borrowings 4.06

4.38

4.82

4.76

4.69 Subordinated debt

borrowings and other 10.16

10.30

-

-

- Total interest-bearing

liabilities 3.21 %

3.14 %

2.71 %

2.59 %

2.37 %



















Taxable-equivalent net

interest spread 3.35

3.35

1.95

2.00

2.10 Benefit from use of non-

interest-bearing deposits 0.72

0.71

0.73

0.70

0.66 Taxable-equivalent net

interest margin (non-GAAP 1) 4.07 %

4.06 %

2.68 %

2.70 %

2.76 %

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

For the three months ended

(In thousands)

Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances





















September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023



















Interest-earning assets: Loans:

















Taxable loans $ 5,621,531

$ 4,481,993

$ 2,085,826

$ 2,069,738

$ 2,034,275 Tax-exempt loans 4,310

3,041

-

-

- Total loans 5,625,841

4,485,034

2,085,826

2,069,738

2,034,275 Interest-earning deposits and

fed funds sold 175,265

94,765

41,692

40,524

49,501 Securities:

















Taxable securities 996,749

988,492

989,875

961,396

991,170 Tax-exempt securities 440,781

426,092

259,699

261,075

262,336 Total securities 1,437,530

1,414,584

1,249,574

1,222,471

1,253,506 Total interest-earning assets $ 7,238,636

$ 5,994,383

$ 3,377,092

$ 3,332,733

$ 3,337,282



















Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand $ 2,144,567

$ 1,587,914

$ 489,779

$ 514,760

$ 537,644 Savings 1,725,387

1,480,985

922,732

920,600

952,001 Time 1,328,076

1,141,758

745,945

711,575

654,952 Total interest-bearing

deposits 5,198,030

4,210,657

2,158,456

2,146,935

2,144,597 Borrowings:

















Short-term borrowings 304,849

376,063

307,446

282,426

262,521 Subordinated debt

borrowings and other 109,557

72,643

-

-

- Total interest-bearing

liabilities $ 5,612,436

$ 4,659,363

$ 2,465,902

$ 2,429,361

$ 2,407,118



















Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 1,389,134

$ 1,207,443

$ 812,199

$ 852,120

$ 860,983

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023



















Per common share information Basic earnings (loss) $ 1.83

$ (1.41)

$ 0.70

$ 0.68

$ 0.55 Diluted earnings (loss) 1.82

(1.41)

0.69

0.67

0.55 Cash dividends 0.53

0.53

0.53

0.53

0.53 Book value 48.63

45.72

42.92

42.37

36.46 Tangible book value

(non-GAAP1) 42.32

39.11

42.92

42.37

36.46



















Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated) Assets $ 7,864,913

$ 7,810,193

$ 3,696,390

$ 3,617,579

$ 3,585,188 Average interest-earning

assets 7,238,636

5,994,383

3,377,092

3,332,733

3,337,282 Loans (gross) 5,574,037

5,616,724

2,118,155

2,087,756

2,070,616 Loans (net) 5,506,220

5,548,707

2,093,549

2,062,455

2,044,505 Securities, available-for-

sale, at fair value 1,436,431

1,414,870

1,275,520

1,248,439

1,224,395 Intangible assets 61,598

65,895

-

-

- Goodwill 32,783

32,783

-

-

- Non-interest-bearing

deposits 1,392,123

1,397,030

822,767

830,320

853,385 Interest-bearing deposits 5,208,702

5,242,541

2,167,346

2,171,561

2,132,233 Deposits, total 6,600,825

6,639,571

2,990,113

3,001,881

2,985,618 Brokered deposits 345,328

403,668

370,847

389,011

389,018 Uninsured deposits 1,999,403

1,931,786

700,846

677,308

670,735 Short-term borrowings 320,163

285,161

360,000

272,000

299,000 Subordinated debt, net 110,482

109,064

-

-

- Unused borrowing

capacity3 2,353,963

2,162,112

704,233

914,980

883,525 Total equity 738,059

693,126

319,308

314,750

270,819 Total common equity 727,646

682,713

319,308

314,750

270,819 Accumulated other

comprehensive income

(loss) (75,758)

(100,430)

(100,954)

(103,494)

(146,159)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)























September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 Income statement Interest income $ 118,526

$ 96,097

$ 38,745

$ 38,180

$ 37,272 Interest expense 45,347

36,332

16,614

15,876

14,383 Non-interest income 10,616

9,505

4,254

4,824

4,289 Total revenue (non-

GAAP1) 83,795

69,270

26,385

27,128

27,178 Non-interest expense 50,826

64,432

21,165

22,300

22,423 Pretax, pre-provision

earnings (non-GAAP1) 32,969

4,838

5,220

4,828

4,755 Provision for (recapture

of) credit losses 147

23,910

(670)

(750)

235 Income (loss) before

income taxes 32,822

(19,072)

5,890

5,578

4,520 Income tax expense

(benefit) 5,200

(2,153)

678

500

464 Net income (loss) 27,622

(16,919)

5,212

5,078

4,056 Preferred stock dividends 225

225

-

-

- Net income (loss)

applicable to common

shares $ 27,397

$ (17,144)

$ 5,212

$ 5,078

$ 4,056



















Ratios Return on average assets

(annualized) 1.40 %

(1.06) %

0.58 %

0.56 %

0.45 % Return on average equity

(annualized) 15.20

(12.44)

6.67

7.30

5.60 Net interest margin (non-

GAAP1) 4.07

4.06

2.68

2.70

2.76 Efficiency ratio 60.66

93.02

80.22

82.20

82.50 Loan-to-deposit ratio 84.44

84.59

70.84

69.55

69.35 Common Equity Tier 1

(CET1) capital ratio2 11.30

10.91

16.56

16.85

16.44 Total risk-based capital

ratio2 14.34

13.91

17.54

17.88

17.48 Leverage ratio2 9.59

9.04

11.36

11.31

11.32

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1)



For the three months ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 Net income (loss)

applicable to common

shares

$ 27,397

$ (17,144)

$ 5,212

$ 5,078

$ 4,056 Add back significant

items (tax effected):



















Listing-related

-

-

-

-

- Merger-related

2,449

18,806

537

1,141

1,592 Day 2 non-PCD

Provision

-

23,305

-

-

- Total significant items

2,449

42,111

537

1,141

1,592 Operating net income

$ 29,846

$ 24,967

$ 5,749

$ 6,219

$ 5,648





















Weighted average

dilutive shares

15,040,145

12,262,979

7,527,489

7,508,289

7,499,278 Adjusted diluted EPS 4

$ 1.98

$ 2.04

$ 0.76

$ 0.83

$ 0.75





















Non-interest expense

$ 50,826

$ 64,432

$ 21,165

$ 22,300

$ 22,423 Remove significant items:



















Listing-related

-

-

-

-

- Merger-related

3,101

23,805

680

1,444

2,015 Total significant items

$ 3,101

$ 23,805

$ 680

$ 1,444

$ 2,015 Adjusted non-interest

expense

$ 47,725

$ 40,627

$ 20,485

$ 20,856

$ 20,408

Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items, such as listing-related, merger-related expenses, or Day 2 non-PCD provision. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items such as listing-related and merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.

Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1)



For the three months ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 Interest income

$ 118,526

$ 96,097

$ 38,745

$ 38,180

$ 37,272 Interest expense

45,347

36,332

16,614

15,876

14,383 Non-interest income

10,616

9,505

4,254

4,824

4,289 Total revenue (non-

GAAP 1)

$ 83,795

$ 69,270

$ 26,385

$ 27,128

$ 27,178

Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.

Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1)







For the three months ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 Income (loss) before taxes

$ 32,822

$ (19,072)

$ 5,890

$ 5,578

$ 4,520 Provision for (recapture of)

credit losses

147

23,910

(670)

(750)

235 Pretax, pre-

provision earnings

(non-GAAP 1)

$ 32,969

$ 4,838

$ 5,220

$ 4,828

$ 4,755

Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1)







For the three months ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 Common shareholders'

equity

$ 727,646

$ 682,713

$ 319,308

$ 314,750

$ 270,819 Less:



















Intangible assets

61,598

65,895

-

-

- Goodwill

32,783

32,783

-

-

- Tangible common equity

(non-GAAP1)

$ 633,265

$ 584,035

$ 319,308

$ 314,750

$ 270,819 Shares outstanding at end

of period

14,963,003

14,932,169

7,440,025

7,428,710

7,428,710 Tangible book value per

common share

$ 42.32

$ 39.11

$ 42.92

$ 42.37

$ 36.46

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in stockholders' equity.

Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1)







As of or for the three months ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 Net interest income

$ 73,179

$ 59,765

$ 22,131

$ 22,304

$ 22,889 Taxable-equivalent

adjustments

847

688

362

365

366 Net interest income

(Fully Taxable-

Equivalent - FTE)

$ 74,026

$ 60,453

$ 22,493

$ 22,669

$ 23,255





















Average interest-earning

assets

$ 7,238,636

$ 5,994,383

$ 3,377,092

$ 3,332,733

$ 3,337,282 Net interest margin

(non-GAAP 1)

4.07 %

4.06 %

2.68 %

2.70 %

2.76 %

The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.

1 Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements.

2 September 30, 2024, are estimated.

3 Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability.

4 Weighted average diluted shares for Q2 2024 calculated only for computation of adjusted diluted EPS. Weighted average diluted shares for GAAP diluted EPS are the same as shares for calculating basic EPS due to the antidilutive effect of the diluted shares when considering the GAAP net loss for the quarter.





